Today at the Capitol: WV Legislature, committee schedules for Thursday

Thursday, Jan. 19

9th day of the 2023 Legislative Session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association provides a daily preview of legislative action.

This preview is made possible with the support of AARP WV, WVU University Relations, and the WV Press Association Foundation.

Activities Calendar: Independent Living Day, Upper House Rotunda; West Virginians for Health Freedom, Upper Senate Rotunda; Alliance of YMCA’s Legislative Reception, YMCA, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

SENATE

SENATE CALENDAR

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

THIRD READING

Eng. SB 74: Providing for substantial deference to State Superintendent’s interpretations of school laws

SECOND READING

SB 115 : Providing procedure for WV to select delegates to Article V Convention

: Providing procedure for WV to select delegates to Article V Convention Com. Sub. for SB 124 : Authorizing child sexual abuse and sexual violence prevention program and in-service training in child sexual abuse prevention

: Authorizing child sexual abuse and sexual violence prevention program and in-service training in child sexual abuse prevention Com. Sub. for SB 200: Allowing leashed dogs to track wounded elk, turkey, bear, and wild boar when hunting

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for SB 59 : Requiring work search activities to qualify for unemployment benefits

: Requiring work search activities to qualify for unemployment benefits Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 65 : Granting municipal fire marshal authority to assist law-enforcement officer

: Granting municipal fire marshal authority to assist law-enforcement officer Com. Sub. for SB 89 : Requiring hospitals to staff qualified personnel to perform sexual assault forensic exams

: Requiring hospitals to staff qualified personnel to perform sexual assault forensic exams SB 180: Relating to number of state troopers in county

Senate Committee Schedule

9 a.m.: Government Organization (208W)

SB 246 : Revising membership of Broadband Enhancement Council

: Revising membership of Broadband Enhancement Council SB 245 : Making rules and regulations promulgated by PSC subject to legislative rule-making review procedures

: Making rules and regulations promulgated by PSC subject to legislative rule-making review procedures SB 244: Making rosters of individuals who obtain professional, occupational, and trade licenses, registrations, and certificates available to public

9 a.m.: Education (451M)

SB 274 : Third Grade Success Act

: Third Grade Success Act Com. Sub. for SB 121 : Creating Student Journalist Press Freedom Protection Act

: Creating Student Journalist Press Freedom Protection Act SB 262 : Allowing students to transfer schools and retain athletic eligibility

: Allowing students to transfer schools and retain athletic eligibility SB 264: Prohibiting persons who have been convicted of certain crimes against minors from holding positions on boards of education

1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)

SB 269: Increasing dental coverage limit for Medicaid enrollees

2 p.m.: Judiciary Subcommittee A – Criminal Law (208W)

Organizational Motions

2 p.m.: Judiciary Subcommittee B – Elections and Public Integrity (451M)

Organizational Motions

SB 50: Requiring one-year residency within district or county to fill vacancy in Legislature

2 p.m.: Judiciary Subcommittee C – Civil Justice and Courts (219M)

Organization Motions

Com. Sub. for SB 80: Modifying witness fee rate paid by state to match federal court system

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

SB 192 : Relating to Uniform Real Property Transfer on Death Act

: Relating to Uniform Real Property Transfer on Death Act Com. Sub. for SB 208: Relating to criminal justice training for all law-enforcement and correction officers regarding individuals with autism spectrum disorders

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

Budget Presentation : West Virginia Department of Administration

: West Virginia Department of Administration Budget Presentation : West Virginia Department of Agriculture

: West Virginia Department of Agriculture Budget Presentation: West Virginia Conservation Agency

Senate Bills to be Introduced :

SB 295 : Extending time that prescription for spectacles or contact lenses remains valid (Woodrum; Government Organization)

: Extending time that prescription for spectacles or contact lenses remains valid (Woodrum; Government Organization) SB 296 : Uniform Public Meetings During Emergencies Act (IB) (Woodrum, Trump, Karnes, Maynard; Judiciary)

: Uniform Public Meetings During Emergencies Act (IB) (Woodrum, Trump, Karnes, Maynard; Judiciary) SB 297 : Mountain Homes Act (FN) (Tarr; Economic Development then Finance)

: Mountain Homes Act (FN) (Tarr; Economic Development then Finance) SB 298 : Relating to non-federally declared emergencies and non-states of emergency (Trump; Judiciary)

: Relating to non-federally declared emergencies and non-states of emergency (Trump; Judiciary) SB 299 : Creating new misdemeanor offense of unlawful entry, occupation or retention of real property (Hunt, Azinger, Barrett, Chapman, Deeds, Hamilton, Jeffries, Karnes, Martin, Maynard, Nelson, Oliverio, Phillips, Queen, Roberts, Rucker, Smith, Stover, Stuart, Takubo, Weld; Judiciary)

: Creating new misdemeanor offense of unlawful entry, occupation or retention of real property (Hunt, Azinger, Barrett, Chapman, Deeds, Hamilton, Jeffries, Karnes, Martin, Maynard, Nelson, Oliverio, Phillips, Queen, Roberts, Rucker, Smith, Stover, Stuart, Takubo, Weld; Judiciary) SB 300 : Relating to law-enforcement training and certification (Trump; Government Organization)

: Relating to law-enforcement training and certification (Trump; Government Organization) SJR 8 : Fair School Board Representation Amendment (Jeffries; Judiciary then Finance)

: Fair School Board Representation Amendment (Jeffries; Judiciary then Finance) SR 10: Recognizing WV Sheriffs at Legislature on January 20, 2023 (Weld)

House of Delegates

HOUSE SPECIAL CALENDAR

The House will convene at 11 a.m.

THIRD READING

S. B. 161 – Authorizing DNR to manage and dispose of property (Capito) (Effective From Passage) [Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending] [Right to Amend]

S. B. 162 – Authorizing director of DNR to lease state-owned pore spaces in certain areas for carbon sequestration (Capito) (Effective From Passage) [Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending] [Right to Amend]

H. B. 2017 – Relating to service of process in child abuse cases (Summers) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2018 – Permitting the managed care case coordinator to attend the multidisciplinary team meeting (Summers) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 2029 – Repealing the creation of an all-payor claims database (Summers) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 2506 – Creating a title clearinghouse for non-resident businesses (Linville) (Effective From Passage)

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2412 – Declaring November 14 every year, a special Memorial Day in remembrance of the Marshall University airplane crash (Phillips) (Regular)

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2530 – Relating to the extension of the expiration of temporary registration plates from sixty days to ninety days (Linville) (Regular)

H. B. 2533 – Relating to a permanent windshield placard to be valid for the duration of the applicant’s life (Linville) (Regular)

House Committee Schedule

9 a.m. – Committee on Workforce Development, East Wing Committee Room, 215E

Agenda:

Consideration of HB 2005, Establishing the dual enrollment pilot program to be administered by the Higher Education Policy Commission and the Council for Community and Technical College Education in conjunction with the State Board of Education.

Consideration of HB 2515, Require agencies to develop and maintain an inventory of available services for single parents wanting to obtain degrees, secure training or reenter the workforce.

9 a.m. – Committee on Jails and Prisons, House Judiciary Committee Room, 410M

Agenda:

Consideration of Organizational Motions

Introduction of Members

Guest Presenter: Acting Commissioner of DOC Brad Douglas

SB141 Adding DOC and Rehab employees working at certain institutions to WV Emergency Responders Survivor Benefits Act

10 a.m. – Committee on Senior, Children and Family Issues, House Finance Committee Room, 460M

Agenda:

Approval of Organizational Motions

Presentation from Gaylene a. Miller, State Director and Jane Marks, State President, of AARP West Virginia.

House Bill to be Introduced:

HB2804. By Del. Worrell – Reinstate the Contractor Licensing Board under the Division of Labor in Chapter 21 – To Government Organization

HB2805. By Del. Worrell – Amending requirements for licensure relating to elevator mechanics, crane operators, HVAC, electricians, and plumbers – To Government Organization

HB2806. By Del. Foster – Relating to an occupational limited license – To Technology and Infrastructure then the Judiciary

HB2807. By Del. Foster – Creating the Virtual Public Schools Act – To Education

HB2808. By Del. Steele – Relating to taxation of gambling and lottery winnings (FN) – To the Judiciary then Finance

HB2809. By Del. Summers and Tully – Relating to protections for workers at state health care facilities who report unsafe patient care or unsafe patient conditions – To the Judiciary

HB2810. By Del. Young – Relating to data disposal protection – To the Judiciary

HB2811. By Del. Young – Permitting anyone over 65 to vote absentee – To the Judiciary

HB2812. By Del. Longanacre – Modifying legislative spending in both chambers – To Government Organization

HB2813. By Del. Young – Provide for disclosure of potentially harmful ingredients in menstrual products – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2814. By Del. Young – To create a Hydrogen power task force – To Energy and Manufacturing

HB2815. By Del. Sheedy, Barnhart, Hillenbrand, Mallow, Willis and Longanacre – Provide that first $5000 per year earned on Military Duty, Active, National Guard, or Reserves be exempt from the WV State Income Tax. (FN) – To Veterans’ Affairs and Homeland Security then Finance

HB2816. By Del. Nestor, Hott, Kirby, Honaker, Forsht, Riley, Adkins, C. Pritt, Vance, Coop-Gonzalez and Warner – Any judgment by a mayor, any individual exercising the mayor’s functions, the police court judge, or municipal judge of city be obligated to the Model Rules of Judicial Conduct. – To the Judiciary

HB2817. By Del. Cannon, Linville, Riley, Keaton, Shamblin and Chiarelli – Relating to Public Service Commission jurisdiction over alternative fuel for motor vehicles – To Energy and Manufacturing then the Judiciary

HB2818. By Del. Horst, Mallow, Ferrell, Thorne, Holstein and Gearheart – Make first day of gun season for deer to Saturday before Thanksgiving holiday – To Agriculture and Natural Resources then the Judiciary

HB2819. By Del. Toney, Ellington and Statler [By Request of the Department of Homeland Security] – To add State Fire Marshals to the statute to be included with law enforcement that receive information related to school safety requirements. – To Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services then Education

HB2820. By Del. Crouse, Steele, Burkhammer, Kimble, Worrell, Cannon, Dillon, Butler, Maynor, Lucas and Pinson – To provide HOPE Scholarship recipients with the ability to play sports – To Education

HB2821. By Del. Cannon, Steele and Fluharty – Relating to taxation of gambling and lottery winnings (FN) – To the Judiciary then Finance

HB2822. By Del. Linville [By Request of the WV Department of Transportation] – Relating to the consumers sales and service tax and returning the refundable exemption for sales of construction and maintenance materials acquired by a second party for use in Division of Highways projects (FN) – To Technology and Infrastructure then Finance

HB2823. By Del. Kirby, Vance, Steele, Thorne, Foggin, Bridges, Crouse, C. Pritt, McGeehan, Brooks and Hanna – Allowing for Religious Exemptions of Vaccine Requirements in Primary and Secondary Schools – To Health and Human Resources then Education

HB2824. By Del. Kirby, Vance, Steele, Thorne, Foggin, Bridges, Maynor, Crouse, C. Pritt, Holstein and Brooks – Relating to campus carry – To Education then the Judiciary

HB2825. By Del. Kirby, Vance, Steele, Thorne, Heckert, Foggin, Bridges, Maynor, Crouse, C. Pritt and McGeehan – Relating to prohibiting mask mandates – To Health and Human Resources

HB2826. By Del. Ellington, Toney, Statler, Gearheart, Storch, Mazzocchi and Smith – Remove variable rate on gas tax (FN) – To Finance

HB2827. By Del. Ellington, Clark, Smith, Chiarelli, Longanacre, Hornby, Statler and Toney – Make public charter schools eligible for Safe Schools Funds – To Education then Finance

HB2828. By Del. Ellington, Willis, Smith, Clark, Chiarelli, Statler and Hornby – Relating to WV teaching salaries (FN) – To Education then Finance

HB2829. By Del. Walker, Pushkin, Hansen, Rowe, Hornbuckle and Williams – To increase pay for EMT drivers – To Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services then Finance

HB2830. By Del. Hansen – Providing for solar energy production on formerly mined land – To Energy and Manufacturing then the Judiciary

HB2831. By Del. Ellington – Relating to limiting the personal income tax (FN) – To Finance

HB2832. By Del. Ellington, Clark, Smith, Chiarelli, Longanacre, Hornby and Toney – Clarifying appropriate and inappropriate duties for school counselors while also providing the definition of a school counselor. – To Education

HB2833. By Del. Ellington, Clark, Smith, Hornby, Statler, Toney, Tully and Summers – Establishing the behavioral health workforce education initiative at the Higher Education Policy Commission – To Education then Finance

HB2834. By Del. Ellington, Smith, Chiarelli, Willis, Longanacre, Hornby, Statler and Toney – Amending the existing War Orphan program so children and spouses of deceased active-duty officers AND enlisted Service members would both be eligible for the War Orphan Education Program – To Veterans’ Affairs and Homeland Security then Education

HB2835. By Del. Rohrbach, Linville, Worrell, Hornbuckle, Crouse, Griffith, Lucas, Skaff and Capito – Repeal outdated provisions of code relating to the West Virginia graduate college and Marshall University – To Education

HB2836. By Del. Forsht – Relating to contested elections procedure update – To the Judiciary

HB2837. By Del. Ross, Keaton, Lucas, Dillon and Crouse – Relating to intentionally fleeing or attempting to flee in a vehicle from a law-enforcement officer, probation officer, or parole officer – To the Judiciary

HB2838. By Del. Dillon – Litterbug Act – To the Judiciary then Finance

HB2839. By Del. Anderson, Zatezalo, Heckert, Cooper, Reynolds, Sheedy, Hott, Street and Barnhart – To make a technical change correcting an incorrect fund name and to clarify the applicability of §22-2-10 to mine lands governed by both §22-3-1 et seq. and §22-2-1 et seq. – To Finance

HB2840. By Del. Clark, Riley, Smith, Ellington, Howell, Espinosa and Kump – Relating to expenditures of federal appropriations from Congress to the Secretary of State for purposes that further the administration of federal elections held in the state (FN) – To the Judiciary

HB2841. By Del. Foster – To create the Occupational Licensing Legal Fund in the State Treasury (FN) – To the Judiciary then Finance

HB2842. By Del. Foster – Repeal municipal license and tax when state license required – To Political Subdivisions then Government Organization

HB2843. By Del. Young – Relating to statute of limitations for discrimination – To Workforce Development then the Judiciary

HB2844. By Del. Young – Relating to anti-discrimination protections for independent contractors – To Workforce Development then the Judiciary

HB2845. By Del. Summers and Tully – Relating to removing expired provisions from the code – To Health and Human Resources