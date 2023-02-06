Today at the Capitol: WV Legislature, committee schedules for Monday, Feb. 6

Monday, Feb. 6

27th day of the 2023 Legislative Session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association provides a daily preview of legislative action.

This preview is made possible with the support of AARP WV, WVU University Relations, and the WV Press Association Foundation.

Activities Calendar:

Domestic Violence Awareness Day Upper House & Senate Rotunda and Lower Rotunda

SENATE

SENATE CALENDAR

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SR 24: Designating February 6, 2023, as Domestic Violence Awareness Day in WV

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 232 : Creating study group to make recommendations regarding diversion of persons with disabilities from criminal justice system

: Creating study group to make recommendations regarding diversion of persons with disabilities from criminal justice system Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 463 : Increasing validity of CDL instruction permit

: Increasing validity of CDL instruction permit Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 472 : Creating criminal offense of indecent exposure in front of minors – (With right to amend)

: Creating criminal offense of indecent exposure in front of minors – (With right to amend) Eng. HB 2835: Repeal outdated provisions of code relating to the West Virginia graduate college and Marshall University

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for SB 50 : Requiring one-year residency within district or county to fill vacancy in Legislature

: Requiring one-year residency within district or county to fill vacancy in Legislature Com. Sub. for SB 247 : Making administrative appeals and judicial review of board action subject to provisions of Administrative Procedures Act

: Making administrative appeals and judicial review of board action subject to provisions of Administrative Procedures Act SB 296 : Uniform Public Meetings During Emergencies Act

: Uniform Public Meetings During Emergencies Act Com. Sub. for SB 361 : Authorizing miscellaneous boards and agencies to promulgate legislative rules

: Authorizing miscellaneous boards and agencies to promulgate legislative rules Com. Sub. for SB 475: Modifying examinations for disability pensions

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for SB 295 : Extending time that prescription for spectacles remains valid

: Extending time that prescription for spectacles remains valid Com. Sub. for SB 299 : Relating to crime of trespass generally

: Relating to crime of trespass generally Com. Sub. for SB 300 : Relating to law-enforcement training and certification

: Relating to law-enforcement training and certification Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 419 : Establishing standards for licensure of military trained applicants

: Establishing standards for licensure of military trained applicants SB 449 : Updating terms for Natural Resources Police Officers Retirement System and retirement systems for charter schools

: Updating terms for Natural Resources Police Officers Retirement System and retirement systems for charter schools Com. Sub. for SB 450 : Defining medical examination for disability purposes in retirement plans administered by Consolidated Public Retirement Board

: Defining medical examination for disability purposes in retirement plans administered by Consolidated Public Retirement Board Com. Sub. for SB 451 : Relating to Teachers Retirement System and Teachers’ Defined Contribution Retirement System

: Relating to Teachers Retirement System and Teachers’ Defined Contribution Retirement System SB 465 : Increasing limit on moneys placed in county’s rainy day fund

: Increasing limit on moneys placed in county’s rainy day fund SB 489 : Requiring BOE provide free feminine hygiene products in grades six through 12

: Requiring BOE provide free feminine hygiene products in grades six through 12 Com. Sub. for SB 514 : Clarifying procedure for administrative dissolution of corporations by Secretary of State

: Clarifying procedure for administrative dissolution of corporations by Secretary of State Eng. HB 2800: All relating to authorizing legislative rules regarding higher education

Senate Committee Schedule

1 p.m.: Military (208W)

Agenda

Staff Introductions

SB283 – Relating to Military Incentive Program

SB419 – Providing licensure provisions for individuals with military training

1 p.m.: Transportation and Infrastructure (451M)

Revised Com. Sub. for SB 250 : Requiring level one permit holders to display student driver on rear of vehicle

: Requiring level one permit holders to display student driver on rear of vehicle Eng. HB 2310 : Provide the Division of Motor Vehicles authority to develop an “Antique Fleet” program so that multiple antiques motor vehicles may utilize a single registration plate

: Provide the Division of Motor Vehicles authority to develop an “Antique Fleet” program so that multiple antiques motor vehicles may utilize a single registration plate Eng. HB 2531: Requiring cooperation between the rail company and the Division of Highways when construction or maintenance activities are conducted by the company

2 p.m.: Agriculture and Natural Resources (208W)

Agenda

Committee Substitute for S. B. 202 – Increasing appointment term of director for DNR from four to seven years.

2 p.m.: Banking and Insurance (451M)

Agenda

S. B. 209 – Permitting resident individuals to deduct medical expenses not reimbursed by insurance policy.

S. B. 292 – Health Care Sharing Ministries Freedom to Share Act.

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

Reports by Subcommittees

Referrals to Subcommittees

o SB 541: Providing for election reforms (Subcommittee B – Elections)

o SB 560: Limiting recovery on claims for abuse to secure financial solvency of public and private school system (Subcommittee C – Civil Justice and Courts)

o SB 538: Updating procedure on appeals of level three decisions issued by Public Employees Grievance Board (Subcommittee C – Civil Justice and Courts)

Com Sub for SB 123 : Creating enhanced penalties for fleeing officer

: Creating enhanced penalties for fleeing officer Com Sub for SB 484 : Clarifying terms and offense of human smuggling

: Clarifying terms and offense of human smuggling Com Sub for SB 490 : Patrol Officer Cassie Marie Johnson Memorial Act

: Patrol Officer Cassie Marie Johnson Memorial Act Com Sub for SB 532 : Creating new crime of soliciting minor

: Creating new crime of soliciting minor Com Sub for SB 515 : Clarifying deadline to file annual report for companies authorized to do business in WV

: Clarifying deadline to file annual report for companies authorized to do business in WV SB 529: Allowing businesses to register as limited liability limited partnerships

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

Budget Presentation: West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals

Senate Bills to be Introduced:

SB 563 : Providing whistleblower protections to healthcare workers who report unsafe patient care (Trump; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)

: Providing whistleblower protections to healthcare workers who report unsafe patient care (Trump; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary) SB 564 : Allowing PSC to authorize recovery of certain costs by utilities through issuance of consumer rate relief bonds (Tarr; Finance)

: Allowing PSC to authorize recovery of certain costs by utilities through issuance of consumer rate relief bonds (Tarr; Finance) SB 565 : Firearm Industry Non-Discriminations Act (Hunt, Azinger, Barrett, Chapman, Clements, Deeds, Hamilton, Jeffries, Karnes, Maroney, Martin, Maynard, Oliverio, Phillips, Queen, Roberts, Rucker, Smith, Stover, Stuart, Taylor, Woodrum; Banking and Insurance then Judiciary)

: Firearm Industry Non-Discriminations Act (Hunt, Azinger, Barrett, Chapman, Clements, Deeds, Hamilton, Jeffries, Karnes, Maroney, Martin, Maynard, Oliverio, Phillips, Queen, Roberts, Rucker, Smith, Stover, Stuart, Taylor, Woodrum; Banking and Insurance then Judiciary) SB 566 : Extending termination date of WV Advisory Council on Rare Diseases (Maroney; Health and Human Resources)

: Extending termination date of WV Advisory Council on Rare Diseases (Maroney; Health and Human Resources) SB 567 : Defining and amending terms related to participating public employer (Stuart; Pensions then Finance)

: Defining and amending terms related to participating public employer (Stuart; Pensions then Finance) SB 568 : Relating to Dangerousness Assessment Advisory Board (Trump, Deeds, Hunt, Rucker, Stover, Stuart, Taylor, Woelfel; Judiciary)

: Relating to Dangerousness Assessment Advisory Board (Trump, Deeds, Hunt, Rucker, Stover, Stuart, Taylor, Woelfel; Judiciary) SB 569 : Rehabilitation of Blighted Properties Tax Credit Act (FN) (Weld; Economic Development then Finance)

: Rehabilitation of Blighted Properties Tax Credit Act (FN) (Weld; Economic Development then Finance) SB 570 : Relating to Natural Resources Police Officer Retirement (Stover; Pensions then Finance)

: Relating to Natural Resources Police Officer Retirement (Stover; Pensions then Finance) SB 571 : Regulating fantasy gaming competitions and sports wagering through independent evaluations (Barrett; Government Organization then Judiciary)

: Regulating fantasy gaming competitions and sports wagering through independent evaluations (Barrett; Government Organization then Judiciary) SB 572 : Codifying common law cause of action on public nuisance (Maynard, Deeds, Stover, Taylor, Trump; Judiciary)

: Codifying common law cause of action on public nuisance (Maynard, Deeds, Stover, Taylor, Trump; Judiciary) SB 573 : Relating to child support guidelines and Support Enforcement Commission (Maroney; Judiciary)

: Relating to child support guidelines and Support Enforcement Commission (Maroney; Judiciary) SB 574 : Establishing residency requirements for candidates seeking nomination to US Congress (Smith, Karnes, Rucker, Taylor; Judiciary)

: Establishing residency requirements for candidates seeking nomination to US Congress (Smith, Karnes, Rucker, Taylor; Judiciary) SCR 7 : Amending Joint Rules of Senate and House of Delegates (Clements)

: Amending Joint Rules of Senate and House of Delegates (Clements) SR 25: Designating February 7, 2023, as Sexual Assault Awareness Day at Legislature (Weld)

House of Delegates

HOUSE SPECIAL CALENDAR

The House will convene at 11 a.m.

THIRD READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2789 – Removing birthing centers from certificate of need (Summers) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3141 – Relating to the practice of dentistry (Summers) (Regular)

SECOND READING

S. B. 4 – Creating Adopt-A-Trail volunteer programs for public land under DNR jurisdiction (Howell) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2196 – To remove opioid treatment programs from requiring a certificate of need (Summers) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 2611 – To remove certain territorial limitations on a banking institution’s ability to offer messenger services or mobile banking facilities (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2832 – Clarifying appropriate and inappropriate duties for school counselors while also providing the definition of a school counselor (Ellington) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3055 – To create a vocational math class for students interested in careers in the trades (Ellington) (Regular)

FIRST READING

S. B. 241 – Relating to Patient Brokering Act (Summers) (Effective From Passage) [Health and Human Resources Committee Amendment Pending]

House Committee Schedule

Committee on Rules – 10:45 am – Behind Chamber

Committee on Finance – 1 pm – Room 460-M

H. B. 2882, Making a supplemental appropriation to the Department of Economic Development.

H. B. 2681, Authorizing the Tax Department to promulgate a legislative rule relating to Valuation of producing and reserve oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas for ad valorem property tax purposes.

H. B. 2677, Authorizing the Insurance Commission to promulgate a legislative rule relating to suitability in annuity transactions.

H. B. 2678, Authorizing the Insurance Commission to promulgate a legislative rule relating to pharmacy auditing entities and pharmacy benefit managers.

H. B. 2685, Authorizing the Tax Department to promulgate a legislative rule relating to municipal sales and use tax administration.

H. B. 2686, Authorizing the Tax Department to promulgate a legislative rule relating to personnel rule for the Tax Division.

H. B. 2740, Authorizing the West Virginia Department of Economic Development to promulgate a legislative rule relating to Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer Matching Funds Program.

H. B. 2676, Authorizing the Division of Financial Institutions to promulgate a legislative rule relating to money transmission services.

H. B. 2680, Authorizing the Lottery Commission to promulgate a legislative rule relating to West Virginia lottery sports wagering.

H. B. 2682, Authorizing the Tax Department to promulgate a legislative rule relating to West Virginia Film Industry Investment Act.

H. B. 2683, Authorizing the Tax Department to promulgate a legislative rule relating to Farm-to-Food Bank tax credit.

H. B. 2684, Authorizing the Tax Department to promulgate a legislative rule relating to property transfer tax.

H. B. 2346, Declaring a shortage of qualified bus operators and allowing retired bus operators to accept employment.

H. B. 2002, Relating to providing support for families.

H. B. 3036, Increasing the number of districts and the limit on approved costs under the BUILD WV Act.

Committee on Government Organization – 1 pm – Room 215-E

Consideration of HB 3130, Creating the Coalfields Energy Research and Economic Development Authority.

Consideration of HB 2762, Allowing variance in state fire code for certain buildings used solely for emergency equipment storage.

Consideration of HB 2967, Expediting License Applications for active military members and veterans, and their spouses.

Consideration of HB 3261, Relating to Social Workers Qualifications.

Committee on Education – 2 pm – Room 432-M

Presentation by WVDE on funding steps and federal funding

Presentation by WVEA and AFT-WV

Committee on the Judiciary– 3 pm – Room 410-M

HB2218 – Distracted Driving Act

HB2548 – Relating to temporary identification cards for released inmates

HB2621 – Relating generally to bail bondsman

HB2817 – Relating to Public Service Commission jurisdiction over alternative fuel for motor vehicles

HB3145 – Recognizing the Commission on Uniform State Laws as a presumptive provider of continuing legal education

HB3149 – Uniform Collaborative Law Act

HB2599 – Creating the utility pole rights of way and easement mapping initiative

HB2970 – Creating the equitable right to expungement

HB2605 – Relating to Good Samaritan law

HB2062 – Establish rules and regulations for e-bikes in West Virginia that more closely comport to federal law

House Bill to be Introduced: