Trail negotiations still ongoing: Hatfield-McCoy official hopeful deal will ‘work out okay’

By CHARLES BOOTHE

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

POCAHONTAS, Va. — Negotiations to try to avoid a temporary closure of Mercer County’s only section of the Hatfield-McCoy ATV Trail System are continuing.

Closure of the Pocahontas Trail, which links the county with hundreds of miles of other Hatfield-McCoy trails, is still set for Jan. 14, but that may change.

John Fekete, deputy executive director of the Hatfield-McCoy system, said Friday talks continue with Pocahontas Land Corp, which owns the land, and the mining company involved to try to find a way to avoid a closure.

