Today at the Capitol: WV Legislature, committee schedules for Tuesday, Feb. 28

Tuesday, Feb. 28

49th day of the 2023 Legislative Session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association provides a daily preview of legislative action.

Public Hearing

9 a.m. – Committee on Veterans’ Affairs and Homeland Security will host a public hearing in the Chamber on HB3157, relating to clarifying the duties, functions, prohibitions and restrictions applicable to the WV Fusion Center

Those wishing to speak may begin signing up at 8:30 a.m. in the Chamber

SENATE

SENATE CALENDAR

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

Com. Sub. for SCR 10 : US Army Air Corps PVT Albert J Sutphin Memorial Highway

: US Army Air Corps PVT Albert J Sutphin Memorial Highway Com. Sub. for SCR 13 : Wyant Brothers Memorial Road

: Wyant Brothers Memorial Road Com. Sub. for SCR 16 : US Army 1SG James Arnold Browning Memorial Bridge

: US Army 1SG James Arnold Browning Memorial Bridge Com. Sub. for SCR 17 : US Navy HT2 Phillip Joseph “PJ” Hainer Memorial Bridge

: US Navy HT2 Phillip Joseph “PJ” Hainer Memorial Bridge SR 37 : Recognizing sister-state relationship between WV and Taiwan

: Recognizing sister-state relationship between WV and Taiwan SR 43 : Designating February 27, 2023, as Rare Disease Awareness Day at Legislature

: Designating February 27, 2023, as Rare Disease Awareness Day at Legislature SR 44: Recognizing 151st anniversary of Glenville State University

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 62 : Establishing secondary location for racetrack video lottery terminals

: Establishing secondary location for racetrack video lottery terminals Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 422 : Requiring public schools to publish curriculum online at beginning of each new school year – (With right to amend)

: Requiring public schools to publish curriculum online at beginning of each new school year – (With right to amend) Eng. Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 440 : Authorizing DOH pay current obligations from State Road Fund

: Authorizing DOH pay current obligations from State Road Fund Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 476 : Exempting managed care contracts from purchasing requirements

: Exempting managed care contracts from purchasing requirements Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 541 : Providing for election reforms

: Providing for election reforms Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 547 : Increasing penalties for drug possession and updating list of offenses

: Increasing penalties for drug possession and updating list of offenses Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 572 : Reforming cause of action for public nuisance

: Reforming cause of action for public nuisance Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 573 : Relating to child support guidelines and Support Enforcement Commission

: Relating to child support guidelines and Support Enforcement Commission Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 650 : Allowing physician assistants to own practice

: Allowing physician assistants to own practice Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 660 : Establishing aggravated felony offense of reckless driving resulting in death

: Establishing aggravated felony offense of reckless driving resulting in death Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 666 : Placing cap on maximum penalty that may be imposed for first-degree robbery

: Placing cap on maximum penalty that may be imposed for first-degree robbery Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 681 : Clarifying that juvenile competency determination process extends to status offenders

: Clarifying that juvenile competency determination process extends to status offenders Eng. SB 732 : Prohibiting insurer from imposing copayment for certain services

: Prohibiting insurer from imposing copayment for certain services Eng. SB 734 : Requiring adoption of cloud computing services by state agencies

: Requiring adoption of cloud computing services by state agencies Eng. SB 739 : Relating to moratorium on carbon capture agreements – (With right to amend)

: Relating to moratorium on carbon capture agreements – (With right to amend) Eng. HB 2310 : Provide the Division of Motor Vehicles authority to develop an “Antique Fleet” program so that multiple antique motor vehicles may utilize a single registration plate – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) – (With right to amend)

: Provide the Division of Motor Vehicles authority to develop an “Antique Fleet” program so that multiple antique motor vehicles may utilize a single registration plate – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) – (With right to amend) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3308: Authorizing PSC consider and issue financing orders to certain utilities to permit the recovery of certain costs through securitization via consumer rate relief bonds

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for SB 123 : Creating enhanced penalties for fleeing officer

: Creating enhanced penalties for fleeing officer Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 199 : Requiring purchases of certain commodities and services from state use program partners

: Requiring purchases of certain commodities and services from state use program partners Com. Sub. for SB 220 : Industrial Hemp Development Act

: Industrial Hemp Development Act Com. Sub. for SB 468 : Continuing Cabwaylingo State Forest Trail System

: Continuing Cabwaylingo State Forest Trail System Com. Sub. for SB 540 : Creating misdemeanor offense of willfully urinating or defecating in public

: Creating misdemeanor offense of willfully urinating or defecating in public Com. Sub. for SB 546 : Adding and removing certain compounds from controlled substance list

: Adding and removing certain compounds from controlled substance list Com. Sub. for SB 552 : Relating to abortion

: Relating to abortion Com. Sub. for SB 581 : Amending provisions of 2023 Farm Bill

: Amending provisions of 2023 Farm Bill Com. Sub. for SB 593 : Mandating cost of living salary adjustment policy for state employees

: Mandating cost of living salary adjustment policy for state employees Com. Sub. for SB 633 : Requiring prompt appearances for persons detained on capiases

: Requiring prompt appearances for persons detained on capiases Com. Sub. for SB 634 : Increasing value at which municipal property must be sold through public auction

: Increasing value at which municipal property must be sold through public auction Com. Sub. for SB 647 : Relating to substantiation of abuse and neglect allegations

: Relating to substantiation of abuse and neglect allegations SB 736 : Establishing three-year nontraditional school week pilot project

: Establishing three-year nontraditional school week pilot project SB 738 : Equipment Right to Repair Act

: Equipment Right to Repair Act SB 740 : Relating to compensation and expense reimbursement for members of Legislature

: Relating to compensation and expense reimbursement for members of Legislature Eng. HB 3218: Relating to requiring suicide prevention resources be printed on student identification cards

FIRST READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2638 : Authorizing certain agencies of the Department of Administration to promulgate legislative rules

: Authorizing certain agencies of the Department of Administration to promulgate legislative rules Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2640 : Authorizing certain agencies of the Department of Environmental Protection to promulgate legislative rules – (Com. amends. and title amend. pending)

: Authorizing certain agencies of the Department of Environmental Protection to promulgate legislative rules – (Com. amends. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2648: Authorizing certain agencies and boards of the DHHR to promulgate a legislative rule – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

Senate Committee Schedule

9 a.m.: Government Organization (208W)

HB 2762 : Allowing variance in state fire code for certain buildings used solely for emergency equipment storage

: Allowing variance in state fire code for certain buildings used solely for emergency equipment storage HB 2899 : Repealing two sections of code relating to gas utility rates

: Repealing two sections of code relating to gas utility rates HB 3311 : Relating to wine alcohol by volume as compared to beer

: Relating to wine alcohol by volume as compared to beer HB 2587 : To reflect that County Sheriffs will be required to include a breakdown of the distribution of where a citizens taxes will be paid

: To reflect that County Sheriffs will be required to include a breakdown of the distribution of where a citizens taxes will be paid HB 3215 : Relating to land use

: Relating to land use HB 3261 : Relating to Social Workers Qualifications

: Relating to Social Workers Qualifications HB 3210: Relating to the performance of installation of propane gas systems

9 a.m.: Education (451M)

HB 2597 : Amending performance evaluations of professional personnel

: Amending performance evaluations of professional personnel HB 2607 : Clarify that vehicles with a capacity larger than 10 passengers may be used to transport students provided that no more than 10 passengers may be transported at one time.

: Clarify that vehicles with a capacity larger than 10 passengers may be used to transport students provided that no more than 10 passengers may be transported at one time. HB 3192 : Abolishing the Center for Nursing and transferring its duties and authorities to the Higher Education Policy Commission

: Abolishing the Center for Nursing and transferring its duties and authorities to the Higher Education Policy Commission HB 3547 : Increasing the number of personal leave days that county board of education employees may use

: Increasing the number of personal leave days that county board of education employees may use HB 3548 : Relating to teacher duty-free lunch and daily planning periods

: Relating to teacher duty-free lunch and daily planning periods HCR 11: Relating to Higher Education Consortium for Emerging Energy Technologies

10:50 a.m.: Senate Committee on Rules (219M)

1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)

HB 2002 : Relating to providing support for families

: Relating to providing support for families HB 2436 : Relating to the implementation of an acuity-based patient classification system

: Relating to the implementation of an acuity-based patient classification system HB 2538 : Requiring usage of child welfare information technology systems

: Requiring usage of child welfare information technology systems HB 2759 : Relating to updating the health care provider tax

: Relating to updating the health care provider tax HB 2917 : Relating to allowing retired state employees who meet the minimum qualifications necessary, to render post-retirement employment with the Department of Health and Human Resources

: Relating to allowing retired state employees who meet the minimum qualifications necessary, to render post-retirement employment with the Department of Health and Human Resources HB 3166 : To permit a hospital to hold a patient experiencing a psychiatric emergency for up to 72 hours

: To permit a hospital to hold a patient experiencing a psychiatric emergency for up to 72 hours HB 3199 : Relating to removing the requirement that an ectopic pregnancy be reported

: Relating to removing the requirement that an ectopic pregnancy be reported HB 3306: Relating to the organizational structure of the Office of Drug Control Policy

