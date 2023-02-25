Today at the Capitol: WV Legislature, committee schedules for Saturday, Feb. 25

Saturday, Feb. 25, 46th day of the 2023 Legislative Session
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association provides a daily preview of legislative action.
The Senate will convene at 10 a.m.
THIRD READING
- Eng. Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 268: Relating to PEIA
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 423: Increasing salary for certain state employees
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 462: Modifying certain guidelines for motor vehicle dealers, distributors, wholesalers, and manufacturers
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 469: Providing funding for CPR instruction to high school students
- Eng. SB 544: Increasing power purchase agreement cap
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 558: Prohibiting law-enforcement agencies from posting booking photographs of certain criminal defendants on social media
- Eng. Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 561: Relating to administration of WV Drinking Water Treatment Revolving Fund Act – (With right to amend)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 585: Prohibiting county commissions from adopting any authorization that exceeds state law regarding agricultural operations
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 613: Relating generally to certificates of need – (With right to amend)
- Eng. SB 619: Allowing teachers in public schools to teach intelligent design
- Eng. SB 625: Requiring certain transcripts to be accepted as record of student’s performance for placement in micro school programs
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 665: Amending licensure requirements for massage therapist
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 676: Requiring report on Medicaid fees and managed care provider reimbursements compared to PEIA, Medicare, and surrounding states
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2993: Relating to rural emergency hospital licensure
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3113: Requiring high school students to complete course of study in personal finance
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3317: Relating to removing specific continuing education requirements
SECOND READING
- Com. Sub. for SB 150: Budget Bill
- Com. Sub. for SB 267: Updating law regarding prior authorizations
- SB 438: Return to WV Tax Credit Act
- Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 522: Allocating percentage of county excise taxes for funding improvements to election administration
- Com. Sub. for SB 534: Relating to nonintoxicating beer, nonintoxicating craft beer, cider, wine, and liquor license requirements
- Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 576: Creating Securities Restitution Assistance Fund for victims of securities violations
- Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 590: Emergency Medical Services Retirement System Act
- Com. Sub. for SB 628: Revising provisions related to public charter schools
- Com. Sub. for SB 667: Requiring periodic performance audits of WV Secondary Schools Athletic Commission
- Com. Sub. for SB 677: Clarifying role and responsibilities of State Resiliency Officer
- SB 679: Requiring Office of Inspector General to promulgate rules concerning location of forensic group homes
- Com. Sub. for SB 688: Allowing BOE to hire retired teachers to assist with tutoring
- SB 733: Relating to wildlife licenses and stamps
- SB 735: Clarifying department responsible for administration of certain programs
- SB 737: Emergency Medical Services Act
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2062: Establish rules and regulations for e-bikes in West Virginia that more closely comport to federal law
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2820: To provide HOPE Scholarship recipients with the ability to play sports – (Com. amends. pending)
- Eng. HB 3307: Establishing the West Virginia-Ireland Trade Commission – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. HB 3428: Relating to the West Virginia Business Ready Sites Program – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
FIRST READING
- Com. Sub. for SB 62: Establishing secondary location for racetrack video lottery terminals
- Com. Sub. for SB 220: Industrial Hemp Development Act
- Com. Sub. for SB 422: Requiring public schools to publish curriculum online at beginning of each new school year
- Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 440: Authorizing DOH pay current obligations from State Road Fund
- Com. Sub. for SB 476: Exempting managed care contracts from purchasing requirements
- Com. Sub. for SB 541: Providing for election reforms
- Com. Sub. for SB 546: Adding and removing certain compounds from controlled substance list
- Com. Sub. for SB 547: Increasing penalties for drug possession and updating list of offenses
- Com. Sub. for SB 572: Reforming cause of action for public nuisance
- Com. Sub. for SB 573: Relating to child support guidelines and Support Enforcement Commission
- Com. Sub. for SB 634: Increasing value at which municipal property must be sold through public auction
- Com. Sub. for SB 650: Allowing physician assistants to own practice
- Com. Sub. for SB 660: Establishing aggravated felony offense of reckless driving resulting in death
- Com. Sub. for SB 666: Placing cap on maximum penalty that may be imposed for first-degree robbery
- Com. Sub. for SB 681: Clarifying that juvenile competency determination process extends to status offenders
- SB 732: Prohibiting insurer from imposing copayment for certain services
- SB 734: Requiring adoption of cloud computing services by state agencies
- SB 736: Establishing three-year nontraditional school week pilot project
- Eng. HB 3218: Relating to requiring suicide prevention resources be printed on student identification cards
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3308: Authorizing PSC consider and issue financing orders to certain utilities to permit the recovery of certain costs through securitization via consumer rate relief bonds
Following Floor Session (TBA): Judiciary (208W)
- Com. Sub. for SB 470: Making adoption records accessible for medical purposes
- Com. Sub. for SB 726: Preventing compensatory damage awards for outstanding medical expenses
- Com. Sub. for SB 92: Providing compensation to victims of abusive lawsuits
Following Floor Session (TBA): Finance (451M)
- Com. Sub. for 2526: Relating to reducing the personal income tax
The House will convene at 9 a.m.
THIRD READING
Com. Sub. for H. B. 2016 – Relating to confidential childcare records (Capito) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 2064 – To create commercial opportunity zones to attract new businesses to West Virginia (Howell) (July 1, 2023)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 2065 – West Virginia Heavy Duty Truck Excise Tax Elimination Act (Howell) (July 1, 2023)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 2483 – Creating a tax credit for improving facades in historic districts (Criss) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 2567 – Relating to felony trespassing (Capito) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 2648 – Authorizing certain agencies and boards of the DHHR to promulgate a legislative rule (Capito) (Effective From Passage)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 2759 – Relating to updating the health care provider tax (Criss) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 2760 – To allow CPR fire fighters to drive ambulances when both attendants are needed to administer patient care (Phillips) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 3006 – West Virginia Critical Infrastructure Protection Act (Capito) (Regular) [Amendment Pending]
Com. Sub. for H. B. 3013 – Relating to authorizing the Jefferson County Commission to levy a special district excise tax (Criss) (Effective From Passage)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 3059 – Give PSC authority to fine Class I railroads for safety and operational violations (Linville) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 3114 – Deny severance pay to employees of DOT for failure or refusal of drug testing (Capito) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 3214 – To create the Road Optimization & Assessment Data (ROAD) Pilot Project (Linville) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 3274 – Creating the Affordable Medicaid Buy-in Program (Summers) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 3341 – To allow cigar bars (Capito) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 3398 – Relating to the establishment of the West Virginia Memorial to Fallen Heroes of the Global War on Terrorism (Phillips) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 3409 – Relating to authorizing application of the manufacturing investment tax credit and the manufacturing property tax adjustment credit against personal income tax (Criss) (Regular)
H. B. 3444 – Relating to the creation of the West Virginia Semiquincentennial Commission and Fund (Howell) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 3450 – Relating generally to racetrack video lottery and the Licensed Racetrack Modernization Fund (Criss) (Regular)
H. B. 3473 – Creating a workgroup relating to Dig Once Policy (Linville) (July 1, 2023)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 3479 – Creating requirements for use of unmanned aerial vehicles (Capito) (Regular)
H. B. 3493 – Relating to prohibiting certain foreign ownership of agricultural land (Capito) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 3551 – Provide for criminal history record restrictions for certain persons (Capito) (Regular)
H. B. 3552 – Relating to per diem jail costs (Kelly) (Regular)
H. B. 3556 – Uniform Recognition and Enforcement of Canadian Domestic Violence Protective Orders Act (Capito) (Regular)
SECOND READING
Com. Sub. for H. B. 2026 – Authorizing municipalities with police or firefighter employees in PERS to elect to become participating employer in Municipal Police Officer and Firefighter Retirement System for a limited time (Criss) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 2122 – Relating to custodial interrogation of a child (Capito) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 2305 – Relating to titling and registration of foreign market vehicles (Phillips) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 2860 – To dispose of old AFFF foam accumulated by fire departments (Phillips) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 2900 – Relating to the Deputy Sheriff Retirement System (Criss) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 3042 – Relating to forbidding excessive government limitations on exercise of religion (Capito) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 3095 – Creating a Department of Economic Development grant program relating to agricultural vocational and technical training facilities at West Virginia schools (Ellington) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 3211 – Relating to authorizing service credit for unused accrued annual or sick leave days for use in determining retirement benefits in the Municipal Police Officer and Firefighter Retirement System (Criss) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 3232 – Regulation of Fantasy Gaming Competitions and Implementation of Sports Wagering (Capito) (Regular)
H. B. 3244 – Relating to Municipal Pensions Oversight Board proposing legislative rules (Criss) (Effective From Passage)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 3254 – Establishing a State Military Funeral Honor Guard in honor of Hershel “Woody” Williams, known as the Hershel “Woody” Williams State Military Funeral Honor Guard (Criss) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 3271 – Relating to increasing monitoring of special education classrooms (Capito) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 3280 – Authorizing adjustment from federal adjusted gross income for certain law enforcement pension benefit payments (Criss) (Regular)
H. B. 3299 – Relating to Natural Resource Police Officer Retirement (Criss) (Regular) [Finance Committee Title Amendment Pending]
Com. Sub. for H. B. 3363 – Law Enforcement Officers Safety Act (Capito) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 3364 – Requiring the closure of certain municipal policemen’s and firemen’s pension and relief funds as condition of issuance of pension funding revenue bonds (Criss) (Effective From Passage)
H. B. 3432 – Relating to statutory construction (Capito) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 3445 – Relating generally to probation and parole (Capito) (Regular)
H. B. 3519 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Transportation, Division of Motor Vehicles (Criss) (Effective From Passage)
H. B. 3520 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Education, State Board of Education – Vocational Division (Criss) (Effective From Passage)
H. B. 3521 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Division of Health – Maternal and Child Health (Criss) (Effective From Passage)
H. B. 3522 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Commerce, Division of Natural Resources – License Fund – Wildlife Resources (Criss) (Effective From Passage)
H. B. 3523 – Making a supplementary appropriation to Miscellaneous Boards and Commissions, Economic Development Authority (Criss) (Effective From Passage)
H. B. 3528 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Health – Hospital Services Revenue Account Special Fund Capital Improvement, Renovation and Operations (Criss) (Effective From Passage)
H. B. 3554 – Relating to prohibiting a municipality or the governing body of any municipality from limiting rental of a property (Howell) (Regular)
FIRST READING
Com. Sub. for H. B. 2814 – To create a Hydrogen power task force (Anderson) (Regular)
H. B. 2875 – Clarifying that Circuit Court Judges have the ability/authority to waive the requirement that a party pass a home study performed by the DHHR (Capito) (Regular)
H. B. 2906 – Expiring funds to the unappropriated surplus balance in the State Fund, General Revenue, from the balance of moneys remaining as an unappropriated balance in Lottery Net Profits (Criss) (Effective From Passage)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 2910 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Administration, Public Defender Services (Criss) (Effective From Passage)
H. B. 2915 – Expiring funds to the unappropriated surplus balance in the State Fund, General Revenue, from the balance of moneys remaining as an unappropriated balance in the State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund (Criss) (Effective From Passage)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 2953 – Creating the Commission on Cost-of-Living Adjustments (Criss) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 2989 – Relating to increasing the number of out-of-state medical students receiving in-state tuition rates who agree to practice for a specific time within West Virginia (Criss) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 3018 – Establishing that 18 is the age of consent and removing the ability of an underage person to obtaining a consent to marry through their parents, legal guardians, or by petition to the circuit court (Capito) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 3035 – Relating generally to high-quality education programs and school operations (Criss) (Regular)
H. B. 3066 – Supplementing and amending appropriations to the Department of Education, State Board of Education – State Aid to Schools (Criss) (Effective From Passage)
H. B. 3072 – Supplementing and amending appropriations to Department of Homeland Security, Division of Administrative Services (Criss) (Effective From Passage)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 3084 – Relating to revising provisions related to public charter schools (Criss) (July 1, 2023)
H. B. 3146 – Establishing in West Virginia Code, the contents of the Uniform Public Meetings During Emergencies Act (Capito) (Regular)
H. B. 3156 – Raising the compensation rates of panel attorneys (Capito) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 3224 – Adding West Virginia Junior College to the list of eligible institutions that accept PROMISE scholarship recipients (Criss) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 3270 – To amend the deliberate intent statute to limit noneconomic damages to $250,000 (Capito) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 3315 – Relating generally to readiness enhancement and commission bonuses (Criss) (Regular)
H. B. 3330 – Creating family court circuits and assigning the number of family court judges in each family court circuit to be elected in the 2024 election (Capito) (Regular)
H. B. 3331 – Relating generally to support staff in the family courts and magistrate courts of this state (Capito) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 3332 – Creating judicial circuits and assigning the number of circuit judges in each circuit to be elected in the 2024 election (Capito) (Regular)
H. B. 3342 – Relating to cooperation between municipal and county economic development authorities (Criss) (Regular)
H. B. 3360 – Creating an office of the Inspector General within the Department of Homeland Security (Capito) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 3369 – Creating a School Safety Unit within the Division of Protective Services (Capito) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 3370 – Creating loan program for certain properties and developments on U. S. Army Corps of Engineers land, state parks and resorts (Criss) (Regular)
H. B. 3396 – Supplementing, amending, and increasing existing items of appropriation from the State Road Fund to the Department of Transportation, Division of Highways (Criss) (Effective From Passage)
H. B. 3439 – To limit the civil liability of child placing agencies that obtain an insurance policy in an amount not less than $1 million per incident (Capito) (Regular)
H. B. 3443 – Relating to a development or improvement on land subject to review by the State Historic Preservation Office (Howell) (Regular)
H. B. 3464 – Relating to the transfer of certain revenues derived from lottery activities (Criss) (Regular) [Finance Committee Title Amendment Pending]
H. B. 3509 – Making a supplementary appropriation to Miscellaneous Boards and Commissions, Public Service Commission – Consumer Advocate Fund (Criss) (Effective From Passage)
H. B. 3510 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Administration, Office of Technology – Chief Technology Officer Administration Fund (Criss) (Effective From Passage)
H. B. 3526 – Making a supplementary appropriation to Miscellaneous Boards and Commissions, Public Service Commission (Criss) (Effective From Passage)
H. B. 3527 – Supplementing and amending appropriations to Department of Education, School Building Authority (Criss) (Effective From Passage)
H. B. 3529 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Commerce, State Board of Rehabilitation – Division of Rehabilitation Services (Criss) (Effective From Passage)
H. B. 3559 – Relating to defining a newborn safety device (Capito) (Regular)
H. B. 3560 – Relating to expanding the definitions of land and recreational purposes (Howell) (Regular)
Committee on Education – Immediately Following Floor Session – Room 432-M
- H. B. 3371, Relating to federal funds for land-grant institutions.
- H. B. 3075, To clarify that municipal B and O taxes shall only apply to the owner of a contract, and not to subcontractors on a project.
- H. B. 3344, To pay certain moral obligations of the state.
- H. B. 3303, Clarifying and expanding the powers and duties of the director of the Coalfield Community Development Office.
- H. B. 3305, Creating the Small Business and Entrepreneurship Act.
- H. B. 3403, Providing a tax credit for employers with childcare facilities.
- H. B. 3386, To provide all National Merit Scholars free tuition to any West Virginia higher education institution in order to keep these scholars in state.
- H. B. 3135, To modify the salaries of the Governor and Constitutional officers beginning January 1, 2025.
Committee on Government Organization – Immediately Following Floor Session – Room 215-E
- Consideration of HB 3451, Updating the veteran preference ratings in state code for state employment.
- Consideration of HB 3203, Relating generally to West Virginia Real Estate License Act.
- Consideration of HB ORG 1, An Act to Establish the Institute for Values and Civic Life.
- Consideration of HB ORG 2, Relating to the Fusion Center.
Committee on Finance – 3 p.m. – Room 460-M
