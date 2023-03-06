Today at the Capitol: WV Legislature, committee schedules for Monday

Monday, March 6

55th day of the 2023 Legislative Session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association provides a daily preview of legislative action.

Activities Calendar:

Construction Trades Day, Upper House Rotunda

SENATE

Senate Resolutions to be Introduced on Monday

SR 46: Designating March 7, 2023, as Deaf Awareness Day at Legislature (Grady)

SENATE CALENDAR

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SR 45: Recognizing 50th anniversary of National Wild Turkey Federation

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2221 : Relating to bankruptcy – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) – (With right to amend)

: Relating to bankruptcy – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) – (With right to amend) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2760 : To allow CPR fire fighters to drive ambulances when both attendants are needed to administer patient care

: To allow CPR fire fighters to drive ambulances when both attendants are needed to administer patient care Eng. HB 2827 : Make public charter schools eligible for Safe Schools Funds

: Make public charter schools eligible for Safe Schools Funds Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2860 : To dispose of old AFFF foam accumulated by fire departments

: To dispose of old AFFF foam accumulated by fire departments Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2917 : Relating to allowing retired state employees who meet the minimum qualifications necessary, to render post-retirement employment with the Department of Health and Human Resources – (With right to amend)

: Relating to allowing retired state employees who meet the minimum qualifications necessary, to render post-retirement employment with the Department of Health and Human Resources – (With right to amend) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3044 : Relating to the annual fee for limited video lottery terminal permits

: Relating to the annual fee for limited video lottery terminal permits Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3114 : Deny severance pay to employees of DOT for failure or refusal of drug testing

: Deny severance pay to employees of DOT for failure or refusal of drug testing Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3148 : Relating to financing municipal policemen’s and firemen’s pension and relief funds

: Relating to financing municipal policemen’s and firemen’s pension and relief funds Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3211 : Relating to authorizing service credit for unused accrued annual or sick leave days for use in determining retirement benefits in the Municipal Police Officer and Firefighter Retirement System – (With right to amend)

: Relating to authorizing service credit for unused accrued annual or sick leave days for use in determining retirement benefits in the Municipal Police Officer and Firefighter Retirement System – (With right to amend) Eng. HB 3244 : Relating to Municipal Pensions Oversight Board proposing legislative rules

: Relating to Municipal Pensions Oversight Board proposing legislative rules Eng. HB 3286 : Relating to an additional modification decreasing federal taxable income

: Relating to an additional modification decreasing federal taxable income Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3302 : To recognize unborn child as distinct victim in a DUI causing death – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) – (With right to amend)

: To recognize unborn child as distinct victim in a DUI causing death – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) – (With right to amend) Eng. HB 3387 : Extending the moratorium on the authorization of new convention and visitors bureaus for an additional two years

: Extending the moratorium on the authorization of new convention and visitors bureaus for an additional two years Eng. HB 3444 : Relating to the creation of the West Virginia Semiquincentennial Commission and Fund

: Relating to the creation of the West Virginia Semiquincentennial Commission and Fund Eng. HB 3448 : Relating generally to probation officer field training – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Relating generally to probation officer field training – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3450 : Relating generally to racetrack video lottery and the Licensed Racetrack Modernization Fund – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Relating generally to racetrack video lottery and the Licensed Racetrack Modernization Fund – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. HB 3556: Uniform Recognition and Enforcement of Canadian Domestic Violence Protective Orders Act – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) – (With right to amend)

SECOND READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2380 : Relating to School Building Authority – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Relating to School Building Authority – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2569 : Establishing the Motorsport Responsibility Act – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Establishing the Motorsport Responsibility Act – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2754 : Relating to immunizations performed in a pharmacy

: Relating to immunizations performed in a pharmacy Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2817 : Relating to Public Service Commission jurisdiction over alternative fuel for motor vehicles

: Relating to Public Service Commission jurisdiction over alternative fuel for motor vehicles Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2848 : Water and Sewer Operator licensing reciprocity

: Water and Sewer Operator licensing reciprocity Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2870 : Correcting a reference relating to siting certificates for certain electric generating facilities

: Correcting a reference relating to siting certificates for certain electric generating facilities Eng. HB 2906 : Expiring funds to the unappropriated surplus balance in the State Fund, General Revenue, from the balance of moneys remaining as an unappropriated balance in Lottery Net Profits

: Expiring funds to the unappropriated surplus balance in the State Fund, General Revenue, from the balance of moneys remaining as an unappropriated balance in Lottery Net Profits Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2910 : Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Administration, Public Defender Services

: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Administration, Public Defender Services Eng. HB 2915 : Expiring funds to the unappropriated surplus balance in the State Fund, General Revenue, from the balance of moneys remaining as an unappropriated balance in the State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund

: Expiring funds to the unappropriated surplus balance in the State Fund, General Revenue, from the balance of moneys remaining as an unappropriated balance in the State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund Eng. HB 3066 : Supplementing and amending appropriations to the Department of Education, State Board of Education: State Aid to Schools

: Supplementing and amending appropriations to the Department of Education, State Board of Education: State Aid to Schools Eng. HB 3188 : Relating to the establishment of an alert system for missing cognitively impaired persons – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Relating to the establishment of an alert system for missing cognitively impaired persons – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3265 : Remove statutory mandates that the sheriff of a county shall serve process or is responsible for cost of service or arrest by another law enforcement agency – (Com. amend. pending)

: Remove statutory mandates that the sheriff of a county shall serve process or is responsible for cost of service or arrest by another law enforcement agency – (Com. amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3337 : Prohibiting additional drug and alcohol treatment facilities and services in a certain county – (Com. amends. pending)

: Prohibiting additional drug and alcohol treatment facilities and services in a certain county – (Com. amends. pending) Eng. HB 3396: Supplementing, amending, and increasing existing items of appropriation from the State Road Fund to the Department of Transportation, Division of Highways

FIRST READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3479 : Creating requirements for use of unmanned aerial vehicles – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Creating requirements for use of unmanned aerial vehicles – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. HB 3499 : To permit joint tenancy with rights of survivorship when transfer on death deeds specify a joint tenancy with right of survivorship – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: To permit joint tenancy with rights of survivorship when transfer on death deeds specify a joint tenancy with right of survivorship – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. HB 3510 : Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Administration, Office of Technology: Chief Technology Officer Administration Fund

: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Administration, Office of Technology: Chief Technology Officer Administration Fund Eng. HB 3511 : Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Education, State Board of Education: School Lunch Program

: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Education, State Board of Education: School Lunch Program Eng. HB 3529: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Commerce, State Board of Rehabilitation: Division of Rehabilitation Services

Senate Committee Schedule

The complete committee schedule is still being finalized

9 a.m. Banking & Insurance (Room 451M)

Eng. Com. Sub. H. B. 2621 – Relating generally to bail bondsman.

Eng. H. B. 3500 – Allowing consumer lenders to permit employees to conduct certain business at locations other than the licensee’s designated office.

10 a.m. Economic Development (Room 451M)

TBD

10 a.m. School Choice (Room 208W)

TBD

10:50 a.m. Rules (Room 219M)

1 p.m.: Military (208W)

Agenda TBA

1 p.m.: Transportation and Infrastructure (451M)

Eng. HB 2955 : Relating to the establishment and operation of regional water, wastewater, and stormwater authorities

: Relating to the establishment and operation of regional water, wastewater, and stormwater authorities Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3214 : To create the Road optimization and Assessment Data (ROAD) Pilot Project

: To create the Road optimization and Assessment Data (ROAD) Pilot Project Naming Resolutions

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

Strike and Insert for the 2nd Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3332 : Creating judicial circuits and assigning the number of circuit judges in each circuit to be elected in the 2024 election

: Creating judicial circuits and assigning the number of circuit judges in each circuit to be elected in the 2024 election Strike and Insert for Com. Sub. for HB 2218 : Distracted Driving Act

: Distracted Driving Act HB 2875 : Clarifying that Circuit Court Judges have the ability/authority to waive the requirement that a party pass a home study performed by the DHHR

: Clarifying that Circuit Court Judges have the ability/authority to waive the requirement that a party pass a home study performed by the DHHR HB 3156 : Raising the compensation rates of panel attorneys

: Raising the compensation rates of panel attorneys HB 3559: Relating to defining a newborn safety device

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

Com. Sub. for HB 2759 : Relating to updating the health care provider tax

: Relating to updating the health care provider tax Com. Sub. for HB 3036 : Increasing the number of districts and the limit on approved costs under the BUILD WV Act

: Increasing the number of districts and the limit on approved costs under the BUILD WV Act Com. Sub. for HB 3344 : To pay certain moral obligations of the state

: To pay certain moral obligations of the state HB 3371 : Relating to federal funds for land-grant institutions

: Relating to federal funds for land-grant institutions Com. Sub. for HB 3012 : To encourage economic development regarding rare earth elements and critical minerals, as defined, by providing temporary severance tax relief

: To encourage economic development regarding rare earth elements and critical minerals, as defined, by providing temporary severance tax relief Com. Sub. for HB 2005: Establishing the dual enrollment pilot program to be administered by the Higher Education Policy Commission and the Council for Community and Technical College Education in conjunction with the State Board of Education

House of Delegates

HOUSE SPECIAL CALENDAR

The House will convene at 11 a.m.

THIRD READING

Com. Sub. for S. B. 51 – Requiring impact statement in certain instances of school closing or consolidation (Ellington) (Regular)

S. B. 142 – Modifying procedures to settle estates of decedents (Capito) (Regular)

S. B. 237 – Relating to Public Employees Retirement System and State Teachers Retirement System (Criss) (July 1, 2023)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 335 – Authorizing Department of Homeland Security to promulgate legislative rules (Capito) (Effective From Passage)

S. B. 449 – Updating terms for Natural Resources Police Officers Retirement System and retirement systems for charter schools (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 450 – Defining medical examination for disability purposes in retirement plans administered by Consolidated Public Retirement Board (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 453 – Ensuring retirement contributions and delinquency charges of charter school employees be paid upon school closure or by successor (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 455 – Modifying certain used car restrictions (Linville) (Regular)

S. B. 458 – Setting rate of interest on delinquent retirement contribution submissions (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 468 – Continuing Cabwaylingo State Forest Trail System (Howell) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 475 – Modifying examinations for disability pensions (Criss) (July 1, 2023)

S. B. 529 – Allowing businesses to register as limited liability limited partnerships (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 613 – Relating generally to certificates of need (Summers) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2911 – Supplementing and amending appropriations to the Department of Homeland Security, Division of Administrative Services (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2914 – Supplementing and amending appropriations to the Governor’s Office – Civil Contingent Fund (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 2927 – Supplementing and amending appropriation to the Department of Homeland Security, Division of Corrections and Rehabilitations – Correctional Units (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3040 – Supplementing and amending appropriations to the Department of Administration, Office of the Secretary (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3065 – Supplementing appropriations to the Department of Transportation, Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities – Aeronautics Commission (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3067 – Supplementing and amending appropriations to Department of Transportation, Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities – Public Transit (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3074 – Supplementing appropriations to the Department of Transportation, Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3108 – Supplementing and amending appropriations to the Department of Transportation, Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities – State Rail Authority (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for S. B. 267 – Updating law regarding prior authorizations (Summers) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 273 – Relating to allocation of child protective workers in counties based upon population of county (Summers) (Effective From Passage) [Health and Human Resources Committee Amendment Pending]

Com. Sub. for S. B. 476 – Exempting managed care contracts from purchasing requirements (Summers) (Effective From Passage) [Health and Human Resources Committee Amendment Pending]

FIRST READING

S. B. 99 – Relating to meetings among county boards of education (Ellington) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 191 – Relating to liability for payment of court costs as condition of pretrial diversion agreement (Capito) (Regular) [Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending]

Com. Sub. for S. B. 356 – Authorizing DOT to promulgate legislative rules (Capito) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 451 – Relating to Teachers Retirement System and Teachers’ Defined Contribution Retirement System (Criss) (Regular) [Finance Committee Title Amendment Pending]

S. B. 452 – Relating to Emergency Medical Services Retirement System (Criss) (Regular)

S. B. 457 – Removing certain activities Alcohol Beverage Control Commission licensee is prohibited to permit on private club premises (Capito) (Regular) [Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending]

Com. Sub. for S. B. 462 – Modifying certain guidelines for motor vehicle dealers, distributors, wholesalers, and manufacturers (Capito) (Regular)

S. B. 487 – Extending additional modification reducing federal adjusted gross income (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 558 – Prohibiting law-enforcement agencies from posting booking photographs of certain criminal defendants on social media (Capito) (Regular) [Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending]

S. B. 559 – Relating to spousal privilege (Capito) (Regular) [Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending]

Com. Sub. for S. B. 688 – Allowing BOE to hire retired teachers to assist with tutoring (Ellington) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2905 – Supplementing and amending appropriations to State Board of Education – State Department of Education – Classroom Aide Program (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 2907 – Supplementing and amending appropriations to the Department of Administration, Division of General Services (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 2913 – Supplementing and amending appropriations to the DHHR, Consolidated Medical Services Fund (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2928 – Supplementing and amending appropriations to DHHR, Division of Health (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3039 – Making a supplementary appropriation to Adjutant General – State Militia (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3073 – Supplementing and amending appropriations to Adjutant General – State Militia (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3553 – Supplementing and amending appropriations to Department of Health and Human Resources (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3563 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Human Services (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3564 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Division of Human Services – Energy Assistance (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

House Committee Schedule

Committee on the Judiciary – 9 a.m. – Room 410 – M

SB534 – Relating to nonintoxicating beer, nonintoxicating craft beer, cider, wine, and liquor license requirements

SB620 – Increasing maximum number of registered voters per precinct and distance between polling places

SB495 – Providing correctional institutions and juvenile facilities video and audio records be confidential

SB527 – Allowing family members of military personnel access to discharge records

SB573 – Relating to child support guidelines and Support Enforcement Commission

SB461 – Relating to WV public employees grievance procedure

SB544 – Increasing power purchase agreement cap

SB298 – Relating to non-federally declared emergencies and non-states of emergency

SB426 – Banning use of certain products and platforms deemed unsafe or high risk on government systems



Committee on Education – 9 a.m. – Room 432 – M

Com. Sub. for S. B. 124, Authorizing child sexual abuse and sexual violence prevention program and in-service training in child sexual abuse prevention.

S. B. 139, Requiring each county BOE to ensure all its meetings are open to public through in-person attendance and broadcast live on its website.

S. B. 145, Allowing county BOE participating in operation of multicounty vocational center to withdraw.

S. B. 251, Displaying official motto of United States in public schools and institutions of higher education.

S. B. 262, Allowing students to transfer schools and retain athletic eligibility.

S. B. 274, Third Grade Success Act.

Com. Sub. for S. B. 422, Requiring public schools to publish curriculum online at beginning of each new school year.

S. B. 488, Aligning state and federal accreditation rules.

S. B. 543, Authorizing rule-making changes to terms, procedures and reporting duties in higher education.

S. B. 619, Allowing teachers in public schools to teach intelligent design.

S. B. 625, Requiring certain transcripts to be accepted as record of student’s performance for placement in micro school programs.

Com. Sub. for S. B. 628, Revising provisions related to public charter schools.

Com. Sub. for S. B. 667, Requiring periodic performance audits of WV Secondary Schools Athletic Commission.

Committee on Rules – 10:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber

Committee on Government Organization – 1 p.m. – Room 215 – E

Consideration of SB 240, Requiring state board of examination or registration proceedings to be open to public inspection.

Consideration of SB 244, Making rosters of individuals who obtain professional, occupational, and trade licenses, registrations, and certificates available to public.

Consideration of SB 419, Establishing standards for licensure of military trained applicants.

Consideration of SB 436, Prompt Payment Act of 2023.

Consideration of SB 734, Requiring adoption of cloud computing services by state agencies.

Consideration of SB 649, Authorizing Berkeley County Council to change its name to Berkeley County Commission.

Committee on Finance – 3 p.m. – Room 460 – M

H. B. 3109, Supplementing and amending appropriations to the State Board of Education – State Department of Education.

H. B. 3542, Expiring funds to the Department of Administration, Board of Risk and Insurance Management, Public Entity Insurance Trust Fund.

S. B. 561, Relating to administration of WV Drinking Water Treatment Revolving Fund Act.

S. B. 522, Allocating percentage of county excise taxes for funding improvements to election administration.

Com. Sub. for S. B. 478, Relating to Jumpstart Savings Program.

Com. Sub. for S. B. 151, Levying tax on pass-through entity’s income.

S. B. 149, Exempting certain organizations from property taxation.

Com. Sub. for S. B. 596, Modifying payment for housing and maintenance of inmates.

S. B. 465, Increasing limit on moneys placed in county’s rainy day fund.

Com. Sub. for S. B. 294, Clarifying amount of deputy sheriff annual salary increase.