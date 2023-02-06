Today at the Capitol: WV Legislature, committee schedules for Monday, Feb. 6

Monday, Feb. 6
27th day of the 2023 Legislative Session
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association provides a daily preview of legislative action.
This preview is made possible with the support of AARP WV, WVU University Relations, and the WV Press Association Foundation.
- Domestic Violence Awareness Day Upper House & Senate Rotunda and Lower Rotunda
The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- SR 24: Designating February 6, 2023, as Domestic Violence Awareness Day in WV
THIRD READING
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 232: Creating study group to make recommendations regarding diversion of persons with disabilities from criminal justice system
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 463: Increasing validity of CDL instruction permit
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 472: Creating criminal offense of indecent exposure in front of minors – (With right to amend)
- Eng. HB 2835: Repeal outdated provisions of code relating to the West Virginia graduate college and Marshall University
SECOND READING
- Com. Sub. for SB 50: Requiring one-year residency within district or county to fill vacancy in Legislature
- Com. Sub. for SB 247: Making administrative appeals and judicial review of board action subject to provisions of Administrative Procedures Act
- SB 296: Uniform Public Meetings During Emergencies Act
- Com. Sub. for SB 361: Authorizing miscellaneous boards and agencies to promulgate legislative rules
- Com. Sub. for SB 475: Modifying examinations for disability pensions
FIRST READING
- Com. Sub. for SB 295: Extending time that prescription for spectacles remains valid
- Com. Sub. for SB 299: Relating to crime of trespass generally
- Com. Sub. for SB 300: Relating to law-enforcement training and certification
- Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 419: Establishing standards for licensure of military trained applicants
- SB 449: Updating terms for Natural Resources Police Officers Retirement System and retirement systems for charter schools
- Com. Sub. for SB 450: Defining medical examination for disability purposes in retirement plans administered by Consolidated Public Retirement Board
- Com. Sub. for SB 451: Relating to Teachers Retirement System and Teachers’ Defined Contribution Retirement System
- SB 465: Increasing limit on moneys placed in county’s rainy day fund
- SB 489: Requiring BOE provide free feminine hygiene products in grades six through 12
- Com. Sub. for SB 514: Clarifying procedure for administrative dissolution of corporations by Secretary of State
- Eng. HB 2800: All relating to authorizing legislative rules regarding higher education
1 p.m.: Military (208W)
Agenda
- Staff Introductions
- SB283 – Relating to Military Incentive Program
- SB419 – Providing licensure provisions for individuals with military training
1 p.m.: Transportation and Infrastructure (451M)
- Revised Com. Sub. for SB 250: Requiring level one permit holders to display student driver on rear of vehicle
- Eng. HB 2310: Provide the Division of Motor Vehicles authority to develop an “Antique Fleet” program so that multiple antiques motor vehicles may utilize a single registration plate
- Eng. HB 2531: Requiring cooperation between the rail company and the Division of Highways when construction or maintenance activities are conducted by the company
2 p.m.: Agriculture and Natural Resources (208W)
Agenda
- Committee Substitute for S. B. 202 – Increasing appointment term of director for DNR from four to seven years.
2 p.m.: Banking and Insurance (451M)
Agenda
- S. B. 209 – Permitting resident individuals to deduct medical expenses not reimbursed by insurance policy.
- S. B. 292 – Health Care Sharing Ministries Freedom to Share Act.
3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)
- Reports by Subcommittees
- Referrals to Subcommittees
o SB 541: Providing for election reforms (Subcommittee B – Elections)
o SB 560: Limiting recovery on claims for abuse to secure financial solvency of public and private school system (Subcommittee C – Civil Justice and Courts)
o SB 538: Updating procedure on appeals of level three decisions issued by Public Employees Grievance Board (Subcommittee C – Civil Justice and Courts)
- Com Sub for SB 123: Creating enhanced penalties for fleeing officer
- Com Sub for SB 484: Clarifying terms and offense of human smuggling
- Com Sub for SB 490: Patrol Officer Cassie Marie Johnson Memorial Act
- Com Sub for SB 532: Creating new crime of soliciting minor
- Com Sub for SB 515: Clarifying deadline to file annual report for companies authorized to do business in WV
- SB 529: Allowing businesses to register as limited liability limited partnerships
3 p.m.: Finance (451M)
- Budget Presentation: West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals
Senate Bills to be Introduced:
- SB 563: Providing whistleblower protections to healthcare workers who report unsafe patient care (Trump; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)
- SB 564: Allowing PSC to authorize recovery of certain costs by utilities through issuance of consumer rate relief bonds (Tarr; Finance)
- SB 565: Firearm Industry Non-Discriminations Act (Hunt, Azinger, Barrett, Chapman, Clements, Deeds, Hamilton, Jeffries, Karnes, Maroney, Martin, Maynard, Oliverio, Phillips, Queen, Roberts, Rucker, Smith, Stover, Stuart, Taylor, Woodrum; Banking and Insurance then Judiciary)
- SB 566: Extending termination date of WV Advisory Council on Rare Diseases (Maroney; Health and Human Resources)
- SB 567: Defining and amending terms related to participating public employer (Stuart; Pensions then Finance)
- SB 568: Relating to Dangerousness Assessment Advisory Board (Trump, Deeds, Hunt, Rucker, Stover, Stuart, Taylor, Woelfel; Judiciary)
- SB 569: Rehabilitation of Blighted Properties Tax Credit Act (FN) (Weld; Economic Development then Finance)
- SB 570: Relating to Natural Resources Police Officer Retirement (Stover; Pensions then Finance)
- SB 571: Regulating fantasy gaming competitions and sports wagering through independent evaluations (Barrett; Government Organization then Judiciary)
- SB 572: Codifying common law cause of action on public nuisance (Maynard, Deeds, Stover, Taylor, Trump; Judiciary)
- SB 573: Relating to child support guidelines and Support Enforcement Commission (Maroney; Judiciary)
- SB 574: Establishing residency requirements for candidates seeking nomination to US Congress (Smith, Karnes, Rucker, Taylor; Judiciary)
- SCR 7: Amending Joint Rules of Senate and House of Delegates (Clements)
- SR 25: Designating February 7, 2023, as Sexual Assault Awareness Day at Legislature (Weld)
The House will convene at 11 a.m.
THIRD READING
Com. Sub. for H. B. 2789 – Removing birthing centers from certificate of need (Summers) (Effective From Passage)
H. B. 3141 – Relating to the practice of dentistry (Summers) (Regular)
SECOND READING
S. B. 4 – Creating Adopt-A-Trail volunteer programs for public land under DNR jurisdiction (Howell) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 2196 – To remove opioid treatment programs from requiring a certificate of need (Summers) (Effective From Passage)
H. B. 2611 – To remove certain territorial limitations on a banking institution’s ability to offer messenger services or mobile banking facilities (Capito) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 2832 – Clarifying appropriate and inappropriate duties for school counselors while also providing the definition of a school counselor (Ellington) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 3055 – To create a vocational math class for students interested in careers in the trades (Ellington) (Regular)
FIRST READING
S. B. 241 – Relating to Patient Brokering Act (Summers) (Effective From Passage) [Health and Human Resources Committee Amendment Pending]
Committee on Rules – 10:45 am – Behind Chamber
Committee on Finance – 1 pm – Room 460-M
- H. B. 2882, Making a supplemental appropriation to the Department of Economic Development.
- H. B. 2681, Authorizing the Tax Department to promulgate a legislative rule relating to Valuation of producing and reserve oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas for ad valorem property tax purposes.
- H. B. 2677, Authorizing the Insurance Commission to promulgate a legislative rule relating to suitability in annuity transactions.
- H. B. 2678, Authorizing the Insurance Commission to promulgate a legislative rule relating to pharmacy auditing entities and pharmacy benefit managers.
- H. B. 2685, Authorizing the Tax Department to promulgate a legislative rule relating to municipal sales and use tax administration.
- H. B. 2686, Authorizing the Tax Department to promulgate a legislative rule relating to personnel rule for the Tax Division.
- H. B. 2740, Authorizing the West Virginia Department of Economic Development to promulgate a legislative rule relating to Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer Matching Funds Program.
- H. B. 2676, Authorizing the Division of Financial Institutions to promulgate a legislative rule relating to money transmission services.
- H. B. 2680, Authorizing the Lottery Commission to promulgate a legislative rule relating to West Virginia lottery sports wagering.
- H. B. 2682, Authorizing the Tax Department to promulgate a legislative rule relating to West Virginia Film Industry Investment Act.
- H. B. 2683, Authorizing the Tax Department to promulgate a legislative rule relating to Farm-to-Food Bank tax credit.
- H. B. 2684, Authorizing the Tax Department to promulgate a legislative rule relating to property transfer tax.
- H. B. 2346, Declaring a shortage of qualified bus operators and allowing retired bus operators to accept employment.
- H. B. 2002, Relating to providing support for families.
- H. B. 3036, Increasing the number of districts and the limit on approved costs under the BUILD WV Act.
Committee on Government Organization – 1 pm – Room 215-E
- Consideration of HB 3130, Creating the Coalfields Energy Research and Economic Development Authority.
- Consideration of HB 2762, Allowing variance in state fire code for certain buildings used solely for emergency equipment storage.
- Consideration of HB 2967, Expediting License Applications for active military members and veterans, and their spouses.
- Consideration of HB 3261, Relating to Social Workers Qualifications.
Committee on Education – 2 pm – Room 432-M
- Presentation by WVDE on funding steps and federal funding
- Presentation by WVEA and AFT-WV
Committee on the Judiciary– 3 pm – Room 410-M
- HB2218 – Distracted Driving Act
- HB2548 – Relating to temporary identification cards for released inmates
- HB2621 – Relating generally to bail bondsman
- HB2817 – Relating to Public Service Commission jurisdiction over alternative fuel for motor vehicles
- HB3145 – Recognizing the Commission on Uniform State Laws as a presumptive provider of continuing legal education
- HB3149 – Uniform Collaborative Law Act
- HB2599 – Creating the utility pole rights of way and easement mapping initiative
- HB2970 – Creating the equitable right to expungement
- HB2605 – Relating to Good Samaritan law
- HB2062 – Establish rules and regulations for e-bikes in West Virginia that more closely comport to federal law
- TBA