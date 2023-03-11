Today at the Capitol: WV Legislature, committee schedules for Saturday

Saturday, March 11

The 60th and final day of the 2023 Legislative Session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association provides a daily preview of legislative action.

This preview is made possible with the support of AARP WV, WVU University Relations, and the WV Press Association Foundation.

Legislative Activities Calendar:

11 a.m., First-ever Medal of Valor recipients will be recognized on the House floor.

There are no rotunda activities today.

UPDATE

Today is the 60th and final day of the 2023 Legislative session. While there are no bills listed for reading or committee meetings scheduled in either chamber at this point, there will be resolutions and messages on pieces of legislation between the House of Delegates and the State Senate. The session official ends at midnight.

Interested in the status of a particular piece of legislation? Visit the West Virginia Legislature’s Bill Status page. There, you can view the status of all bills for the 2023 Regular Session. As of Friday, March 10, 2023, 250 bills have completed legislation – 92 Senate bills and 158 House bills.

SENATE

SENATE CALENDAR

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SCR 25 : Requesting study on effects of Uniform Common Interest Ownership Act on investment opportunities and projects in WV (Rucker, Azinger, Boley, Chapman, Deeds, Hunt, Karnes, Martin, Maynard, Roberts, Smith, Stuart, Swope, Taylor, Weld)

: Requesting study on effects of Uniform Common Interest Ownership Act on investment opportunities and projects in WV (Rucker, Azinger, Boley, Chapman, Deeds, Hunt, Karnes, Martin, Maynard, Roberts, Smith, Stuart, Swope, Taylor, Weld) SR 49: Memorializing life of John Edward Eckhart, Jr, husband, father, grandfather, Fiscal Officer for WV Senate and dedicated public servant (Blair, Azinger, Barrett, Boley, Caputo, Chapman, Clements, Deeds, Grady, Hamilton, Hunt, Jeffries, Karnes, Maroney, Martin, Maynard, Nelson, Oliverio, Phillips, Plymale, Queen, Roberts, Rucker, Smith, Stover, Stuart, Swope, Takubo, Tarr, Taylor, Trump, Weld, Woelfel, Woodrum)

THIRD READING

There are no bills on Third Reading for Saturday, March 11, 2023.

SECOND READING

There are no bills on Second Reading for Saturday, March 11, 2023.

FIRST READING

There are no bills on First Reading for Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Senate Committee Schedule

There are no scheduled committee meetings for Saturday, March 11, 2023

House of Delegates

HOUSE SPECIAL CALENDAR

The House will convene at 10 a.m.

11 a.m., the first-ever Medal of Valor recipients will be recognized on the House floor.

THIRD READING

There are no bills on Third Reading for Saturday, March 11, 2023.

SECOND READING

There are no bills on Second Reading for Saturday, March 11, 2023.

FIRST READING

There are no bills on First Reading for Saturday, March 11, 2023.

House Committee Schedule

9:45 a.m. – Committee on Rules will meet behind the Chamber

There are no other scheduled committee meetings for Saturday, March 11, 2023