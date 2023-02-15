Today at the Capitol: WV Legislature, committee schedules for Wednesday, Feb. 15

Wednesday, Feb. 15

36th day of the 2023 Legislative Session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association provides a daily preview of legislative action.

Activities Calendar:

SENATE

SENATE CALENDAR

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 467 : Providing county commissioners ongoing mechanism to consider compensation increases for elected officials every two years

: Providing county commissioners ongoing mechanism to consider compensation increases for elected officials every two years Eng. HB 2310 : Provide the Division of Motor Vehicles authority to develop an “Antique Fleet” program so that multiple antique motor vehicles may utilize a single registration plate – (With right to amend)

: Provide the Division of Motor Vehicles authority to develop an “Antique Fleet” program so that multiple antique motor vehicles may utilize a single registration plate – (With right to amend) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2412 : Declaring November 14 every year, a special Memorial Day in remembrance of the Marshall University airplane crash

: Declaring November 14 every year, a special Memorial Day in remembrance of the Marshall University airplane crash Eng. HB 2882 : Making a supplemental appropriation to the Department of Economic Development – (With right to amend)

: Making a supplemental appropriation to the Department of Economic Development – (With right to amend) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3055: To create a vocational math class for students interested in careers in the trades

SECOND READING

There are no bills on Second Reading for Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for SB 151 : Levying tax on pass-through entity’s income

: Levying tax on pass-through entity’s income Com. Sub. for SB 579: Providing payment to vendors who provided services to state

Senate Committee Schedule

Scheduled Committee Meetings

10 a.m.: Agriculture and Natural Resources (208W)

SB 629: Establishing auto-renewal program for wildlife licenses

1 p.m.: Committee on School Choice (208W)

SB 589 : Relating to nonpublic kindergarten, elementary, and secondary school education

: Relating to nonpublic kindergarten, elementary, and secondary school education SB 601: Allowing students of certain schools to participate in extracurricular activities of public schools

1 p.m.: Economic Development (451M)

SB 591 : Allowing counties and municipalities to jointly undertake development projects

: Allowing counties and municipalities to jointly undertake development projects SB 607: Authorizing counties to increase special district excise tax

2 p.m.: Outdoor Recreation (208W)

HB 2569 : Establishing the Motorsport Responsibility Act

: Establishing the Motorsport Responsibility Act HCR 13: Make 2nd week of February of every year a week of recognition of the Boy Scouts of America

2 p.m.: Pensions (451M)

SB 530 : Expanding candidates eligible for judicial retirement

: Expanding candidates eligible for judicial retirement SB 570 : Relating to Natural Resources Police Officer Retirement

: Relating to Natural Resources Police Officer Retirement SB 582 : Amending provisions of WV Public Employees Retirement Act

: Amending provisions of WV Public Employees Retirement Act SB 590 : Transferring 911 personnel from PERS to Emergency Medical Services Retirement System

: Transferring 911 personnel from PERS to Emergency Medical Services Retirement System SB 622: Including state correctional officers in DNR Police Officer Retirement System

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

Com. Sub. for SB 576 : Creating Securities Restitution Assistance Fund for victims of securities violations

: Creating Securities Restitution Assistance Fund for victims of securities violations Com. Sub. for SB 534: Relating to nonintoxicating beer, nonintoxicating craft beer, cider, wine, and liquor license requirements

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

Com. Sub. for SB 543 : Authorizing rule-making changes to terms, procedures and reporting duties in higher education

: Authorizing rule-making changes to terms, procedures and reporting duties in higher education SB 596 : Modifying payment for housing and maintenance of inmates

: Modifying payment for housing and maintenance of inmates Report from Subcommittee A : Recommendation for Health Facilities Budget Structure

: Recommendation for Health Facilities Budget Structure Report from Subcommittee C: SB 523, Clarifying purpose and use of Economic Development Project Fund

Senate Bills to be Introduced:

SB 631 : Expending federal appropriations from Congress to Secretary of State (Queen)

: Expending federal appropriations from Congress to Secretary of State (Queen) SB 632 : Prohibiting COVID-19 or other experimental vaccines for school attendance (Chapman)

: Prohibiting COVID-19 or other experimental vaccines for school attendance (Chapman) SB 633 : Requiring prompt appearances for persons detained on capiases (Woodrum)

: Requiring prompt appearances for persons detained on capiases (Woodrum) SB 634 : Increasing value at which municipal property must be sold through public auction (Woodrum)

: Increasing value at which municipal property must be sold through public auction (Woodrum) SB 635 : Relating to indecent exposure (Weld)

: Relating to indecent exposure (Weld) SB 636 : Authorizing transfers to and from Licensed Racetrack Modernization Fund (Barrett, Jeffries, Nelson, Phillips, Queen, Rucker, Takubo, Weld)

: Authorizing transfers to and from Licensed Racetrack Modernization Fund (Barrett, Jeffries, Nelson, Phillips, Queen, Rucker, Takubo, Weld) SB 637 : Fair Access to Financial Services Act (Phillips, Smith)

: Fair Access to Financial Services Act (Phillips, Smith) SB 638 : Providing bonuses to school personnel for unused personal days (Grady)

: Providing bonuses to school personnel for unused personal days (Grady) SB 639 : Authorizing restitution to victims of securities fraud (Oliverio, Caputo)

: Authorizing restitution to victims of securities fraud (Oliverio, Caputo) SB 640 : Developing formula for allocating road funds among districts (FN) (Oliverio, Rucker)

: Developing formula for allocating road funds among districts (FN) (Oliverio, Rucker) SB 641 : Clarifying when magistrate vacancies shall be filled (Chapman)

: Clarifying when magistrate vacancies shall be filled (Chapman) SB 642 : Changing deadline by which county clerks must report voter participation history (Chapman)

: Changing deadline by which county clerks must report voter participation history (Chapman) SB 643 : Expending federal appropriations from Congress to Secretary of State (Chapman)

: Expending federal appropriations from Congress to Secretary of State (Chapman) SB 644 : Updating contested elections procedure (Chapman)

: Updating contested elections procedure (Chapman) SB 645 : Prohibiting laws requiring person to receive or use medical products (Rucker, Taylor)

: Prohibiting laws requiring person to receive or use medical products (Rucker, Taylor) SB 646 : Creating emeritus physician license (Nelson)

: Creating emeritus physician license (Nelson) SB 647 : Changing amount of time name will appear on child abuse registry (Trump)

: Changing amount of time name will appear on child abuse registry (Trump) SB 648 : Amending deliberate intent exception to immunities provided under Workers’ Compensation (Tarr)

: Amending deliberate intent exception to immunities provided under Workers’ Compensation (Tarr) SB 649 : Authorizing Berkeley County Council to change its name to Berkeley County Commission (Blair, Trump, Rucker, Barrett)

: Authorizing Berkeley County Council to change its name to Berkeley County Commission (Blair, Trump, Rucker, Barrett) SB 650 : Allowing physician assistants to own practice (Takubo, Tarr, Weld)

: Allowing physician assistants to own practice (Takubo, Tarr, Weld) SB 651 : Oral Health and Cancer Rights Act (Takubo)

: Oral Health and Cancer Rights Act (Takubo) SR 32: Designating February 16, 2023, as WVSU Day at Legislature (Jeffries)

House of Delegates

8:30 a.m. – sign-ups in the Chamber to speak at the Public Hearing for SB10, the Campus Self-Defense Act.

9-10 a.m. – Public Hearing on SB10, the Campus Self-Defense Act

HOUSE SPECIAL CALENDAR

The House will convene at 11 a.m.

THIRD READING

Com. Sub. for S. B. 239 – Requiring Commissioner of Bureau for Behavioral Health to engage certain providers and leaders to study homeless demographic (Rohrbach) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 243 – Requiring substance use disorder inpatient providers to provide transportation to patients (Rohrbach) (Regular)

H. B. 2186 – Relating to surgical smoke evacuation (Summers) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2821 – Relating to taxation of gambling and lottery winnings (Criss) (Regular)

H. B. 2839 – Making a technical correction regarding an incorrect fund name and clarifying applicability to mine lands governed by SMCRA and the Abandoned Mine Lands Act (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2896 – Relating to making West Virginia an Agreement State with the U. S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2993 – Relating to rural emergency hospital licensure (Summers) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3122 – Permitting certain types of rifles using an encapsulated propellant charge that loads from the breech (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3200 – Authorize DHHR to transfer state facilities to regional mental health centers or intellectual disability facilities (Summers) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3308 – Authorizing PSC consider and issue financing orders to certain utilities to permit the recovery of certain costs through securitization via consumer rate relief bonds (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3317 – Relating to removing specific continuing education requirements (Summers) (Effective From Passage)

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for S. B. 188 – Grid Stabilization and Security Act of 2023 (Howell) (Regular)

S. B. 275 – Adding State Fire Marshals to statute included with law enforcement and first responders that receive information on school safety requirements (Ellington) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2062 – Establish rules and regulations for e-bikes in West Virginia that more closely comport to federal law (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2471 – Relating to the suspension of driver’s license for unpaid tickets (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2515 – Require agencies to develop and maintain an inventory of available services for single parents wanting to obtain degrees, secure training or reenter the workforce (Phillips) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2587 – To reflect that County Sheriffs will be required to include a breakdown of the distribution of where a citizens taxes will be paid (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2638 – Authorizing the Department of Administration to promulgate a legislative rule relating to purchasing (Capito) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2640 – Authorizing the Department of Environmental Protection to promulgate a legislative rule relating to standards of performance for new stationary sources (Capito) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2820 – To provide HOPE Scholarship recipients with the ability to play sports (Ellington) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3012 – To encourage economic development regarding rare earth elements and critical minerals, as defined, by providing temporary severance tax relief (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3110 – Relating to funding the Office of Oil and Gas in the Department of Environmental Protection (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3168 – Ensuring investment in WV Tourism is competitive with other states and accessible long term (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3190 – Amending the definition of “minor” (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3192 – Abolishing the Center for Nursing and transferring its duties and authorities to the Higher Education Policy Commission (Criss) (July 1, 2023)

H. B. 3215 – Relating to land use (Howell) (Regular)

H. B. 3218 – Relating to requiring suicide prevention resources be printed on student identification cards (Ellington) (Regular)

H. B. 3286 – Relating to an additional modification decreasing federal taxable income (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3293 – Relating generally to identifying and educating exceptional children exhibiting indicators or diagnosed with dyslexia or dyscalculia (Ellington) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3318 – Relating to location of services provided by the Workforce Development Board as related to the one-stop delivery system

H. B. 3328 – Authorizing the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority to contract to build and maintain trails on privately owned property (Howell) (Regular)

House Committee Schedule

9: 15 a.m. – Committee on Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services will meet in the Finance Committee room, 460M

Agenda:

H. B. 3153, Relating to distribution of certain taxes and surcharges to benefit volunteer and part-volunteer fire departments and emergency medical services providers.

H. B. 2760, To allow CPR fire fighters to drive ambulances when both attendants are needed to administer patient care.

H. B. 2860, To dispose of old AFFF foam accumulated by fire departments.

H. B. 3026, To allow volunteer fire fighters to participate on fire scenes with department training captain approval prior to completing fireman 1 and 2.

9: 15 a.m. – the Committee on Veterans’ Affairs and Homeland Security will meet in the East Wing Committee Room, 215E

Agenda:

Consideration of HB 3315 – Relating generally to readiness enhancement and commission bonuses.

Consideration of HCR 15 – Requesting That the Joint Committee on Government and Finance send official correspondence to West Virginia’s federal delegations stating West Virginia veterans’ concerns and objections to the two TRICARE for Life (“TFL”) proposals.

10:45 a.m. – the Committee on Rules will meet behind the Chamber

1 p.m. – the Committee on Finance will meet in the committee meeting room, 460M

Agenda:

TBD



1:30 p.m. – the Judiciary Committee will meet in the committee meeting room, 410M

Agenda:

HB2648 – Authorizing the Department of Health and Human Resources to promulgate a legislative rule relating to procedures pertaining to the Dangerousness Assessment Advisory Board

a. 64 CSR 26

b. 64 CSR 73

c. 64 CSR 84

d. 64 CSR 110

e. 64 CSR 112

f. 65 CSR 13

g. 65 CSR 34

h. 69 CSR 10

i. 69 CSR 13

j. 69 CSR 19

k. 78 CSR 01

l. 78 CSR 03

m. 78 CSR 18

n. 78 CSR 19

o. 78 CSR 20

p. 78 CSR 21

q. 78 CSR 25

r. 78 CSR 28

s. 114A CSR 03

HB3166 – To permit a hospital to hold a patient experiencing a psychiatric emergency for up to 72 hours

SB10 – Campus Self-Defense Act

HB2016 – Relating to confidential childcare records

HB3479 – Creating requirements for use of unmanned aircraft

HB3341 – To allow cigar bars

2 p.m. – Education Committee will meet in the committee meeting room, 432M

Agenda:

H. B. 2619, Amending Hope Scholarship eligibility.

H. B. 3046, Fast Track for Agriculture Education Endorsement.

H. B. 3223, To create a Special Education Instructor Entitlement.

H. B. 3371, Relating to federal funds for land-grant institutions.

H. B. 3376, Relating to changing the term teacher in residence to clinical teacher of record.

H. B. 2607, Clarify that vehicles with a capacity larger than 10 passengers may be used to transport students provided that no more than 10 passengers may be transported at one time.

H. B. 3408, To clean up statutory provisions regarding the Hope Scholarship program to better reflect the intent and operation of the program.

H. B. 3441, Revising the training requirements for members of the Higher Education Policy Commission, Council for Community and Technical College Education and the institutional governing boards.

H. B. 3546, Providing for contracted employment of substitute teachers for 180 instructional days.

H. B. 3547, Increasing the number of personal leave days that county board of education employees may use.

H. B. 3548, Relating to teacher duty-free lunch and daily planning periods.

H. B. 3549, Relating to classroom teachers and special education classroom teachers individualized education program requirements.

H. J. R. 17, Providing for the election of members of the State Board of Education.

4 p.m. – Government Organization Committee will meet in the East Wing Committee Room, 215E

Agenda:

Consideration of HB 3353, Relating to the limitations on the financial relationships with foreign entities that have values antithetical to those of the State of West Virginia.

Consideration of HB 3398, Relating to the establishment of the West Virginia Memorial to Fallen Heroes of the Global War on Terrorism.

Consideration of HB 2782, Require all municipal elections be held on the same election day in November that other state elections are on.

Consideration of HB 3092, Relating to in-state food service permit reciprocity.

Consideration of HB 3278, Relating to the practice of optometry.

Consideration of HB 2955, Relating to the establishment and operation of regional water, wastewater, and stormwater authorities.

House Bill to be Introduced: