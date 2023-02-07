Today at the Capitol: WV Legislature, committee schedules for Tuesday, Feb. 7

Tuesday, Feb. 7

28th day of the 2023 Legislative Session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association provides a daily preview of legislative action.

Activities Calendar:

Sexual Assault Awareness Day, Upper Senate Rotunda

WV Food and Farm Day, Upper House Rotunda

WV Women’s Commission, Lower Rotunda & Hallway

WV Association of Counties Legislative Reception, Embassy Suites, 6:30 – 9 pm

SENATE

SENATE CALENDAR

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SCR 7 : Amending Joint Rules of Senate and House of Delegates

: Amending Joint Rules of Senate and House of Delegates SR 25: Designating February 7, 2023, as Sexual Assault Awareness Day at Legislature

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 50 : Requiring one-year residency within district or county to fill vacancy in Legislature

: Requiring one-year residency within district or county to fill vacancy in Legislature Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 247 : Making administrative appeals and judicial review of board action subject to provisions of Administrative Procedures Act

: Making administrative appeals and judicial review of board action subject to provisions of Administrative Procedures Act Eng. SB 296 : Uniform Public Meetings During Emergencies Act

: Uniform Public Meetings During Emergencies Act Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 361 : Authorizing miscellaneous boards and agencies to promulgate legislative rules

: Authorizing miscellaneous boards and agencies to promulgate legislative rules Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 472 : Creating criminal offense of indecent exposure in front of minors

: Creating criminal offense of indecent exposure in front of minors Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 475: Modifying examinations for disability pensions

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for SB 295 : Extending time that prescription for spectacles remains valid

: Extending time that prescription for spectacles remains valid Com. Sub. for SB 299 : Relating to crime of trespass generally

: Relating to crime of trespass generally Com. Sub. for SB 300 : Relating to law-enforcement training and certification

: Relating to law-enforcement training and certification Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 419 : Establishing standards for licensure of military trained applicants

: Establishing standards for licensure of military trained applicants SB 449 : Updating terms for Natural Resources Police Officers Retirement System and retirement systems for charter schools

: Updating terms for Natural Resources Police Officers Retirement System and retirement systems for charter schools Com. Sub. for SB 450 : Defining medical examination for disability purposes in retirement plans administered by Consolidated Public Retirement Board

: Defining medical examination for disability purposes in retirement plans administered by Consolidated Public Retirement Board Com. Sub. for SB 451 : Relating to Teachers Retirement System and Teachers’ Defined Contribution Retirement System

: Relating to Teachers Retirement System and Teachers’ Defined Contribution Retirement System SB 465 : Increasing limit on moneys placed in county’s rainy day fund

: Increasing limit on moneys placed in county’s rainy day fund SB 489 : Requiring BOE provide free feminine hygiene products in certain grades

: Requiring BOE provide free feminine hygiene products in certain grades Com. Sub. for SB 514 : Clarifying procedure for administrative dissolution of corporations by Secretary of State

: Clarifying procedure for administrative dissolution of corporations by Secretary of State Eng. HB 2800: All relating to authorizing legislative rules regarding higher education

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for SB 216 : Requiring all schools to instruct students on Holocaust, other genocides and financial literacy

: Requiring all schools to instruct students on Holocaust, other genocides and financial literacy Com. Sub. for SB 495: Providing correctional institutions and juvenile facilities video and audio records be confidential

Senate Committee Schedule

9 a.m.: Government Organization (208W)

Com. Sub. for SB 199 : Relating to purchase of commodities and services from nonprofit workshops

: Relating to purchase of commodities and services from nonprofit workshops SB 234 : Clarifying uniform statewide deadline for electronically submitted voter registration applications

: Clarifying uniform statewide deadline for electronically submitted voter registration applications SB 272 : Authorizing use of Reclamation of Abandoned and Dilapidated Properties Program Fund.

: Authorizing use of Reclamation of Abandoned and Dilapidated Properties Program Fund. Com. Sub. for SB 302 : Relating to Law Enforcement Safety Act

: Relating to Law Enforcement Safety Act Com. Sub. for SB 464 : Authorizing locality pay to correctional officers working at facilities having critical staffing shortages

: Authorizing locality pay to correctional officers working at facilities having critical staffing shortages Com. Sub. for SB 509: Requiring that free feminine hygiene products be provided to female prisoners

9 a.m.: Education (451M)

SB 204 : Increasing salary for teachers with less than eight years of experience

: Increasing salary for teachers with less than eight years of experience SB 519 : School Personnel Whistle-Blower Law

: School Personnel Whistle-Blower Law HB 2602: Reestablishing certain specialized school service personnel classifications

1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)

SB 195 : Creating Ready-to-Use Glucagon Rescue Therapies for Schools Act

: Creating Ready-to-Use Glucagon Rescue Therapies for Schools Act SB 290 : Relating to dental health care service plans

: Relating to dental health care service plans HB 3061: Relating to updating the authority of the Foster Care Ombudsman

2 p.m.: Finance Subcommittee C – Higher Education/Economic Development (451M)

SB 31: Relating to permissible expenditures by Water Development Authority from Infrastructure Fund

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

Reports by Subcommittees

Referrals to Subcommittees

SB 508 : Clarifying reporting and disclosure requirements for grassroots lobbying expenditures

: Clarifying reporting and disclosure requirements for grassroots lobbying expenditures Com. Sub. for SB 516 : Relating to requirements for disclosure of donor contributions

: Relating to requirements for disclosure of donor contributions Com. Sub. for SB 187 : Creating new criminal offenses of sexual contact, intrusion, or abuse of students by school employee

: Creating new criminal offenses of sexual contact, intrusion, or abuse of students by school employee Com. Sub. for SB 409: Authorizing WV Department of Economic Development to promulgate legislative rule relating to Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer Matching Funds Program (Commerce Bundle)

o Includes: SB 410, Authorizing Division of Labor to promulgate legislative rule relating to WV Board of Manufactured Housing construction and safety; SB 411, Authorizing Division of Labor to promulgate legislative rule relating to supervision of plumbing work; SB 412, Authorizing Division of Labor to promulgate legislative rule relating to regulation of heating, ventilating, and cooling work; SB 413, Authorizing Division of Labor to promulgate legislative rule relating to registration of service persons and service agencies; SB 414, Authorizing Division of Labor to promulgate legislative rule relating to registration of weighing and measuring devices used by businesses in commercial transactions; SB 415, Authorizing Division of Natural Resources to promulgate legislative rule relating to hunting, fishing, and other outfitters and guides; SB 416, Authorizing Division of Natural Resources to promulgate legislative rule relating to commercial whitewater outfitters; SB 417, Authorizing Division of Natural Resources to promulgate legislative rule relating to special motorboating regulations; SB 418, Authorizing Division of Natural Resources to promulgate legislative rule relating to miscellaneous permits and licenses

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

Com. Sub. for SB 47 : Creating Charter Schools Stimulus Fund

: Creating Charter Schools Stimulus Fund SB 487 : Extending additional modification reducing federal adjusted gross income

: Extending additional modification reducing federal adjusted gross income SB 237 : Relating to Public Employees Retirement System and State Teachers Retirement System

: Relating to Public Employees Retirement System and State Teachers Retirement System SB 505 : Supplementing and amending appropriations to Department of Administration, Office of Secretary

: Supplementing and amending appropriations to Department of Administration, Office of Secretary SB 441 : Removing additional one and one-half percent interest rate for tax underpayments

: Removing additional one and one-half percent interest rate for tax underpayments SB 442: Providing option for pass-through entities to pay income tax at entity level

Senate Bills to be Introduced:

SB 575 : Expiring funds to unappropriated surplus balance in State Fund, General Revenue (Weld; Finance)

: Expiring funds to unappropriated surplus balance in State Fund, General Revenue (Weld; Finance) SB 576 : Creating Securities Restitution Assistance Fund for victims of securities violations (Weld; Judiciary then Finance)

: Creating Securities Restitution Assistance Fund for victims of securities violations (Weld; Judiciary then Finance) SB 577 : Reducing copay cap on insulin and devices and permitting purchase of testing equipment without prescription (Maroney; Health and Human Resources)

: Reducing copay cap on insulin and devices and permitting purchase of testing equipment without prescription (Maroney; Health and Human Resources) SB 578 : Hunger-Free Campus Act (Grady; Education then Finance)

: Hunger-Free Campus Act (Grady; Education then Finance) SB 579 : Providing payment to vendors not paid due to an agency’s budget limit (Tarr; Finance)

: Providing payment to vendors not paid due to an agency’s budget limit (Tarr; Finance) SB 580 : Authorizing election for special levy renewal (FN) (Weld; Government Organization then Finance)

: Authorizing election for special levy renewal (FN) (Weld; Government Organization then Finance) SB 581 : Amending provisions of 2023 Farm Bill (Hamilton; Agriculture and Natural Resources then Judiciary)

: Amending provisions of 2023 Farm Bill (Hamilton; Agriculture and Natural Resources then Judiciary) SCR 8 : US Army PV 2 Harold Richard Plumley Memorial Bridge (Woodrum)

: US Army PV 2 Harold Richard Plumley Memorial Bridge (Woodrum) SCR 9 : Declaring Guyandotte River crayfish official crustacean for State of WV (Maynard)

: Declaring Guyandotte River crayfish official crustacean for State of WV (Maynard) SR 26 : Commemorating and honoring life, military service, and ultimate sacrifice of US Army SGT Brian Christopher Karim (Woodrum)

: Commemorating and honoring life, military service, and ultimate sacrifice of US Army SGT Brian Christopher Karim (Woodrum) SR 27 : Designating February 8, 2023, as Crime Victims Day at Legislature (Nelson, Barrett, Hunt, Jeffries, Phillips, Stuart)

: Designating February 8, 2023, as Crime Victims Day at Legislature (Nelson, Barrett, Hunt, Jeffries, Phillips, Stuart) SR 28: Recognizing essential role court appointed special advocates provide to WV children (Rucker)

House of Delegates

HOUSE SPECIAL CALENDAR

The House will convene at 11 a.m.

