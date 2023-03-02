Today at the Capitol: WV Legislature, committee schedules for Thursday

Thursday, March 2

51st day of the 2023 Legislative Session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association provides a daily preview of legislative action.

SENATE

SENATE CALENDAR

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2587 : To reflect that County Sheriffs will be required to include a breakdown of the distribution of where a citizens taxes will be paid

: To reflect that County Sheriffs will be required to include a breakdown of the distribution of where a citizens taxes will be paid Eng. HB 2607 : Clarify that vehicles with a capacity larger than 10 passengers may be used to transport students provided that no more than 10 passengers may be transported at one time.

: Clarify that vehicles with a capacity larger than 10 passengers may be used to transport students provided that no more than 10 passengers may be transported at one time. Eng. HB 2611 : To remove certain territorial limitations on a banking institution’s ability to offer messenger services or mobile banking facilities

: To remove certain territorial limitations on a banking institution’s ability to offer messenger services or mobile banking facilities Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2638 : Authorizing certain agencies of the Department of Administration to promulgate legislative rules

: Authorizing certain agencies of the Department of Administration to promulgate legislative rules Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2640 : Authorizing certain agencies of the Department of Environmental Protection to promulgate legislative rules – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Authorizing certain agencies of the Department of Environmental Protection to promulgate legislative rules – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2648 : Authorizing certain agencies and boards of the DHHR to promulgate a legislative rule – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Authorizing certain agencies and boards of the DHHR to promulgate a legislative rule – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2762 : Allowing variance in state fire code for certain buildings used solely for emergency equipment storage

: Allowing variance in state fire code for certain buildings used solely for emergency equipment storage Eng. HB 2899 : Repealing two sections of code relating to gas utility rates

: Repealing two sections of code relating to gas utility rates Eng. HB 3199 : Relating to removing the requirement that an ectopic pregnancy be reported – (With right to amend)

: Relating to removing the requirement that an ectopic pregnancy be reported – (With right to amend) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3210 : Relating to the performance of installation of propane gas systems

: Relating to the performance of installation of propane gas systems Eng. HB 3215: Relating to land use

SECOND READING

Eng. HB 2309 : To require the Division of Forestry to create an online renewal process no later than July 1, 2023

: To require the Division of Forestry to create an online renewal process no later than July 1, 2023 Eng. HB 2597 : Amending performance evaluations of professional personnel

: Amending performance evaluations of professional personnel Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2605 : Relating to Good Samaritan law – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Relating to Good Samaritan law – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2757 : Relating to expanding institutional eligibility for the WV Invests Grant Program

: Relating to expanding institutional eligibility for the WV Invests Grant Program Eng. HB 2839 : Making a technical correction regarding an incorrect fund name and clarifying applicability to mine lands governed by SMCRA and the Abandoned Mine Lands Act

: Making a technical correction regarding an incorrect fund name and clarifying applicability to mine lands governed by SMCRA and the Abandoned Mine Lands Act Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2900 : Relating to the Deputy Sheriff Retirement System

: Relating to the Deputy Sheriff Retirement System Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3013 : Relating to authorizing the Jefferson County Commission to levy a special district excise tax – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Relating to authorizing the Jefferson County Commission to levy a special district excise tax – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3364 : Requiring the closure of certain municipal policemen’s and firemen’s pension and relief funds as condition of issuance of pension funding revenue bonds

: Requiring the closure of certain municipal policemen’s and firemen’s pension and relief funds as condition of issuance of pension funding revenue bonds Eng. HB 3391 : Establishing filing deadlines for appeals of property tax valuations and issues involving property tax classification and taxability to the West Virginia Office of Tax Appeals

: Establishing filing deadlines for appeals of property tax valuations and issues involving property tax classification and taxability to the West Virginia Office of Tax Appeals Eng. HB 3519 : Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Transportation, Division of Motor Vehicles

: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Transportation, Division of Motor Vehicles Eng. HB 3520 : Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Education, State Board of Education: Vocational Division

: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Education, State Board of Education: Vocational Division Eng. HB 3521 : Making a supplementary appropriation to the Division of Health – Maternal and Child Health

: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Division of Health – Maternal and Child Health Eng. HB 3522 : Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Commerce, Division of Natural Resources – License Fund – Wildlife Resources

: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Commerce, Division of Natural Resources – License Fund – Wildlife Resources Eng. HB 3523 : Making a supplementary appropriation to Miscellaneous Boards and Commissions, Economic Development Authority

: Making a supplementary appropriation to Miscellaneous Boards and Commissions, Economic Development Authority Eng. HB 3527 : Supplementing and amending appropriations to Department of Education, School Building Authority

: Supplementing and amending appropriations to Department of Education, School Building Authority Eng. HB 3528 : Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Health – Hospital Services Revenue Account Special Fund Capital Improvement, Renovation and Operations

: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Health – Hospital Services Revenue Account Special Fund Capital Improvement, Renovation and Operations Eng. HB 3547: Increasing the number of personal leave days that county board of education employees may use

FIRST READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2221 : Relating to bankruptcy – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Relating to bankruptcy – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3111 : Creating Infrastructure Ready Jurisdictions

: Creating Infrastructure Ready Jurisdictions Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3148 : Relating to financing municipal policemen’s and firemen’s pension and relief funds

: Relating to financing municipal policemen’s and firemen’s pension and relief funds Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3211 : Relating to authorizing service credit for unused accrued annual or sick leave days for use in determining retirement benefits in the Municipal Police Officer and Firefighter Retirement System

: Relating to authorizing service credit for unused accrued annual or sick leave days for use in determining retirement benefits in the Municipal Police Officer and Firefighter Retirement System Eng. HB 3244 : Relating to Municipal Pensions Oversight Board proposing legislative rules

: Relating to Municipal Pensions Oversight Board proposing legislative rules Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3302 : To recognize unborn child as distinct victim in a DUI causing death – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: To recognize unborn child as distinct victim in a DUI causing death – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. HB 3387 : Extending the moratorium on the authorization of new convention and visitors bureaus for an additional two years

: Extending the moratorium on the authorization of new convention and visitors bureaus for an additional two years Eng. HB 3556: Uniform Recognition and Enforcement of Canadian Domestic Violence Protective Orders Act – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

Senate Committee Schedule

9 a.m.: Government Organization (208W)

HB 3265 : Remove statutory mandates that the sheriff of a county shall serve process or is responsible for cost of service or arrest by another law enforcement agency

: Remove statutory mandates that the sheriff of a county shall serve process or is responsible for cost of service or arrest by another law enforcement agency HB 2760 : To allow CPR fire fighters to drive ambulances when both attendants are needed to administer patient care

: To allow CPR fire fighters to drive ambulances when both attendants are needed to administer patient care HB 3114 : Deny severance pay to employees of DOT for failure or refusal of drug testing

: Deny severance pay to employees of DOT for failure or refusal of drug testing HB 3130 : Creating the Coalfields Energy Research and Economic Development Authority

: Creating the Coalfields Energy Research and Economic Development Authority HB 3444 : Relating to the creation of the West Virginia Semiquincentennial Commission and Fund

: Relating to the creation of the West Virginia Semiquincentennial Commission and Fund HB 3450 : Relating generally to racetrack video lottery and the Licensed Racetrack Modernization Fund

: Relating generally to racetrack video lottery and the Licensed Racetrack Modernization Fund HB 2860: To dispose of old AFFF foam accumulated by fire departments

9 a.m.: Education (451M)

HB 2346 : Declaring a shortage of qualified bus operators and allowing retired bus operators to accept employment

: Declaring a shortage of qualified bus operators and allowing retired bus operators to accept employment HB 2380 : Relating to School Building Authority

: Relating to School Building Authority HB 2827 : Make public charter schools eligible for Safe Schools Funds

: Make public charter schools eligible for Safe Schools Funds HB 2890 : Modifying student discipline

: Modifying student discipline HB 3271: Relating to increasing monitoring of special education classrooms

10:50 a.m.: Committee on Rules (219M)

1 p.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining (208W)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2817 : Relating to Public Service Commission jurisdiction over alternative fuel for motor vehicles

: Relating to Public Service Commission jurisdiction over alternative fuel for motor vehicles Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2870: Correcting a reference relating to siting certificates for certain electric generating facilities

1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)

HB 2007 : Prohibiting certain medical practices

: Prohibiting certain medical practices HB 2016 : Relating to confidential childcare records

: Relating to confidential childcare records HB 2754 : Relating to immunizations performed in a pharmacy

: Relating to immunizations performed in a pharmacy HB 2848 : Water and Sewer Operator licensing reciprocity

: Water and Sewer Operator licensing reciprocity HB 2917 : Relating to allowing retired state employees who meet the minimum qualifications necessary, to render post-retirement employment with the Department of Health and Human Resources

: Relating to allowing retired state employees who meet the minimum qualifications necessary, to render post-retirement employment with the Department of Health and Human Resources HB 3306 : Relating to the organizational structure of the Office of Drug Control Policy

: Relating to the organizational structure of the Office of Drug Control Policy HB 3337: Prohibiting additional drug and alcohol treatment facilities and services in a certain county

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

Com. Sub. for HB 2509 : Creating the Uniform Premarital Agreement Act

: Creating the Uniform Premarital Agreement Act Strike and Insert for Com. Sub. for HB 2569 : Establishing the Motorsport Responsibility Act

: Establishing the Motorsport Responsibility Act HB 3499 : To permit joint tenancy with rights of survivorship when transfer on death deeds specify a joint tenancy with right of survivorship

: To permit joint tenancy with rights of survivorship when transfer on death deeds specify a joint tenancy with right of survivorship HB 3188 : Relating to the establishment of an alert system for missing cognitively impaired persons

: Relating to the establishment of an alert system for missing cognitively impaired persons HB 3448 : Relating generally to probation officer field training

: Relating generally to probation officer field training Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3479: Creating requirements for use of unmanned aerial vehicles

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

HB 3286 : Relating to an additional modification decreasing federal taxable income

: Relating to an additional modification decreasing federal taxable income HB 3044 : Relating to the annual fee for limited video lottery terminal permits

: Relating to the annual fee for limited video lottery terminal permits HB 2915 : Expiring funds to the unappropriated surplus balance in the State Fund, General Revenue, from the balance of moneys remaining as an unappropriated balance in the State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund

: Expiring funds to the unappropriated surplus balance in the State Fund, General Revenue, from the balance of moneys remaining as an unappropriated balance in the State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund HB 2906 : Expiring funds to the unappropriated surplus balance in the State Fund, General Revenue, from the balance of moneys remaining as an unappropriated balance in Lottery Net Profits

: Expiring funds to the unappropriated surplus balance in the State Fund, General Revenue, from the balance of moneys remaining as an unappropriated balance in Lottery Net Profits SB 748 : Supplementing and amending appropriations to Governor’s Office, Civil Contingent Fund

: Supplementing and amending appropriations to Governor’s Office, Civil Contingent Fund SB 722 : Making supplementary appropriation to Department of Commerce, Division of Rehabilitation Services

: Making supplementary appropriation to Department of Commerce, Division of Rehabilitation Services SB 741 : Supplementing and amending appropriations to Department of Commerce, Division of Forestry

: Supplementing and amending appropriations to Department of Commerce, Division of Forestry SB 754 : Supplementing and amending appropriations to Department of Commerce, Office of Secretary

: Supplementing and amending appropriations to Department of Commerce, Office of Secretary HB 3066 : Supplementing and amending appropriations to the Department of Education, State Board of Education – State Aid to Schools

: Supplementing and amending appropriations to the Department of Education, State Board of Education – State Aid to Schools SB 708 : Making supplementary appropriation to BOE, School Lunch Program

: Making supplementary appropriation to BOE, School Lunch Program SB 743 : Supplementing and amending appropriations to BOE, Department of Education

: Supplementing and amending appropriations to BOE, Department of Education HB 3396 : Supplementing, amending, and increasing existing items of appropriation from the State Road Fund to the Department of Transportation, Division of Highways

: Supplementing, amending, and increasing existing items of appropriation from the State Road Fund to the Department of Transportation, Division of Highways SB 746 : Supplementing appropriations to DOT, Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities

: Supplementing appropriations to DOT, Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities SB 749 : Supplementing and amending appropriations to DOT, Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities, State Rail Authority

: Supplementing and amending appropriations to DOT, Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities, State Rail Authority SB 756 : Supplementing and amending appropriations to DOT, Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities, Public Transit

: Supplementing and amending appropriations to DOT, Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities, Public Transit SB 759 : Supplementing appropriations to DOT, Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities, Aeronautics Commission

: Supplementing appropriations to DOT, Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities, Aeronautics Commission HB 2910 : Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Administration, Public Defender Services

: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Administration, Public Defender Services SB 712 : Making supplementary appropriation to Department of Administration, Office of Technology

: Making supplementary appropriation to Department of Administration, Office of Technology SB 750: Supplementing and amending appropriations to Department of Administration, Division of General Services

House of Delegates

HOUSE SPECIAL CALENDAR

The House will convene at 11 a.m.

THIRD READING

S. B. 136 – Requiring persons convicted of certain offenses to undergo psychological or psychiatric testing and have treatment plan to be eligible for probation (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 208 – Relating to criminal justice training for all law-enforcement and correction officers regarding individuals with autism spectrum disorders (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 270 – Adding exemption to permit requirement for cremation (Phillips) (Regular)

S. B. 276 – Awarding service weapon of retiring State Fire Marshal (Capito) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 300 – Relating to law-enforcement training and certification (Phillips) (Regular)

S. B. 481 – Extending sunset provision of Upper Kanawha Valley Resiliency and Revitalization Program (Phillips) (Regular)

S. B. 553 – Allowing for evaluation of prequalified bidders to be based on best value (Phillips) (Regular)

H. B. 3511 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Education, State Board of Education – School Lunch Program (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3512 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Human Services (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3513 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Homeland Security, Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation – Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3514 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Health – West Virginia Birth-to-Three Fund (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3515 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Veterans’ Assistance, Veterans’ Facilities Support Fund (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3516 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Health – West Virginia Safe Drinking Water Treatment (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3517 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Division of Human Services – Child Care and Development (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3518 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Agriculture (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3524 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Agriculture – West Virginia Spay Neuter Assistance Fund (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for S. B. 430 – Relating to State Treasurer’s authority to contract with financial institutions for banking goods and services (Phillips) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 490 – Patrol Officer Cassie Marie Johnson Memorial Act (Capito) (Regular) [Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending]

S. B. 510 – Supplementing and amending appropriations to BOE, Department of Education (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 526 – Including Alzheimer’s disease in existing public health programs (Summers) (Regular) [Health and Human Resources Committee Amendment Pending]

Com. Sub. for S. B. 577 – Reducing copay cap on insulin and devices and permitting purchase of testing equipment without prescription (Summers) (Regular) [Health and Human Resources Committee Amendment Pending]

S. B. 605 – Requiring state medical examiner to enter into contracts with procurement organization (Summers) (Effective From Passage) [Health and Human Resources Committee Amendment Pending]

Com. Sub. for S. B. 613 – Relating generally to certificates of need (Summers) (Effective From Passage)

S. B. 679 – Requiring Office of Inspector General to promulgate rules concerning location of forensic group homes (Summers) (Effective From Passage) [Health and Human Resources Committee Amendment Pending]

Com. Sub. for S. B. 730 – Expanding authority of Legislative Oversight Commission on Health and Human Resources Accountability (Summers) (Effective From Passage) [Health and Human Resources Committee Amendment Pending]

H. B. 2904 – Supplementing and amending appropriations to the Department of Commerce, Office of the Secretary (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2908 – Supplementing and amending appropriations to the Department of Commerce, Division of Forestry (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3557 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Veterans’ Assistance (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

House Committee Schedule

10:45 – Committee on Rules will meet will meet behind the Chamber

1 p.m. – Committee on Energy and Manufacturing will meet in the Judiciary Committee meeting room, 410M

Agenda:

Senate Bill 609, Obtaining approval for decommissioning or deconstructing of existing power plant

1 p.m. – Committee on Technology and Infrastructure will meet in the Education Committee meeting room, 432M

Agenda: TBD

2 p.m. – Committee on Economic Development and Tourism will meet in the Finance Committee meeting room, 460M

Agenda: