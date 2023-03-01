Today at the Capitol: WV Legislature, committee schedules for Wednesday, March 1

Wednesday, March 1

50th day of the 2023 Legislative Session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association provides a daily preview of legislative action.

Activities Calendar:

Innovation & Entrepreneur Day, Upper House & Senate Rotunda and Lower

Rotunda

Rotunda WVMA Hospitality House WVMA, 2001 Quarrier Street

4:30 – 6 pm

SENATE

SENATE CALENDAR

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

Wednesday, March 01, 2023

11:00 AM

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

S. C. R. 21 – Requesting Joint Committee on Technology study feasibility of Digital Identification

S. C. R. 22 – Requesting study on need for awarding attorney’s fees and recovering damages in civil tort actions

H. C. R. 11 – Relating to Higher Education Consortium for Emerging Energy Technologies

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for S. B. 91 – Relating to distribution of certain taxes and surcharges to benefit fire departments and emergency medical services providers – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) – (With right to amend)

Eng. Com. Sub. for S. B. 123 – Creating enhanced penalties for fleeing officer

Eng. Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for S. B. 199 – Requiring purchases of certain commodities and services from state use program partners

Eng. Com. Sub. for S. B. 220 – Industrial Hemp Development Act

Eng. Com. Sub. for S. B. 468 – Continuing Cabwaylingo State Forest Trail System

Eng. Com. Sub. for S. B. 470 – Making adoption records accessible for medical purposes – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) – (With right to amend)

Eng. Com. Sub. for S. B. 540 – Creating misdemeanor offense of willfully urinating or defecating in public

Eng. Com. Sub. for S. B. 546 – Adding and removing certain compounds from controlled substance list

Eng. Com. Sub. for S. B. 552 – Relating to abortion – (With right to amend)

Eng. Com. Sub. for S. B. 581 – Amending provisions of 2023 Farm Bill – (With right to amend)

Eng. Com. Sub. for S. B. 593 – Mandating cost of living salary adjustment policy for state employees

Eng. Com. Sub. for S. B. 633 – Requiring prompt appearances for persons detained on capiases

Eng. Com. Sub. for S. B. 634 – Increasing value at which municipal property must be sold through public auction

Eng. Com. Sub. for S. B. 647 – Relating to substantiation of abuse and neglect allegations

Eng. S. B. 738 – Equipment Right to Repair Act.

Eng. S. B. 739 – Relating to moratorium on carbon capture agreements – (With right to amend)

Eng. S. B. 740 – Relating to compensation and expense reimbursement for members of Legislature

Eng. H. B. 2310 – Provide the Division of Motor Vehicles authority to develop an “Antique Fleet” program so that multiple antique motor vehicles may utilize a single registration plate. – (Amend. and title amend. pending) – (With right to amend)

Eng. H. B. 3218 – Relating to requiring suicide prevention resources be printed on student identification cards

SECOND READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 2587 – To reflect that County Sheriffs will be required to include a breakdown of the distribution of where a citizens taxes will be paid

Eng. H. B. 2607 – Clarify that vehicles with a capacity larger than 10 passengers may be used to transport students provided that no more than 10 passengers may be transported at one time.

Eng. H. B. 2611 – To remove certain territorial limitations on a banking institution’s ability to offer messenger services or mobile banking facilities

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 2638 – Authorizing certain agencies of the Department of Administration to promulgate legislative rules (original similar to SB307)

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 2640 – Authorizing certain agencies of the Department of Environmental Protection to promulgate legislative rules – (Com. amends. and title amend. pending) (original similar to SB309)

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 2648 – Authorizing certain agencies and boards of the DHHR to promulgate a legislative rule – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) (original similar to SB317)

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 2762 – Allowing variance in state fire code for certain buildings used solely for emergency equipment storage

Eng. H. B. 2899 – Repealing two sections of code relating to gas utility rates

Eng. H. B. 3199 – Relating to removing the requirement that an ectopic pregnancy be reported

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 3210 – Relating to the performance of installation of propane gas systems

Eng. H. B. 3215 – Relating to land use

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 3261 – Relating to Social Workers Qualifications

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 3311 – Relating to wine alcohol by volume as compared to beer

FIRST READING

Eng. H. B. 2597 – Amending performance evaluations of professional personnel

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 2605 – Relating to Good Samaritan law – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 2757 – Relating to expanding institutional eligibility for the WV Invests Grant Program

Eng. H. B. 2839 – Making a technical correction regarding an incorrect fund name and clarifying applicability to mine lands governed by SMCRA and the Abandoned Mine Lands Act

Eng. H. B. 3391 – Establishing filing deadlines for appeals of property tax valuations and issues involving property tax classification and taxability to the West Virginia Office of Tax Appeals

Eng. H. B. 3547 – Increasing the number of personal leave days that county board of education employees may use

Eng. H. B. 3548 – Relating to teacher duty-free lunch and daily planning periods

Senate Committee Schedule

Scheduled Committee Meetings

10 a.m.: Agriculture and Natural Resources (208W)

Agenda TBA

1 p.m.: Outdoor Recreation (208W)

Eng. Com. Sub. For HB 3147 : To create the Upper Ohio Valley Trail Network

: To create the Upper Ohio Valley Trail Network Presentation: Xavier Wirbel – Equestrian in West Virginia and neighboring states

1 p.m.: Pensions (451M)

Eng. HB 2900 : Relating to Deputy Sheriff Retirement System

: Relating to Deputy Sheriff Retirement System Eng. HB 3148 : Relating to Financing municipal policemen’s and firemen’s pension and relief funds

: Relating to Financing municipal policemen’s and firemen’s pension and relief funds Eng. HB 3244 : Relating to Municipal Pensions Oversight Board proposing legislative rules

: Relating to Municipal Pensions Oversight Board proposing legislative rules Eng. HB 3364: Requiring closure of certain municipal policemen’s and firemen’s pension and relief funds as condition of issuance of pension funding revenue bonds

2 p.m.: Economic Development (451M)

HB 3012 : To encourage economic development regarding rare earth elements and critical minerals, as defined, by providing temporary severance tax relief

: To encourage economic development regarding rare earth elements and critical minerals, as defined, by providing temporary severance tax relief HB 3036 : Increasing the number of districts and the limit on approved costs under the BUILD WV Act

: Increasing the number of districts and the limit on approved costs under the BUILD WV Act HB 3168 : Ensuring investment in WV Tourism is competitive with other states and accessible long term

: Ensuring investment in WV Tourism is competitive with other states and accessible long term HB 3387: Extending the moratorium on the authorization of new convention and visitors bureaus for an additional two years

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

Com. Sub. for HB 3302 : To recognize unborn child as distinct victim in a DUI causing death

: To recognize unborn child as distinct victim in a DUI causing death HB 2548 : Relating to temporary identification cards for released inmates

: Relating to temporary identification cards for released inmates Com. Sub. for HB 2221 : Relating to bankruptcy

: Relating to bankruptcy HB 3556: Uniform Recognition and Enforcement of Canadian Domestic Violence Protective Orders Act

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

HB 3519 : Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Transportation, Division of Motor Vehicles

: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Transportation, Division of Motor Vehicles HB 3520 : Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Education, State Board of Education – Vocational Division

: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Education, State Board of Education – Vocational Division HB 3521 : Making a supplementary appropriation to the Division of Health – Maternal and Child Health

: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Division of Health – Maternal and Child Health HB 3522 : Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Commerce, Division of Natural Resources – License Fund – Wildlife Resources

: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Commerce, Division of Natural Resources – License Fund – Wildlife Resources HB 3523 : Making a supplementary appropriation to Miscellaneous Boards and Commissions, Economic Development Authority

: Making a supplementary appropriation to Miscellaneous Boards and Commissions, Economic Development Authority HB 3528: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Health – Hospital Services Revenue Account Special Fund Capital Improvement, Renovation and Operations

House of Delegates

HOUSE SPECIAL CALENDAR

The House will convene at 9:15 a.m.

9:30 A. M.

THIRD READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2862 – Relating generally to requirements for shareholder voting by the West Virginia Investment Management Board and the Board of Treasury Investments (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 2878 – To grant the Fleet Management Division oversight authority of the state vehicle fleet (Phillips) (Regular)

H. B. 2939 – Relating to filing of lien by municipalities for collection of refuse fees (Capito) (Regular) [Right to Amend]

H. B. 2955 – Relating to the establishment and operation of regional water, wastewater and stormwater authorities (Phillips) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2992 – Clarifying and updating school bus rules and the types of vehicles covered (Ellington) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3018 – Establishing that 18 is the age of consent and removing the ability of an underage person to obtaining a consent to marry through their parents, legal guardians, or by petition to the circuit court (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3049 – To create the American Campuses Act (Ellington) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3092 – Relating to in-state food service permit reciprocity (Phillips) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3133 – Create a credit against the severance tax to encourage private companies to make infrastructure improvements to highways, roads and bridges in this state (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3135 – To modify the salaries of the Governor and Constitutional officers beginning January 1, 2025 (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3153 – Relating to distribution of certain taxes and surcharges to benefit volunteer and part-volunteer fire departments and emergency medical services providers (Criss) (Regular) [Amendments Pending] [Right to Amend]

H. B. 3203 – Relating generally to West Virginia Real Estate License Act (Phillips) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3303 – Clarifying and expanding the powers and duties of the director of the Coalfield Community Development Office (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3313 – Restraining county commissions from imposing rules and regulations on farmers beyond what is already prescribed through state statute (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3330 – Creating family court circuits and assigning the number of family court judges in each family court circuit to be elected in the 2024 election (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3332 – Creating judicial circuits and assigning the number of circuit judges in each circuit to be elected in the 2024 election (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3344 – To pay certain moral obligations of the state (Capito) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3354 – To authorize municipalities to combine operations with other municipalities and counties to provide governmental services (Capito) (Regular) [Restricted Right to Amend]

H. B. 3371 – Relating to federal funds for land-grant institutions (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3405 – Change the maximum time period of a protective order to one year (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3408 – To clean up statutory provisions regarding the Hope Scholarship program to better reflect the intent and operation of the program (Ellington) (Regular) [Right to Amend]

H. B. 3451 – Updating the veteran preference ratings in state code for state employment (Phillips) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3480 – Enact the West Virginia Consumer Financial Privacy Act of 2023 (Capito) (Regular) [Right to Amend]

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3482 – To create the Coal Fired Grid Stabilization and Security Act of 2023 (Howell) (Regular) [Right to Amend]

H. B. 3500 – Allowing consumer lenders to permit employees to conduct certain business at locations other than the licensee’s designated office (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3554 – Relating to prohibiting a municipality or the governing body of any municipality from limiting rental of a property (Howell) (Regular)

H. B. 3561 – Relating generally to creating the Joint Legislative Committee on Civic Life (Phillips) (Regular)

H. B. 3562 – Relating to the West Virginia Fusion Center (Phillips) (Regular)

SECOND READING

S. B. 136 – Requiring persons convicted of certain offenses to undergo psychological or psychiatric testing and have treatment plan to be eligible for probation (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 208 – Relating to criminal justice training for all law-enforcement and correction officers regarding individuals with autism spectrum disorders (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 270 – Adding exemption to permit requirement for cremation (Phillips) (Regular)

S. B. 276 – Awarding service weapon of retiring State Fire Marshal (Capito) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 300 – Relating to law-enforcement training and certification (Phillips) (Regular)

S. B. 481 – Extending sunset provision of Upper Kanawha Valley Resiliency and Revitalization Program (Phillips) (Regular)

S. B. 553 – Allowing for evaluation of prequalified bidders to be based on best value (Phillips) (Regular)

H. B. 3511 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Education, State Board of Education – School Lunch Program (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3512 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Human Services (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3513 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Homeland Security, Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation – Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3514 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Health – West Virginia Birth-to-Three Fund (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3515 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Veterans’ Assistance, Veterans’ Facilities Support Fund (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3516 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Health – West Virginia Safe Drinking Water Treatment (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3517 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Division of Human Services – Child Care and Development (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3518 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Agriculture (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3524 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Agriculture – West Virginia Spay Neuter Assistance Fund (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for S. B. 430 – Relating to State Treasurer’s authority to contract with financial institutions for banking goods and services (Phillips) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 490 – Patrol Officer Cassie Marie Johnson Memorial Act (Capito) (Regular) [Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending]

S. B. 510 – Supplementing and amending appropriations to BOE, Department of Education (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 526 – Including Alzheimer’s disease in existing public health programs (Summers) (Regular) [Health and Human Resources Committee Amendment Pending]

Com. Sub. for S. B. 577 – Reducing copay cap on insulin and devices and permitting purchase of testing equipment without prescription (Summers) (Regular) [Health and Human Resources Committee Amendment Pending]

S. B. 605 – Requiring state medical examiner to enter into contracts with procurement organization (Summers) (Effective From Passage) [Health and Human Resources Committee Amendment Pending]

Com. Sub. for S. B. 613 – Relating generally to certificates of need (Summers) (Effective From Passage)

S. B. 679 – Requiring Office of Inspector General to promulgate rules concerning location of forensic group homes (Summers) (Effective From Passage) [Health and Human Resources Committee Amendment Pending]

Com. Sub. for S. B. 730 – Expanding authority of Legislative Oversight Commission on Health and Human Resources Accountability (Summers) (Effective From Passage) [Health and Human Resources Committee Amendment Pending]

H. B. 2904 – Supplementing and amending appropriations to the Department of Commerce, Office of the Secretary (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2908 – Supplementing and amending appropriations to the Department of Commerce, Division of Forestry (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3557 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Veterans’ Assistance (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

House Committee Schedule

9:15 a.m. – Committee on Rules will meet behind the Chamber

1 p.m. – Judiciary Committee will meet in the committee meeting room, 410M

Agenda:

SB142 – Modifying procedures to settle estates of decedents

SB191 – Relating to liability for payment of court costs as condition of pretrial diversion agreement

SB192 – Relating to Uniform Real Property Transfer on Death Act

SB457 – Removing certain activities Alcohol Beverage Control Commission licensee is prohibited to permit on private club premises

SB529 – Allowing businesses to register as limited liability limited partnerships

2 p.m. – Committee on Finance will meet in the committee meeting room, 460M

Agenda:

H. B. 2024, Budget Bill, making appropriations of public money out of the treasury in accordance with section fifty-one, article six of the Constitution.

3 p.m. – Committee on Government Organization will meet in the East Wing Committee meeting room, 215E

Agenda: TBD