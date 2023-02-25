Today at the Capitol: WV Legislature, committee schedules for Saturday, Feb. 25

Saturday, Feb. 25, 46th day of the 2023 Legislative Session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association provides a daily preview of legislative action.

This preview is made possible with the support of AARP WV, WVU University Relations, and the WV Press Association Foundation.

SENATE

SENATE CALENDAR

The Senate will convene at 10 a.m.

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 268 : Relating to PEIA

: Relating to PEIA Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 423 : Increasing salary for certain state employees

: Increasing salary for certain state employees Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 462 : Modifying certain guidelines for motor vehicle dealers, distributors, wholesalers, and manufacturers

: Modifying certain guidelines for motor vehicle dealers, distributors, wholesalers, and manufacturers Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 469 : Providing funding for CPR instruction to high school students

: Providing funding for CPR instruction to high school students Eng. SB 544 : Increasing power purchase agreement cap

: Increasing power purchase agreement cap Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 558 : Prohibiting law-enforcement agencies from posting booking photographs of certain criminal defendants on social media

: Prohibiting law-enforcement agencies from posting booking photographs of certain criminal defendants on social media Eng. Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 561 : Relating to administration of WV Drinking Water Treatment Revolving Fund Act – (With right to amend)

: Relating to administration of WV Drinking Water Treatment Revolving Fund Act – (With right to amend) Eng. Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 585 : Prohibiting county commissions from adopting any authorization that exceeds state law regarding agricultural operations

: Prohibiting county commissions from adopting any authorization that exceeds state law regarding agricultural operations Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 613 : Relating generally to certificates of need – (With right to amend)

: Relating generally to certificates of need – (With right to amend) Eng. SB 619 : Allowing teachers in public schools to teach intelligent design

: Allowing teachers in public schools to teach intelligent design Eng. SB 625 : Requiring certain transcripts to be accepted as record of student’s performance for placement in micro school programs

: Requiring certain transcripts to be accepted as record of student’s performance for placement in micro school programs Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 665 : Amending licensure requirements for massage therapist

: Amending licensure requirements for massage therapist Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 676 : Requiring report on Medicaid fees and managed care provider reimbursements compared to PEIA, Medicare, and surrounding states

: Requiring report on Medicaid fees and managed care provider reimbursements compared to PEIA, Medicare, and surrounding states Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2993 : Relating to rural emergency hospital licensure

: Relating to rural emergency hospital licensure Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3113 : Requiring high school students to complete course of study in personal finance

: Requiring high school students to complete course of study in personal finance Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3317: Relating to removing specific continuing education requirements

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for SB 150 : Budget Bill

: Budget Bill Com. Sub. for SB 267 : Updating law regarding prior authorizations

: Updating law regarding prior authorizations SB 438 : Return to WV Tax Credit Act

: Return to WV Tax Credit Act Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 522 : Allocating percentage of county excise taxes for funding improvements to election administration

: Allocating percentage of county excise taxes for funding improvements to election administration Com. Sub. for SB 534 : Relating to nonintoxicating beer, nonintoxicating craft beer, cider, wine, and liquor license requirements

: Relating to nonintoxicating beer, nonintoxicating craft beer, cider, wine, and liquor license requirements Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 576 : Creating Securities Restitution Assistance Fund for victims of securities violations

: Creating Securities Restitution Assistance Fund for victims of securities violations Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 590 : Emergency Medical Services Retirement System Act

: Emergency Medical Services Retirement System Act Com. Sub. for SB 628 : Revising provisions related to public charter schools

: Revising provisions related to public charter schools Com. Sub. for SB 667 : Requiring periodic performance audits of WV Secondary Schools Athletic Commission

: Requiring periodic performance audits of WV Secondary Schools Athletic Commission Com. Sub. for SB 677 : Clarifying role and responsibilities of State Resiliency Officer

: Clarifying role and responsibilities of State Resiliency Officer SB 679 : Requiring Office of Inspector General to promulgate rules concerning location of forensic group homes

: Requiring Office of Inspector General to promulgate rules concerning location of forensic group homes Com. Sub. for SB 688 : Allowing BOE to hire retired teachers to assist with tutoring

: Allowing BOE to hire retired teachers to assist with tutoring SB 733 : Relating to wildlife licenses and stamps

: Relating to wildlife licenses and stamps SB 735 : Clarifying department responsible for administration of certain programs

: Clarifying department responsible for administration of certain programs SB 737 : Emergency Medical Services Act

: Emergency Medical Services Act Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2062 : Establish rules and regulations for e-bikes in West Virginia that more closely comport to federal law

: Establish rules and regulations for e-bikes in West Virginia that more closely comport to federal law Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2820 : To provide HOPE Scholarship recipients with the ability to play sports – (Com. amends. pending)

: To provide HOPE Scholarship recipients with the ability to play sports – (Com. amends. pending) Eng. HB 3307 : Establishing the West Virginia-Ireland Trade Commission – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Establishing the West Virginia-Ireland Trade Commission – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. HB 3428: Relating to the West Virginia Business Ready Sites Program – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for SB 62 : Establishing secondary location for racetrack video lottery terminals

: Establishing secondary location for racetrack video lottery terminals Com. Sub. for SB 220 : Industrial Hemp Development Act

: Industrial Hemp Development Act Com. Sub. for SB 422 : Requiring public schools to publish curriculum online at beginning of each new school year

: Requiring public schools to publish curriculum online at beginning of each new school year Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 440 : Authorizing DOH pay current obligations from State Road Fund

: Authorizing DOH pay current obligations from State Road Fund Com. Sub. for SB 476 : Exempting managed care contracts from purchasing requirements

: Exempting managed care contracts from purchasing requirements Com. Sub. for SB 541 : Providing for election reforms

: Providing for election reforms Com. Sub. for SB 546 : Adding and removing certain compounds from controlled substance list

: Adding and removing certain compounds from controlled substance list Com. Sub. for SB 547 : Increasing penalties for drug possession and updating list of offenses

: Increasing penalties for drug possession and updating list of offenses Com. Sub. for SB 572 : Reforming cause of action for public nuisance

: Reforming cause of action for public nuisance Com. Sub. for SB 573 : Relating to child support guidelines and Support Enforcement Commission

: Relating to child support guidelines and Support Enforcement Commission Com. Sub. for SB 634 : Increasing value at which municipal property must be sold through public auction

: Increasing value at which municipal property must be sold through public auction Com. Sub. for SB 650 : Allowing physician assistants to own practice

: Allowing physician assistants to own practice Com. Sub. for SB 660 : Establishing aggravated felony offense of reckless driving resulting in death

: Establishing aggravated felony offense of reckless driving resulting in death Com. Sub. for SB 666 : Placing cap on maximum penalty that may be imposed for first-degree robbery

: Placing cap on maximum penalty that may be imposed for first-degree robbery Com. Sub. for SB 681 : Clarifying that juvenile competency determination process extends to status offenders

: Clarifying that juvenile competency determination process extends to status offenders SB 732 : Prohibiting insurer from imposing copayment for certain services

: Prohibiting insurer from imposing copayment for certain services SB 734 : Requiring adoption of cloud computing services by state agencies

: Requiring adoption of cloud computing services by state agencies SB 736 : Establishing three-year nontraditional school week pilot project

: Establishing three-year nontraditional school week pilot project Eng. HB 3218 : Relating to requiring suicide prevention resources be printed on student identification cards

: Relating to requiring suicide prevention resources be printed on student identification cards Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3308: Authorizing PSC consider and issue financing orders to certain utilities to permit the recovery of certain costs through securitization via consumer rate relief bonds

Senate Committee Schedule

Following Floor Session (TBA): Judiciary (208W)

Com. Sub. for SB 470 : Making adoption records accessible for medical purposes

: Making adoption records accessible for medical purposes Com. Sub. for SB 726 : Preventing compensatory damage awards for outstanding medical expenses

: Preventing compensatory damage awards for outstanding medical expenses Com. Sub. for SB 92: Providing compensation to victims of abusive lawsuits

Following Floor Session (TBA): Finance (451M)

Com. Sub. for 2526: Relating to reducing the personal income tax

** Committee times and agendas are subject to change **

House of Delegates

HOUSE SPECIAL CALENDAR

The House will convene at 9 a.m.

THIRD READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2016 – Relating to confidential childcare records (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2064 – To create commercial opportunity zones to attract new businesses to West Virginia (Howell) (July 1, 2023)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2065 – West Virginia Heavy Duty Truck Excise Tax Elimination Act (Howell) (July 1, 2023)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2483 – Creating a tax credit for improving facades in historic districts (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2567 – Relating to felony trespassing (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2648 – Authorizing certain agencies and boards of the DHHR to promulgate a legislative rule (Capito) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2759 – Relating to updating the health care provider tax (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2760 – To allow CPR fire fighters to drive ambulances when both attendants are needed to administer patient care (Phillips) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3006 – West Virginia Critical Infrastructure Protection Act (Capito) (Regular) [Amendment Pending]

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3013 – Relating to authorizing the Jefferson County Commission to levy a special district excise tax (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3059 – Give PSC authority to fine Class I railroads for safety and operational violations (Linville) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3114 – Deny severance pay to employees of DOT for failure or refusal of drug testing (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3214 – To create the Road Optimization & Assessment Data (ROAD) Pilot Project (Linville) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3274 – Creating the Affordable Medicaid Buy-in Program (Summers) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3341 – To allow cigar bars (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3398 – Relating to the establishment of the West Virginia Memorial to Fallen Heroes of the Global War on Terrorism (Phillips) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3409 – Relating to authorizing application of the manufacturing investment tax credit and the manufacturing property tax adjustment credit against personal income tax (Criss) (Regular)

H. B. 3444 – Relating to the creation of the West Virginia Semiquincentennial Commission and Fund (Howell) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3450 – Relating generally to racetrack video lottery and the Licensed Racetrack Modernization Fund (Criss) (Regular)

H. B. 3473 – Creating a workgroup relating to Dig Once Policy (Linville) (July 1, 2023)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3479 – Creating requirements for use of unmanned aerial vehicles (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3493 – Relating to prohibiting certain foreign ownership of agricultural land (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3551 – Provide for criminal history record restrictions for certain persons (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3552 – Relating to per diem jail costs (Kelly) (Regular)

H. B. 3556 – Uniform Recognition and Enforcement of Canadian Domestic Violence Protective Orders Act (Capito) (Regular)

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2026 – Authorizing municipalities with police or firefighter employees in PERS to elect to become participating employer in Municipal Police Officer and Firefighter Retirement System for a limited time (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2122 – Relating to custodial interrogation of a child (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2305 – Relating to titling and registration of foreign market vehicles (Phillips) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2860 – To dispose of old AFFF foam accumulated by fire departments (Phillips) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2900 – Relating to the Deputy Sheriff Retirement System (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3042 – Relating to forbidding excessive government limitations on exercise of religion (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3095 – Creating a Department of Economic Development grant program relating to agricultural vocational and technical training facilities at West Virginia schools (Ellington) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3211 – Relating to authorizing service credit for unused accrued annual or sick leave days for use in determining retirement benefits in the Municipal Police Officer and Firefighter Retirement System (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3232 – Regulation of Fantasy Gaming Competitions and Implementation of Sports Wagering (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3244 – Relating to Municipal Pensions Oversight Board proposing legislative rules (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3254 – Establishing a State Military Funeral Honor Guard in honor of Hershel “Woody” Williams, known as the Hershel “Woody” Williams State Military Funeral Honor Guard (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3271 – Relating to increasing monitoring of special education classrooms (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3280 – Authorizing adjustment from federal adjusted gross income for certain law enforcement pension benefit payments (Criss) (Regular)

H. B. 3299 – Relating to Natural Resource Police Officer Retirement (Criss) (Regular) [Finance Committee Title Amendment Pending]

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3363 – Law Enforcement Officers Safety Act (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3364 – Requiring the closure of certain municipal policemen’s and firemen’s pension and relief funds as condition of issuance of pension funding revenue bonds (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3432 – Relating to statutory construction (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3445 – Relating generally to probation and parole (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3519 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Transportation, Division of Motor Vehicles (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3520 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Education, State Board of Education – Vocational Division (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3521 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Division of Health – Maternal and Child Health (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3522 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Commerce, Division of Natural Resources – License Fund – Wildlife Resources (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3523 – Making a supplementary appropriation to Miscellaneous Boards and Commissions, Economic Development Authority (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3528 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Health – Hospital Services Revenue Account Special Fund Capital Improvement, Renovation and Operations (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3554 – Relating to prohibiting a municipality or the governing body of any municipality from limiting rental of a property (Howell) (Regular)

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2814 – To create a Hydrogen power task force (Anderson) (Regular)

H. B. 2875 – Clarifying that Circuit Court Judges have the ability/authority to waive the requirement that a party pass a home study performed by the DHHR (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 2906 – Expiring funds to the unappropriated surplus balance in the State Fund, General Revenue, from the balance of moneys remaining as an unappropriated balance in Lottery Net Profits (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2910 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Administration, Public Defender Services (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 2915 – Expiring funds to the unappropriated surplus balance in the State Fund, General Revenue, from the balance of moneys remaining as an unappropriated balance in the State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2953 – Creating the Commission on Cost-of-Living Adjustments (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2989 – Relating to increasing the number of out-of-state medical students receiving in-state tuition rates who agree to practice for a specific time within West Virginia (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3018 – Establishing that 18 is the age of consent and removing the ability of an underage person to obtaining a consent to marry through their parents, legal guardians, or by petition to the circuit court (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3035 – Relating generally to high-quality education programs and school operations (Criss) (Regular)

H. B. 3066 – Supplementing and amending appropriations to the Department of Education, State Board of Education – State Aid to Schools (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3072 – Supplementing and amending appropriations to Department of Homeland Security, Division of Administrative Services (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3084 – Relating to revising provisions related to public charter schools (Criss) (July 1, 2023)

H. B. 3146 – Establishing in West Virginia Code, the contents of the Uniform Public Meetings During Emergencies Act (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3156 – Raising the compensation rates of panel attorneys (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3224 – Adding West Virginia Junior College to the list of eligible institutions that accept PROMISE scholarship recipients (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3270 – To amend the deliberate intent statute to limit noneconomic damages to $250,000 (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3315 – Relating generally to readiness enhancement and commission bonuses (Criss) (Regular)

H. B. 3330 – Creating family court circuits and assigning the number of family court judges in each family court circuit to be elected in the 2024 election (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3331 – Relating generally to support staff in the family courts and magistrate courts of this state (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3332 – Creating judicial circuits and assigning the number of circuit judges in each circuit to be elected in the 2024 election (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3342 – Relating to cooperation between municipal and county economic development authorities (Criss) (Regular)

H. B. 3360 – Creating an office of the Inspector General within the Department of Homeland Security (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3369 – Creating a School Safety Unit within the Division of Protective Services (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3370 – Creating loan program for certain properties and developments on U. S. Army Corps of Engineers land, state parks and resorts (Criss) (Regular)

H. B. 3396 – Supplementing, amending, and increasing existing items of appropriation from the State Road Fund to the Department of Transportation, Division of Highways (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3439 – To limit the civil liability of child placing agencies that obtain an insurance policy in an amount not less than $1 million per incident (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3443 – Relating to a development or improvement on land subject to review by the State Historic Preservation Office (Howell) (Regular)

H. B. 3464 – Relating to the transfer of certain revenues derived from lottery activities (Criss) (Regular) [Finance Committee Title Amendment Pending]

H. B. 3509 – Making a supplementary appropriation to Miscellaneous Boards and Commissions, Public Service Commission – Consumer Advocate Fund (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3510 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Administration, Office of Technology – Chief Technology Officer Administration Fund (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3526 – Making a supplementary appropriation to Miscellaneous Boards and Commissions, Public Service Commission (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3527 – Supplementing and amending appropriations to Department of Education, School Building Authority (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3529 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Commerce, State Board of Rehabilitation – Division of Rehabilitation Services (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3559 – Relating to defining a newborn safety device (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3560 – Relating to expanding the definitions of land and recreational purposes (Howell) (Regular)

House Committee Schedule

Committee on Education – Immediately Following Floor Session – Room 432-M

H. B. 3371, Relating to federal funds for land-grant institutions.

H. B. 3075, To clarify that municipal B and O taxes shall only apply to the owner of a contract, and not to subcontractors on a project.

H. B. 3344, To pay certain moral obligations of the state.

H. B. 3303, Clarifying and expanding the powers and duties of the director of the Coalfield Community Development Office.

H. B. 3305, Creating the Small Business and Entrepreneurship Act.

H. B. 3403, Providing a tax credit for employers with childcare facilities.

H. B. 3386, To provide all National Merit Scholars free tuition to any West Virginia higher education institution in order to keep these scholars in state.

H. B. 3135, To modify the salaries of the Governor and Constitutional officers beginning January 1, 2025.

Committee on Government Organization – Immediately Following Floor Session – Room 215-E

Consideration of HB 3451, Updating the veteran preference ratings in state code for state employment.

Consideration of HB 3203, Relating generally to West Virginia Real Estate License Act.

Consideration of HB ORG 1, An Act to Establish the Institute for Values and Civic Life.

Consideration of HB ORG 2, Relating to the Fusion Center.

Committee on Finance – 3 p.m. – Room 460-M

