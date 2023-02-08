Today at the Capitol: WV Legislature, committee schedules for Wednesday, Feb. 8

Wednesday, Feb.8, 2023

29th day of the 2023 Legislative Session

Activities Calendar:

Agriculture Day, Upper House & Senate Rotunda

Crime Victims Day, Lower Rotunda

Healthcare Providers Legislative Reception, Culture Center, 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm

WVMA Hospitality House WVMA, 2001 Quarrier Street, 4:30 – 6 pm

SENATE

SENATE CALENDAR

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SCR 8 : US Army PV 2 Harold Richard Plumley Memorial Bridge

: US Army PV 2 Harold Richard Plumley Memorial Bridge SCR 9 : Declaring Guyandotte River crayfish official crustacean for State of WV

: Declaring Guyandotte River crayfish official crustacean for State of WV SR 26 : Commemorating and honoring life, military service, and ultimate sacrifice of US Army SGT Brian Christopher Karim

: Commemorating and honoring life, military service, and ultimate sacrifice of US Army SGT Brian Christopher Karim SR 27 : Designating February 8, 2023, as Crime Victims Day at Legislature

: Designating February 8, 2023, as Crime Victims Day at Legislature SR 28: Recognizing essential role court appointed special advocates provide to WV children

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 295 : Extending time that prescription for spectacles remains valid

: Extending time that prescription for spectacles remains valid Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 299 : Relating to crime of trespass generally

: Relating to crime of trespass generally Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 300 : Relating to law-enforcement training and certification

: Relating to law-enforcement training and certification Eng. Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 419 : Establishing standards for licensure of military trained applicants

: Establishing standards for licensure of military trained applicants Eng. SB 449 : Updating terms for Natural Resources Police Officers Retirement System and retirement systems for charter schools

: Updating terms for Natural Resources Police Officers Retirement System and retirement systems for charter schools Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 450 : Defining medical examination for disability purposes in retirement plans administered by Consolidated Public Retirement Board

: Defining medical examination for disability purposes in retirement plans administered by Consolidated Public Retirement Board Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 451 : Relating to Teachers Retirement System and Teachers’ Defined Contribution Retirement System

: Relating to Teachers Retirement System and Teachers’ Defined Contribution Retirement System Eng. SB 465 : Increasing limit on moneys placed in county’s rainy day fund

: Increasing limit on moneys placed in county’s rainy day fund Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 472 : Creating criminal offense of indecent exposure in front of minors – (With right to amend)

: Creating criminal offense of indecent exposure in front of minors – (With right to amend) Eng. SB 489 : Requiring BOE provide free feminine hygiene products in certain grades

: Requiring BOE provide free feminine hygiene products in certain grades Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 514 : Clarifying procedure for administrative dissolution of corporations by Secretary of State

: Clarifying procedure for administrative dissolution of corporations by Secretary of State Eng. HB 2800: All relating to authorizing legislative rules regarding higher education

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for SB 216 : Requiring all schools to instruct students on Holocaust, other genocides and financial literacy

: Requiring all schools to instruct students on Holocaust, other genocides and financial literacy Com. Sub. for SB 495: Providing correctional institutions and juvenile facilities video and audio records be confidential

FIRST READING

SB 234 : Clarifying uniform statewide deadline for electronically submitted voter registration applications

: Clarifying uniform statewide deadline for electronically submitted voter registration applications Rev. Com. Sub. for SB 250 : Requiring certain drivers display student driver on rear of vehicle

: Requiring certain drivers display student driver on rear of vehicle Com. Sub. for SB 302 : Relating to Law Enforcement Safety Act

: Relating to Law Enforcement Safety Act Com. Sub. for SB 484 : Clarifying terms and offense of human smuggling

: Clarifying terms and offense of human smuggling Com. Sub. for SB 490 : Patrol Officer Cassie Marie Johnson Memorial Act

: Patrol Officer Cassie Marie Johnson Memorial Act SB 493 : Exempting WV veterans from certain fees and charges at state parks

: Exempting WV veterans from certain fees and charges at state parks Com. Sub. for SB 515 : Clarifying deadline to file annual report for companies authorized to do business in WV

: Clarifying deadline to file annual report for companies authorized to do business in WV SB 529 : Allowing businesses to register as limited liability limited partnerships

: Allowing businesses to register as limited liability limited partnerships Com. Sub. for SB 532 : Sex Offender Registration Act

: Sex Offender Registration Act SB 533 : Relating to limitations on motor vehicle used by nonprofit cooperative recycling associations

: Relating to limitations on motor vehicle used by nonprofit cooperative recycling associations Eng. HB 2310 : Provide the Division of Motor Vehicles authority to develop an “Antique Fleet” program so that multiple antique motor vehicles may utilize a single registration plate

: Provide the Division of Motor Vehicles authority to develop an “Antique Fleet” program so that multiple antique motor vehicles may utilize a single registration plate Eng. HB 2602: Reestablishing certain specialized school service personnel classifications

Senate Committee Schedule

10 a.m.: Agriculture and Natural Resources (208W)

SB 561 : Relating to administration of WV Drinking Water Treatment Revolving Fund Act

: Relating to administration of WV Drinking Water Treatment Revolving Fund Act SB 581: Amending provisions of 2023 Farm Bill

1 p.m.: Economic Development (451M)

SB 297 : Mountain Homes Act

: Mountain Homes Act SB 481 : Extending sunset provision of Upper Kanawha Valley Resiliency and Revitalization Program

: Extending sunset provision of Upper Kanawha Valley Resiliency and Revitalization Program SB 569: Rehabilitation of Blighted Properties Tax Credit Act

2 p.m.: Outdoor Recreation (208W)

HB 2569 : Establishing the Motorsport Responsibility Act

: Establishing the Motorsport Responsibility Act HCR 13: Make 2nd week of February of every year a week of recognition of the Boy Scouts of America

2 p.m.: Pensions (451M)

SB 452 : Relating to Emergency Medical Services Retirement System

: Relating to Emergency Medical Services Retirement System SB 453 : Ensuring retirement contributions and delinquency charges of charter school employees be paid upon school closure or by successor

: Ensuring retirement contributions and delinquency charges of charter school employees be paid upon school closure or by successor SB 458 : Setting rate of interest on delinquent retirement contribution submissions

: Setting rate of interest on delinquent retirement contribution submissions SB 474: Requiring municipal pensions oversight board to propose legislative rules

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

Com. Sub. for SB 409: Authorizing WV Department of Economic Development to promulgate legislative rule relating to Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer Matching Funds Program (Commerce Bundle)

o Includes: SB 410, Authorizing Division of Labor to promulgate legislative rule relating to WV Board of Manufactured Housing construction and safety; SB 411, Authorizing Division of Labor to promulgate legislative rule relating to supervision of plumbing work; SB 412, Authorizing Division of Labor to promulgate legislative rule relating to regulation of heating, ventilating, and cooling work; SB 413, Authorizing Division of Labor to promulgate legislative rule relating to registration of service persons and service agencies; SB 414, Authorizing Division of Labor to promulgate legislative rule relating to registration of weighing and measuring devices used by businesses in commercial transactions; SB 415, Authorizing Division of Natural Resources to promulgate legislative rule relating to hunting, fishing, and other outfitters and guides; SB 416, Authorizing Division of Natural Resources to promulgate legislative rule relating to commercial whitewater outfitters; SB 417, Authorizing Division of Natural Resources to promulgate legislative rule relating to special motorboating regulations; SB 418, Authorizing Division of Natural Resources to promulgate legislative rule relating to miscellaneous permits and licenses

SB 482: Modifying number, allocation, and terms of office of certain judges for next general election

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

Com. Sub. for SB 274 : Third Grade Success Act

: Third Grade Success Act Com. Sub. for SB 273 : Relating to allocation of child protective workers in counties based upon population of county

: Relating to allocation of child protective workers in counties based upon population of county SB 478 : Relating to Jumpstart Savings Program

: Relating to Jumpstart Savings Program Subcommittee Report from Finance Subcommittee C to the Full Finance Committee

** Committee times and agendas are subject to change **

Senate Bills to be Introduced:

SB 582 : Amending provisions of WV Public Employees Retirement Act (FN) (Trump, Weld, Nelson, Jeffries; Pensions then Finance)

: Amending provisions of WV Public Employees Retirement Act (FN) (Trump, Weld, Nelson, Jeffries; Pensions then Finance) SB 583 : Reducing rates for legal advertising (Woodrum; Government Organization)

: Reducing rates for legal advertising (Woodrum; Government Organization) SB 584 : Removing rape and incest exception to obtain abortion in WV (Taylor, Barrett, Grady, Hunt, Karnes, Martin, Maynard, Phillips, Roberts, Rucker, Smith, Stuart, Tarr, Woodrum; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)

: Removing rape and incest exception to obtain abortion in WV (Taylor, Barrett, Grady, Hunt, Karnes, Martin, Maynard, Phillips, Roberts, Rucker, Smith, Stuart, Tarr, Woodrum; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary) SB 585 : Prohibiting county commissions from adopting any authorization that exceeds state law regarding agricultural operations (Hamilton; Agriculture and Natural Resources then Government Organization)

: Prohibiting county commissions from adopting any authorization that exceeds state law regarding agricultural operations (Hamilton; Agriculture and Natural Resources then Government Organization) SB 586 : Requiring spending units to submit software procurement requests to Enterprise Resource Planning Board (Swope; Government Organization)

: Requiring spending units to submit software procurement requests to Enterprise Resource Planning Board (Swope; Government Organization) SB 587 : WV Volunteer State Defense Guard Act (FN) (Chapman; Military then Finance)

: WV Volunteer State Defense Guard Act (FN) (Chapman; Military then Finance) SB 588 : Increasing tax credit for employers providing child care for employees (FN) (Takubo, Smith, Stover, Weld; Finance)

: Increasing tax credit for employers providing child care for employees (FN) (Takubo, Smith, Stover, Weld; Finance) SB 589 : Relating to nonpublic kindergarten, elementary, and secondary school education (Rucker; School Choice then Finance)

: Relating to nonpublic kindergarten, elementary, and secondary school education (Rucker; School Choice then Finance) SCR 10: US Army Air Corps PVT Albert J Sutphin Memorial Highway (Hunt)

House of Delegates

HOUSE SPECIAL CALENDAR

The House will convene at 11 a.m.

THIRD READING

S. B. 241 – Relating to Patient Brokering Act (Summers) (Effective From Passage)

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2002 – Relating to providing support for families (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2346 – Declaring a shortage of qualified bus operators and allowing retired bus operators to accept employment (Criss) (Regular)

H. B. 2548 – Relating to temporary identification cards for released inmates (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 2599 – Creating the utility pole rights of way and easement mapping initiative (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2762 – Allowing variance in state fire code for certain buildings used solely for emergency equipment storage (Phillips) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2845 – Relating to removing expired provisions from the code (Summers) (Regular)

H. B. 2967 – Expediting License Applications for active military members and veterans, and their spouses (Phillips) (Regular)

H. B. 2970 – Creating the equitable right to expungement (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3036 – Increasing the number of districts and the limit on approved costs under the BUILD WV Act (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3077 – Relating to making the use of the multi-state real time tracking system permanent (Summers) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3130 – Creating the Coalfields Energy Research and Economic Development Authority (Phillips) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3164 – To extend the termination date of the West Virginia Advisory Council on Rare Diseases due to a delay in beginning its duties (Summers) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3191 – Relating to certain facilities operated by the state government to obtain a license (Summers) (Effective From Passage)

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2218 – Distracted Driving Act (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2621 – Relating generally to bail bondsman (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 2882 – Making a supplemental appropriation to the Department of Economic Development (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3145 – Recognizing the Commission on Uniform State Laws as a presumptive provider of continuing legal education (Capito) (Regular)

House Committee Schedule

Veterans’ Affairs and Homeland Security 9 am – Room 215-E

Consideration of HB 3157 – Relating to clarifying the duties, functions, prohibitions, and restrictions applicable to the West Virginia Fusion Center.

Consideration of HB 3151 – Relating to assisting law enforcement officer in an emergency at the request of a responding officer.

Consideration of HB 3152 – Relating to driving under the influence. VII. Consideration of SB 298 – Relating to non-federally declared emergencies and non-states of emergency.

Consideration of HB 3233 – Relating generally to uniform and equipment allowances for the National Guard.

Consideration of HB 3254 – Establishing a State Military Funeral Honor Guard in honor of Hershel “Woody” Williams, known as the Hershel “Woody” Williams State Military Funeral Honor Guard.

Political Subdivisions 9:15 am – Room 410-M

Consideration of House Bill 2630, To allow county councils to change name to county commissions.

Consideration of House Bill 2782, Require all municipal elections be held on the same election day in November that other state elections are on.

Consideration of House Bill 2842, Repeal municipal license and tax when state license required.

Consideration of House Bill 3134, To raise the bid thresholds for municipal projects from $25,000 to $50,000.

Consideration of House Bill 2985, Relating to authorizing municipalities to establish outdoor refreshment areas for consumption of alcoholic beverages and non-intoxicating beer.

Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services 9:15 am – Room 460-M

H. B. 3153, Relating to distribution of certain taxes and surcharges to benefit volunteer and part-volunteer fire departments and emergency medical services providers.

H. B. 2871, Relating to awarding the service weapon of a retiring State Fire Marshal.

H. B. 3056, To change the requirement for an EMS Agency Vehicle Inspection from every year to every two years.

S. B. 275, Adding State Fire Marshals to statute included with law enforcement and first responders that receive information on school safety requirements.

Committee on Rules 10:45 am – Behind Chamber

Committee on Finance 1 pm – Room 460-M

H. B. 2006, Relating to reorganizing the Department of Health and Human Resources.

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2005, Establishing the dual enrollment pilot program to be administered by the Higher Education Policy Commission and the Council for Community and Technical College Education in conjunction with the State Board of Education.

H. B. 3044, Relating to the annual fee for limited video lottery terminal permits.

Committee on the Judiciary 1 pm – Room 410-M

HB2817 – Relating to Public Service Commission jurisdiction over alternative fuel for motor vehicles

HB3302 – To recognize unborn child as distinct victim in a DUI causing death

HB2605 – Relating to Good Samaritan law

HB3272 – Relating to the operation of private trust companies in West Virginia

HB2540 – Travel Insurance Model Act

HB3122 – Permitting certain types of rifles using an encapsulated propellant charge that loads from the breech

Committee on Education 2 pm – Room 432-M

H. B. 3068, To provide debt incentives for STEM teachers.

H. B. 3084, Relating to revising provisions related to public charter schools.

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3098, To eliminate the WV General Summative Assessment and replace it with a formative assessment given three times a year.

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3113, Requiring high school students to complete course of study in personal finance.

H. B. 3224, Adding West Virginia Junior College to the list of eligible institutions that accept PROMISE scholarship recipients.

Committee on Government Organization 3 pm – Room 215-E

Consideration of HB 2309, To require the Division of Forestry to create an online renewal process no later than July 1, 2023.

Consideration of HB 3210, Relating to the performance of installation of propane gas systems.

Consideration of HB 3261, Relating to Social Workers Qualifications.

Consideration of HB 3311, Relating to wine alcohol by volume as compared to beer.

Consideration of HB 3318, Relating to location of services provided by the Workforce Development Board as related to the one-stop delivery system.

House Bill to be Introduced: