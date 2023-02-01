Today at the Capitol: WV Legislature, committee schedules for Wednesday, Feb. 1

Wednesday, Feb. 1

22nd day of the 2023 Legislative Session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association provides a daily preview of legislative action.

This preview is made possible with the support of AARP WV, WVU University Relations, and the WV Press Association Foundation.

Activities Calendar:

Marshall University Day Upper House & Senate Rotunda

Anti-Tobacco/RAZE Day Lower Rotunda

WVMA Hospitality House, WVMA, 2001 Quarrier Street, 4:30 – 6:00 pm

SENATE

SENATE CALENDAR

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SCR 6 : US Army SGT Vincent DiBacco Memorial Bridge

: US Army SGT Vincent DiBacco Memorial Bridge SR 21 : Designating February 1, 2023, as National Unclaimed Property Day at Legislature

: Designating February 1, 2023, as National Unclaimed Property Day at Legislature SR 22: Designating February 1, 2023, as Marshall University Day at Legislature

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 188 : Grid Stabilization and Security Act of 2023

: Grid Stabilization and Security Act of 2023 Eng. SB 240 : Requiring state board of examination or registration proceedings to be open to public inspection

: Requiring state board of examination or registration proceedings to be open to public inspection Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 426 : Banning use of certain products and platforms deemed unsafe or high risk on government systems

: Banning use of certain products and platforms deemed unsafe or high risk on government systems Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2018 : Permitting the managed care case coordinator to attend the multidisciplinary team meeting

: Permitting the managed care case coordinator to attend the multidisciplinary team meeting Eng. HB 2029: Repealing the creation of an all-payer claims database

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for SB 356: Authorizing DOT to promulgate legislative rules

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for SB 205 : Relating to registration plates

: Relating to registration plates SB 224 : Establishing revocation of authority for spending by agency in support of challenge to WV law

: Establishing revocation of authority for spending by agency in support of challenge to WV law Com. Sub. for SB 250 : Requiring level one permit holders to display student driver on rear of vehicle

: Requiring level one permit holders to display student driver on rear of vehicle SB 275 : Adding State Fire Marshals to statute included with law enforcement and first responders that receive information on school safety requirements

: Adding State Fire Marshals to statute included with law enforcement and first responders that receive information on school safety requirements Com. Sub. for SB 294 : Clarifying amount of deputy sheriff annual salary increase

: Clarifying amount of deputy sheriff annual salary increase Com. Sub. for SB 345 : Authorizing Division of Financial Institutions to promulgate legislative rule relating to money transmission services

: Authorizing Division of Financial Institutions to promulgate legislative rule relating to money transmission services SB 445 : Repealing outdated section of WV code relating to WV Graduate College and Marshall University

: Repealing outdated section of WV code relating to WV Graduate College and Marshall University SB 457 : Removing certain activities Alcohol Beverage Control Commission licensee is prohibited to permit on private club premises

: Removing certain activities Alcohol Beverage Control Commission licensee is prohibited to permit on private club premises Com. Sub. for SB 461 : Relating to WV public employees grievance procedure

: Relating to WV public employees grievance procedure Com. Sub. for SB 463 : Increasing validity of CDL instruction permit

: Increasing validity of CDL instruction permit Com. Sub. for SB 472 : Creating criminal offense of indecent exposure in front of minors

: Creating criminal offense of indecent exposure in front of minors Eng. HB 2564 : Repeal of administrative hearing procedures for DUI offenses

: Repeal of administrative hearing procedures for DUI offenses Eng. HB 2776 : Updating meaning of federal adjusted gross income and certain other terms used in West Virginia Personal Income Tax Act

: Updating meaning of federal adjusted gross income and certain other terms used in West Virginia Personal Income Tax Act Eng. HB 2777: Updating federal taxable income and other terms in the West Virginia Corporation Net Income Tax Act

Senate Committee Schedule

1 p.m.: Committee on School Choice (208W)

SB 453: Ensuring retirement contributions and delinquency charges of charter school employees be paid upon school closure or by successor

1 p.m.: Economic Development (451M)

SB 256: Relating to WV Economic Development Authority

2 p.m.: Outdoor Recreation (208W)

Com. Sub. SB 468: Continuing Cabwaylingo State Forest Trail System

2 p.m.: Pensions (451M)

Com. Sub. for SB 449 : Updating terms for Natural Resources Police Officers Retirement System and retirement systems for charter schools

: Updating terms for Natural Resources Police Officers Retirement System and retirement systems for charter schools Com. Sub. for SB 450 : Defining medical examination for disability purposes in retirement plans administered by the Consolidated Public Retirement Board (CPRB)

: Defining medical examination for disability purposes in retirement plans administered by the Consolidated Public Retirement Board (CPRB) Com. Sub. for SB 475 : Modifying examinations for disability pensions

: Modifying examinations for disability pensions Com. Sub. for SB 451: Relating to Teachers’ Retirement System and Teachers Defined Contribution Retirement System

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

Reports by Subcommittees

Referrals to Subcommittees

Com. Sub. for SB 361 (Misc. Bundle): Authorizing Board of Accountancy to promulgate legislative rule relating to board rules of professional conduct

o Includes: SB 362, Authorizing Board of Acupuncture to promulgate legislative rule relating to advertising by licensed acupuncturists; SB 363, Authorizing Board of Acupuncture to promulgate legislative rule relating to standards of practice of acupuncture by licensed acupuncturists; SB 364, Authorizing Board of Acupuncture to promulgate legislative rule relating to continuing education requirements; SB 365, Authorizing Department of Agriculture to promulgate legislative rule relating to WV apiary rule; SB 366, Authorizing Department of Agriculture to promulgate legislative rule relating to schedule of charges for inspection services: Fruit; SB 367, Authorizing Department of Agriculture to promulgate legislative rule relating to noxious weeds rule; SB 368, Authorizing Department of Agriculture to promulgate legislative rule relating to Grade “A” pasteurized milk; SB 369, Authorizing Agriculture Commissioner to promulgate legislative rule relating to inspection of nontraditional, domesticated animals; SB 370, Authorizing Department of Agriculture to promulgate legislative rule relating to hemp products; SB 371, Authorizing Department of Agriculture to promulgate legislative rule relating to livestock care standards; SB 372, Authorizing Department of Agriculture to promulgate legislative rule relating to farm-to-food bank tax credit; SB 373, Authorizing Department of Agriculture to promulgate legislative rule relating to farmers markets; SB 374, Authorizing Athletic Commission to promulgate legislative rule relating to administrative rules of WV State Athletic Commission; SB 375, Authorizing Athletic Commission to promulgate legislative rule relating to regulation of mixed martial arts; SB 376, Authorizing State Auditor to promulgate legislative rule relating to standards for voluntary payroll deductions; SB 377, Authorizing Conservation Agency to promulgate legislative rule relating to operation of WV State Conservation Committee and conservation districts; SB 378, Authorizing Conservation Agency to promulgate legislative rule relating to conservation district accounting and auditing standards; SB 379, Authorizing Board of Dentistry to promulgate legislative rule relating to dental recovery networks; SB 380, Authorizing Board of Funeral Service Examiners to promulgate legislative rule relating to funeral director, embalmer, apprentice, courtesy card holders, and funeral establishment requirements; SB 381, Authorizing Board of Funeral Service Examiners to promulgate legislative rule relating to crematory requirements; SB 382, Authorizing Board of Funeral Service Examiners to promulgate legislative rule relating to fee schedule; SB 383, Authorizing Board of Landscape Architects to promulgate legislative rule relating to registration of landscape architects; SB 384, Authorizing Board of Medicine to promulgate legislative rule relating to licensing of physicians and podiatric physicians and disciplinary procedures for applicants, licensees, credential holders; SB 385, Authorizing Board of Medicine to promulgate legislative rule relating to licensure, practice requirements, disciplinary and complaint procedures, continuing education, physician assistants; SB 386, Authorizing Board of Medicine to promulgate legislative rule relating to collaborative pharmacy practice; SB 387, Authorizing Board of Medicine to promulgate legislative rule relating to prohibiting sexual misconduct by health care practitioners; SB 388, Authorizing Board of Optometry to promulgate legislative rule relating to optometric telehealth practice; SB 389, Authorizing Board of Osteopathic Medicine to promulgate legislative rule relating to osteopathic physician assistants; SB 390, Authorizing Board of Pharmacy to promulgate legislative rule relating to licensure and practice of pharmacy; SB 391, Authorizing Board of Pharmacy to promulgate legislative rule relating to Uniform Controlled Substance Act; SB 392, Authorizing Board of Pharmacy to promulgate legislative rule relating to Board of Pharmacy rules for registration of pharmacy technicians; SB 393, Authorizing Board of Pharmacy to promulgate legislative rule relating to regulations governing pharmacy permits; SB 394, Authorizing Board of Pharmacy to promulgate legislative rule relating to inspections; SB 395, Authorizing Board of Pharmacy to promulgate legislative rule relating to Donated Drug Repository Program; SB 396, Authorizing Psychologists to promulgate legislative rule relating to code of conduct; SB 397, Authorizing Board of Registered Nurses to promulgate legislative rule relating to requirements for registration and licensure and conduct constituting professional misconduct; SB 398, Authorizing Board of Registered Nurses to promulgate legislative rule relating to advanced practice registered nurse licensure requirements; SB 399, Authorizing Board of Registered Nurses to promulgate legislative rule relating to limited prescriptive authority for nurses in advanced practice; SB 400, Authorizing Board of Registered Nurses to promulgate legislative rule relating to continuing education and competence; SB 401, Authorizing Board of Registered Nurses to promulgate legislative rule relating to fees for services rendered by board; SB 402, Authorizing Board of Registered Nurses to promulgate legislative rule relating to practitioner requirements for accessing WV Controlled Substance Monitoring Program database; SB 403, Authorizing Board of Registered Nurses to promulgate legislative rule relating to telehealth practice; SB 404, Authorizing Secretary of State to promulgate legislative rule relating to early voting in-person satellite precincts; SB 405, Authorizing Secretary of State to promulgate legislative rule relating to Combined Voter Registration and Driver Licensing Fund; SB 406, Authorizing Secretary of State to promulgate legislative rule relating to administrative procedures for Nonpublic Funding for Election Administration Fund; SB 407, Authorizing State Treasurer to promulgate legislative rule relating to enforcement of Uniform Unclaimed Property Act; SB 491, Authorizing Treasurer’s Office to promulgate legislative rule relating to Hope Scholarship Program; SB 408, Authorizing State Treasurer to promulgate legislative rule relating to Jumpstart Savings Program

Com. Sub. for SB 247 : Making administrative appeals and judicial review of board action subject to provisions of Administrative Procedures Act

: Making administrative appeals and judicial review of board action subject to provisions of Administrative Procedures Act Com. Sub. for SB 50: Requiring one-year residency within district or county to fill vacancy in Legislature

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

Budget Presentation: West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission and Community and Technical Colleges

Senate Bills to be Introduced:

SB 535 : Creating religious and philosophical exemptions for school attendance vaccines (Chapman, Rucker, Taylor, Azinger, Deeds, Grady, Karnes, Martin, Maynard, Phillips, Smith, Swope, Tarr; Health and Human Resources)

: Creating religious and philosophical exemptions for school attendance vaccines (Chapman, Rucker, Taylor, Azinger, Deeds, Grady, Karnes, Martin, Maynard, Phillips, Smith, Swope, Tarr; Health and Human Resources) SB 536 : Relating to distribution of certain taxes to benefit fire departments and emergency medical services providers (Phillips, Stuart, Maynard; Government Organization then Finance)

: Relating to distribution of certain taxes to benefit fire departments and emergency medical services providers (Phillips, Stuart, Maynard; Government Organization then Finance) SB 537 : Eliminating marital exception to criminal prosecution of sexual assault offenses (FN) (Woelfel; Judiciary then Finance)

: Eliminating marital exception to criminal prosecution of sexual assault offenses (FN) (Woelfel; Judiciary then Finance) SB 538 : Updating procedure on appeals of level three decisions issued by Public Employees Grievance Board (Woodrum; Judiciary)

: Updating procedure on appeals of level three decisions issued by Public Employees Grievance Board (Woodrum; Judiciary) SB 539 : Authorizing state and subdivisions to negotiate price for construction when all bids received exceed maximum budget (Woodrum; Government Organization)

: Authorizing state and subdivisions to negotiate price for construction when all bids received exceed maximum budget (Woodrum; Government Organization) SB 540 : Creating misdemeanor offense of willfully urinating or defecating in public (Trump, Stover, Deeds, Chapman, Rucker, Hamilton, Smith; Judiciary)

: Creating misdemeanor offense of willfully urinating or defecating in public (Trump, Stover, Deeds, Chapman, Rucker, Hamilton, Smith; Judiciary) SB 541 : Providing for election reforms (Stuart, Azinger; Judiciary)

: Providing for election reforms (Stuart, Azinger; Judiciary) SB 542: Relating to sheriff’s commission for collection of taxes (Martin, Queen, Karnes; Government Organization)

House of Delegates

Two Public Hearings

The House Judiciary Committee will host a public hearing on HB2007 from 9-10 a.m. in the Chamber.

The Committee on Finance will host a public hearing on HB2883 from 2-3 p.m. in the Chamber.

Reminder: the amount of time given to each speaker will be determined by how many people sign up to speak – the number of speakers will be divided by the 60 minutes scheduled for each public hearing.

