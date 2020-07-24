Tom Cover appointed Director of West Virginia Division of Forestry

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Tom Cover has been appointed the new director of the West Virginia Division of Forestry.

West Virginia Department of Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch, after consultation with Gov. Jim Justice, announced the appointed this week.



Cover is a graduate of Potomac State College and West Virginia University. He has 44 years of experience in the wood industry and worked for Allegheny Wood Products and Georgia Pacific. Most recently, he served as Regional Forester of Region 4 for the West Virginia Division of Forestry.

Tom Cover





Cover said one of his first goals is to meet with state foresters and assess current and upcoming projects.



“I’m really looking forward to the position and the challenge that comes with it,” Cover said. “I’m proud of what Forestry has accomplished and want to see it continue to grow.”



Established in 1909 as a declaration of the state government for the need of forest protection and research, the West Virginia Division of Forestry protects and conserves forest resources in the nation’s third most forested state.



The position has been open since May, after the death of Director Barry Cook.



