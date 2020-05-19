Today is last day to register for June 9 Primary Election in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Today, May 19, is the last day for West Virginians to register or update voter registration to vote in the June 9 Primary Election.

For more information on how to vote in the June 9 Primary Election, including how to register to vote, visit GoVoteWV.com.

Voters may apply to register to vote or update voter information online, in person at the County Clerk’s office, or by mail.

To register online: https://ovr.sos.wv.gov/Register/Landing#Qualifications

According to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office:

To register to vote or update your voter registration online, you must provide the following information:

Your name as it appears on your West Virginia driver’s license or ID card

Your date of birth

Your West Virginia driver’s license or ID card number

Your last four digits of your Social Security Number

When you complete the application online it will be submitted to your county clerk for processing. The county clerk will notify you if your application has been accepted or rejected.

If you do not have a West Virginia driver’s license or ID card number and the last four digits of your Social Security Number, you may not submit your form online, but you may enter your information online to be auto-filled in a voter registration application. Once you create your application online, you may print, sign and deliver it to your County Clerk by mail or in person.

If you prefer to complete your voter registration form by hand, you may download a blank voter registration form to mail or deliver in-person.

Voters can see an online version of the sample ballots at http://apps.sos.wv.gov/Elections/SampleBallots

Secretary of State Mac Warner today released his weekly update on statewide voter participation in the 2020 Primary Election. The weekly updates include absentee and early voting data, including the number of absentee ballots requested and returned to county clerks.

Updates mid-week are available on the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office social media platforms. Data as of 2 a.m. on May 19:

Statewide absentee ballots requested: 235,670 or 19.2% of registered voters

Statewide absentee ballots cast: 115,344 or 9.4% of registered voters

Registered voters: 1,227,684

In-person Early Voting will begin May 27 and end June 6. Once this period begins, weekly numbers of in-person early voters will also be made available.