THIRD READING

S. B. 4 – Creating Adopt-A-Trail volunteer programs for public land under DNR jurisdiction (Howell) (Regular)

H. B. 2611 – To remove certain territorial limitations on a banking institution’s ability to offer messenger services or mobile banking facilities (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2789 – Removing birthing centers from certificate of need (Summers) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3055 – To create a vocational math class for students interested in careers in the trades (Ellington) (Regular)

SECOND READING

S. B. 241 – Relating to Patient Brokering Act (Summers) (Effective From Passage) [Health and Human Resources Amendment Pending]

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2196 – To remove opioid treatment programs from requiring a certificate of need (Summers) (Effective From Passage)

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2845 – Relating to removing expired provisions from the code (Summers) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3077 – Relating to making the use of the multi-state real time tracking system permanent (Summers) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3164 – To extend the termination date of the West Virginia Advisory Council on Rare Diseases due to a delay in beginning its duties (Summers) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3191 – Relating to certain facilities operated by the state government to obtain a license (Summers) (Effective From Passage)

House Committee Schedule

Agriculture and Natural Resources, 9 am – Room 215-E

Consideration of HJR 1 – Guaranteeing the right of the citizens of West Virginia to hunt and fish.

Consideration of HB 3122 – Permitting certain types of rifles using an encapsulated propellant charge that loads from the breech.

Consideration of HJR 20 – Right to Farm and Ranch Amendment.

Consideration of HB 2476 – Relating to property ownership by Farmland Protection Board.

Consideration of HB 2575 – To expand recreational benefits to West Virginia Landowners to promote land ownership within the State, increase property value, bolster the State economy, and to provide additional benefits to West Virginia taxpayers.

Banking and Insurance, 9 am – Room 410-M

Consideration of Senate Bill 146, Modifying regulations of peer-to-peer car sharing program.

Consideration of House Bill 3272, Relating to the operation of private trust companies in West Virginia.

Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse, 9 am – Room 432-M

Presentation: Mat Winters, Captain, Huntington Fire Department – Sober Living Homes

Com Sub for SB 239 – Requiring Commissioner of Bureau for Behavioral Health to engage certain providers and leaders to study homeless demographic (2nd REF HHR)

Com Sub for SB 243 – Requiring substance use disorder inpatient providers to provide transportation to patients (2nd REF HHR)

Other business – Reconsideration of SB 147 as amended – Creating pilot program for recovery residences in Cabell County (2nd REF HHR then JUD)

Pensions and Retirement, 10 am – Room 460-M

H. B. 2900, Relating to the Deputy Sheriff Retirement System.

H. B. 3148, Relating to financing municipal policemen’s and firemen’s pension and relief funds.

H. B. 2292, Continuing personal income tax adjustment to gross income of certain retirees receiving pensions from defined pension plans.

H. B. 2283, Relating to authorized expenditures of revenues from certain state funds for fire departments.

Committee on Rules, 10:45 am – Behind Chamber

Committee on Energy and Manufacturing, 1 pm – Room 410-M

House Bill 3294, Ensuring future economic development with limitations, excise tax, and registration requirements of carbon offset agreements

Technology and Infrastructure, 1 pm – Room 432-M

House Bill 3111, Creating Infrastructure Ready Jurisdictions

House Bill 2822, Relating to the consumers sales and service tax and returning the refundable exemption for sales of construction and maintenance materials acquired by a second party for use in Division of Highways projects

House Bill 2955, Relating to the establishment and operation of regional water, wastewater and stormwater authorities

House Bill 3165, Relating to vehicles exempt from payment of registration fees for certain veterans

House Bill 3268, Add protections for WV residents who reside out of state for certain time periods from non-renewal of licenses and registration

WVNET, West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission

Economic Development and Tourism, 2 pm – Room 460-M

HB 3168 West Virginia Tourism Development Act

HB 3095 School Building Authority Agricultural, Vocational and Technical Training 6. HB 3147 Upper Ohio Valley Trail Network Recreation Authority

Committee on Health and Human Resources, 3 pm – Room 215-E

HB 2075 – To provide a means to classify when medications should be continued or stopped for patients

HB 2631 – Authorizing dogs to enter certain hotels and restaurants

HB 2994 – Relating to expired date of an optometrist’s prescription

HB 3278 – Relating to the practice of optometry (2nd REF GO)

HB 3199 – Relating to removing the requirement that an ectopic pregnancy be reported

HB 3306 – Relating to the organizational structure of the Office of Drug Control Policy

House Bill to be Introduced: