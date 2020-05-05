Today is ‘Take 5 to Give 5’ statewide giving day; Philanthropy West Virginia announces additional matching sponsors

Release from Philanthropy West Virginia:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Philanthropy West Virginia has announced new sponsors — a new total of $250,000 for the statewide match fund — for today’s Take 5 to Give 5 campaign for COVID-19 relief gains

The six Matching Fund Sponsors for Take 5 to Give 5 are Toyota, United Bank, Highmark Foundation, Bernard McDonough Foundation, West Virginia American Water, and an anonymous donor, who have pledged to match funds up to $0.50 for every $1 donated to the participating relief funds across the state.

“We are extremely grateful for the generosity of our Matching Fund Sponsors who are committed to making a difference in our community especially stepping up even more during the pandemic,” said Paul D. Daugherty, President and CEO of Philanthropy WV. “Our match fund total has increased tremendously, making it possible to leverage additional private giving across West Virginia to support the critical work in our communities.”

The 24-hour day campaign encourages all West Virginians to take five minutes to make a financial contribution to charitable relief funds across 53 counties who are responding to their communities’ needs. The initiative is part of #GivingTuesdayNow – a global day of giving on May 5, 2020. All funds contributed to the participating relief funds will be used locally in West Virginia communities to meet the demand for critical services such as hunger relief, medical care, senior services, children, general operating support for nonprofits, and more impacted by the crisis.

Philanthropy WV’s goal is to raise at least an additional $500,000 total across the state through 17 relief funds managed by participating community foundations and United Ways. This will extend the availability of relief funds through part of the summer when need is expected to continue. The donations of $5,000, $500, $50, or $5 from fellow citizens will support the work nonprofits are already doing in their communities. The relief funds are supporting a variety of causes and issues amplified during this pandemic. These relief funds are reputable and are deploying fast tracked grants to organizations such as: local food banks, shelter, children services, senior services, disability services, healthcare supplies to those on the frontlines, and general nonprofit operating support.

Those interested in supporting West Virginia’s participating relief funds can visit http://www.philanthropywv.org/take-5-to-give-5-wv/

Philanthropy WV is West Virginia’s and central Appalachia’s philanthropic leadership network representing private, family, corporate, community and public grantmaking foundations; corporate giving programs; United Ways; private philanthropists; and professional advisors. Philanthropy WV is committed to advancing its mission of “Strengthening Philanthropy in the Mountain State.” For more information about Philanthropy WV, visit: www.philanthropywv.org or follow on Twitter and Facebook: @PhilanthropyWV