Today at the Capitol: WV Legislature, committee schedules for Tuesday

Tuesday, March 7

56th day of the 2023 Legislative Session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association provides a daily preview of legislative action.

Activities Calendar:

Deaf Awareness Day, Upper House & Senate Rotunda

Heart Assn. – Blood pressure Day, Upper House Rotunda – one table

SENATE

SENATE CALENDAR

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

Com. Sub. for SCR 11 : US Army SGT Brian Christopher Karim Memorial Road

: US Army SGT Brian Christopher Karim Memorial Road SR 46: Designating March 7, 2023, as Deaf Awareness Day at Legislature

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2221 : Relating to bankruptcy – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) – (With right to amend)

: Relating to bankruptcy – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) – (With right to amend) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2380 : Relating to School Building Authority – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) – (With right to amend)

: Relating to School Building Authority – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) – (With right to amend) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2569 : Establishing the Motorsport Responsibility Act – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Establishing the Motorsport Responsibility Act – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2754 : Relating to immunizations performed in a pharmacy

: Relating to immunizations performed in a pharmacy Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2817 : Relating to Public Service Commission jurisdiction over alternative fuel for motor vehicles

: Relating to Public Service Commission jurisdiction over alternative fuel for motor vehicles Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2848 : Water and Sewer Operator licensing reciprocity

: Water and Sewer Operator licensing reciprocity Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2870 : Correcting a reference relating to siting certificates for certain electric generating facilities

: Correcting a reference relating to siting certificates for certain electric generating facilities Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2900 : Relating to the Deputy Sheriff Retirement System – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Relating to the Deputy Sheriff Retirement System – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. HB 2906 : Expiring funds to the unappropriated surplus balance in the State Fund, General Revenue, from the balance of moneys remaining as an unappropriated balance in Lottery Net Profits

: Expiring funds to the unappropriated surplus balance in the State Fund, General Revenue, from the balance of moneys remaining as an unappropriated balance in Lottery Net Profits Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2910 : Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Administration, Public Defender Services

: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Administration, Public Defender Services Eng. HB 2915 : Expiring funds to the unappropriated surplus balance in the State Fund, General Revenue, from the balance of moneys remaining as an unappropriated balance in the State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund

: Expiring funds to the unappropriated surplus balance in the State Fund, General Revenue, from the balance of moneys remaining as an unappropriated balance in the State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2917 : Relating to allowing retired state employees who meet the minimum qualifications necessary, to render post-retirement employment with the Department of Health and Human Resources – (With right to amend)

: Relating to allowing retired state employees who meet the minimum qualifications necessary, to render post-retirement employment with the Department of Health and Human Resources – (With right to amend) Eng. HB 3066 : Supplementing and amending appropriations to the Department of Education, State Board of Education – State Aid to Schools

: Supplementing and amending appropriations to the Department of Education, State Board of Education – State Aid to Schools Eng. HB 3188 : Relating to the establishment of an alert system for missing cognitively impaired persons – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Relating to the establishment of an alert system for missing cognitively impaired persons – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3211 : Relating to authorizing service credit for unused accrued annual or sick leave days for use in determining retirement benefits in the Municipal Police Officer and Firefighter Retirement System – (With right to amend)

: Relating to authorizing service credit for unused accrued annual or sick leave days for use in determining retirement benefits in the Municipal Police Officer and Firefighter Retirement System – (With right to amend) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3265 : Remove statutory mandates that the sheriff of a county shall serve process or is responsible for cost of service or arrest by another law enforcement agency – (Com. amend. pending) – (With right to amend)

: Remove statutory mandates that the sheriff of a county shall serve process or is responsible for cost of service or arrest by another law enforcement agency – (Com. amend. pending) – (With right to amend) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3337 : Prohibiting additional drug and alcohol treatment facilities and services in a certain county – (Com. amends. pending) – (With right to amend)

