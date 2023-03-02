Today at the Capitol: WV Legislature, committee schedules for Thursday

Thursday, March 2
51st day of the 2023 Legislative Session
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association provides a daily preview of legislative action.
This preview is made possible with the support of AARP WV, WVU University Relations, and the WV Press Association Foundation.
- Arts Day at the Legislature, Upper House & Senate Rotunda
- WV Adult Education, Day Lower Rotunda
The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.
THIRD READING
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2587: To reflect that County Sheriffs will be required to include a breakdown of the distribution of where a citizens taxes will be paid
- Eng. HB 2607: Clarify that vehicles with a capacity larger than 10 passengers may be used to transport students provided that no more than 10 passengers may be transported at one time.
- Eng. HB 2611: To remove certain territorial limitations on a banking institution’s ability to offer messenger services or mobile banking facilities
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2638: Authorizing certain agencies of the Department of Administration to promulgate legislative rules
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2640: Authorizing certain agencies of the Department of Environmental Protection to promulgate legislative rules – (Com. title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2648: Authorizing certain agencies and boards of the DHHR to promulgate a legislative rule – (Com. title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2762: Allowing variance in state fire code for certain buildings used solely for emergency equipment storage
- Eng. HB 2899: Repealing two sections of code relating to gas utility rates
- Eng. HB 3199: Relating to removing the requirement that an ectopic pregnancy be reported – (With right to amend)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3210: Relating to the performance of installation of propane gas systems
- Eng. HB 3215: Relating to land use
SECOND READING
- Eng. HB 2309: To require the Division of Forestry to create an online renewal process no later than July 1, 2023
- Eng. HB 2597: Amending performance evaluations of professional personnel
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2605: Relating to Good Samaritan law – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2757: Relating to expanding institutional eligibility for the WV Invests Grant Program
- Eng. HB 2839: Making a technical correction regarding an incorrect fund name and clarifying applicability to mine lands governed by SMCRA and the Abandoned Mine Lands Act
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2900: Relating to the Deputy Sheriff Retirement System
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3013: Relating to authorizing the Jefferson County Commission to levy a special district excise tax – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3364: Requiring the closure of certain municipal policemen’s and firemen’s pension and relief funds as condition of issuance of pension funding revenue bonds
- Eng. HB 3391: Establishing filing deadlines for appeals of property tax valuations and issues involving property tax classification and taxability to the West Virginia Office of Tax Appeals
- Eng. HB 3519: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Transportation, Division of Motor Vehicles
- Eng. HB 3520: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Education, State Board of Education: Vocational Division
- Eng. HB 3521: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Division of Health – Maternal and Child Health
- Eng. HB 3522: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Commerce, Division of Natural Resources – License Fund – Wildlife Resources
- Eng. HB 3523: Making a supplementary appropriation to Miscellaneous Boards and Commissions, Economic Development Authority
- Eng. HB 3527: Supplementing and amending appropriations to Department of Education, School Building Authority
- Eng. HB 3528: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Health – Hospital Services Revenue Account Special Fund Capital Improvement, Renovation and Operations
- Eng. HB 3547: Increasing the number of personal leave days that county board of education employees may use
FIRST READING
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2221: Relating to bankruptcy – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3111: Creating Infrastructure Ready Jurisdictions
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3148: Relating to financing municipal policemen’s and firemen’s pension and relief funds
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3211: Relating to authorizing service credit for unused accrued annual or sick leave days for use in determining retirement benefits in the Municipal Police Officer and Firefighter Retirement System
- Eng. HB 3244: Relating to Municipal Pensions Oversight Board proposing legislative rules
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3302: To recognize unborn child as distinct victim in a DUI causing death – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. HB 3387: Extending the moratorium on the authorization of new convention and visitors bureaus for an additional two years
- Eng. HB 3556: Uniform Recognition and Enforcement of Canadian Domestic Violence Protective Orders Act – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
9 a.m.: Government Organization (208W)
- HB 3265: Remove statutory mandates that the sheriff of a county shall serve process or is responsible for cost of service or arrest by another law enforcement agency
- HB 2760: To allow CPR fire fighters to drive ambulances when both attendants are needed to administer patient care
- HB 3114: Deny severance pay to employees of DOT for failure or refusal of drug testing
- HB 3130: Creating the Coalfields Energy Research and Economic Development Authority
- HB 3444: Relating to the creation of the West Virginia Semiquincentennial Commission and Fund
- HB 3450: Relating generally to racetrack video lottery and the Licensed Racetrack Modernization Fund
- HB 2860: To dispose of old AFFF foam accumulated by fire departments
9 a.m.: Education (451M)
- HB 2346: Declaring a shortage of qualified bus operators and allowing retired bus operators to accept employment
- HB 2380: Relating to School Building Authority
- HB 2827: Make public charter schools eligible for Safe Schools Funds
- HB 2890: Modifying student discipline
- HB 3271: Relating to increasing monitoring of special education classrooms
10:50 a.m.: Committee on Rules (219M)
1 p.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining (208W)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2817: Relating to Public Service Commission jurisdiction over alternative fuel for motor vehicles
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2870: Correcting a reference relating to siting certificates for certain electric generating facilities
1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)
- HB 2007: Prohibiting certain medical practices
- HB 2016: Relating to confidential childcare records
- HB 2754: Relating to immunizations performed in a pharmacy
- HB 2848: Water and Sewer Operator licensing reciprocity
- HB 2917: Relating to allowing retired state employees who meet the minimum qualifications necessary, to render post-retirement employment with the Department of Health and Human Resources
- HB 3306: Relating to the organizational structure of the Office of Drug Control Policy
- HB 3337: Prohibiting additional drug and alcohol treatment facilities and services in a certain county
3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)
- Com. Sub. for HB 2509: Creating the Uniform Premarital Agreement Act
- Strike and Insert for Com. Sub. for HB 2569: Establishing the Motorsport Responsibility Act
- HB 3499: To permit joint tenancy with rights of survivorship when transfer on death deeds specify a joint tenancy with right of survivorship
- HB 3188: Relating to the establishment of an alert system for missing cognitively impaired persons
- HB 3448: Relating generally to probation officer field training
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3479: Creating requirements for use of unmanned aerial vehicles
3 p.m.: Finance (451M)
- HB 3286: Relating to an additional modification decreasing federal taxable income
- HB 3044: Relating to the annual fee for limited video lottery terminal permits
- HB 2915: Expiring funds to the unappropriated surplus balance in the State Fund, General Revenue, from the balance of moneys remaining as an unappropriated balance in the State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund
- HB 2906: Expiring funds to the unappropriated surplus balance in the State Fund, General Revenue, from the balance of moneys remaining as an unappropriated balance in Lottery Net Profits
- SB 748: Supplementing and amending appropriations to Governor’s Office, Civil Contingent Fund
- SB 722: Making supplementary appropriation to Department of Commerce, Division of Rehabilitation Services
- SB 741: Supplementing and amending appropriations to Department of Commerce, Division of Forestry
- SB 754: Supplementing and amending appropriations to Department of Commerce, Office of Secretary
- HB 3066: Supplementing and amending appropriations to the Department of Education, State Board of Education – State Aid to Schools
- SB 708: Making supplementary appropriation to BOE, School Lunch Program
- SB 743: Supplementing and amending appropriations to BOE, Department of Education
- HB 3396: Supplementing, amending, and increasing existing items of appropriation from the State Road Fund to the Department of Transportation, Division of Highways
- SB 746: Supplementing appropriations to DOT, Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities
- SB 749: Supplementing and amending appropriations to DOT, Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities, State Rail Authority
- SB 756: Supplementing and amending appropriations to DOT, Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities, Public Transit
- SB 759: Supplementing appropriations to DOT, Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities, Aeronautics Commission
- HB 2910: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Administration, Public Defender Services
- SB 712: Making supplementary appropriation to Department of Administration, Office of Technology
- SB 750: Supplementing and amending appropriations to Department of Administration, Division of General Services
The House will convene at 11 a.m.
THIRD READING
S. B. 136 – Requiring persons convicted of certain offenses to undergo psychological or psychiatric testing and have treatment plan to be eligible for probation (Capito) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for S. B. 208 – Relating to criminal justice training for all law-enforcement and correction officers regarding individuals with autism spectrum disorders (Capito) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for S. B. 270 – Adding exemption to permit requirement for cremation (Phillips) (Regular)
S. B. 276 – Awarding service weapon of retiring State Fire Marshal (Capito) (Effective From Passage)
Com. Sub. for S. B. 300 – Relating to law-enforcement training and certification (Phillips) (Regular)
S. B. 481 – Extending sunset provision of Upper Kanawha Valley Resiliency and Revitalization Program (Phillips) (Regular)
S. B. 553 – Allowing for evaluation of prequalified bidders to be based on best value (Phillips) (Regular)
H. B. 3511 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Education, State Board of Education – School Lunch Program (Criss) (Effective From Passage)
H. B. 3512 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Human Services (Criss) (Effective From Passage)
H. B. 3513 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Homeland Security, Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation – Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority (Criss) (Effective From Passage)
H. B. 3514 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Health – West Virginia Birth-to-Three Fund (Criss) (Effective From Passage)
H. B. 3515 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Veterans’ Assistance, Veterans’ Facilities Support Fund (Criss) (Effective From Passage)
H. B. 3516 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Health – West Virginia Safe Drinking Water Treatment (Criss) (Effective From Passage)
H. B. 3517 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Division of Human Services – Child Care and Development (Criss) (Effective From Passage)
H. B. 3518 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Agriculture (Criss) (Effective From Passage)
H. B. 3524 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Agriculture – West Virginia Spay Neuter Assistance Fund (Criss) (Effective From Passage)
SECOND READING
Com. Sub. for S. B. 430 – Relating to State Treasurer’s authority to contract with financial institutions for banking goods and services (Phillips) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for S. B. 490 – Patrol Officer Cassie Marie Johnson Memorial Act (Capito) (Regular) [Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending]
S. B. 510 – Supplementing and amending appropriations to BOE, Department of Education (Criss) (Effective From Passage)
Com. Sub. for S. B. 526 – Including Alzheimer’s disease in existing public health programs (Summers) (Regular) [Health and Human Resources Committee Amendment Pending]
Com. Sub. for S. B. 577 – Reducing copay cap on insulin and devices and permitting purchase of testing equipment without prescription (Summers) (Regular) [Health and Human Resources Committee Amendment Pending]
S. B. 605 – Requiring state medical examiner to enter into contracts with procurement organization (Summers) (Effective From Passage) [Health and Human Resources Committee Amendment Pending]
Com. Sub. for S. B. 613 – Relating generally to certificates of need (Summers) (Effective From Passage)
S. B. 679 – Requiring Office of Inspector General to promulgate rules concerning location of forensic group homes (Summers) (Effective From Passage) [Health and Human Resources Committee Amendment Pending]
Com. Sub. for S. B. 730 – Expanding authority of Legislative Oversight Commission on Health and Human Resources Accountability (Summers) (Effective From Passage) [Health and Human Resources Committee Amendment Pending]
H. B. 2904 – Supplementing and amending appropriations to the Department of Commerce, Office of the Secretary (Criss) (Effective From Passage)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 2908 – Supplementing and amending appropriations to the Department of Commerce, Division of Forestry (Criss) (Effective From Passage)
H. B. 3557 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Veterans’ Assistance (Criss) (Effective From Passage)
10:45 – Committee on Rules will meet will meet behind the Chamber
1 p.m. – Committee on Energy and Manufacturing will meet in the Judiciary Committee meeting room, 410M
Agenda:
- Senate Bill 609, Obtaining approval for decommissioning or deconstructing of existing power plant
1 p.m. – Committee on Technology and Infrastructure will meet in the Education Committee meeting room, 432M
Agenda: TBD
2 p.m. – Committee on Economic Development and Tourism will meet in the Finance Committee meeting room, 460M
Agenda:
- Presentation from Rudy Henley of Stonewall Resort and State Park