Today at the Capitol: WV Legislature, committee schedules for Thursday

Thursday, March 9

58th day of the 2023 Legislative Session

Activities Calendar:

Recovery Day, Upper House & Senate Rotundaand Lower Rotunda

SENATE

SENATE CALENDAR

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

S. R. 48 – Designating March 9, 2023, as Recovery Community Day

H. C. R. 15 – Requesting That the Joint Committee on Government and Finance send official correspondence to West Virginia’s federal delegations stating West Virginia veterans’ concerns and objections to the two TRICARE for Life (“TFL”) proposals

H. C. R. 33 – Lt. Col. Mitchell M. Mickel Memorial Bridge – (Com. amends. pending)

H. C. R. 51 – U. S. Army SFC Samuel Evans Miller Memorial Bridge

H. C. R. 61 – U.S. Army Sgt. John Edsel Edens Memorial Road – (Com. amends. pending)

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 2004 – Prevent the use of payment card processing systems for surveillance of Second Amendment activity and discriminatory conduct – (Com. title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 2016 – Relating to confidential childcare records – (Com. title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 2024 – Budget Bill, making appropriations of public money out of the treasury in accordance with section fifty-one, article six of the Constitution – (With right to amend)

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 2026 – Authorizing municipalities with police or firefighter employees in PERS to elect to become participating employer in Municipal Police Officer and Firefighter Retirement System for a limited time – (With right to amend)

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 2218 – Distracted Driving Act – (Com. title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 2346 – Declaring a shortage of qualified bus operators and allowing retired bus operators to accept employment

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 2621 – Relating generally to bail bondsman – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) – (With right to amend)

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 2814 – To create a Hydrogen power task force

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 2821 – Relating to taxation of gambling and lottery winnings (original similar to HB2377, HB2808, SB483)

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 2865 – To clarify that the PSC may enter an order requiring corrective measures up to and including an acquisition of a distressed or failing utility – (Com. title amend. pending)

Eng. H. B. 2875 – Clarifying that Circuit Court Judges have the ability/authority to waive the requirement that a party pass a home study performed by the DHHR – (Com. title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 2890 – Modifying student discipline – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) – (With right to amend)

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 2900 – Relating to the Deputy Sheriff Retirement System – (Com. title amend. pending)

Eng. H. B. 2955 – Relating to the establishment and operation of regional water, wastewater and stormwater authorities

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 3035 – Relating generally to high-quality education programs and school operations – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) – (With right to amend)

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 3036 – Increasing the number of districts and the limit on approved costs under the BUILD WV Act (original similar to SB713)

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 3077 – Relating to making the use of the multi-state real time tracking system permanent

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 3084 – Relating to revising provisions related to public charter schools – (Com. amends. pending) – (With right to amend)

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 3092 – Relating to in-state food service permit reciprocity

Eng. H. B. 3156 – Raising the compensation rates of panel attorneys – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) – (With right to amend)

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 3168 – Ensuring investment in WV Tourism is competitive with other states and accessible long term

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 3189 – The PFAS Protection Act – (Com. title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 3191 – Relating to certain facilities operated by the state government to obtain a license

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 3224 – Adding West Virginia Junior College to the list of eligible institutions that accept PROMISE scholarship recipients

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 3271 – Relating to increasing monitoring of special education classrooms

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 3332 – Creating judicial circuits and assigning the number of circuit judges in each circuit to be elected in the 2024 election – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) – (With right to amend)

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 3344 – To pay certain moral obligations of the state

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 3369 – Creating a School Safety Unit within the Division of Protective Services (original similar to SB614)

Eng. H. B. 3371 – Relating to federal funds for land-grant institutions

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 3398 – Relating to the establishment of the West Virginia Memorial to Fallen Heroes of the Global War on Terrorism – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) – (With right to amend)

Eng. H. B. 3441 – Revising the training requirements for members of the Higher Education Policy Commission, Council for Community and Technical College Education and the institutional governing boards

Eng. H. B. 3512 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Human Services (original similar to SB724)

Eng. H. B. 3514 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Health – West Virginia Birth-to-Three Fund (original similar to SB715)

Eng. H. B. 3516 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Health – West Virginia Safe Drinking Water Treatment (original similar to SB717)

Eng. H. B. 3517 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Division of Human Services – Child Care and Development (original similar to SB718)

Eng. H. B. 3555 – Relating to student purchase and refunds of course material – (Com. title amend. pending)

Eng. H. B. 3557 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Veterans’ Assistance

Eng. H. B. 3559 – Relating to defining a newborn safety device – (Com. title amend. pending)

SECOND READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 2005 – Establishing the dual enrollment pilot program to be administered by the Higher Education Policy Commission and the Council for Community and Technical College Education in conjunction with the State Board of Education. (original similar to SB518)

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 2007 – Prohibiting certain medical practices – (Com. amends. and title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 2436 – Relating to the implementation of an acuity-based patient classification system – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 2862 – Relating generally to requirements for shareholder voting by the West Virginia Investment Management Board and the Board of Treasury Investments

Eng. H. B. 2904 – Supplementing and amending appropriations to the Department of Commerce, Office of the Secretary

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 2908 – Supplementing and amending appropriations to the Department of Commerce, Division of Forestry

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 2911 – Supplementing and amending appropriations to the Department of Homeland Security, Division of Administrative Services (original similar to SB507)

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 2914 – Supplementing and amending appropriations to the Governor’s Office – Civil Contingent Fund

Eng. H. B. 2939 – Relating to filing of lien by municipalities for collection of refuse fees – (Com. amend. pending)

Eng. H. B. 2967 – Expediting License Applications for active military members and veterans, and their spouses – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 3040 – Supplementing and amending appropriations to the Department of Administration, Office of the Secretary – (Com. amend. pending) (original similar to SB505)

Eng. H. B. 3065 – Supplementing appropriations to the Department of Transportation, Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities – Aeronautics Commission

Eng. H. B. 3067 – Supplementing and amending appropriations to Department of Transportation, Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities – Public Transit

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 3074 – Supplementing appropriations to the Department of Transportation, Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities

Eng. H. B. 3108 – Supplementing and amending appropriations to the Department of Transportation, Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities – State Rail Authority

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 3110 – Relating to funding the Office of Oil and Gas in the Department of Environmental Protection – (Com. amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 3130 – Creating the Coalfields Energy Research and Economic Development Authority

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 3135 – To modify the salaries of the Governor and Constitutional officers beginning January 1, 2025 – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 3147 – To create the Upper Ohio Valley Trail Network – (Com. amends. and title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 3153 – Relating to distribution of certain taxes and surcharges to benefit volunteer and part-volunteer fire departments and emergency medical services providers. – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) (original similar to HB3266)

Eng. H. B. 3166 – To permit a hospital to hold a patient experiencing a psychiatric emergency for up to 72 hours – (Com. title amend. pending)

Eng. H. B. 3203 – Relating generally to West Virginia Real Estate License Act – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 3270 – To amend the deliberate intent statute to limit noneconomic damages to $500,000 – (Com. amend. pending) (original similar to SB685)

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 3303 – Clarifying and expanding the powers and duties of the director of the Coalfield Community Development Office – (Com. amends. and title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 3306 – Relating to the organizational structure of the Office of Drug Control Policy – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 3313 – Restraining county commissions from imposing rules and regulations on farmers beyond what is already prescribed through state statute – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 3315 – Relating generally to readiness enhancement and commission bonuses – (Com. title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 3354 – To authorize municipalities to combine operations with other municipalities and counties to provide governmental services – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

Eng. H. B. 3360 – Creating an office of the Inspector General within the Department of Homeland Security – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

Eng. H. B. 3432 – Relating to statutory construction – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

Eng. H. B. 3439 – To limit the civil liability of child placing agencies that obtain an insurance policy in an amount not less than $1 million per incident – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

Eng. H. B. 3443 – Relating to a development or improvement on land subject to review by the State Historic Preservation Office – (Com. amend. pending)

Eng. H. B. 3451 – Updating the veteran preference ratings in state code for state employment – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending).

Eng. H. B. 3473 – Creating a workgroup relating to Dig Once Policy – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 3482 – To create the Coal Fired Grid Stabilization and Security Act of 2023 – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

Eng. H. B. 3509 – Making a supplementary appropriation to Miscellaneous Boards and Commissions, Public Service Commission – Consumer Advocate Fund (original similar to SB709)

Eng. H. B. 3513 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Homeland Security, Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation – Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority (original similar to SB714)

Eng. H. B. 3515 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Veterans’ Assistance, Veterans’ Facilities Support Fund (original similar to SB716)

Eng. H. B. 3518 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Agriculture (original similar to SB723)

Eng. H. B. 3524 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Agriculture – West Virginia Spay Neuter Assistance Fund (original similar to SB706)

Eng. H. B. 3526 – Making a supplementary appropriation to Miscellaneous Boards and Commissions, Public Service Commission (original similar to SB720)

Eng. H. B. 3552 – Relating to per diem jail costs – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

Eng. H. B. 3560 – Relating to expanding the definitions of land and recreational purposes

Senate Committee Schedule

10:50 a.m. Rules (Room 219M)

House of Delegates

HOUSE SPECIAL CALENDAR

The House will convene at 11 a.m.

11:00 A. M.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

Com. Sub. for S. C. R. 4 – US Navy S1 Ira “Noon” Copley and Marie Copley Memorial Bridge

S. C. R. 8 – US Army PV 2 Harold Richard Plumley Memorial Bridge

Com. Sub. for S. C. R. 10 – US Army Air Corps PVT Albert J Sutphin Memorial Highway

Com. Sub. for S. C. R. 13 – Wyant Brothers WWII Veterans Memorial Road

Com. Sub. for S. C. R. 16 – US Army 1SG James Arnold Browning Memorial Bridge

H. C. R. 52 – Study the financial effects of raising the threshold from $25,000 to $50,000 for the requirement of bids for municipal, public service district, county and state public works project.

H. C. R. 57 – Requesting Department of Economic Development to create a plan of incentives to encourage small businesses in highly regulated states to relocate to WV

H. C. R. 59 – Requesting a study to establish a motorsport events welcome center and implement a program to promote motorsport events in West Virginia

H. C. R. 60 – Requesting the Joint Committee on Government and Finance study the economic and tourism impacts creating a cross state biking and hiking trail.

H. C. R. 65 – Requesting a study of the effects of eliminating the mandatory inspection of motor vehicles

H. C. R. 66 – Requesting a study on the effects of conservation easements

H. C. R. 67 – Requesting a study of the effects of using blockchain technology on vital public and government data security.

H. C. R. 68 – Requesting a study on the effects of site preparedness on economic development.

H. C. R. 69 – Requesting a study on the use of larger crews and continuous working hours on smaller roadway projects.

THIRD READING

S. B. 146 – Modifying regulations of peer-to-peer car sharing program (Capito) (Regular)

S. B. 149 – Exempting certain organizations from property taxation (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 151 – Levying tax on pass-through entity’s income (Criss) (Regular)

S. B. 244 – Making rosters of individuals who obtain professional, occupational, and trade licenses, registrations, and certificates available to public (Phillips) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 273 – Relating to allocation of child protective workers in counties based upon population of county (Summers) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 294 – Clarifying amount of deputy sheriff annual salary increase (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 345 – Authorizing Department of Revenue to promulgate legislative rules (Capito) (Effective From Passage) [Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending]

S. B. 465 – Increasing limit on moneys placed in county’s rainy day fund (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 478 – Relating to Jumpstart Savings Program (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

S. B. 488 – Aligning state and federal accreditation rules (Ellington) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 543 – Authorizing rule-making changes to terms, procedures and reporting duties in higher education (Ellington) (Effective From Passage)

S. B. 559 – Relating to spousal privilege (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 613 – Relating generally to certificates of need (Summers) (Effective From Passage)

S. B. 625 – Requiring certain transcripts to be accepted as record of student’s performance for placement in micro school programs (Ellington) (Regular) [Education Committee Amendment Pending]

Com. Sub. for S. B. 649 – Authorizing Berkeley County Council to change its name to Berkeley County Commission (Phillips) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 667 – Requiring periodic performance audits of WV Secondary Schools Athletic Commission (Ellington) (Regular) [Education Committee Amendment Pending]

H. B. 3109 – Supplementing and amending appropriations to the State Board of Education – State Department of Education (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3542 – Expiring funds to the Department of Administration, Board of Risk and Insurance Management, Public Entity Insurance Trust Fund (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for S. B. 47 – Creating Charter Schools Stimulus Fund (Ellington) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 121 – Creating Student Journalist Press Freedom Protection Act (Capito) (Regular)

S. B. 147 – Creating pilot program for recovery residences in Cabell County (Capito) (Effective From Passage) [Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending]

Com. Sub. for S. B. 187 – Making it felony offense for school employee or volunteer to engage in sexual contact with students (Capito) (Regular) [Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending]

Com. Sub. for S. B. 200 – Allowing leashed dogs to track wounded elk, turkey, and wild boar when hunting (Capito) (Regular) [Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending]

Com. Sub. for S. B. 220 – Industrial Hemp Development Act (Capito) (Regular) [Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending]

Com. Sub. for S. B. 232 – Creating study group to make recommendations regarding diversion of persons with disabilities from criminal justice system (Capito) (Effective From Passage) [Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending]

S. B. 240 – Requiring state board of examination or registration proceedings to be open to public inspection (Phillips) (Regular) [Government Organization Committee Amendment Pending]

Com. Sub. for S. B. 247 – Making administrative appeals and judicial review of board action subject to provisions of Administrative Procedures Act (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 258 – Eliminating ceiling on fair market value of consumer goods and permitting dealer to require security deposit (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 271 – Modifying approval process requirements for First Responders Honor Board (Phillips) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 293 – Increasing fees charged by sheriff (Criss) (Regular) [Finance Committee Amendment Pending]

Com. Sub. for S. B. 298 – Relating to non-federally declared emergencies and non-states of emergency (Capito) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 302 – Relating to Law Enforcement Safety Act (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 361 – Authorizing miscellaneous boards and agencies to promulgate legislative rules (Capito) (Effective From Passage) [Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending]

Com. Sub. for S. B. 409 – Authorizing Department of Commerce to promulgate legislative rules (Capito) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 422 – Requiring public schools to publish curriculum online at beginning of each new school year (Ellington) (Regular) [Education Committee Amendment Pending]

Com. Sub. for S. B. 426 – Banning use of certain products and platforms deemed unsafe or high risk on government systems (Capito) (Regular) [Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending]

S. B. 443 – Directing payment of estate administration fee to State Auditor (Criss) (July 1, 2023)

S. B. 444 – Transferring moneys in WV Future Fund to General Revenue Fund (Criss) (July 1, 2023)

S. B. 446 – Removing methanol and methanol fuel from definition of special fuel (Criss) (July 1, 2023)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 461 – Relating to WV public employees grievance procedure (Capito) (Regular) [Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending]

Com. Sub. for S. B. 469 – Providing funding for CPR instruction to high school students (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 495 – Providing correctional institutions and juvenile facilities video and audio records be confidential (Capito) (Effective From Passage) [Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending]

S. B. 508 – Clarifying reporting and disclosure requirements for grassroots lobbying expenditures (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 516 – Relating to requirements for disclosure of donor contributions (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 522 – Allocating percentage of county excise taxes for funding improvements to election administration (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 523 – Clarifying purpose and use of Economic Development Project Fund (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 527 – Allowing family members of military personnel access to discharge records (Capito) (Regular)

S. B. 533 – Relating to limitations on motor vehicle used by nonprofit cooperative recycling associations (Phillips) (Regular) [Government Organization Committee Amendment Pending]

Com. Sub. for S. B. 534 – Relating to nonintoxicating beer, nonintoxicating craft beer, cider, wine, and liquor license requirements (Capito) (Regular) [Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending]

S. B. 544 – Increasing power purchase agreement cap (Capito) (Regular) [Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending]

Com. Sub. for S. B. 546 – Adding and removing certain compounds from controlled substance list (Summers) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 548 – Clarifying what parties can redeem delinquent property and limiting those entitled to bid (Capito) (Regular) ) [Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending]

Com. Sub. for S. B. 561 – Relating to administration of WV Drinking Water Treatment Revolving Fund Act (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 568 – Relating to Dangerousness Assessment Advisory Board (Capito) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 573 – Relating to child support guidelines and Support Enforcement Commission (Capito) (Regular) [Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending]

Com. Sub. for S. B. 579 – Providing payment to vendors who provided services to state (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 593 – Mandating cost of living salary adjustment policy for state employees (Criss) (Regular) [Finance Committee Amendment Pending]

S. B. 608 – Correcting list of items which are considered deadly weapons (Capito) (Regular) [Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending]

Com. Sub. for S. B. 617 – Relating to Intellectual and Development Disabilities Waiver Program Workforce Study (Summers) (Regular) [Health and Human Resources Committee Amendment Pending]

Com. Sub. for S. B. 631 – Updating administration, funding, and requirements for federal elections held in WV (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 633 – Requiring prompt appearances for persons detained on capiases (Capito) (Regular) [Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending]

Com. Sub. for S. B. 647 – Relating to substantiation of abuse and neglect allegations (Capito) (Regular) [Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending]

Com. Sub. for S. B. 661 – Clarifying preferential recall rights for employees sustaining compensable injury (Phillips) (Regular) [Government Organization Committee Amendment Pending]

Com. Sub. for S. B. 665 – Amending licensure requirements for massage therapist (Phillips) (Regular)

S. B. 674 – Providing statutory recognition and appointment of board members for WV First Foundation (Capito) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 677 – Clarifying role and responsibilities of State Resiliency Officer (Criss) (Effective From Passage) [Finance Committee Amendment Pending]

S. B. 678 – Adding appropriations to DHHR, Division of Human Services (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

S. B. 733 – Relating to wildlife licenses and stamps (Phillips) (Regular)

S. B. 734 – Requiring adoption of cloud computing services by state agencies (Phillips) (Regular)

S. B. 735 – Clarifying department responsible for administration of certain programs (Phillips) (Regular) [Government Organization Committee Amendment Pending]

S. B. 737 – Emergency Medical Services Act (Criss) (Regular) [Finance Committee Amendment Pending]

S. B. 739 – Relating to moratorium on carbon capture agreements (Anderson) (Effective From Passage) [Energy and Manufacturing Committee Amendment Pending]

S. B. 740 – Relating to compensation and expense reimbursement for members of Legislature (Criss) (Regular) [Finance Committee Amendment Pending]

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2883 – Making a supplemental appropriation from the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

House Committee Schedule

9 a.m. – Committee on Health and Human Resources will meet in the East Wing Committee Meeting Room, 215E

10:45 a.m. – Committee on Rules will meet behind the Chamber