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

Strike and Insert for Com. Sub. for SB 470 : Making adoption records accessible for medical purposes

: Making adoption records accessible for medical purposes Study Resolution: SB 92 , Providing compensation to victims of abusive lawsuits

, Providing compensation to victims of abusive lawsuits Study Resolution: SB 726 , Preventing compensatory damage awards for outstanding medical expenses

, Preventing compensatory damage awards for outstanding medical expenses Com. Sub. for HB 2605: Relating to Good Samaritan law

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

Com. Sub. for HB 2757 : Relating to expanding institutional eligibility for the WV Invests Grant Program

: Relating to expanding institutional eligibility for the WV Invests Grant Program HB 2839 : Making a technical correction regarding an incorrect fund name and clarifying applicability to mine lands governed by SMCRA and the Abandoned Mine Lands Act

: Making a technical correction regarding an incorrect fund name and clarifying applicability to mine lands governed by SMCRA and the Abandoned Mine Lands Act Com. Sub. for HB 3013 : Relating to authorizing the Jefferson County Commission to levy a special district excise tax

: Relating to authorizing the Jefferson County Commission to levy a special district excise tax HB 3391: Establishing filing deadlines for appeals of property tax valuations and issues involving property tax classification and taxability to the West Virginia Office of Tax Appeals

Senate Resolutions to be Introduced:

SCR 21: Requesting Joint Committee on Technology study feasibility of Digital Identification implementation to allow citizens to access state agency services with signal sign-on platform (Barrett, Woodrum, Queen)

House of Delegates

HOUSE SPECIAL CALENDAR

The House will convene at 11 a.m.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

H. R. 17 – Urging the West Virginia Geologic and Economic Survey to work with groups to evaluate policy options to encourage the capture and beneficial use of coal mine methane

Com. Sub. for H. C. R. 31 – Permitting the West Virginia Department of Tourism to proceed with procuring bids/interest in companies to place a lodge on the property of Beech Fork Lake.

THIRD READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2814 – To create a Hydrogen power task force (Anderson) (Regular)

H. B. 2875 – Clarifying that Circuit Court Judges have the ability/authority to waive the requirement that a party pass a home study performed by the DHHR (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 2906 – Expiring funds to the unappropriated surplus balance in the State Fund, General Revenue, from the balance of moneys remaining as an unappropriated balance in Lottery Net Profits (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2910 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Administration, Public Defender Services (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 2915 – Expiring funds to the unappropriated surplus balance in the State Fund, General Revenue, from the balance of moneys remaining as an unappropriated balance in the State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2953 – Creating the Commission on Cost-of-Living Adjustments (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2989 – Relating to increasing the number of out-of-state medical students receiving in-state tuition rates who agree to practice for a specific time within West Virginia (Ellington) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3035 – Relating generally to high-quality education programs and school operations (Criss) (Regular)

H. B. 3066 – Supplementing and amending appropriations to the Department of Education, State Board of Education – State Aid to Schools (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3072 – Supplementing and amending appropriations to Department of Homeland Security, Division of Administrative Services (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3084 – Relating to revising provisions related to public charter schools (Ellington) (July 1, 2023)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3095 – Creating special revenue account known as School Building Authority Agricultural, Vocational and Technical Training Facilities Grant Fund (Ellington) (Regular)

H. B. 3146 – Establishing in West Virginia Code, the contents of the Uniform Public Meetings During Emergencies Act (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3156 – Raising the compensation rates of panel attorneys (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3224 – Adding West Virginia Junior College to the list of eligible institutions that accept PROMISE scholarship recipients (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3270 – To amend the deliberate intent statute to limit noneconomic damages to $250,000 (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3315 – Relating generally to readiness enhancement and commission bonuses (Criss) (Regular)

H. B. 3331 – Relating generally to support staff in the family courts and magistrate courts of this state (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3342 – Relating to cooperation between municipal and county economic development authorities (Criss) (Regular)

H. B. 3360 – Creating an office of the Inspector General within the Department of Homeland Security (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3369 – Creating a School Safety Unit within the Division of Protective Services (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3370 – Creating loan program for certain properties and developments on U. S. Army Corps of Engineers land, state parks and resorts (Criss) (Regular)

H. B. 3396 – Supplementing, amending, and increasing existing items of appropriation from the State Road Fund to the Department of Transportation, Division of Highways (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3439 – To limit the civil liability of child placing agencies that obtain an insurance policy in an amount not less than $1 million per incident (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3443 – Relating to a development or improvement on land subject to review by the State Historic Preservation Office (Howell) (Regular)