HOUSE SPECIAL CALENDAR

The House will convene at 11 a.m.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

H. C. R. 11 – Relating to Higher Education Consortium for Emerging Energy Technologies

H. C. R. 13 – Make 2nd week of February of every year a week of recognition of the Boy Scouts of America

THIRD READING

S. B. 207 – Relating to state allocation of funding to regional councils (Howell) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2596 – To modify when a nonresident student’s transfer may be denied (Ellington) (Regular)

H. B. 2613 – Relating to the administration of anesthetics (Summers) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2870 – Correcting a reference relating to siting certificates for certain electric generating facilities (Anderson) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3061 – Relating to updating the authority of the Foster Care Ombudsman (Summers) (Effective From Passage)

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2832 – Clarifying appropriate and inappropriate duties for school counselors while also providing the definition of a school counselor (Ellington) (Regular)

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2004 – Prevent the use of payment card processing systems for surveillance of Second Amendment activity and discriminatory conduct (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2007 – Prohibiting certain medical practices (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2008 – Requiring local entities to enforce immigration laws (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2380 – Relating to School Building Authority (Ellington) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2443 – Relating to service employees with National Association for Pupil Transportation Certifications (Ellington) (Regular)

H. B. 2768 – To require all state entities and Chapter 30 boards to use “.gov” domains and e-mail addresses (Phillips) (Regular)

H. B. 2941 – To extend the end date of the State Advisory Council on Postsecondary Attainment Goals (Ellington) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3091 – Requiring counties provide fiscal information for State Auditor’s WV Checkbook website (Phillips) (Regular)

House Committee Schedule

9 a.m. – Committee on Fire Departments and EMS will meet in the Finance Committee Room, 460M

Agenda:

H. B. 2819, To add State Fire Marshals to the statute to be included with law enforcement that receive information related to school safety requirements.

H. B. 2762, Allowing variance in state fire code for certain buildings used solely for emergency equipment storage.

H. B. 2937, To reduce the business license fee for WV Volunteer Fire Departments to $250.

H. B. 2191, Provide volunteer firemen free license plates and vehicle registration.

9:15 a.m. – Political Subdivisions Committee will meet in the Judiciary Committee Room, 410M

Agenda:

Consideration of House Bill 3111, Creating Infrastructure Ready Jurisdictions.

Consideration of House Bill 2498, To require medication-assisted treatment programs to have written policies concerning community relations.

Consideration of House Bill 2576, Municipalities may not assess a user fee when employee was not present in the municipality in the performance of his or her job.

10 a.m. – Committee on Veterans’ Affairs and Homeland Security will meet in the East Wing Committee Room, 215E

Agenda:

Consideration of HB 2774 – Welcome Home Grant Program.

Consideration of HB 2834 – Amending the existing War Orphan program so children and spouses of deceased active-duty officers and enlisted Service members would both be eligible for the War Orphan Education Program.

Consideration of HB 2967 – Expediting License Applications for active military members and veterans, and their spouses.

Consideration of HB 2968 – Tuition and fee exemptions for service-connected Disabled Veterans and their dependents.

Consideration of HB 2916 – Relating to terrorism.

Consideration of HB 2666 – Authorizing the Governor’s Committee on Crime to promulgate a legislative rule relating to protocol for law enforcement response to domestic violence.

Consideration of HB 2667 – Authorizing the Division of Emergency Management to promulgate a legislative rule relating to National Flood Insurance Program.

Consideration of HB 2675 – Authorizing the State Police to promulgate a legislative rule relating to West Virginia State Police professional standards investigations, employee rights, early identification system, psychological assessment, and progressive discipline.

1 p.m. – Finance Committee will meet in the Committee meeting room, 460M

Budget Hearing Calendar

1 p.m. – Judiciary Committee will meet in the Committee meeting room, 410M

HB2896 – Relating to making West Virginia an Agreement State with the U. S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission

HB2611 – To remove certain territorial limitations on a banking institution’s ability to offer messenger services or mobile banking facilities

HB2459 – To clarify the application of zoning requirements to exempt wholesale generators

HB2548 – Relating to temporary identification cards for released inmates

HB2599 – Creating the utility pole rights of way and easement mapping initiative

HB2970 – Creating the equitable right to expungement

HB2605 – Relating to Good Samaritan law

2 p.m. – Education Committee will meet in the Committee meeting room, 432M

H. B. 2137, To allow money paid to state employees to go to their estate if they pass away before their retirement date.

H. B. 3055, To create a vocational math class for students interested in careers in the trades.

H. B. 3098, To eliminate the WV General Summative Assessment and replace it with a formative assessment given three times a year.

H. B. 3113, Requiring high school students to complete course of study in personal finance.

H. B. 3192, Abolishing the Center for Nursing and transferring its duties and authorities to the Higher Education Policy Commission.

3 p.m. – Committee on Government Organization will meet in the East Wing Committee Room, 215E

Consideration of HB 3195, Relating to the management of personal service appropriations for vacant positions.

Consideration of HB 3197, Creating the Legislative Infrastructure Commission.

House Bill to be Introduced: