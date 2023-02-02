Today at the Capitol: WV Legislature, committee schedules for Thursday, Feb. 2

Thursday, Feb. 2

23rd day of the 2023 Legislative Session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association provides a daily preview of legislative action.

This preview is made possible with the support of AARP WV, WVU University Relations, and the WV Press Association Foundation.

Activities Calendar:

Preston/Mon County Day, Upper House & Senate Rotunda

Go Red Day, Lower Rotunda

WV Press Social Culture Center, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

SENATE

SENATE CALENDAR

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for S. B. 356 – Authorizing DOT to promulgate legislative rules

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for S. B. 205 – Relating to registration plates (original similar to HB2565)

S. B. 224 – Establishing revocation of authority for spending by agency in support of challenge to WV law (original similar to SB239)

S. B. 275 – Adding State Fire Marshals to statute included with law enforcement and first responders that receive information on school safety requirements (original similar to HB2819)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 294 – Clarifying amount of deputy sheriff annual salary increase

Com. Sub. for S. B. 345 – Authorizing Department of Revenue to promulgate legislative rules

S. B. 457 – Removing certain activities Alcohol Beverage Control Commission licensee is prohibited to permit on private club premises

Com. Sub. for S. B. 461 – Relating to WV public employees grievance procedure

Com. Sub. for S. B. 472 – Creating criminal offense of indecent exposure in front of minors

Eng. H. B. 2564 – Repeal of administrative hearing procedures for DUI offenses (original similar to SB284)

Eng. H. B. 2776 – Updating meaning of federal adjusted gross income and certain other terms used in West Virginia Personal Income Tax Act (original similar to SB427)

Eng. H. B. 2777 – Updating federal taxable income and other terms in the West Virginia Corporation Net Income Tax Act (original similar to SB421)

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for S. B. 232 – Creating study group to make recommendations regarding diversion of persons with disabilities from criminal justice system

S. B. 296 – Uniform Public Meetings During Emergencies Act – (Com. amends. pending) (original similar to HB3146)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 463 – Increasing validity of CDL instruction permit (original similar to HB3032)

Eng. H. B. 2835 – Repeal outdated provisions of code relating to the West Virginia graduate college and Marshall University (original similar to SB445)

Senate Committee Schedule

9 a.m. Education (Room 451M)

SB216 – Requiring all schools to instruct students on Holocaust and other genocides

SB489 – Requiring BOE provide free feminine hygiene products in grades six through 12

HB2800 – All relating to authorizing legislative rules regarding higher education

Solution for Success Results – Dale Lee, President of WVEA and Fred Albert, President of AFT-WV

9 a.m. Government Organization (Room 208W)

Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for S.B. 419 – Amending professions and occupations licensure provisions for individuals with military training (CF)

Com. Sub. for S.B. 436 – Relating to prompt payment of legitimate, uncontested invoices by state agencies (JS)

S.B. 465 – Increasing limit on moneys placed in county’s rainy day fund (CF)

Com. Sub. for S.B. 300 – Relating to law-enforcement training and certification (CF)

Com. Sub. for S.B. 176 – Allowing Tax Commissioner to process certain early refunds (JS)

Com. Sub. for S.B. 514 – Clarifying procedure for administrative dissolution of corporations by Secretary of State (JS)

Com. Sub. for S.B. 295 – Extending time that prescription for spectacles or contact lenses remains valid (CF)

1 p.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining (208W)

SB 13: Establishing annual oversight fee for wells producing more than 10,000 cubic feet of gas per day

1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)

SB 266 : Relating to tobacco usage restrictions

: Relating to tobacco usage restrictions SB 267: Updating law regarding prior authorizations

2 p.m.: Judiciary Subcommittee A – Criminal Law (208W)

Com. Sub. for SB 49 : Establishing criminal offense for being under influence of controlled substance unless specifically prescribed

: Establishing criminal offense for being under influence of controlled substance unless specifically prescribed Com. Sub. for SB 123 : Creating enhanced penalties for fleeing officer

: Creating enhanced penalties for fleeing officer Com. Sub. for SB 187 : Creating new criminal offenses of sexual contact, intrusion, or abuse of students by school employee

: Creating new criminal offenses of sexual contact, intrusion, or abuse of students by school employee Com. Sub. for SB 532: Creating new crime of soliciting minor

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

Budget Presentation : Marshall University

: Marshall University Budget Presentation: West Virginia University

3:15 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

Com. Sub. for SB 299 : Creating new misdemeanor offense of unlawful entry, occupation or retention of real property

: Creating new misdemeanor offense of unlawful entry, occupation or retention of real property SB 498: Relating to employee jury service tax credit

Senate Bills to be Introduced:

SB543. By Sen. Grady Authorizing rule-making changes to terms, procedures and reporting duties in higher education (FN) Education then Finance

SB544. By Sen. Queen Increasing power purchase agreement cap Government Organization

SB545. By Sen. Martin and Queen Authorizing sheriffs to retire at age 62 with eight or more years of service Pensions

SB546. By Sen. Stuart Adding and removing certain compounds from controlled substance list Judiciary

SB547. By Sen. Deeds, Azinger, Chapman, Hunt, Karnes, Oliverio, Queen, Roberts, Stuart, Taylor and Woodrum Increasing penalties for drug possession and updating list of offenses Judiciary

SB548. By Sen. Weld Clarifying what parties can redeem delinquent property and limiting those entitled to bid Judiciary

SB549. By Sen. Woodrum Updating provisions of Uniform Commercial Code (IB) Judiciary

SB550. By Sen. Maynard Requiring state entities, local entities and law enforcement agencies to enforce immigration laws Judiciary

SB551. By Sen. Tarr Creating Medicaid state plan amendment (FN) Health and Human Resources then Finance

SB552. By Sen. Rucker Relating to abortion Health and Human Resources then Judiciary

SJR10. By Sen. Chapman Returning Roads to Counties Amendment of 2023 Judiciary then Finance

SR23. By Sen. Grady Designating February 3, 2023, as WV Homeschool Day at Legislature

House of Delegates

HOUSE SPECIAL CALENDAR

The House will convene at 11 a.m.

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2004 – Prevent the use of payment card processing systems for surveillance of Second Amendment activity and discriminatory conduct (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2007 – Prohibiting certain medical practices (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2008 – Requiring local entities to enforce immigration laws (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2380 – Relating to School Building Authority (Ellington) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2443 – Relating to service employees with National Association for Pupil Transportation Certifications (Ellington) (Regular)

H. B. 2768 – To require all state entities and Chapter 30 boards to use “.gov” domains and e-mail addresses (Phillips) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2832 – Clarifying appropriate and inappropriate duties for school counselors while also providing the definition of a school counselor (Ellington) (Regular)

H. B. 2941 – To extend the end date of the State Advisory Council on Postsecondary Attainment Goals (Ellington) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3091 – Requiring counties provide fiscal information for State Auditor’s WV Checkbook website (Phillips) (Regular)

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2196 – To remove opioid treatment programs from requiring a certificate of need (Summers) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2538 – Requiring usage of child welfare information technology systems (Summers) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2789 – Removing birthing centers from certificate of need (Summers) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3141 – Relating to the practice of dentistry (Summers) (Regular)

House Committee Schedule

9 a.m. – Judiciary Committee will host a public hearing on HB2007 in the Chamber.

9 a.m. – Workforce Development Committee will meet in the East Wing Committee Room, 215E

Agenda:

Consideration of HB 2415, Ban the Box Act.

Consideration of HB 2933, Increase in fines and criminal penalties when an employer fails to maintain employment records of an unauthorized employee.

10 a.m. – Committee on Senior, Children and Family Issues will meet in the Finance Committee Room, 460M

Agenda:

H. B. 2946, Relating to eligibility verification for applicants for public assistance.

H. B. 2397, Modifying the definition of child abuse or neglect to exclude accidental injury.

H. B. 2123, Expanding definition of who may apply for grandparent visitation.

H. B. 2130, Allowing deductions to determine adjusted gross income for student loan payments or mortgage payments in determining child support.

1 p.m. – Committee on Energy and Manufacturing will meet in the Judiciary Committee Room, 410M

Agenda:

HB 3012, To encourage economic development regarding rare earth elements and critical minerals, as defined, by providing temporary severance tax relief

HB 3110, Relating to funding the Office of Oil and Gas in the Department of Environmental Protection

HB 3130, Creating the Coalfields Energy Research and Economic Development Authority

2 p.m. Committee on Economic Development and Tourism will meet in the Finance Committee Room, 460M

Agenda:

Presentation from Director of Commerce-James Bailey

HB 3169– The Distribution Center Refundable Toll Payments Tax Credit

2 p.m. – Finance Committee will host a public hearing on HB2883 in the Chamber.

3 p.m. – House Health and Human Resources Committee will meet in the East Wing Committee Room, 215E

SB266 Relating to tobacco usage restrictions

SB267 Updating law regarding prior authorizations

House Bill to be Introduced:

RESOLUTIONS TO BE INTRODUCED

House Resolution

HR11. By Del. Howell, Anderson, Brooks, Cannon, Capito, Clark, Coop-Gonzalez, Crouse, Devault, Ellington, Fast, Ferrell, Fluharty, Garcia, Griffith, A. Hall, W. Hall, Hanna, Hansen, Heckert, Hillenbrand, Hite, Honaker, Hornbuckle, Hornby, Horst, Hott, Jennings, Keaton, Kirby, Kump, Linville, Lucas, Mallow, Marple, Martin, Maynor, Mazzocchi, Miller, E. Pritt, Pushkin, Riley, Rowe, Sheedy, Skaff, Statler, Storch, Summers, Thorne, Toney, Tully, Walker, Ward, Warner, Westfall, Williams, Willis, Young, Zatezalo and Hanshaw (Mr. Speaker) – Reaffirming the longstanding sisterhood partnership between West Virginia and Taiwan.- To Rules