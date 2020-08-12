Today is last day for West Virginia Women’s Commission 2020 Legacy of Women Awards nominations

Submit nominations by email

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Women’s Commission (WVWC) is accepting nominations for the 2020 Legacy of Women Awards. These prestigious awards highlight women who have participated in shaping the state or the nation and who are role models for tomorrow’s leaders.

Nominations forms may be obtained through the WVWC Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/WVaWomen/ or by calling the WVWC office: (304) 558-6073. Submit nominations by email (preferred): [email protected]; by fax: 304-558-6640; or through the U.S. Postal Service: WV Women’s Commission, 1900 Kanawha Blvd. E, Bldg. 6, Ste. 850, Charleston, WV 25305. Past award recipients can be viewed at www.wvdhhr.org/wvwc. Nominations must be received by Aug 12, 2020.

The Legacy of Women Awards includes eight categories: Educating Women, Mountaineer Spirit, Business/Professional, Government and Public Service, Labor Activist, Artist or Art Supporter, Sports Champion, and Women Making History (lifetime achievement award). Submissions are encouraged to include a broad range of fields and geographical areas within West Virginia. A virtual announcement of the 2020 honorees will be held on August 26, 2020, in conjunction with the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which secured women’s right to vote.

Christine Daugherty stated, “I was honored to receive the 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award from the WV Women’s Commission. The Commission not only acknowledges outstanding women in our state for their accomplishments, but they also provide a variety of educational programs and activities like candidate training, the legislative process, health and wellness, gender pay equity, among others. I personally and financially support the Women’s Commission because the members have continued their important work for women and girls in West Virginia despite incredible budget challenges due to the loss of its legislative funding.”