Today at the Capitol: WV Legislature, committee schedules for Thursday, Feb. 9

Thursday, Feb. 9

30th day of the 2023 Legislative Session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association provides a daily preview of legislative action.

Activities Calendar:

WV Hospital Association, Upper House & Senate Rotunda

WV Nurses Association, Around the Upper Well

WV Professional Educators Day, Lower Rotunda

Professional Fire Fighters of WV Legislative Reception, Embassy Suites, 6 – 8 pm

SENATE

SENATE CALENDAR

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

S. C. R. 10 – US Army Air Corps PVT Albert J Sutphin Memorial Highway

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for S. B. 216 – Requiring all schools to instruct students on Holocaust, other genocides and financial literacy

Eng. Com. Sub. for S. B. 472 – Creating criminal offense of indecent exposure in front of minors – (With right to amend)

Eng. Com. Sub. for S. B. 495 – Providing correctional institutions and juvenile facilities video and audio records be confidential

SECOND READING

S. B. 234 – Clarifying uniform statewide deadline for electronically submitted voter registration applications (original similar to HB3008)

Rev. Com. Sub. for S. B. 250 – Requiring certain drivers display student driver sign on rear of vehicle

Com. Sub. for S. B. 302 – Relating to Law Enforcement Safety Act

Com. Sub. for S. B. 484 – Clarifying terms and offense of human smuggling

Com. Sub. for S. B. 490 – Patrol Officer Cassie Marie Johnson Memorial Act

S. B. 493 – Exempting WV veterans from certain fees and charges at state parks

Com. Sub. for S. B. 515 – Clarifying deadline to file annual report for companies authorized to do business in WV

S. B. 529 – Allowing businesses to register as limited liability limited partnerships

Com. Sub. for S. B. 532 – Sex Offender Registration Act

S. B. 533 – Relating to limitations on motor vehicle used by nonprofit cooperative recycling associations

Eng. H. B. 2310 – Provide the Division of Motor Vehicles authority to develop an “Antique Fleet” program so that multiple antique motor vehicles may utilize a single registration plate. – (Com. amend. pending)

Eng. H. B. 2602 – Reestablishing certain specialized school service personnel classifications

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for S. B. 47 – Creating Charter Schools Stimulus Fund

Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for S. B. 187 – Making it felony offense for any school employee or volunteer to engage in sexual contact with students

S. B. 237 – Relating to Public Employees Retirement System and State Teachers Retirement System – (Com. amends. pending)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 290 – Relating to dental health care service plans

S. B. 441 – Removing additional one and one-half percent interest rate for tax underpayments (original similar to HB3246)

S. B. 487 – Extending additional modification reducing federal adjusted gross income

Com. Sub. for S. B. 505 – Supplementing and amending appropriations to Department of Administration, Office of Secretary

S. B. 508 – Clarifying reporting and disclosure requirements for grassroots lobbying expenditures

Com. Sub. for S. B. 516 – Relating to requirements for disclosure of donor contributions

Com. Sub. for S. B. 527 – Allowing family members of military personnel access to discharge records

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 3061 – Relating to updating the authority of the Foster Care Ombudsman – (Com. amend. pending)

Senate Committee Schedule

9 a.m.: Government Organization (208W)

HB 2412 : Declaring November 14 every year, a special Memorial Day in remembrance of the Marshall University airplane crash

: Declaring November 14 every year, a special Memorial Day in remembrance of the Marshall University airplane crash Com. Sub. for SB 522 : Allocating percentage of county excise taxes for funding improvements to election administration

: Allocating percentage of county excise taxes for funding improvements to election administration Com. Sub. for SB 467 : Providing county commissioners ongoing mechanism to consider compensation increases for elected officials every two years

: Providing county commissioners ongoing mechanism to consider compensation increases for elected officials every two years Com. Sub. for SB 213: Relating to responsibility for reimbursement of training cost of law-enforcement employees who leave original jurisdiction

9 a.m.: Education (451M)

SB 99 : Relating to meetings among county boards of education

: Relating to meetings among county boards of education SB 543 : Authorizing rule-making changes to terms, procedures and reporting duties in higher education

: Authorizing rule-making changes to terms, procedures and reporting duties in higher education HB 3055: To create a vocational math class for students interested in careers in the trades

1 p.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining (208W)

SB 168: Providing exemption from state severance tax for coal sold to coal-fired power plants located in WV

1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)

SB 268 : Relating to PEIA

: Relating to PEIA SB 566: Extending termination date of WV Advisory Council on Rare Diseases

2 p.m.: Judiciary Subcommittee A – Criminal Law (208W)

SB 72 : Modifying definition of sexual contact

: Modifying definition of sexual contact Com. Sub. for SB 78 : Creating felony offense of aggravated cruelty to animals

: Creating felony offense of aggravated cruelty to animals Com. Sub. for SB 191: Relating to liability for payment of court costs as condition of pretrial diversion agreement

2 p.m.: Judiciary Subcommittee B – Elections (451M)

SB 541: Providing for election reforms

2 p.m.: Judiciary Subcommittee C – Civil Justice and Courts (219M)

SB 538 : Updating procedure on appeals of level three decisions issued by Public Employees Grievance Board

: Updating procedure on appeals of level three decisions issued by Public Employees Grievance Board SB 229 : Limiting liability of landowners when land is used for noncommercial recreational purposes

: Limiting liability of landowners when land is used for noncommercial recreational purposes SB 6 : Providing protection for property owner when someone visiting private cemetery causes damage to property

: Providing protection for property owner when someone visiting private cemetery causes damage to property SB 560: Limiting recovery on claims for abuse to secure financial solvency of public and private school system

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

Com. Sub. for SB 548 : Clarifying what parties can redeem delinquent property and limiting those entitled to bid

: Clarifying what parties can redeem delinquent property and limiting those entitled to bid Com. Sub. for SB 546: Adding and removing certain compounds from controlled substance list

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

Presentation : WVU Telestroke Program, Dr. John Brick

: WVU Telestroke Program, Dr. John Brick Com. Sub. for SB 266 : Relating to tobacco usage restrictions

: Relating to tobacco usage restrictions SB 523 : Clarifying purpose and use of Economic Development Project Fund

: Clarifying purpose and use of Economic Development Project Fund Com. Sub. for 273: Relating to allocation of child protective workers in counties based upon population of county

Senate Bills to be Introduced:

SB 590 : Transferring 911 personnel from Public Employees Retirement System to Emergency Medical Services Retirement System (FN) (Nelson; Pensions then Finance)

: Transferring 911 personnel from Public Employees Retirement System to Emergency Medical Services Retirement System (FN) (Nelson; Pensions then Finance) SB 591 : Allowing counties and municipalities to jointly undertake development projects (Swope; Economic Development)

: Allowing counties and municipalities to jointly undertake development projects (Swope; Economic Development) SB 592 : Providing tax credit to corporations for existing employer provided child care facilities (Takubo, Smith, Weld; Finance)

: Providing tax credit to corporations for existing employer provided child care facilities (Takubo, Smith, Weld; Finance) SB 593 : Mandating cost of living salary adjustment policy for state employees (FN) (Barrett; Government Organization then Finance)

: Mandating cost of living salary adjustment policy for state employees (FN) (Barrett; Government Organization then Finance) SB 594 : Specifying fairness in cost sharing calculations for certain high deductible health plans (Takubo; Banking and Insurance)

: Specifying fairness in cost sharing calculations for certain high deductible health plans (Takubo; Banking and Insurance) SB 595 : Relating to real property, tax, and registration requirements associated with carbon offset agreements (Tarr; Finance)

: Relating to real property, tax, and registration requirements associated with carbon offset agreements (Tarr; Finance) SB 596 : Modifying payment for housing and maintenance of inmates (Barrett, Tarr; Finance)

: Modifying payment for housing and maintenance of inmates (Barrett, Tarr; Finance) SB 597 : Allowing Workforce WV to hire classified service exempt employees (Woodrum; Workforce)

: Allowing Workforce WV to hire classified service exempt employees (Woodrum; Workforce) SB 598 : Increasing availability of prescription nonopioid medications (Stuart; Health and Human Resources)

: Increasing availability of prescription nonopioid medications (Stuart; Health and Human Resources) SB 599: Requiring moment of silence at beginning of each school day (Rucker, Roberts, Smith, Taylor; Education then Judiciary)

House of Delegates

HOUSE SPECIAL CALENDAR

The House will convene at 11 a.m.

THIRD READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2002 – Relating to providing support for families (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2346 – Declaring a shortage of qualified bus operators and allowing retired bus operators to accept employment (Criss) (Regular)

H. B. 2548 – Relating to temporary identification cards for released inmates (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 2599 – Creating the utility pole rights of way and easement mapping initiative (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2762 – Allowing variance in state fire code for certain buildings used solely for emergency equipment storage (Phillips) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2845 – Relating to removing expired provisions from the code (Summers) (Regular)

H. B. 2967 – Expediting License Applications for active military members and veterans, and their spouses (Phillips) (Regular)

H. B. 2970 – Creating the equitable right to expungement (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3036 – Increasing the number of districts and the limit on approved costs under the BUILD WV Act (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3077 – Relating to making the use of the multi-state real time tracking system permanent (Summers) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3130 – Creating the Coalfields Energy Research and Economic Development Authority (Phillips) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3164 – To extend the termination date of the West Virginia Advisory Council on Rare Diseases due to a delay in beginning its duties (Summers) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3191 – Relating to certain facilities operated by the state government to obtain a license (Summers) (Effective From Passage)

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2218 – Distracted Driving Act (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2621 – Relating generally to bail bondsman (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 2882 – Making a supplemental appropriation to the Department of Economic Development (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3145 – Recognizing the Commission on Uniform State Laws as a presumptive provider of continuing legal education (Capito) (Regular)

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2075 – To provide a means to classify when medications should be continued or stopped for patients (Summers) (Regular)

H. B. 2899 – Repealing two sections of code relating to gas utility rates (Linville) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3111 – Creating Infrastructure Ready Jurisdictions (Linville) (Regular)

H. B. 3199 – Relating to removing the requirement that an ectopic pregnancy be reported (Summers) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3268 – Add protections for WV residents who reside out of state for certain time periods from non-renewal of licenses and registration (Linville) (July 1, 2023)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3306 – Relating to the organizational structure of the Office of Drug Control Policy (Summers) (Regular)

H. B. 3307 – Establishing the West Virginia-Ireland Trade Commission (Howell) (Regular)

House Committee Schedule

9:15 a.m. – the Committee on Senior, Children and Family Issues will meet in the Finance Committee room, 460M

Agenda:

H. B. 2130, Allowing deductions to determine adjusted gross income for student loan payments or mortgage payments in determining child support.

H. B. 3163, Revising the definition of attributed support, update the basic child support guidelines, and the calculation of ability to pay.

H. B. 3118, Creating the Parents’ Bill of Rights.

10:45 a.m. – the committee on Rules will meet behind the Chamber

1 p.m. – the Committee on Energy and Manufacturing will meet in the Judiciary Committee room, 410M

Agenda:

House Bill 3189, The PFAS Protection Act

House Resolution 12, Encouraging Monongahela Power to purchase Pleasants Power Station

1 p.m. – the Committee on Technology and Infrastructure will meet in the Education Committee room, 432M

Agenda: TBD

2 p.m. – the Economic Development and Tourism Committee will meet in the Finance Committee room, 460M

Agenda: TBD

3 p.m. – the Committee on Health and Human Resources will meet in the East Wing Committee room, 215E

Agenda:

HB 2186 – Relating to surgical smoke evacuation

HB 2592 – To provide safe harbor peer review for nurses (2nd REF JUD)

HB 2993 – Relating to rural emergency hospital licensure

HB 3166 – To permit a hospital to hold a patient experiencing a psychiatric emergency for up to 72 hours (2nd REF JUD)

HB 3200 – Authorize DHHR to transfer state facilities to regional mental health centers or intellectual disability facilities

HB 3247 – Relating to abuse and or neglect of individuals with an intellectual and or developmental disability

HB 3317 – Relating to removing specific continuing education requirements

4 p.m. – the Finance Committee will meet in the committee meeting room, 460M

Agenda:

H. B. 3308, Authorizing PSC consider and issue financing orders to certain utilities to permit the recovery of certain costs through securitization via consumer rate relief bonds.

H. B. 2839, To make a technical change correcting an incorrect fund name and to clarify the applicability of §22-2-10 to mine lands governed by both §22-3-1 et seq. and §22-2-1 et seq.

H. B. 2896, Relating to making West Virginia an Agreement State with the U. S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

H. B. 2821, Relating to taxation of gambling and lottery winnings.

House Bill to be Introduced: