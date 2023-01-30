Today at the Capitol: WV Legislature, committee schedules for Monday, Jan. 30

No committee meetings before the 11 a.m. floor sessions

Monday, Jan. 30

20th day of the 2023 Legislative Session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association provides a daily preview of legislative action.

SENATE

SENATE CALENDAR

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SR 16 : Designating January 30,2023, as Future Farmers of America Day at Legislature

: Designating January 30,2023, as Future Farmers of America Day at Legislature SR 17: Congratulating Kevin Gregory as WV Outstanding Tree Farmer of 2022

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 51 : Requiring impact statement in certain instances of school closing or consolidation

: Requiring impact statement in certain instances of school closing or consolidation Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 239 : Requiring Commissioner of Bureau for Behavioral Health to engage certain providers and leaders to study homeless demographic

: Requiring Commissioner of Bureau for Behavioral Health to engage certain providers and leaders to study homeless demographic Eng. SB 241 : Relating to Patient Brokering Act

: Relating to Patient Brokering Act Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 243 : Requiring substance use disorder inpatient providers to provide transportation to patients

: Requiring substance use disorder inpatient providers to provide transportation to patients Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 248 : Clarifying when excess funds accumulated by boards are to be transferred to General Revenue Fund

: Clarifying when excess funds accumulated by boards are to be transferred to General Revenue Fund Eng. SB 251 : Displaying official motto of United States in public schools and institutions of higher education

: Displaying official motto of United States in public schools and institutions of higher education Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 258 : Eliminating ceiling on fair market value of consumer goods and permitting dealer to require security deposit

: Eliminating ceiling on fair market value of consumer goods and permitting dealer to require security deposit Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 270 : Adding exemption to permit requirement for cremation

: Adding exemption to permit requirement for cremation Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 271 : Modifying approval process requirements for First Responders Honor Board

: Modifying approval process requirements for First Responders Honor Board Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 282 : Creating WV Guardian Program

: Creating WV Guardian Program Eng. SB 283 : Relating to Military Incentive Program

: Relating to Military Incentive Program Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 439: Establishing design-build program for DEP

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for SB 160 : WV Rail Trails Program

: WV Rail Trails Program Com. Sub. for SB 166 : WV Public Employees Retirement Act

: WV Public Employees Retirement Act Com. Sub. for SB 188 : Grid Stabilization and Security Act of 2023

: Grid Stabilization and Security Act of 2023 Com. Sub. for SB 222 : Creating adult education taskforce

: Creating adult education taskforce SB 240 : Requiring state board of examination or registration proceedings to be open to public inspection

: Requiring state board of examination or registration proceedings to be open to public inspection Com. Sub. for SB 249 : WV Real Estate License Act

: WV Real Estate License Act SB 306 : Establishing Summer Feeding for All Program

: Establishing Summer Feeding for All Program Com. Sub. for SB 335 : Authorizing Department of Homeland Security to promulgate legislative rules

: Authorizing Department of Homeland Security to promulgate legislative rules Com. Sub. for SB 356 : Authorizing DOT to promulgate legislative rules

: Authorizing DOT to promulgate legislative rules Com. Sub. for SB 426 : Banning use of certain products and platforms deemed unsafe or high risk on government systems

: Banning use of certain products and platforms deemed unsafe or high risk on government systems SB 428 : Revising requirements of local school improvement councils

: Revising requirements of local school improvement councils SB 443 : Directing payment of estate administration fee to State Auditor

: Directing payment of estate administration fee to State Auditor SB 444 : Transferring moneys in WV Future Fund to General Revenue Fund

: Transferring moneys in WV Future Fund to General Revenue Fund SB 446: Removing methanol and methanol fuel from definition of special fuel

FIRST READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2018 : Permitting the managed care case coordinator to attend the multidisciplinary team meeting

: Permitting the managed care case coordinator to attend the multidisciplinary team meeting Eng. HB 2029: Repealing the creation of an all-payor claims database

Senate Committee Schedule

1 p.m.: Transportation and Infrastructure (451M)

Com. Sub. for SB 463 : Increasing validity of CDL instruction permit

: Increasing validity of CDL instruction permit Com. Sub. for SB 250 : Requiring level one permit holders to display student driver on rear of vehicle

: Requiring level one permit holders to display student driver on rear of vehicle Com. Sub. for SB 205 : Relating to registration plates

: Relating to registration plates Speakers and Discussion: Slow Drivers in the Left Lane

o Major Shallon R. Oglesby, Chief of Staff Services, West Virginia State Police

o Representative from West Virginia Division of Highways

2 p.m.: Banking and Insurance (451M)

Agenda TBA

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

Reports by Subcommittees

o SB 120 – Subcommittee A

o SB 299 – Subcommittee A

o SB 50 – Subcommittee B

Referrals to Subcommittees

Com. Sub. for SB 472 : Creating criminal offense of indecent exposure in front of minors

: Creating criminal offense of indecent exposure in front of minors HB 2564 : Repeal of administrative hearing procedures for DUI offenses

: Repeal of administrative hearing procedures for DUI offenses Com. Sub. for SB 461 : Relating to WV public employees grievance procedure

: Relating to WV public employees grievance procedure Com. Sub. For SB 345 (Revenue Bundle): Authorizing Division of Financial Institutions to promulgate legislative rule relating to money transmission services

o Includes SB 346, Authorizing Insurance Commission to promulgate legislative rule relating to suitability in annuity transactions; SB 347, Authorizing Insurance Commission to promulgate legislative rule relating to pharmacy auditing entities and pharmacy benefit managers; SB 348, Authorizing Insurance Commission to promulgate legislative rule relating to bail bondsmen in criminal case; SB 349, Authorizing Lottery Commission to promulgate legislative rule relating to WV lottery sports wagering; SB 350, Authorizing Tax Department to promulgate legislative rule relating to Valuation of producing and reserve oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas for ad valorem property tax purposes; SB 351, Authorizing Tax Department to promulgate legislative rule relating to Farm-to-Food Bank tax credit; SB 352, Authorizing Tax Department to promulgate legislative rule relating to WV Film Industry Investment Act; SB 353, Authorizing Tax Department to promulgate legislative rule relating to property transfer tax; SB 354, Authorizing Tax Department to promulgate legislative rule relating to municipal sales and use tax administration; SB 355, Authorizing Tax Department to promulgate legislative rule relating to personnel rule for Tax Division

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

SB 224 : Establishing revocation of authority for spending by agency in support of challenge to WV law

: Establishing revocation of authority for spending by agency in support of challenge to WV law HB 2506 : Creating a title clearinghouse for non-resident businesses

: Creating a title clearinghouse for non-resident businesses HB 2776 : Updating meaning of federal adjusted gross income and certain other terms used in West Virginia Personal Income Tax Act

: Updating meaning of federal adjusted gross income and certain other terms used in West Virginia Personal Income Tax Act HB 2777 : Updating federal taxable income and other terms in the West Virginia Corporation Net Income Tax Act

: Updating federal taxable income and other terms in the West Virginia Corporation Net Income Tax Act Budget Presentation: West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources

Senate Bills to be Introduced:

SB 511 : Ensuring certain amount of vehicle registration renewal fee be dedicated to Deputy Sheriff’s Retirement System (Woodrum; Government Organization)

: Ensuring certain amount of vehicle registration renewal fee be dedicated to Deputy Sheriff’s Retirement System (Woodrum; Government Organization) SB 512 : Providing that continuing education credits shall be valid for three years (Woodrum; Government Organization)

: Providing that continuing education credits shall be valid for three years (Woodrum; Government Organization) SB 513 : Relating to brewer and resident brewer licenses (Woodrum; Judiciary)

: Relating to brewer and resident brewer licenses (Woodrum; Judiciary) SB 514 : Clarifying procedure for administrative dissolution of corporations by Secretary of State (Woodrum; Government Organization)

: Clarifying procedure for administrative dissolution of corporations by Secretary of State (Woodrum; Government Organization) SB 515 : Clarifying deadline to file annual report for companies authorized to do business in WV (Woodrum; Judiciary)

: Clarifying deadline to file annual report for companies authorized to do business in WV (Woodrum; Judiciary) SB 516 : Relating to requirements for disclosure of donor contributions (Azinger, Trump, Weld; Judiciary)

: Relating to requirements for disclosure of donor contributions (Azinger, Trump, Weld; Judiciary) SB 517 : Medical Ethics Defense Act (Maynard; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)

: Medical Ethics Defense Act (Maynard; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary) SB 518 : Establishing dual enrollment pilot program (Rucker; Education)

: Establishing dual enrollment pilot program (Rucker; Education) SB 519 : School Personnel Whistle-Blower Law (Grady, Rucker, Tarr, Trump, Woodrum; Education then Judiciary)

: School Personnel Whistle-Blower Law (Grady, Rucker, Tarr, Trump, Woodrum; Education then Judiciary) SR 18 : Designating January 31, 2023, as WVU Day at Legislature (Oliverio, Caputo, Maroney, Clements, Smith, Taylor)

: Designating January 31, 2023, as WVU Day at Legislature (Oliverio, Caputo, Maroney, Clements, Smith, Taylor) SR 19 : Designating January 31, 2023, as WV Academy of Family Physicians’ Day at Legislature (Takubo, Stover)

: Designating January 31, 2023, as WV Academy of Family Physicians’ Day at Legislature (Takubo, Stover) SR 20: Recognizing Leadership Jefferson for its services, dedication, and commitment to Jefferson County (Rucker, Barrett)

House of Delegates

HOUSE SPECIAL CALENDAR

The House will convene at 11 a.m.

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for S. B. 83 – Authorizing tactical medical professionals to carry firearms (Phillips) (Regular) [Government Organization Committee Amendment Pending]

S. B. 132 – Clarifying criminal offense of harassment (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2017 – Relating to service of process in child abuse cases (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2436 – Relating to the implementation of an acuity-based patient classification system (Summers) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2509 – Creating the Uniform Premarital Agreement Act (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 2510 – To establish the Rare Earth Element and Critical Mineral Investment Tax Credit Act (Howell) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2569 – Establishing the Motorsport Responsibility Act (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2596 – To modify when a nonresident student’s transfer may be denied (Ellington) (Regular)

H. B. 2835 – Repeal outdated provisions of code relating to the West Virginia graduate college and Marshall University (Ellington) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2850 – Relating to students with exceptional needs (Ellington) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2890 – Modifying student discipline (Ellington) (Regular)

FIRST READING

S. B. 207 – Relating to state allocation of funding to regional councils (Howell) (Regular)

H. B. 2613 – Relating to the administration of anesthetics (Summers) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2832 – Clarifying appropriate and inappropriate duties for school counselors while also providing the definition of a school counselor (Ellington) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2870 – Correcting a reference relating to siting certificates for certain electric generating facilities (Anderson) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3061 – Relating to updating the authority of the Foster Care Ombudsman (Summers) (Effective From Passage)

House Committee Schedule

Committee on Government Organization, 1 pm – Room 215-E

Consideration of HB 2768, To require all state entities and Chapter 30 boards to use “.gov” domains and e-mail addressed.

Consideration of HB 3091, Requiring counties to provide fiscal information for the State Auditor’s WV Checkbook website.

Committee on Education, 2 pm – Room 432-M

H. B. 2279, Relating to granting in-state resident status to economic development participants.

H. B. 2443, Relating to service employees with National Association for Pupil Transportation Certifications.

H. B. 2380, Relating to School Building Authority.

H. B. 2598, Raising salaries for school service personnel.

H. B. 2828, Relating to WV teaching salaries.

H. B. 2941, To extend the end date of the State Advisory Council on Postsecondary Attainment Goals.

H. B. 2942, Relating to revocation of school personnel certification.

H. B. 2989, Relating to increasing the number of out-of-state medical students receiving in-state tuition rates who agree to practice for a specific time within West Virginia.

S. B. 130, Anti-Racism Act of 2023.

Committee on the Judiciary, 3 pm – Room 410-M

HB2004 – Prevent the use of payment card processing systems for surveillance of Second Amendment activity and discriminatory conduct

HB2008 – Requiring local entities to enforce immigration laws

HB2007 – Prohibiting certain medical practices

House Bill to be Introduced:

HB3097. By Del. Foster, Phillips, Jeffries, Fast, Burkhammer, Keaton, Brooks, Martin, Crouse and Steele – Banning Medicaid and CHIP from paying for child and adult transgender surgeries – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB3098. By Del. Ellington, Statler, Toney, Clark and Hornby – To eliminate the WV General Summative Assessment and replace it with a formative assessment given three times a year – To Education

HB3099. By Del. Young – To establish a grant program for colleges that take steps to establish themselves as Student Basic Needs campuses (FN) – To Education then Finance

HB3100. By Del. Young – Requiring medical insurance providers to include infertility services in their policies (FN) – To Banking and Insurance then Health and Human Resources

HB3101. By Del. Jeffries, Kimble, Warner, Crouse, Tully and Dittman – Relating to notification of breast density – To Health and Human Resources

HB3102. By Del. Jeffries, Kimble, Dittman and Mazzocchi – Creating Adopt-A-Trail volunteer programs for public land under DNR jurisdiction (FN) – To Agriculture and Natural Resources then Government Organization

HB3103. By Del. Jeffries, Summers, Kimble, Crouse, Householder, Phillips, Horst and Worrell – To eliminate the restriction to carry a firearm on the state capitol complex grounds – To the Judiciary

HB3104. By Del. Cooper, Street, Heckert and Sheedy – Require Surveyors to offer to record surveys of property – To Political Subdivisions then Government Organization

HB3105. By Del. Cooper, Toney, Heckert and Sheedy – Requiring Director of transportation have 2 years experience for bus operator – To Education

HB3106. By Del. Burkhammer, Lucas, Chiarelli, Thorne, Brooks, Ferrell and Keaton – Add Kratom to list of schedule I controlled substances – To Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse then the Judiciary

HB3107. By Del. Burkhammer, Householder, Foster, Butler and Riley – Removing certain requirements from WV Jobs Act – To Workforce Development then the Judiciary

HB3108. By Del. Hanshaw (Mr. Speaker) and Hornbuckle [By Request of the Executive] – Supplementing and amending appropriations to the Department of Transportation, Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities – State Rail Authority – To Finance

HB3109. By Del. Hanshaw (Mr. Speaker) and Hornbuckle [By Request of the Executive] – Supplementing and amending appropriations to the State Board of Education – State Department of Education – To Finance

HB3110. By Del. Anderson, Zatezalo, Horst, Hansen, Fehrenbacher, Cooper, Martin, Young and Hardy – Relating to funding the Office of Oil and Gas in the Department of Environmental Protection – To Energy and Manufacturing then Finance

HB3111. By Del. Linville, Cannon, Hanshaw (Mr. Speaker), Phillips, Hardy, Summers and Keaton – Creating Infrastructure Ready Jurisdictions – To Political Subdivisions then Technology and Infrastructure

HB3112. By Del. Walker – To create the Emergency Supplemental Victims Service Fund – To Finance

HB3113. By Del. Martin, Clark, Ferrell, Phillips, Hardy, Toney, Ellington, Barnhart, Tully, Mazzocchi and Howell – Requiring high school students to complete course of study in personal finance (FN) – To Education

HB3114. By Del. Street, Gearheart, Kirby, Butler, Burkhammer, Chiarelli, Mazzocchi, Hillenbrand, Petitto, Willis and Brooks – Deny severance pay to employees of DOT for failure or refusal of drug testing – To Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse then the Judiciary

HB3115. By Del. Howell, Hanshaw (Mr. Speaker), Summers, Rohrbach, Kelly, Jeffries, Petitto, Dittman, Cannon, Foggin and Cooper – To allow the development of a specialized intermediate care facility for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities – To Health and Human Resources then Finance

HB3116. By Del. Crouse, Jeffries, Lucas, Butler, Maynor, Longanacre, Mazzocchi, Petitto and Honaker – Creating the No Patient Left Alone Act – To Health and Human Resources

HB3117. By Del. Crouse, Worrell, Dillon, Lucas, Butler, Maynor, Longanacre, Mazzocchi, Petitto and Honaker – Remove assessments for homeschoolers – To Education

HB3118. By Del. Butler, Foster, Willis, Dean, Crouse, Dillon, Lucas, Kirby, Jeffries, Kimble and Cooper – Creating the Parents’ Bill of Rights – To Senior, Children, and Family Issues then the Judiciary

HB3119. By Del. Crouse, Foster, Butler, Longanacre, Mazzocchi, Cannon, Shamblin, Lucas, Petitto and Honaker – Authorizing expenditure of revenue from the Municipal Pension and Protection Fund and Fire Protection Fund – To Pensions and Retirement then Finance

HB3120. By Del. Adkins – Split the jail bills among the cities, counties, and the state – To Jails and Prisons then the Judiciary

HB3121. By Del. Jennings – Creating the Stop Our Scourge Act of 2023 – To Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse then the Judiciary

HB3122. By Del. Vance, Butler, Burkhammer, Longanacre, Dean, Kirby, Dillon, Nestor, Brooks, Toney and Cooper – Permitting certain types of rifles using an encapsulated propellant charge that loads from the breech – To Agriculture and Natural Resources then the Judiciary

HB3123. By Del. Smith – Authorizing the Treasurer’s Office to promulgate a legislative rule relating to Hope Scholarship Program – To the Judiciary

HB3124. By Del. Dean, Toney, Longanacre, Horst, Worrell, Foggin, Foster and Bridges – To allow non-resident students enrolled at West Virginia colleges and universities to purchase their hunting and fishing licenses at the resident rate. – To Agriculture and Natural Resources then Finance

HB3125. By Del. Dean, Dillon, Jeffries, Kelly, Steele, Kirby, Toney, Reynolds, Vance, Longanacre and Worrell – Allowing for a paid commission for sheriffs – To Finance

HB3126. By Del. Dean, Dillon, Foster, Jeffries, Steele, Kirby, Toney, Vance, Longanacre, Worrell and Foggin – Allotting counties $5,000 per deputy position to only be used for deputy pay raises – To Political Subdivisions then Finance

HB3127. By Del. Mazzocchi, Longanacre, Martin, Crouse, Holstein, Ridenour, Kimble, Honaker, Street, Brooks and Warner – Requiring state entities, local entities and law enforcement agencies to cooperate with the enforcement of immigration laws – To the Judiciary

HB3128. By Del. Longanacre – Requiring open captions in movie theaters within the State of West Virginia to accommodate the deaf and hard of hearing – To Health and Human Resources

HB3129. By Del. Zatezalo, Anderson, Holstein, Horst, Hott, Hansen, Fehrenbacher, Cooper, Howell, Martin and Young – Relating generally to establishing a design build program for the Department of Environmental Protection – To Energy and Manufacturing then Technology and Infrastructure