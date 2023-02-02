Today at the Capitol: WV Legislature, committee schedules for Thursday, Feb. 2

Thursday, Feb. 2
23rd day of the 2023 Legislative Session
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association provides a daily preview of legislative action.
- Preston/Mon County Day, Upper House & Senate Rotunda
- Go Red Day, Lower Rotunda
- WV Press Social Culture Center, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.
THIRD READING
Eng. Com. Sub. for S. B. 356 – Authorizing DOT to promulgate legislative rules
SECOND READING
Com. Sub. for S. B. 205 – Relating to registration plates (original similar to HB2565)
S. B. 224 – Establishing revocation of authority for spending by agency in support of challenge to WV law (original similar to SB239)
S. B. 275 – Adding State Fire Marshals to statute included with law enforcement and first responders that receive information on school safety requirements (original similar to HB2819)
Com. Sub. for S. B. 294 – Clarifying amount of deputy sheriff annual salary increase
Com. Sub. for S. B. 345 – Authorizing Department of Revenue to promulgate legislative rules
S. B. 457 – Removing certain activities Alcohol Beverage Control Commission licensee is prohibited to permit on private club premises
Com. Sub. for S. B. 461 – Relating to WV public employees grievance procedure
Com. Sub. for S. B. 472 – Creating criminal offense of indecent exposure in front of minors
Eng. H. B. 2564 – Repeal of administrative hearing procedures for DUI offenses (original similar to SB284)
Eng. H. B. 2776 – Updating meaning of federal adjusted gross income and certain other terms used in West Virginia Personal Income Tax Act (original similar to SB427)
Eng. H. B. 2777 – Updating federal taxable income and other terms in the West Virginia Corporation Net Income Tax Act (original similar to SB421)
FIRST READING
Com. Sub. for S. B. 232 – Creating study group to make recommendations regarding diversion of persons with disabilities from criminal justice system
S. B. 296 – Uniform Public Meetings During Emergencies Act – (Com. amends. pending) (original similar to HB3146)
Com. Sub. for S. B. 463 – Increasing validity of CDL instruction permit (original similar to HB3032)
Eng. H. B. 2835 – Repeal outdated provisions of code relating to the West Virginia graduate college and Marshall University (original similar to SB445)
- SB216 – Requiring all schools to instruct students on Holocaust and other genocides
- SB489 – Requiring BOE provide free feminine hygiene products in grades six through 12
- HB2800 – All relating to authorizing legislative rules regarding higher education
- Solution for Success Results – Dale Lee, President of WVEA and Fred Albert, President of AFT-WV
9 a.m. Government Organization (Room 208W)
- Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for S.B. 419 – Amending professions and occupations licensure provisions for individuals with military training (CF)
- Com. Sub. for S.B. 436 – Relating to prompt payment of legitimate, uncontested invoices by state agencies (JS)
- S.B. 465 – Increasing limit on moneys placed in county’s rainy day fund (CF)
- Com. Sub. for S.B. 300 – Relating to law-enforcement training and certification (CF)
- Com. Sub. for S.B. 176 – Allowing Tax Commissioner to process certain early refunds (JS)
- Com. Sub. for S.B. 514 – Clarifying procedure for administrative dissolution of corporations by Secretary of State (JS)
- Com. Sub. for S.B. 295 – Extending time that prescription for spectacles or contact lenses remains valid (CF)
1 p.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining (208W)
- SB 13: Establishing annual oversight fee for wells producing more than 10,000 cubic feet of gas per day
1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)
- SB 266: Relating to tobacco usage restrictions
- SB 267: Updating law regarding prior authorizations
2 p.m.: Judiciary Subcommittee A – Criminal Law (208W)
- Com. Sub. for SB 49: Establishing criminal offense for being under influence of controlled substance unless specifically prescribed
- Com. Sub. for SB 123: Creating enhanced penalties for fleeing officer
- Com. Sub. for SB 187: Creating new criminal offenses of sexual contact, intrusion, or abuse of students by school employee
- Com. Sub. for SB 532: Creating new crime of soliciting minor
3 p.m.: Finance (451M)
- Budget Presentation: Marshall University
- Budget Presentation: West Virginia University
3:15 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)
- Com. Sub. for SB 299: Creating new misdemeanor offense of unlawful entry, occupation or retention of real property
- SB 498: Relating to employee jury service tax credit
Senate Bills to be Introduced:
|SB543. By Sen. Grady
|Authorizing rule-making changes to terms, procedures and reporting duties in higher education (FN)
|Education then Finance
|SB544. By Sen. Queen
|Increasing power purchase agreement cap
|Government Organization
|SB545. By Sen. Martin and Queen
|Authorizing sheriffs to retire at age 62 with eight or more years of service
|Pensions
|SB546. By Sen. Stuart
|Adding and removing certain compounds from controlled substance list
|Judiciary
|SB547. By Sen. Deeds, Azinger, Chapman, Hunt, Karnes, Oliverio, Queen, Roberts, Stuart, Taylor and Woodrum
|Increasing penalties for drug possession and updating list of offenses
|Judiciary
|SB548. By Sen. Weld
|Clarifying what parties can redeem delinquent property and limiting those entitled to bid
|Judiciary
|SB549. By Sen. Woodrum
|Updating provisions of Uniform Commercial Code (IB)
|Judiciary
|SB550. By Sen. Maynard
|Requiring state entities, local entities and law enforcement agencies to enforce immigration laws
|Judiciary
|SB551. By Sen. Tarr
|Creating Medicaid state plan amendment (FN)
|Health and Human Resources then Finance
|SB552. By Sen. Rucker
|Relating to abortion
|Health and Human Resources then Judiciary
|SJR10. By Sen. Chapman
|Returning Roads to Counties Amendment of 2023
|Judiciary then Finance
|SR23. By Sen. Grady
|Designating February 3, 2023, as WV Homeschool Day at Legislature
The House will convene at 11 a.m.
SECOND READING
Com. Sub. for H. B. 2004 – Prevent the use of payment card processing systems for surveillance of Second Amendment activity and discriminatory conduct (Capito) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 2007 – Prohibiting certain medical practices (Capito) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 2008 – Requiring local entities to enforce immigration laws (Capito) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 2380 – Relating to School Building Authority (Ellington) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 2443 – Relating to service employees with National Association for Pupil Transportation Certifications (Ellington) (Regular)
H. B. 2768 – To require all state entities and Chapter 30 boards to use “.gov” domains and e-mail addresses (Phillips) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 2832 – Clarifying appropriate and inappropriate duties for school counselors while also providing the definition of a school counselor (Ellington) (Regular)
H. B. 2941 – To extend the end date of the State Advisory Council on Postsecondary Attainment Goals (Ellington) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 3091 – Requiring counties provide fiscal information for State Auditor’s WV Checkbook website (Phillips) (Regular)
FIRST READING
Com. Sub. for H. B. 2196 – To remove opioid treatment programs from requiring a certificate of need (Summers) (Effective From Passage)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 2538 – Requiring usage of child welfare information technology systems (Summers) (Effective From Passage)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 2789 – Removing birthing centers from certificate of need (Summers) (Effective From Passage)
H. B. 3141 – Relating to the practice of dentistry (Summers) (Regular)
9 a.m. – Judiciary Committee will host a public hearing on HB2007 in the Chamber.
9 a.m. – Workforce Development Committee will meet in the East Wing Committee Room, 215E
Agenda:
- Consideration of HB 2415, Ban the Box Act.
- Consideration of HB 2933, Increase in fines and criminal penalties when an employer fails to maintain employment records of an unauthorized employee.
10 a.m. – Committee on Senior, Children and Family Issues will meet in the Finance Committee Room, 460M
Agenda:
- H. B. 2946, Relating to eligibility verification for applicants for public assistance.
- H. B. 2397, Modifying the definition of child abuse or neglect to exclude accidental injury.
- H. B. 2123, Expanding definition of who may apply for grandparent visitation.
- H. B. 2130, Allowing deductions to determine adjusted gross income for student loan payments or mortgage payments in determining child support.
1 p.m. – Committee on Energy and Manufacturing will meet in the Judiciary Committee Room, 410M
Agenda:
- HB 3012, To encourage economic development regarding rare earth elements and critical minerals, as defined, by providing temporary severance tax relief
- HB 3110, Relating to funding the Office of Oil and Gas in the Department of Environmental Protection
- HB 3130, Creating the Coalfields Energy Research and Economic Development Authority
2 p.m. Committee on Economic Development and Tourism will meet in the Finance Committee Room, 460M
Agenda:
- Presentation from Director of Commerce-James Bailey
- HB 3169– The Distribution Center Refundable Toll Payments Tax Credit
2 p.m. – Finance Committee will host a public hearing on HB2883 in the Chamber.
3 p.m. – House Health and Human Resources Committee will meet in the East Wing Committee Room, 215E
- SB266 Relating to tobacco usage restrictions
- SB267 Updating law regarding prior authorizations
RESOLUTIONS TO BE INTRODUCED
House Resolution
HR11. By Del. Howell, Anderson, Brooks, Cannon, Capito, Clark, Coop-Gonzalez, Crouse, Devault, Ellington, Fast, Ferrell, Fluharty, Garcia, Griffith, A. Hall, W. Hall, Hanna, Hansen, Heckert, Hillenbrand, Hite, Honaker, Hornbuckle, Hornby, Horst, Hott, Jennings, Keaton, Kirby, Kump, Linville, Lucas, Mallow, Marple, Martin, Maynor, Mazzocchi, Miller, E. Pritt, Pushkin, Riley, Rowe, Sheedy, Skaff, Statler, Storch, Summers, Thorne, Toney, Tully, Walker, Ward, Warner, Westfall, Williams, Willis, Young, Zatezalo and Hanshaw (Mr. Speaker) – Reaffirming the longstanding sisterhood partnership between West Virginia and Taiwan.- To Rules