Today at the Capitol: WV Legislature, committee schedules for Wednesday

Wednesday, March 8

57th day of the 2023 Legislative Session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association provides a daily preview of legislative action.

This preview is made possible with the support of AARP WV, WVU University Relations, and the WV Press Association Foundation.

SENATE

SENATE CALENDAR

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

Senate Resolutions to be Introduced on Wednesday, March 8, 2023

SR 48: Designating March 9, 2023, as Recovery Community Day (Caputo)

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SCR 23 : Requesting study on impact of public benefit income eligibility guidelines on direct care workforce participation

: Requesting study on impact of public benefit income eligibility guidelines on direct care workforce participation SR 47: Recognizing March as American Red Cross month

THIRD READING

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2002: Relating to providing support for families

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2004: Prevent the use of payment card processing systems for surveillance of Second Amendment activity and discriminatory conduct – (Com. title amend. pending)

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2026: Authorizing municipalities with police or firefighter employees in PERS to elect to become participating employer in Municipal Police Officer and Firefighter Retirement System for a limited time – (With right to amend)

· Eng. HB 2283: Relating to authorized expenditures of revenues from certain state funds for fire departments

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2509: Creating the Uniform Premarital Agreement Act – (Com. title amend. pending)

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2515: Require agencies to develop and maintain an inventory of available services for single parents wanting to obtain degrees, secure training or reenter the workforce – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) – (With right to amend)

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2540: Travel Insurance Model Act – (Com. title amend. pending)

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2759: Relating to updating the health care provider tax

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2820: To provide HOPE Scholarship recipients with the ability to play sports – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) – (With right to amend)

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2900: Relating to the Deputy Sheriff Retirement System – (Com. title amend. pending)

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3012: To encourage economic development regarding rare earth elements and critical minerals, as defined, by providing temporary severance tax relief

· Eng. HB 3146: Establishing in West Virginia Code, the contents of the Uniform Public Meetings During Emergencies Act

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3214: To create the Road Optimization & Assessment Data (ROAD) Pilot Project – (Com. title amend. pending)

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3233: Relating generally to uniform and equipment allowances for the National Guard – (Com. amend. pending) – (With right to amend)

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3261: Relating to Social Workers Qualifications

· Eng. HB 3299: Relating to Natural Resource Police Officer Retirement

· Eng. HB 3328: Authorizing the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority to contract to build and maintain trails on privately owned property

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3370: Creating loan program for certain properties and developments on U. S. Army Corps of Engineers land, state parks and resorts – (Com. title amend. pending)

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3479: Creating requirements for use of unmanned aerial vehicles – (Com. title amend. pending)

· Eng. HB 3499: To permit joint tenancy with rights of survivorship when transfer on death deeds specify a joint tenancy with right of survivorship – (Com. title amend. pending)

· Eng. HB 3500: Allowing consumer lenders to permit employees to conduct certain business at locations other than the licensee’s designated office – (Com. title amend. pending)

· Eng. HB 3510: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Administration, Office of Technology – Chief Technology Officer Administration Fund

· Eng. HB 3511: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Education, State Board of Education – School Lunch Program

· Eng. HB 3529: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Commerce, State Board of Rehabilitation – Division of Rehabilitation Services

SECOND READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2005 : Establishing the dual enrollment pilot program to be administered by the Higher Education Policy Commission and the Council for Community and Technical College Education in conjunction with the State Board of Education

: Establishing the dual enrollment pilot program to be administered by the Higher Education Policy Commission and the Council for Community and Technical College Education in conjunction with the State Board of Education Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2016 : Relating to confidential childcare records – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Relating to confidential childcare records – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2024 : Budget Bill, making appropriations of public money out of the treasury in accordance with section fifty-one, article six of the Constitution

: Budget Bill, making appropriations of public money out of the treasury in accordance with section fifty-one, article six of the Constitution Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2218 : Distracted Driving Act – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Distracted Driving Act – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2346 : Declaring a shortage of qualified bus operators and allowing retired bus operators to accept employment

: Declaring a shortage of qualified bus operators and allowing retired bus operators to accept employment Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2814 : To create a Hydrogen power task force – (Com. amend. pending)

: To create a Hydrogen power task force – (Com. amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2821 : Relating to taxation of gambling and lottery winnings

: Relating to taxation of gambling and lottery winnings Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2865 : To clarify that the PSC may enter an order requiring corrective measures up to and including an acquisition of a distressed or failing utility – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: To clarify that the PSC may enter an order requiring corrective measures up to and including an acquisition of a distressed or failing utility – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. HB 2875 : Clarifying that Circuit Court Judges have the ability/authority to waive the requirement that a party pass a home study performed by the DHHR – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Clarifying that Circuit Court Judges have the ability/authority to waive the requirement that a party pass a home study performed by the DHHR – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2890 : Modifying student discipline – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Modifying student discipline – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. HB 2955 : Relating to the establishment and operation of regional water, wastewater and stormwater authorities

: Relating to the establishment and operation of regional water, wastewater and stormwater authorities Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3036 : Increasing the number of districts and the limit on approved costs under the BUILD WV Act

: Increasing the number of districts and the limit on approved costs under the BUILD WV Act Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3077 : Relating to making the use of the multi-state real time tracking system permanent

: Relating to making the use of the multi-state real time tracking system permanent Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3084 : Relating to revising provisions related to public charter schools – (Com. amends. pending)

: Relating to revising provisions related to public charter schools – (Com. amends. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3092 : Relating to in-state food service permit reciprocity

: Relating to in-state food service permit reciprocity Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3130 : Creating the Coalfields Energy Research and Economic Development Authority

: Creating the Coalfields Energy Research and Economic Development Authority Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3168 : Ensuring investment in WV Tourism is competitive with other states and accessible long term

: Ensuring investment in WV Tourism is competitive with other states and accessible long term Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3189 : The PFAS Protection Act – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: The PFAS Protection Act – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3191 : Relating to certain facilities operated by the state government to obtain a license – (Com. amend. pending)

: Relating to certain facilities operated by the state government to obtain a license – (Com. amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3224 : Adding West Virginia Junior College to the list of eligible institutions that accept PROMISE scholarship recipients

: Adding West Virginia Junior College to the list of eligible institutions that accept PROMISE scholarship recipients Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3271 : Relating to increasing monitoring of special education classrooms

: Relating to increasing monitoring of special education classrooms Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3313 : Restraining county commissions from imposing rules and regulations on farmers beyond what is already prescribed through state statute – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Restraining county commissions from imposing rules and regulations on farmers beyond what is already prescribed through state statute – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3344 : To pay certain moral obligations of the state

: To pay certain moral obligations of the state Eng. HB 3371 : Relating to federal funds for land-grant institutions

: Relating to federal funds for land-grant institutions Eng. HB 3441 : Revising the training requirements for members of the Higher Education Policy Commission, Council for Community and Technical College Education and the institutional governing boards

: Revising the training requirements for members of the Higher Education Policy Commission, Council for Community and Technical College Education and the institutional governing boards Eng. HB 3512 : Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Human Services

: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Human Services Eng. HB 3514 : Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Health – West Virginia Birth-to-Three Fund

: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Health – West Virginia Birth-to-Three Fund Eng. HB 3516 : Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Health – West Virginia Safe Drinking Water Treatment

: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Health – West Virginia Safe Drinking Water Treatment Eng. HB 3517 : Making a supplementary appropriation to the Division of Human Services – Child Care and Development

: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Division of Human Services – Child Care and Development Eng. HB 3555 : Relating to student purchase and refunds of course material – (Com. amends. and title amend. pending)

: Relating to student purchase and refunds of course material – (Com. amends. and title amend. pending) Eng. HB 3557 : Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Veterans’ Assistance

: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Veterans’ Assistance Eng. HB 3559: Relating to defining a newborn safety device – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

FIRST READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2911 : Supplementing and amending appropriations to the Department of Homeland Security, Division of Administrative Services

: Supplementing and amending appropriations to the Department of Homeland Security, Division of Administrative Services Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3110 : Relating to funding the Office of Oil and Gas in the Department of Environmental Protection – (Com. amend. pending)

: Relating to funding the Office of Oil and Gas in the Department of Environmental Protection – (Com. amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3153 : Relating to distribution of certain taxes and surcharges to benefit volunteer and part-volunteer fire departments and emergency medical services providers – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Relating to distribution of certain taxes and surcharges to benefit volunteer and part-volunteer fire departments and emergency medical services providers – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3315 : Relating generally to readiness enhancement and commission bonuses – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Relating generally to readiness enhancement and commission bonuses – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. HB 3432 : Relating to statutory construction – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Relating to statutory construction – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. HB 3509 : Making a supplementary appropriation to Miscellaneous Boards and Commissions, Public Service Commission – Consumer Advocate Fund

: Making a supplementary appropriation to Miscellaneous Boards and Commissions, Public Service Commission – Consumer Advocate Fund Eng. HB 3513 : Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Homeland Security, Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation – Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority

: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Homeland Security, Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation – Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority Eng. HB 3515 : Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Veterans’ Assistance, Veterans’ Facilities Support Fund

: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Veterans’ Assistance, Veterans’ Facilities Support Fund Eng. HB 3518 : Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Agriculture

: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Agriculture Eng. HB 3524 : Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Agriculture – West Virginia Spay Neuter Assistance Fund

: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Agriculture – West Virginia Spay Neuter Assistance Fund Eng. HB 3526: Making a supplementary appropriation to Miscellaneous Boards and Commissions, Public Service Commission

Senate Committee Schedule

9 a.m.: Military (208W)

HB 2967 : Expediting License Applications for active military members and veterans, and their spouses

: Expediting License Applications for active military members and veterans, and their spouses HCR 15: Requesting That the Joint Committee on Government and Finance send official correspondence to West Virginia’s federal delegations stating West Virginia veterans’ concerns and objections to the two TRICARE for Life (“TFL”) proposals

9:30 a.m.: Transportation and Infrastructure (451M)

Agenda TBA

10 a.m.: Government Organization (208W)

HCR 27 : Requesting Joint Committee on Government and Finance study all benefits of state employees to determine which benefits, if any, may be refused by an employee in exchange for a cash equivalent

: Requesting Joint Committee on Government and Finance study all benefits of state employees to determine which benefits, if any, may be refused by an employee in exchange for a cash equivalent HB 3203 : Relating generally to West Virginia Real Estate License Act

: Relating generally to West Virginia Real Estate License Act HB 3443 : Relating to a development or improvement on land subject to review by the State Historic Preservation Office

: Relating to a development or improvement on land subject to review by the State Historic Preservation Office HB 3451 : Updating the veteran preference ratings in state code for state employment

: Updating the veteran preference ratings in state code for state employment HB 3354: To authorize municipalities to combine operations with other municipalities and counties to provide governmental services

10:50 a.m.: Committee on Rules (219M)

1 p.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining (208W)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3482: To create the Coal Fired Grid Stabilization and Security Act of 2023

Time TBA: Judiciary (208W)

HB 3560 : Relating to expanding the definitions of land and recreational purposes

: Relating to expanding the definitions of land and recreational purposes HB 2621 : Relating generally to bail bondsman

: Relating generally to bail bondsman HB 3059 : Give PSC authority to fine Class I railroads for safety and operational violations

: Give PSC authority to fine Class I railroads for safety and operational violations HB 2862 : Relating generally to requirements for shareholder voting by the West Virginia Investment Management Board and the Board of Treasury Investments

: Relating generally to requirements for shareholder voting by the West Virginia Investment Management Board and the Board of Treasury Investments HB 3018 : Establishing that 18 is the age of consent and removing the ability of an underage person to obtaining a consent to marry through their parents, legal guardians, or by petition to the circuit court

: Establishing that 18 is the age of consent and removing the ability of an underage person to obtaining a consent to marry through their parents, legal guardians, or by petition to the circuit court HB 3190 : Amending the definition of “minor”

: Amending the definition of “minor” HB 2008 : Requiring local entities to enforce immigration laws

: Requiring local entities to enforce immigration laws HB 2007: Prohibiting certain medical practices

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

Com. Sub. for HB 3035 : Relating generally to high-quality education programs and school operations

: Relating generally to high-quality education programs and school operations HB 3408 : To clean up statutory provisions regarding the Hope Scholarship program to better reflect the intent and operation of the program

: To clean up statutory provisions regarding the Hope Scholarship program to better reflect the intent and operation of the program Com. Sub. for HB 3303 : Clarifying and expanding the powers and duties of the director of the Coalfield Community Development Office

: Clarifying and expanding the powers and duties of the director of the Coalfield Community Development Office Com. Sub. for HB 3135 : To modify the salaries of the Governor and Constitutional officers beginning January 1, 2025

: To modify the salaries of the Governor and Constitutional officers beginning January 1, 2025 Com. Sub. for HB 3398 : Relating to the establishment of the West Virginia Memorial to Fallen Heroes of the Global War on Terrorism

: Relating to the establishment of the West Virginia Memorial to Fallen Heroes of the Global War on Terrorism HB 3156 : Raising the compensation rates of panel attorneys

: Raising the compensation rates of panel attorneys Com. Sub. for HB 3369 : Creating a School Safety Unit within the Division of Protective Services

: Creating a School Safety Unit within the Division of Protective Services Com. Sub. for HB 3040: Supplementing and amending appropriations to the Department of Administration, Office of the Secretary

House of Delegates

HOUSE SPECIAL CALENDAR

The House will convene at 11 a.m.

House Concurrent Resolutions

HCR71. By Del. Vance, Burkhammer, Toney, Brooks, Kirby, Worrell, Holstein, Dean, Fast, A. Hall and Longanacre – Dedicating November 7th as “Pastor Appreciation Day”- To Rules

HCR72. By Del. Mazzocchi, Adkins, Anderson, Brooks, Clark, Cooper, Crouse, Dean, DeVault, Ferrell, Forsht, Hillenbrand, Hite, Holstein, Honaker, Hott, Howell, Jeffries, Jennings, Kelly, Kirby, Lucas, Mallow, Marple, Miller, Nestor, Petitto, C. Pritt, Ridenour, Sheedy, Steele, Storch, Tully, Ward, Westfall, Willis, Worrell and Zatezalo – To study the effect of the establishment Whole-Homes Repair Act of 2023.- To Rules

THIRD READING

S. B. 99 – Relating to meetings among county boards of education (Ellington) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 191 – Relating to liability for payment of court costs as condition of pretrial diversion agreement (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 356 – Authorizing DOT to promulgate legislative rules (Capito) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 451 – Relating to Teachers Retirement System and Teachers’ Defined Contribution Retirement System (Criss) (Regular) [Finance Committee Title Amendment Pending]

S. B. 452 – Relating to Emergency Medical Services Retirement System (Criss) (Regular)

S. B. 457 – Removing certain activities Alcohol Beverage Control Commission licensee is prohibited to permit on private club premises (Capito) (Regular)

S. B. 487 – Extending additional modification reducing federal adjusted gross income (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 558 – Prohibiting law-enforcement agencies from posting booking photographs of certain criminal defendants on social media (Capito) (Regular)

S. B. 597 – Allowing Workforce WV to hire classified service exempt employees (Phillips) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 613 – Relating generally to certificates of need (Summers) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 688 – Allowing BOE to hire retired teachers to assist with tutoring (Ellington) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2905 – Supplementing and amending appropriations to State Board of Education – State Department of Education – Classroom Aide Program (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 2907 – Supplementing and amending appropriations to the Department of Administration, Division of General Services (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 2913 – Supplementing and amending appropriations to the DHHR, Consolidated Medical Services Fund (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2928 – Supplementing and amending appropriations to DHHR, Division of Health (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3039 – Making a supplementary appropriation to Adjutant General – State Militia (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3073 – Supplementing and amending appropriations to Adjutant General – State Militia (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3553 – Supplementing and amending appropriations to Department of Health and Human Resources (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3563 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Human Services (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3564 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Division of Human Services – Energy Assistance (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

SECOND READING

S. B. 146 – Modifying regulations of peer-to-peer car sharing program (Capito) (Regular) [Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending]

S. B. 149 – Exempting certain organizations from property taxation (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 151 – Levying tax on pass-through entity’s income (Criss) (Regular) [Finance Committee Amendment Pending]

S. B. 244 – Making rosters of individuals who obtain professional, occupational, and trade licenses, registrations, and certificates available to public (Phillips) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 273 – Relating to allocation of child protective workers in counties based upon population of county (Summers) (Effective From Passage) [Health and Human Resources Committee Amendment Pending]

Com. Sub. for S. B. 294 – Clarifying amount of deputy sheriff annual salary increase (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 345 – Authorizing Department of Revenue to promulgate legislative rules (Capito) (Effective From Passage) [Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending]

S. B. 465 – Increasing limit on moneys placed in county’s rainy day fund (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 478 – Relating to Jumpstart Savings Program (Criss) (Effective From Passage) [Finance Committee Amendment Pending]

S. B. 488 – Aligning state and federal accreditation rules (Ellington) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 543 – Authorizing rule-making changes to terms, procedures and reporting duties in higher education (Ellington) (Effective From Passage)

S. B. 559 – Relating to spousal privilege (Capito) (Regular) [Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending]

S. B. 625 – Requiring certain transcripts to be accepted as record of student’s performance for placement in micro school programs (Ellington) (Regular) [Education Committee Amendment Pending]

Com. Sub. for S. B. 649 – Authorizing Berkeley County Council to change its name to Berkeley County Commission (Phillips) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 667 – Requiring periodic performance audits of WV Secondary Schools Athletic Commission (Ellington) (Regular) [Education Committee Amendment Pending]

H. B. 3109 – Supplementing and amending appropriations to the State Board of Education – State Department of Education (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3542 – Expiring funds to the Department of Administration, Board of Risk and Insurance Management, Public Entity Insurance Trust Fund (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

FIRST READING

S. B. 240 – Requiring state board of examination or registration proceedings to be open to public inspection (Phillips) (Regular) [Government Organization Committee Amendment Pending]

Com. Sub. for S. B. 271 – Modifying approval process requirements for First Responders Honor Board (Phillips) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 298 – Relating to non-federally declared emergencies and non-states of emergency (Capito) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 422 – Requiring public schools to publish curriculum online at beginning of each new school year (Ellington) (Regular) [Education Committee Amendment Pending]

Com. Sub. for S. B. 426 – Banning use of certain products and platforms deemed unsafe or high risk on government systems (Capito) (Regular) [Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending]

Com. Sub. for S. B. 461 – Relating to WV public employees grievance procedure (Capito) (Regular) [Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending]

Com. Sub. for S. B. 467 – Providing county commissioners ongoing mechanism to consider compensation increases for elected officials every two years (Phillips) (Regular) [Government Organization Committee Amendment Pending]

Com. Sub. for S. B. 495 – Providing correctional institutions and juvenile facilities video and audio records be confidential (Capito) (Effective From Passage) [Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending]

Com. Sub. for S. B. 527 – Allowing family members of military personnel access to discharge records (Capito) (Regular)

S. B. 544 – Increasing power purchase agreement cap (Capito) (Regular) [Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending]

Com. Sub. for S. B. 573 – Relating to child support guidelines and Support Enforcement Commission (Capito) (Regular) [Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending]

Com. Sub. for S. B. 661 – Clarifying preferential recall rights for employees sustaining compensable injury (Phillips) (Regular) [Government Organization Committee Amendment Pending]

Com. Sub. for S. B. 665 – Amending licensure requirements for massage therapist (Phillips) (Regular)

S. B. 733 – Relating to wildlife licenses and stamps (Phillips) (Regular)

S. B. 734 – Requiring adoption of cloud computing services by state agencies (Phillips) (Regular)

S. B. 735 – Clarifying department responsible for administration of certain programs (Phillips) (Regular) [Government Organization Committee Amendment Pending]

S. B. 739 – Relating to moratorium on carbon capture agreements (Anderson) (Effective From Passage) [Energy and Manufacturing Committee Amendment Pending]

House Committee Schedule

9 a.m. – Committee on the Judiciary will reconvene to take up the remainder of its agenda in the committee meeting room, 410M

Agenda:

SB147 – Creating pilot program for recovery residences in Cabell County

SB572 – Reforming cause of action for public nuisance

SB187 – Making it felony offense for school employee or volunteer to engage in sexual contact with students

SB232 – Creating study group to make recommendations regarding diversion of persons with disabilities from criminal justice system

SB647 – Relating to substantiation of abuse and neglect allegations

SB258 – Eliminating ceiling on fair market value of consumer goods and permitting dealer to require security deposit

SB631 – Updating administration, funding, and requirements for federal elections held in WV

SB568 – Relating to Dangerousness Assessment Advisory Board

SB247 – Making administrative appeals and judicial review of board action subject to provisions of Administrative Procedures Act

SB580 – Authorizing election for special levy renewal

SB633 – Requiring prompt appearances for persons detained on capiases

SB220 – Industrial Hemp Development Act

SB200 – Allowing leashed dogs to track wounded elk, turkey, and wild boar when hunting

SB608 – Correcting list of items which are considered deadly weapons

SB508 – Clarifying reporting and disclosure requirements for grassroots lobbying expenditures

SB516 – Relating to requirements for disclosure of donor contributions

SB641 – Clarifying when magistrate vacancies shall be filled

SB302 – Relating to Law Enforcement Safety Act

SB303 – Relating to Violent Crime Prevention Act

SB674 – Providing statutory recognition and appointment of board members for WV First Foundation

SB548 – Clarifying what parties can redeem delinquent property and limiting those entitled to bid

Committee on Rules

10:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber