Today at the Capitol: WV Legislature, committee schedules for Wednesday, Feb. 22

Wednesday, Feb. 22

43rd day of the 2023 Legislative Session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association provides a daily preview of legislative action.

Activities Calendar:

Oil & Gas Association (GO-WV), Upper House & Senate Rotunda and Lower

Rotunda

Rotunda WVMA Hospitality House WVMA, 2001 Quarrier Street, 4:30 – 6:00 pm

SENATE

SENATE CALENDAR

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SR 37: Recognizing sister-state relationship between WV and Taiwan

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 273 : Relating to allocation of child protective workers in counties based upon population of county

: Relating to allocation of child protective workers in counties based upon population of county Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 297 : Mountain Homes Act

: Mountain Homes Act Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 429 : Establishing statewide health and safety fee for tourism and recreational activities by county commissions

: Establishing statewide health and safety fee for tourism and recreational activities by county commissions Eng. Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 436 : Prompt Payment Act of 2023

: Prompt Payment Act of 2023 Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 523 : Clarifying purpose and use of Economic Development Project Fund

: Clarifying purpose and use of Economic Development Project Fund Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 539 : Authorizing state and subdivisions to negotiate price for construction when all bids received exceed maximum budget

: Authorizing state and subdivisions to negotiate price for construction when all bids received exceed maximum budget Eng. SB 553 : Allowing for evaluation of prequalified bidders to be based on best value

: Allowing for evaluation of prequalified bidders to be based on best value Eng. SB 580 : Authorizing election for special levy renewal

: Authorizing election for special levy renewal Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 621 : Requiring sheriff to serve child abuse and neglect petitions

: Requiring sheriff to serve child abuse and neglect petitions Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 630 : Creating offense of knowingly and willfully obstructing social service worker

: Creating offense of knowingly and willfully obstructing social service worker Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 635 : Updating language and increasing penalties for indecent exposure

: Updating language and increasing penalties for indecent exposure Eng. SB 674 : Providing statutory recognition and appointment of board members for WV First Foundation

: Providing statutory recognition and appointment of board members for WV First Foundation Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2006: Relating to reorganizing the Department of Health and Human Resources

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 195 : Glucagon for Schools Act

: Glucagon for Schools Act Com. Sub. for SB 480 : Modifying group accident and sickness insurance requirements

: Modifying group accident and sickness insurance requirements Com. Sub. for SB 577 : Reducing copay cap on insulin and devices and permitting purchase of testing equipment without prescription

: Reducing copay cap on insulin and devices and permitting purchase of testing equipment without prescription Com. Sub. for SB 594 : Specifying fairness in cost sharing calculations for certain high deductible health plans

: Specifying fairness in cost sharing calculations for certain high deductible health plans SB 597 : Allowing Workforce WV to hire classified service exempt employees

: Allowing Workforce WV to hire classified service exempt employees SB 608 : Correcting list of items which are considered deadly weapons

: Correcting list of items which are considered deadly weapons SB 620 : Increasing maximum number of registered voters per precinct and distance between polling places

: Increasing maximum number of registered voters per precinct and distance between polling places Com. Sub. for SB 631 : Updating administration, funding, and requirements for federal elections held in WV

: Updating administration, funding, and requirements for federal elections held in WV SB 641 : Clarifying when magistrate vacancies shall be filled

: Clarifying when magistrate vacancies shall be filled Com. Sub. for SB 644 : Updating contested elections procedures

: Updating contested elections procedures Com. Sub. for SB 661 : Clarifying preferential recall rights for employees sustaining compensable injury

: Clarifying preferential recall rights for employees sustaining compensable injury Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3122 : Permitting certain types of rifles using an encapsulated propellant charge that loads from the breech

: Permitting certain types of rifles using an encapsulated propellant charge that loads from the breech Eng. HB 3141: Relating to the practice of dentistry – (Com. amend. pending)

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 79 : Relating to compensable diseases of certain firefighters covered by workers’ compensation

: Relating to compensable diseases of certain firefighters covered by workers’ compensation Com. Sub. for SB 616 : WV Veterans’ Home Loan Mortgage Program of 2023

: WV Veterans’ Home Loan Mortgage Program of 2023 Com. Sub. for SB 657 : WV Long-Term Care Insurance Act

: WV Long-Term Care Insurance Act SB 678: Adding appropriations to DHHR, Division of Human Services

Senate Committee Schedule

Scheduled Committee Meetings

1 p.m.: Committee on School Choice (208W)

SB 625 : Requiring certain transcripts to be accepted as record of student’s performance for placement in micro school programs

: Requiring certain transcripts to be accepted as record of student’s performance for placement in micro school programs HB 2820: To provide HOPE scholarship recipients with the ability to play sports

1 p.m.: Economic Development (451M)

SB 169 : Requiring certain movie theaters to provide open captioning during certain showings

: Requiring certain movie theaters to provide open captioning during certain showings SB 677 : Clarifying role and responsibilities of State Resiliency Officer

: Clarifying role and responsibilities of State Resiliency Officer HB 3307 : Establishing the West Virginia-Ireland Trade Commission

: Establishing the West Virginia-Ireland Trade Commission HB 3428: Relating to the West Virginia Business Ready Sites Program

2 p.m.: Outdoor Recreation (208W)

Eng. Com. Sub. For HB 2062 : Establish rules and regulations for e-bikes in West Virginia that more closely comport to federal law

: Establish rules and regulations for e-bikes in West Virginia that more closely comport to federal law SB 468: Continuing Cabwaylingo State Forest Trail System

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

SB 659 : Clarifying juvenile competency determination process extends to status offenders

: Clarifying juvenile competency determination process extends to status offenders Com. Sub. for SB 541 : Providing for election reforms

: Providing for election reforms SB 666: Placing cap on maximum penalty that may be imposed for first-degree robbery

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

Com. Sub. for SB 522 : Allocating percentage of county excise taxes for funding improvements to election administration

: Allocating percentage of county excise taxes for funding improvements to election administration Com. Sub. for SB 561 : Relating to administration of WV Drinking Water Treatment Revolving Fund Act

: Relating to administration of WV Drinking Water Treatment Revolving Fund Act Com. Sub. for SB 590: Transferring 911 personnel from PERS to Emergency Medical Services Retirement System

House of Delegates

HOUSE SPECIAL CALENDAR

The House will convene at 11 a.m.

House Committee Schedule



9:15 a.m. – Room 460-M – Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services

S. B. 131, Allowing municipal fire marshals to receive service weapon upon retirement.

Com. Sub. for S. B. 271, Modifying approval process requirements for First Responders Honor Board.

9:30 a.m. – Room 215-E – Veterans’ Affairs and Homeland Security

Consideration of SB 283 – Relating to Military Incentive Program.

Consideration of SB 419 – Establishing standards for licensure of military trained applicants.

Consideration of SB 527 – Allowing family members of military personnel access to discharge records.

10:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber – Committee on Rules

1 p.m. – Room 460-M – Committee on Finance

H. B. 2026, A bill to transfer municipal police officers from the Public Employees Retirement System to the Municipal Police Officers and Firefighters Retirement System.

H. B. 3211, Relating to authorizing service credit for unused accrued annual or sick leave days for use in determining retirement benefits from the municipal police and fire firefighter retirement systems still administered by municipalities.

H. B. 3244, Relating to Municipal Pensions Oversight Board proposing legislative rules.

H. B. 3254, Establishing a State Military Funeral Honor Guard in honor of Hershel “Woody” Williams, known as the Hershel “Woody” Williams State Military Funeral Honor Guard.

H. B. 3280, To cause law enforcement and DNR agencies whose officers fall under PERS to submit to Tax a report at the time of retirement so that these officers qualify for the law enforcement officers’ tax credit.

H. B. 3299, Relating to Natural Resource Police Officer Retirement.

H. B. 3364, Requiring the closure of certain municipal policemen’s and firemen’s pension and relief funds as condition of issuance of pension funding revenue bonds.

H. B. 3519, Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Transportation, Division of Motor Vehicles.

H. B. 3520, Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Education, State Board of Education – Vocational Division.

H. B. 3521, Making a supplementary appropriation to the Division of Health – Maternal and Child Health.

H. B. 3522, Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Commerce, Division of Natural Resources – License Fund – Wildlife Resources.

H. B. 3523, Making a supplementary appropriation to Miscellaneous Boards and Commissions, Economic Development Authority

2 p.m. – Room 432-M – Committee on Education

H. B. 3095, Creating a Department of Economic Development grant program relating to agricultural vocational and technical training facilities at West Virginia schools.

H. B. 3386, To provide all National Merit Scholars free tuition to any West Virginia higher education institution in order to keep these scholars in state.

Com. Sub. for S. B. 51, Requiring impact statement in certain instances of school closing or consolidation.

Com. Sub. for S. B. 121, Creating Student Journalist Press Freedom Protection Act.

Com. Sub. for S. B. 602, Enabling WVSU and Bluefield State University to offer associate degrees.

3:45 p.m. – Room 215-E – Committee on Government Organization

Consideration of HB 3203, Relating generally to West Virginia Real Estate License Act.

Consideration of HB 3424, Relating generally to the West Virginia State Athletic Commission.

Consideration of HB 3490, Relating to consolidation of local governments.

Consideration of HB 2305, Relating to titling and registration of foreign market vehicles.

Consideration of HB 2860, To dispose of old AFFF foam accumulated by fire departments.

Consideration of HB 2782, To require all municipal elections be held on the same election day in November that other state elections are on.

