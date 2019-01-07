Latest News:
Trail negotiations still ongoing: Hatfield-McCoy official hopeful deal will ‘work out okay’

By CHARLES BOOTHE

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

The Mud Pit ATV resort welcomes in riders to stay and eat at there location in Duhring. The closure has left many ATV related businesses unsure and concerned about their future if the trail were to actually close.
(Bluefield Daily Telegraph photo by Jessica Nuzzo)

POCAHONTAS, Va. — Negotiations to try to avoid a temporary closure of Mercer County’s only section of the Hatfield-McCoy ATV Trail System are continuing.

Closure of the Pocahontas Trail, which links the county with hundreds of miles of other Hatfield-McCoy trails, is still set for Jan. 14, but that may change.

John Fekete, deputy executive director of the Hatfield-McCoy system, said Friday talks continue with Pocahontas Land Corp, which owns the land, and the mining company involved to try to find a way to avoid a closure.