H. B. 3464 – Relating to the transfer of certain revenues derived from lottery activities (Criss) (Regular) [Finance Committee Title Amendment Pending]

H. B. 3509 – Making a supplementary appropriation to Miscellaneous Boards and Commissions, Public Service Commission – Consumer Advocate Fund (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3510 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Administration, Office of Technology – Chief Technology Officer Administration Fund (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3526 – Making a supplementary appropriation to Miscellaneous Boards and Commissions, Public Service Commission (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3527 – Supplementing and amending appropriations to Department of Education, School Building Authority (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3529 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Commerce, State Board of Rehabilitation – Division of Rehabilitation Services (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3554 – Relating to prohibiting a municipality or the governing body of any municipality from limiting rental of a property (Howell) (Regular)

H. B. 3559 – Relating to defining a newborn safety device (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3560 – Relating to expanding the definitions of land and recreational purposes (Howell) (Regular)

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2862 – Relating generally to requirements for shareholder voting by the West Virginia Investment Management Board and the Board of Treasury Investments (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 2878 – To grant the Fleet Management Division oversight authority of the state vehicle fleet (Phillips) (Regular) [Government Organization Committee Amendment Pending]

H. B. 2939 – Relating to filing of lien by municipalities for collection of refuse fees (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2992 – Clarifying and updating school bus rules and the types of vehicles covered (Ellington) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3049 – To create the American Campuses Act (Ellington) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3133 – Create a credit against the severance tax to encourage private companies to make infrastructure improvements to highways, roads and bridges in this state (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3135 – To modify the salaries of the Governor and Constitutional officers beginning January 1, 2025 (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3153 – Relating to distribution of certain taxes and surcharges to benefit volunteer and part-volunteer fire departments and emergency medical services providers (Criss) (Regular)

H. B. 3203 – Relating generally to West Virginia Real Estate License Act (Phillips) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3303 – Clarifying and expanding the powers and duties of the director of the Coalfield Community Development Office (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3313 – Restraining county commissions from imposing rules and regulations on farmers beyond what is already prescribed through state statute (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3330 – Creating family court circuits and assigning the number of family court judges in each family court circuit to be elected in the 2024 election (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3332 – Creating judicial circuits and assigning the number of circuit judges in each circuit to be elected in the 2024 election (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3344 – To pay certain moral obligations of the state (Capito) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3354 – To authorize municipalities to combine operations with other municipalities and counties to provide governmental services (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3371 – Relating to federal funds for land-grant institutions (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3405 – Change the maximum time period of a protective order to one year (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3451 – Updating the veteran preference ratings in state code for state employment (Phillips) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3480 – Enact the West Virginia Consumer Financial Privacy Act of 2023 (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3500 – Allowing consumer lenders to permit employees to conduct certain business at locations other than the licensee’s designated office (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3561 – Relating generally to creating the Joint Legislative Committee on Civic Life (Phillips) (Regular)

H. B. 3562 – Relating to the West Virginia Fusion Center (Phillips) (Regular)

FIRST READING

S. B. 136 – Requiring persons convicted of certain offenses to undergo psychological or psychiatric testing and have treatment plan to be eligible for probation (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 208 – Relating to criminal justice training for all law-enforcement and correction officers regarding individuals with autism spectrum disorders (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 270 – Adding exemption to permit requirement for cremation (Phillips) (Regular)

S. B. 276 – Awarding service weapon of retiring State Fire Marshal (Capito) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 300 – Relating to law-enforcement training and certification (Phillips) (Regular)

S. B. 481 – Extending sunset provision of Upper Kanawha Valley Resiliency and Revitalization Program (Phillips) (Regular)

S. B. 553 – Allowing for evaluation of prequalified bidders to be based on best value (Phillips) (Regular)

House Committee Schedule

10:45 – Rules Committee will meet behind the Chamber

2 p.m. – Committee on Technology and Infrastructure will meet in the House Education Committee meeting room, 432M

Agenda: TBD

2 p.m. – Committee on Economic Development and Tourism will meet in the Finance Committee meeting room, 460M

Agenda: TBD

3 p.m. – Committee on Health and Human Resources will meet in the East Wing Committee meeting room, 215E

Agenda: TBD

3:30 p.m. – Committee on Finance will meet in the committee meeting room, 460M

Agenda:

H. B. 2904, Supplementing and amending appropriations to the Department of Commerce, Office of the Secretary.

H. B. 2908, Supplementing and amending appropriations to the Department of Commerce, Division of Forestry.

H. B. 3109, Supplementing and amending appropriations to the State Board of Education – State Department of Education.

S. B. 510, Supplementing and amending appropriations to BOE, Department of Education.