Today at the Capitol: WV Legislature, committee schedules for Thursday, Feb. 16

Thursday, Feb. 16
37th day of the 2023 Legislative Session
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association provides a daily preview of legislative action.
- WV State University Day, Upper House & Senate Rotunda
- WV Council of Churches, East Lower Rotunda
- Alzheimer’s Association Advocacy, Day Lower Rotunda
The Senate will convene at 11:15 a.m.
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- Com. Sub. for SCR 3: Dr. Roland P. Sharp Memorial Road
- Com. Sub. for SCR 4: US Navy S1 Ira “Noon” Copley and Marie Copley Memorial Bridge
- Com. Sub. for SCR 6: US Army SGT Vincent DiBacco Memorial Bridge
- SCR 8: US Army PV 2 Harold Richard Plumley Memorial Bridge
- SR 32: Designating February 16, 2023, as WVSU Day at Legislature
THIRD READING
There are no bills on Third Reading for Thursday, February 16, 2023.
SECOND READING
- Com. Sub. for SB 151: Levying tax on pass-through entity’s income
- Com. Sub. for SB 579: Providing payment to vendors who provided services to state
FIRST READING
- Com. Sub. for SB 191: Relating to liability for payment of court costs as condition of pretrial diversion agreement
- Com. Sub. for SB 293: Increasing fees charged by sheriff
- Com. Sub. for SB 303: Relating to Violent Crime Prevention Act
- Com. Sub. for SB 430: Relating to State Treasurer’s authority to contract with financial institutions for banking goods and services
- Com. Sub. for SB 455: Modifying certain used car restrictions
- Com. Sub. for SB 526: Including Alzheimer’s disease in existing public health programs
- SB 559: Relating to spousal privilege
- Com. Sub. for SB 568: Relating to Dangerousness Assessment Advisory Board
- SB 580: Authorizing election for special levy renewal
- SB 605: Requiring state medical examiner to enter into contracts with procurement organization
- SB 609: Obtaining approval for decommissioning or deconstructing of existing power plant
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2596: To modify when a nonresident student’s transfer may be denied
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2845: Relating to removing expired provisions from the code
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3164: To extend the termination date of the West Virginia Advisory Council on Rare Diseases due to a delay in beginning its duties
- Eng. HB 3272: Relating to the operation of private trust companies in West Virginia
9 a.m.: Government Organization (208W)
- Com. Sub. for SB 544: Increasing power purchase agreement cap
- Com. Sub. for SB 539: Authorizing state and subdivisions to negotiate price for construction when all bids received exceed maximum budget
- Com. Sub. for SB 62: Establishing secondary location for racetrack video lottery terminals
- SB 553: Allowing for evaluation of prequalified bidders to be based on best value
- Com. Sub. for SB 429: Establishing statewide health and safety fee for tourism and recreational activities by county commissions
- Com. Sub. for SB 39: Relating to assessment of real property
9 a.m.: Education (451M)
- SB 195: Ready-to-Use Glucagon Rescue Therapies for Schools Act
- SB 488: Aligning state and federal accreditation rules
- SB 602: Enabling WVSU and Bluefield State University to offer associate degrees
- HB 2757: Relating to expanding institutional eligibility for the WV Invests Grant Program
11 a.m.: Senate Committee on Rules (219M)
1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)
- SB 552: Relating to abortion
- SB 577: Reducing copay cap on insulin and devices and permitting purchase of testing equipment without prescription
- HB 3141: Relating to the practice of dentistry
2 p.m.: Finance Subcommittee A – DHHR (208W)
- Com. Sub. for SB 273: Relating to allocation of child protective workers in counties based upon population of county
3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)
- Com. Sub. for SB 621: Requiring sheriff to serve child abuse and neglect petitions without additional compensation
- SB 608: Correcting list of items which are considered deadly weapons
- Com. Sub. for SB 630: Creating offense of knowingly and willfully obstructing social service worker
- Com. Sub. for SB 635: Updating language and increasing penalties for indecent exposure
3 p.m.: Finance (451M)
- Com. Sub. for SB 297: Mountain Homes Act
- Com. Sub. for SB 523: Clarifying purpose and use of Economic Development Project Fund
- Com. Sub. for SB 273: Relating to allocation of child protective workers in counties based upon population of county
- SB 436: Prompt Payment Act of 2023
Senate Bills to be Introduced:
- SB 652: Modifying Municipal Home Rule appeals (Tarr; Judiciary)
- SB 653: Allowing group of affiliated voters to become recognized political party (Trump; Judiciary)
- SB 654: Requiring cooperation with child support enforcement as condition for public assistant (Maroney; Health and Human Resources)
- SB 655: Parents’ Bill of Rights (Maynard; Judiciary)
- SB 656: Verifying legal employment status of workers (Woodrum; Government Organization)
- SB 657: WV Long-Term Care Insurance Act (Maroney; Banking and Insurance)
- SB 658: Clarifying municipal B&O taxation where business activity occurs (FN) (Jeffries; Finance)
- SB 659: Clarifying that juvenile competency determination process extends to status offenders (Trump; Judiciary)
- SB 660: Establishing aggravated felony offense of reckless driving resulting in death (Weld; Judiciary)
- SB 661: Clarifying preferential recall rights for employees sustaining compensable injury (Roberts, Jeffries, Tarr; Workforce)
- SB 662: Expanding private practice exemption (Barrett; Health and Human Resources)
- SB 663: Approving overtime pay for teachers (Taylor; Education then Finance)
- SB 664: Dissolving PEIA and converting to employer-owned mutual insurance company (Taylor; Health and Human Resources then Finance)
- SB 665: Amending licensure requirements for massage therapist (FN) (Rucker; Government Organization then Finance)
- SCR 12: Oakey Tolliver Memorial Bridge (Stover, Chapman, Maynard, Rucker)
- SCR 13: Wyant Brothers Memorial Road (Martin, Queen)
- SCR 14: Supporting Medal of Valor nominees recommended by First Responders Honor Board (Deeds)
- SCR 15: Permitting WV Department of Tourism to proceed with procuring bids and interest in companies to place lodge on property of Beech Fork Lake (Maynard, Plymale)
- SR 34: Recognizing February 17, 2023, as Adventure Travel Day at Legislature (Maynard)
The House will convene at 11 a.m.
THIRD READING
S. B. 275 – Adding State Fire Marshals to statute included with law enforcement and first responders that receive information on school safety requirements (Ellington) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 2062 – Establish rules and regulations for e-bikes in West Virginia that more closely comport to federal law (Capito) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 2515 – Require agencies to develop and maintain an inventory of available services for single parents wanting to obtain degrees, secure training or reenter the workforce (Phillips) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 2587 – To reflect that County Sheriffs will be required to include a breakdown of the distribution of where a citizens taxes will be paid (Capito) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 2638 – Authorizing certain agencies of the Department of Administration to promulgate legislative rules (Capito) (Effective From Passage)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 2640 – Authorizing certain agencies of the Department of Environmental Protection to promulgate legislative rules (Capito) (Effective From Passage) [Right to Amend]
Com. Sub. for H. B. 2820 – To provide HOPE Scholarship recipients with the ability to play sports (Ellington) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 3012 – To encourage economic development regarding rare earth elements and critical minerals, as defined, by providing temporary severance tax relief (Criss) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 3168 – Ensuring investment in WV Tourism is competitive with other states and accessible long term (Criss) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 3190 – Amending the definition of “minor” (Capito) (Regular)
H. B. 3192 – Abolishing the Center for Nursing and transferring its duties and authorities to the Higher Education Policy Commission (Criss) (July 1, 2023)
H. B. 3218 – Relating to requiring suicide prevention resources be printed on student identification cards (Ellington) (Regular)
H. B. 3286 – Relating to an additional modification decreasing federal taxable income (Criss) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 3293 – Relating generally to identifying and educating exceptional children exhibiting indicators or diagnosed with dyslexia or dyscalculia (Ellington) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 3318 – Relating to location of services provided by the Workforce Development Board as related to the one-stop delivery system (Phillips) (Regular)
H. B. 3328 – Authorizing the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority to contract to build and maintain trails on privately owned property (Howell) (Regular)
SECOND READING
H. B. 3215 – Relating to land use (Howell) (Regular)
FIRST READING
Com. Sub. for S. B. 89 – Requiring hospitals to staff qualified personnel to perform sexual assault forensic exams (Summers) (Regular) [Health and Human Resources Committee Amendment Pending]
Com. Sub. for H. B. 2150 – Requiring parents or guardians to participate in programs for juveniles in an out-of-home placement (Capito) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 2498 – To require medication-assisted treatment programs to have written policies concerning community relations (Summers) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 2848 – Water and Sewer Operator licensing reciprocity (Summers) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 3101 – Relating to notification of breast density (Summers) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 3147 – To create the Upper Ohio Valley Trail Network (Howell) (Regular)
H. B. 3428 – Relating to the West Virginia Business Ready Sites Program (Howell) (Regular)
H. B. 3430 – To prohibit the bureau from assessing a fee upon local health departments (Summers) (Regular)
9 a.m. – Committee on Workforce Development will meet in the East Wing Committee meeting room, 215E
Agenda:
- Presentation by: George Capel, Government Relations Director, WV State Building and Construction Trades.
- Presentation by: Brett Matthews, Training Director, Plumbers and Pipefitters 625, Charleston, WV.
- Consideration of House Concurrent Resolution 27, Requesting Joint Committee on Government and Finance study all benefits of state employees to determine which benefits, if any, may be refused by an employee in exchange for a cash equivalent.
9:15 a.m. – Senior, Children and Family Issues Committee will meet in the Finance Committee meeting room, 460M
Agenda:
- H. B. 2130, Allowing deductions to determine adjusted gross income for student loan payments or mortgage payments in determining child support.
- H. B. 3287, Providing that records of Department of Health and Human Services of sustained and non-sustained allegations of child abuse or neglect are preserved.
- H. B. 3339, Protection of minors from harmful material on internet.
- H. B. 2875, Clarifying that Circuit Court Judges have the ability/authority to waive the requirement that a party pass a home study performed by the DHHR.
- H. B. 2946, Relating to eligibility verification for applicants for public assistance.
9:30 a.m. – Committee on Jails and Prisons will meet in the Judiciary Committee meeting room, 410M
Agenda:
- HB 3363 – Law Enforcement Officers Safety Act.
- Originating – Relating to per diem jail costs.
10:45 a.m. – Committee on Rules will meet behind the Chamber
1 p.m. – Technology and Infrastructure Committee will meet in the Education Committee meeting room, 432M
Agenda: TBA
2 p.m. – Committee on Economic Development and Tourism will meet in the Finance Committee meeting room, 460M
Agenda: TBA
3 p.m. – Committee on Health and Human Resources will meet in the East Wing Committee meeting room, 215E
Agenda:
- HB 3274 – Creating the Affordable Medicaid Buy-in Program (2nd REF JUD)
- HB 3487 – Relating to cost-sharing calculations for certain Health Savings Account-qualified High Deductible Health Plans (2nd REF FIN)
- HB 3337 – Prohibiting additional drug and alcohol treatment facilities and services in a certain county
4 p.m. – Finance Committee will meet in the Committee meeting room, 460M
Agenda: TBA
4 p.m. – Education Committee will meet in the Committee meeting room, 432M
Agenda: TBA