Tom Smith fired from WV secretary of transportation, commissioner of highways positions

NCWV Media

Gov. Jim Justice, left, and Tom Smith.
(NCWV filel photo)

CHARLESTON, W.Va.  — Tom Smith’s employment as the Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Transportation and Commissioner of Highways has been terminated, according to Gov. Jim Justice.

In a news release Sunday evening, Justice said he will look to take the department in a new direction.

“I want a new direction to be taken with our Department of Transportation, a return to the core mission of maintaining the quality of our secondary roads and bridges,” Justice said. “I sincerely appreciate the service Tom has given to the state of West Virginia.”​​