: Prohibiting additional drug and alcohol treatment facilities and services in a certain county – (Com. amends. pending) – (With right to amend) Eng. HB 3396 : Supplementing, amending, and increasing existing items of appropriation from the State Road Fund to the Department of Transportation, Division of Highways

: Supplementing, amending, and increasing existing items of appropriation from the State Road Fund to the Department of Transportation, Division of Highways Eng. HB 3556: Uniform Recognition and Enforcement of Canadian Domestic Violence Protective Orders Act – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) – (With right to amend)

SECOND READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2002 : Relating to providing support for families – (Com. amend. pending)

: Relating to providing support for families – (Com. amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2004 : Prevent the use of payment card processing systems for surveillance of Second Amendment activity and discriminatory conduct – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Prevent the use of payment card processing systems for surveillance of Second Amendment activity and discriminatory conduct – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2026 : Authorizing municipalities with police or firefighter employees in PERS to elect to become participating employer in Municipal Police Officer and Firefighter Retirement System for a limited time

: Authorizing municipalities with police or firefighter employees in PERS to elect to become participating employer in Municipal Police Officer and Firefighter Retirement System for a limited time Eng. HB 2283 : Relating to authorized expenditures of revenues from certain state funds for fire departments

: Relating to authorized expenditures of revenues from certain state funds for fire departments Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2509 : Creating the Uniform Premarital Agreement Act – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Creating the Uniform Premarital Agreement Act – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2540 : Travel Insurance Model Act – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Travel Insurance Model Act – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2759 : Relating to updating the health care provider tax

: Relating to updating the health care provider tax Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2896 : Relating to making West Virginia an Agreement State with the U. S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Relating to making West Virginia an Agreement State with the U. S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3012 : To encourage economic development regarding rare earth elements and critical minerals, as defined, by providing temporary severance tax relief

: To encourage economic development regarding rare earth elements and critical minerals, as defined, by providing temporary severance tax relief Eng. HB 3146 : Establishing in West Virginia Code, the contents of the Uniform Public Meetings During Emergencies Act – (Com. amend. pending)

: Establishing in West Virginia Code, the contents of the Uniform Public Meetings During Emergencies Act – (Com. amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3214 : To create the Road Optimization & Assessment Data (ROAD) Pilot Project – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: To create the Road Optimization & Assessment Data (ROAD) Pilot Project – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. HB 3328 : Authorizing the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority to contract to build and maintain trails on privately owned property

: Authorizing the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority to contract to build and maintain trails on privately owned property Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3370 : Creating loan program for certain properties and developments on U. S. Army Corps of Engineers land, state parks and resorts – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Creating loan program for certain properties and developments on U. S. Army Corps of Engineers land, state parks and resorts – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3479 : Creating requirements for use of unmanned aerial vehicles – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Creating requirements for use of unmanned aerial vehicles – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. HB 3499 : To permit joint tenancy with rights of survivorship when transfer on death deeds specify a joint tenancy with right of survivorship – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: To permit joint tenancy with rights of survivorship when transfer on death deeds specify a joint tenancy with right of survivorship – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. HB 3500 : Allowing consumer lenders to permit employees to conduct certain business at locations other than the licensee’s designated office – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Allowing consumer lenders to permit employees to conduct certain business at locations other than the licensee’s designated office – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. HB 3510 : Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Administration, Office of Technology: Chief Technology Officer Administration Fund

: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Administration, Office of Technology: Chief Technology Officer Administration Fund Eng. HB 3511 : Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Education, State Board of Education: School Lunch Program

: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Education, State Board of Education: School Lunch Program Eng. HB 3529: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Commerce, State Board of Rehabilitation: Division of Rehabilitation Services

FIRST READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2005 : Establishing the dual enrollment pilot program to be administered by the Higher Education Policy Commission and the Council for Community and Technical College Education in conjunction with the State Board of Education

: Establishing the dual enrollment pilot program to be administered by the Higher Education Policy Commission and the Council for Community and Technical College Education in conjunction with the State Board of Education Eng. HB 2955 : Relating to the establishment and operation of regional water, wastewater and stormwater authorities

: Relating to the establishment and operation of regional water, wastewater and stormwater authorities Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3036 : Increasing the number of districts and the limit on approved costs under the BUILD WV Act

: Increasing the number of districts and the limit on approved costs under the BUILD WV Act Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3271 : Relating to increasing monitoring of special education classrooms

: Relating to increasing monitoring of special education classrooms Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3344 : To pay certain moral obligations of the state

: To pay certain moral obligations of the state Eng. HB 3371 : Relating to federal funds for land-grant institutions

: Relating to federal funds for land-grant institutions Eng. HB 3512 : Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Human Services

: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Human Services Eng. HB 3514 : Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Health: West Virginia Birth-to-Three Fund

: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Health: West Virginia Birth-to-Three Fund Eng. HB 3516 : Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Health: West Virginia Safe Drinking Water Treatment

: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Health: West Virginia Safe Drinking Water Treatment Eng. HB 3517 : Making a supplementary appropriation to the Division of Human Services: Child Care and Development

: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Division of Human Services: Child Care and Development Eng. HB 3557: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Veterans’ Assistance

Senate Committee Schedule

9 a.m.: Government Organization (208W)

HB 3189 : The PFAS Protection Act

: The PFAS Protection Act HB 2865 : To clarify that the PSC may enter an order requiring corrective measures up to and including an acquisition of a distressed or failing utility

: To clarify that the PSC may enter an order requiring corrective measures up to and including an acquisition of a distressed or failing utility HB 3443 : Relating to a development or improvement on land subject to review by the State Historic Preservation Office

: Relating to a development or improvement on land subject to review by the State Historic Preservation Office HB 3451 : Updating the veteran preference ratings in state code for state employment

: Updating the veteran preference ratings in state code for state employment HB 3092 : Relating to in-state food service permit reciprocity

: Relating to in-state food service permit reciprocity HB 3354 : To authorize municipalities to combine operations with other municipalities and counties to provide governmental services

: To authorize municipalities to combine operations with other municipalities and counties to provide governmental services HB 2955 : Relating to the establishment and operation of regional water, wastewater and stormwater authorities

: Relating to the establishment and operation of regional water, wastewater and stormwater authorities HB 3313 : Restraining county commissions from imposing rules and regulations on farmers beyond what is already prescribed through state statute

: Restraining county commissions from imposing rules and regulations on farmers beyond what is already prescribed through state statute HB 3130 : Creating the Coalfields Energy Research and Economic Development Authority

: Creating the Coalfields Energy Research and Economic Development Authority HB 2515 : Require agencies to develop and maintain an inventory of available services for single parents wanting to obtain degrees, secure training or reenter the workforce

: Require agencies to develop and maintain an inventory of available services for single parents wanting to obtain degrees, secure training or reenter the workforce HB 3203 : Relating generally to West Virginia Real Estate License Act

: Relating generally to West Virginia Real Estate License Act HB 2768: To require all state entities and Chapter 30 boards to use “.gov” domains and e-mail addresses

9 a.m.: Education (451M)

HB 2890 : Modifying student discipline

: Modifying student discipline HB 2989 : Relating to increasing the number of out- of-state medical students receiving in-state tuition rates who agree to practice for a specific time within West Virginia.

: Relating to increasing the number of out- of-state medical students receiving in-state tuition rates who agree to practice for a specific time within West Virginia. HB 3224 : Adding West Virginia Junior College to the list of eligible institutions that accept PROMISE scholarship recipients

: Adding West Virginia Junior College to the list of eligible institutions that accept PROMISE scholarship recipients HB 3369 : Creating a School Safety Unit within the Division of Protective Services

: Creating a School Safety Unit within the Division of Protective Services HB 3417 : Including Potomac State College in the definition of community and technical college education program for participation in the “Learn and Earn Program”

: Including Potomac State College in the definition of community and technical college education program for participation in the “Learn and Earn Program” HB 3441 : Revising the training requirements for members of the Higher Education Policy Commission, Council for Community and Technical College Education and the institutional governing boards

: Revising the training requirements for members of the Higher Education Policy Commission, Council for Community and Technical College Education and the institutional governing boards HB 3555 : Relating to student purchase and refunds of course material

: Relating to student purchase and refunds of course material HB 3035: Relating generally to high-quality education programs and school operations

1 p.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining (208W)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2814: To create a Hydrogen power task force

1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)

HB 2016 : Relating to confidential childcare records

: Relating to confidential childcare records HB 3191 : Relating to certain facilities operated by the state government to obtain a license

: Relating to certain facilities operated by the state government to obtain a license HB 3077 : Relating to making the use of the multi-state real time tracking system permanent

: Relating to making the use of the multi-state real time tracking system permanent HB 3306 : Relating to the organizational structure of the Office of Drug Control Policy

: Relating to the organizational structure of the Office of Drug Control Policy Originating Resolution 1: Direct Care Workforce Benefit Cliff Study

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

HB 3432 : Relating to statutory construction

: Relating to statutory construction HB 3270 : To amend the deliberate intent statute to limit noneconomic damages to $500,000

: To amend the deliberate intent statute to limit noneconomic damages to $500,000 HB 3360 : Creating an office of the Inspector General within the Department of Homeland Security

: Creating an office of the Inspector General within the Department of Homeland Security HB 3147 : To create the Upper Ohio Valley Trail Network

: To create the Upper Ohio Valley Trail Network HB 3439 : To limit the civil liability of child placing agencies that obtain an insurance policy in an amount not less than $1 million per incident

: To limit the civil liability of child placing agencies that obtain an insurance policy in an amount not less than $1 million per incident HB 2939 : Relating to filing of lien by municipalities for collection of refuse fees

: Relating to filing of lien by municipalities for collection of refuse fees HB 3166 : To permit a hospital to hold a patient experiencing a psychiatric emergency for up to 72 hours

: To permit a hospital to hold a patient experiencing a psychiatric emergency for up to 72 hours HB 2436: Relating to the implementation of an acuity-based patient classification system

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

Com. Sub. for HB 2821 : Relating to taxation of gambling and lottery winnings

: Relating to taxation of gambling and lottery winnings Com. Sub. for HB 3110 : Relating to funding the Office of Oil and Gas in the Department of Environmental Protection

: Relating to funding the Office of Oil and Gas in the Department of Environmental Protection Com. Sub. for HB 3332 : Creating judicial circuits and assigning the number of circuit judges in each circuit to be elected in the 2024 election

: Creating judicial circuits and assigning the number of circuit judges in each circuit to be elected in the 2024 election Com. Sub. for HB 2346 : Declaring a shortage of qualified bus operators and allowing retired bus operators to accept employment

: Declaring a shortage of qualified bus operators and allowing retired bus operators to accept employment Com. Sub. for HB 3168 : Ensuring investment in WV Tourism is competitive with other states and accessible long term

: Ensuring investment in WV Tourism is competitive with other states and accessible long term Com. Sub. for HB 3084: Relating to revising provisions related to public charter schools

House of Delegates

HOUSE SPECIAL CALENDAR

The House will convene at 11 a.m.

THIRD READING

Com. Sub. for S. B. 51 – Requiring impact statement in certain instances of school closing or consolidation (Ellington) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 267 – Updating law regarding prior authorizations (Summer) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 476 – Exempting managed care contracts from purchasing requirements (Summer) (Effective From Passage) [Health and Human Resources Committee Amendment Pending] [Right to Amend]

Com. Sub. for S. B. 613 – Relating generally to certificates of need (Summers) (Effective From Passage)

SECOND READING

S. B. 99 – Relating to meetings among county boards of education (Ellington) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 191 – Relating to liability for payment of court costs as condition of pretrial diversion agreement (Capito) (Regular) [Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending]

Com. Sub. for S. B. 273 – Relating to allocation of child protective workers in counties based upon population of county (Summer) (Effective From Passage) [Health and Human Resources Committee Amendment Pending]

Com. Sub. for S. B. 356 – Authorizing DOT to promulgate legislative rules (Capito) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 451 – Relating to Teachers Retirement System and Teachers’ Defined Contribution Retirement System (Criss) (Regular) [Finance Committee Amendment Pending]

S. B. 452 – Relating to Emergency Medical Services Retirement System (Criss) (Regular)

S. B. 457 – Removing certain activities Alcohol Beverage Control Commission licensee is prohibited to permit on private club premises (Capito) (Regular) [Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending]

Com. Sub. for S. B. 462 – Modifying certain guidelines for motor vehicle dealers, distributors, wholesalers, and manufacturers (Capito) (Regular)

S. B. 487 – Extending additional modification reducing federal adjusted gross income (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 558 – Prohibiting law-enforcement agencies from posting booking photographs of certain criminal defendants on social media (Capito) (Regular) [Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending]

S. B. 559 – Relating to spousal privilege (Capito) (Regular) [Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending]

Com. Sub. for S. B. 688 – Allowing BOE to hire retired teachers to assist with tutoring (Ellington) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2905 – Supplementing and amending appropriations to State Board of Education – State Department of Education – Classroom Aide Program (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 2907 – Supplementing and amending appropriations to the Department of Administration, Division of General Services (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 2913 – Supplementing and amending appropriations to the DHHR, Consolidated Medical Services Fund (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2928 – Supplementing and amending appropriations to DHHR, Division of Health (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3039 – Making a supplementary appropriation to Adjutant General – State Militia (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3073 – Supplementing and amending appropriations to Adjutant General – State Militia (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3553 – Supplementing and amending appropriations to Department of Health and Human Resources (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3563 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Human Services (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3564 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Division of Human Services – Energy Assistance (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

FIRST READING

S. B. 146 – Modifying regulations of peer-to-peer car sharing program (Capito) (Regular) [Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending]

S. B. 149 – Exempting certain organizations from property taxation (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 151 – Levying tax on pass-through entity’s income (Criss) (Regular) [Finance Committee Amendment Pending]

S. B. 244 – Making rosters of individuals who obtain professional, occupational, and trade licenses, registrations, and certificates available to public (Phillips) (Regular)

S. B. 262 – Allowing students to transfer schools and retain athletic eligibility (Ellington) (Regular) [Education Committee Amendment Pending]

Com. Sub. for S. B. 294 – Clarifying amount of deputy sheriff annual salary increase (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 345 – Authorizing Department of Revenue to promulgate legislative rules (Capito) (Effective From Passage) [Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending]

S. B. 465 – Increasing limit on moneys placed in county’s rainy day fund (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 478 – Relating to Jumpstart Savings Program (Criss) (Effective From Passage) [Finance Committee Amendment Pending]

S. B. 488 – Aligning state and federal accreditation rules (Ellington) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 543 – Authorizing rule-making changes to terms, procedures and reporting duties in higher education (Ellington) (Effective From Passage)

S. B. 625 – Requiring certain transcripts to be accepted as record of student’s performance for placement in micro school programs (Ellington) (Regular) [Education Committee Amendment Pending]

Com. Sub. for S. B. 649 – Authorizing Berkeley County Council to change its name to Berkeley County Commission (Phillips) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 667 – Requiring periodic performance audits of WV Secondary Schools Athletic Commission (Ellington) (Regular) [Education Committee Amendment Pending]

H. B. 3109 – Supplementing and amending appropriations to the State Board of Education – State Department of Education (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3542 – Expiring funds to the Department of Administration, Board of Risk and Insurance Management, Public Entity Insurance Trust Fund (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

House Committee Schedule

Committee on the Judiciary – 9 a.m. – Room 410 – M

SB147 – Creating pilot program for recovery residences in Cabell County

SB572 – Reforming cause of action for public nuisance

SB187 – Making it felony offense for school employee or volunteer to engage in sexual contact with students

SB232 – Creating study group to make recommendations regarding diversion of persons with disabilities from criminal justice system

SB647 – Relating to substantiation of abuse and neglect allegations

SB258 – Eliminating ceiling on fair market value of consumer goods and permitting dealer to require security deposit

SB631 – Updating administration, funding, and requirements for federal elections held in WV

SB568 – Relating to Dangerousness Assessment Advisory Board

SB247 – Making administrative appeals and judicial review of board action subject to provisions of Administrative Procedures Act

SB580 – Authorizing election for special levy renewal

SB633 – Requiring prompt appearances for persons detained on capiases

SB220 – Industrial Hemp Development Act

SB200 – Allowing leashed dogs to track wounded elk, turkey, and wild boar when hunting

SB608 – Correcting list of items which are considered deadly weapons

SB508 – Clarifying reporting and disclosure requirements for grassroots lobbying expenditures

SB516 – Relating to requirements for disclosure of donor contributions

SB641 – Clarifying when magistrate vacancies shall be filled

SB302 – Relating to Law Enforcement Safety Act

SB303 – Relating to Violent Crime Prevention Act

SB674 – Providing statutory recognition and appointment of board members for WV First Foundation



Committee on Education – 9 a.m. – Room 432 – M

Com. Sub. for S. B. 124, Authorizing child sexual abuse and sexual violence prevention program and in-service training in child sexual abuse prevention.

S. B. 139, Requiring each county BOE to ensure all its meetings are open to public through in-person attendance and broadcast live on its website.

S. B. 619, Allowing teachers in public schools to teach intelligent design.

Committee on Government Organization – 9 a.m. – Room 215 – E

Consideration of SB 240, Requiring state board of examination or registration proceedings to be open to public inspection.

Consideration of SB 467, Providing county commissioners ongoing mechanism to consider compensation increases for elected officials every two years.

Consideration of SB 661, Clarifying preferential recall rights for employees sustaining compensable injury.

Consideration of HCR 52, Study the financial effects of raising the threshold from $25,000 to $50,000 for the requirement of bids for municipal, public service district, county, and state public works project.

Committee on Rules – 10:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber

Technology and Infrastructure – 2 p.m. – Room 432-M

Consideration of interim study resolutions

Committee on Energy and Manufacturing – 2 p.m. – Room 410-M

Senate Bill 609, Obtaining approval for decommissioning or deconstructing of existing power plant

Committee on Finance – 3 p.m. – Room 460 – M

H. B. 2883, Making a supplemental appropriation from the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund.

Com. Sub. for S. B. 293, Increasing fees charged by sheriff.

S. B. 436, Prompt Payment Act of 2023.

S. B. 443, Directing payment of estate administration fee to State Auditor.

S. B. 444, Transferring moneys in WV Future Fund to General Revenue Fund.

S. B. 446, Removing methanol and methanol fuel from definition of special fuel. Com. Sub. for S. B. 469, Providing funding for CPR instruction to high school students.

S. B. 522, Allocating percentage of county excise taxes for funding improvements to election administration.

Com. Sub. for S. B. 523, Clarifying purpose and use of Economic Development Project Fund.

S. B. 561, Relating to administration of WV Drinking Water Treatment Revolving Fund Act.

Com. Sub. for S. B. 579, Providing payment to vendors who provided services to state.

S. B. 590, Emergency Medical Services Retirement System Act.

Com. Sub. for S. B. 593, Mandating cost of living salary adjustment policy for state employees.

Com. Sub. for S. B. 596, Modifying payment for housing and maintenance of inmates.

Com. Sub. for S. B. 677, Clarifying role and responsibilities of State Resiliency Officer.

S. B. 678, Adding appropriations to DHHR, Division of Human Services.

S. B. 737, Emergency Medical Services Act.