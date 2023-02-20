Today at the Capitol: WV Legislature, committee schedules for Monday, Feb. 20

Monday, Feb. 20
41st day of the 2023 Legislative Session
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association provides a daily preview of legislative action.
9 A.M. – PUBLIC HEARING – IN HOUSE CHAMBER
- Committee on the Judiciary – H. B. 3270, To amend the deliberate intent statute to limit noneconomic damages to $250,000.
The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
S. C. R. 16 – US Army 1SG James Arnold Browning Memorial Bridge
S. C. R. 17 – US Navy HT2 Phillip Joseph “PJ” Hainer Memorial Bridge
S. R. 35 – Recognizing Society of Honor Guard, Tomb of Unknown Soldier
S. R. 36 – Designating February 20, 2023, as Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Day at Legislature
THIRD READING
Eng. Com. Sub. for S. B. 191 – Relating to liability for payment of court costs as condition of pretrial diversion agreement
Eng. Com. Sub. for S. B. 293 – Increasing fees charged by sheriff (original similar to HB3466)
Eng. Com. Sub. for S. B. 303 – Relating to Violent Crime Prevention Act
Eng. Com. Sub. for S. B. 430 – Relating to State Treasurer’s authority to contract with financial institutions for banking goods and services
Eng. Com. Sub. for S. B. 455 – Modifying certain used car restrictions
Eng. S. B. 559 – Relating to spousal privilege
Eng. Com. Sub. for S. B. 568 – Relating to Dangerousness Assessment Advisory Board
Eng. S. B. 605 – Requiring state medical examiner to enter into contracts with procurement organization
Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 2596 – To modify when a nonresident student’s transfer may be denied – (Com. title amend. pending)
Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 2845 – Relating to removing expired provisions from the code
Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 3164 – To extend the termination date of the West Virginia Advisory Council on Rare Diseases due to a delay in beginning its duties
Eng. H. B. 3272 – Relating to the operation of private trust companies in West Virginia – (With right to amend)
SECOND READING
S. B. 488 – Aligning state and federal accreditation rules
Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for S. B. 543 – Authorizing rule-making changes to terms, procedures and reporting duties in higher education
Com. Sub. for S. B. 548 – Clarifying what parties can redeem delinquent property and limiting those entitled to bid
S. B. 580 – Authorizing election for special levy renewal
S. B. 591 – Allowing counties and municipalities to jointly undertake development projects
Com. Sub. for S. B. 596 – Modifying payment for housing and maintenance of inmates
Com. Sub. for S. B. 601 – Providing that WV Secondary School Activities Commission promulgate legislative rules
Com. Sub. for S. B. 602 – Enabling WVSU and Bluefield State University to offer associate degrees
S. B. 629 – Establishing auto-renewal program for wildlife licenses
FIRST READING
Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for S. B. 195 – Glucagon for Schools Act
Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for S. B. 273 – Relating to allocation of child protective workers in counties based upon population of county
Com. Sub. for S. B. 297 – Mountain Homes Act
Com. Sub. for S. B. 429 – Establishing statewide health and safety fee for tourism and recreational activities by county commissions
Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for S. B. 436 – Prompt Payment Act of 2023
Com. Sub. for S. B. 523 – Clarifying purpose and use of Economic Development Project Fund
Com. Sub. for S. B. 539 – Authorizing state and subdivisions to negotiate price for construction when all bids received exceed maximum budget
S. B. 553 – Allowing for evaluation of prequalified bidders to be based on best value
Com. Sub. for S. B. 577 – Reducing copay cap on insulin and devices and permitting purchase of testing equipment without prescription
S. B. 608 – Correcting list of items which are considered deadly weapons
Com. Sub. for S. B. 621 – Requiring sheriff to serve child abuse and neglect petitions without additional compensation
Com. Sub. for S. B. 630 – Creating offense of knowingly and willfully obstructing social service worker
Com. Sub. for S. B. 635 – Updating language and increasing penalties for indecent exposure
S. B. 674 – Providing statutory recognition and appointment of board members for WV First Foundation
Eng. H. B. 3141 – Relating to the practice of dentistry – (Com. amend. pending)
Senate Bills to be Introduced:
|SB679. By Sen. Tarr
|Requiring Office of Inspector General to promulgate rules concerning location of forensic group homes
|SB680. By Sen. Deeds
|Modifying awards and benefits for WV State Police officers who take disability retirement
|SB681. By Sen. Deeds
|Clarifying that juvenile competency determination process extends to status offenders
|SB682. By Sen. Taylor
|Requiring municipal elections to be held on same day as statewide elections
|SB683. By Sen. Taylor
|Changing name of School Building Authority to School Maintenance Authority
|SB684. By Sen. Grady
|Maintaining nursing board standards and accreditation
|SB685. By Sen. Smith
|Amending deliberate intent exception to immunities provided under workers compensation
|SB686. By Sen. Plymale
|Youth Mental Health Protection Act
|SB687. By Sen. Azinger
|Requiring law enforcement agencies and CPS to report certain allegations to county school personnel
|SB688. By Sen. Chapman and Hunt
|Allowing BOE to hire retired teachers to assist with tutoring
|SB689. By Sen. Maynard
|Establishing resident and nonresident wildlife viewing stamps
|SB690. By Sen. Maynard
|Allocating funds to WV Motorsports Committee
|SB691. By Sen. Maynard
|Using DHHR group home funds for cadets enrollment cost at Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy
|SB692. By Sen. Maynard and Taylor
|Relating to gender reassignment medical services for minors
|SB693. By Sen. Maynard
|Permitting Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy cadets to enroll in accredited courses in order to obtain WV Education Information System Number
|SB694. By Sen. Takubo
|Providing supplemental Medicaid reimbursement for academic medical center acute care providers
|SB695. By Sen. Hunt, Chapman, Clements, Deeds, Karnes and Stuart
|Increasing penalties for sexual assault against minors (FN)
|SB696. By Sen. Plymale and Caputo
|Prohibiting unlawful discriminatory practices covered by Human Rights Act and Fair Housing Act
|SB697. By Sen. Azinger, Maynard, Smith and Taylor
|Prohibiting gender transition surgeries, treatments, and therapies to minors
|SB698. By Sen. Takubo
|Updating term of ‘physician assistant’ to ‘physician associate’
|SB699. By Sen. Maynard
|Allocating funds to WV Flatwater Trails Commission
|SB700. By Sen. Trump
|Transferring Division of Personnel duties to individual agencies (FN)
|SB701. By Sen. Blair (Mr. President) and Woelfel
|Updating administration and requirements of Managed Timberland Program
|SB702. By Sen. Blair (Mr. President) and Woelfel [By Request of the Executive]
|Making supplementary appropriation to Division of Natural Resources, Wildlife Resources
|SB703. By Sen. Blair (Mr. President) and Woelfel [By Request of the Executive]
|Making supplementary appropriation to Department of Transportation, DMV
|SB704. By Sen. Blair (Mr. President) and Woelfel [By Request of the Executive]
|Making supplementary appropriation to BOE, Vocational Division
|SB705. By Sen. Blair (Mr. President) and Woelfel [By Request of the Executive]
|Making supplementary appropriation to Division of Health, Maternal and Child Health
|SB706. By Sen. Blair (Mr. President) and Woelfel [By Request of the Executive]
|Making supplementary appropriation to Department of Agriculture, WV Spay Neuter Assistance Fund
|SB707. By Sen. Blair (Mr. President) and Woelfel [By Request of the Executive]
|Making supplementary appropriation to Miscellaneous Boards and Commissions, Economic Development Authority
|SB708. By Sen. Blair (Mr. President) and Woelfel [By Request of the Executive]
|Making supplementary appropriation to BOE, School Lunch Program
|SB709. By Sen. Blair (Mr. President) and Woelfel [By Request of the Executive]
|Making supplementary appropriation to Miscellaneous Boards and Commissions, Consumer Advocate Fund
|SB710. By Sen. Blair (Mr. President) and Woelfel [By Request of the Executive]
|Establishing Welcome Home Grant Program (FN)
|SB711. By Sen. Blair (Mr. President) and Woelfel [By Request of the Executive]
|Making supplementary appropriation to DOT, Division of Highways
|SB712. By Sen. Blair (Mr. President) and Woelfel [By Request of the Executive]
|Making supplementary appropriation to Department of Administration, Office of Technology
|SB713. By Sen. Blair (Mr. President) and Woelfel [By Request of the Executive]
|Increasing number of districts and limit on approved costs under BUILD WV Act
|SB714. By Sen. Blair (Mr. President) and Woelfel [By Request of the Executive]
|Making supplementary appropriation to DHS, Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority
|SB715. By Sen. Blair (Mr. President) and Woelfel [By Request of the Executive]
|Making a supplementary appropriation to DHHR, WV Birth-to-Three Fund
|SB716. By Sen. Blair (Mr. President) and Woelfel [By Request of the Executive]
|Making supplementary appropriation to Department of Veterans’ Assistance, Veterans’ Facilities Support Fund
|SB717. By Sen. Blair (Mr. President) and Woelfel [By Request of the Executive]
|Making supplementary appropriation to DHHR, WV Safe Drinking Water Treatment
|SB718. By Sen. Blair (Mr. President) and Woelfel [By Request of the Executive]
|Making supplementary appropriation to Division of Human Services, Child Care Development
|SB719. By Sen. Blair (Mr. President) and Woelfel [By Request of the Executive]
|Making supplementary appropriation to BOE, School Building Authority
|SB720. By Sen. Blair (Mr. President) and Woelfel [By Request of the Executive]
|Making supplementary appropriation to Miscellaneous Boards and Commissions, PSC
|SB721. By Sen. Blair (Mr. President) and Woelfel [By Request of the Executive]
|Making supplementary appropriation to DHHR, Hospital Service Revenue Account
|SB722. By Sen. Blair (Mr. President) and Woelfel [By Request of the Executive]
|Making supplementary appropriation to Department of Commerce, Division of Rehabilitation Services
|SB723. By Sen. Blair (Mr. President) and Woelfel [By Request of the Executive]
|Making supplementary appropriation to Department of Agriculture
|SB724. By Sen. Blair (Mr. President) and Woelfel [By Request of the Executive]
|Making supplementary appropriation to DHHR, Division of Human Services
|SB725. By Sen. Tarr
|Requiring runoff elections for judicial candidates
|SB726. By Sen. Azinger
|Preventing compensatory damage awards for outstanding medical expenses
|SB727. By Sen. Deeds and Woodrum
|Providing reports to DMV on mental and physical disabilities for driver’s license
|SB728. By Sen. Woodrum
|Clarifying department responsible for administration of certain programs
|SB729. By Sen. Jeffries
|Establishing Energy Intensive Industrial or Manufacturing Consumer Tax Credit
|SB730. By Sen. Maroney
|Expanding authority of Legislative Oversight Commission on Health and Human Resources Accountability Commission
|SB731. By Sen. Azinger
|Requiring adjustment of verdicts for past expenses to reflect amount incurred and paid
The House will convene at 11 a.m.
THIRD READING
Com. Sub. for S. B. 89 – Requiring hospitals to staff qualified personnel to perform sexual assault forensic exams (Summers) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 2150 – Requiring parents or guardians to participate in programs for juveniles in an out-of-home placement (Capito) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 2848 – Water and Sewer Operator licensing reciprocity (Summers) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 3101 – Relating to notification of breast density (Summers) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 3147 – To create the Upper Ohio Valley Trail Network (Howell) (Regular)
H. B. 3215 – Relating to land use (Howell) (Regular)
H. B. 3428 – Relating to the West Virginia Business Ready Sites Program (Howell) (Regular)
SECOND READING
Com. Sub. for S. B. 10 – Campus Self-Defense Act (Capito) (Effective From Passage)
H. B. 2283 – Relating to authorized expenditures of revenues from certain state funds for fire departments (Criss) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 2498 – To require medication-assisted treatment programs to have written policies concerning community relations (Summers) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 2538 – Requiring usage of child welfare information technology systems (Criss) (Effective From Passage)
H. B. 2607 – Clarify that vehicles with a capacity larger than 10 passengers may be used to transport students provided that no more than 10 passengers may be transported at one time (Ellington) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 2900 – Relating to the Deputy Sheriff Retirement System (Criss) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 2917 – Relating to allowing retired state employees who meet the minimum qualifications necessary, to render post-retirement employment with the Department of Health and Human Resources (Criss) (Effective From Passage)
H. B. 2937 – To reduce the business license fee for WV Volunteer Fire Departments to $250 (Criss) (July 1, 2023)
H. B. 2955 – Relating to the establishment and operation of regional water, wastewater and stormwater authorities (Phillips) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 3005 – Relating to accelerating the conversion of the state excise tax on the privilege of transferring real property into a county excise tax (Criss) (Effective From Passage)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 3046 – Fast Track for Agriculture Education Endorsement (Ellington) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 3092 – Relating to in-state food service permit reciprocity (Phillips) (Regular)
Rev. Com. Sub. for H. B. 3110 – Relating to funding the Office of Oil and Gas in the Department of Environmental Protection (Criss) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 3148 – Relating to financing municipal policemen’s and firemen’s pension and relief funds (Criss) (Regular)
H. B. 3166 – To permit a hospital to hold a patient experiencing a psychiatric emergency for up to 72 hours (Capito) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 3233 – Relating generally to uniform and equipment allowances for the National Guard (Criss) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 3278 – Relating to the practice of optometry (Phillips) (Regular)
H. B. 3353 – Relating to the limitations on the financial relationships with foreign entities that have values antithetical to those of the State of West Virginia (Phillips) (Regular)
H. B. 3376 – Relating to changing the term teacher in residence to clinical teacher of record (Ellington) (Regular)
H. B. 3430 – To prohibit the bureau from assessing a fee upon local health departments (Summers) (Regular)
H. B. 3441 – Revising the training requirements for members of the Higher Education Policy Commission, Council for Community and Technical College Education and the institutional governing boards (Ellington) (Regular)
H. B. 3547 – Increasing the number of personal leave days that county board of education employees may use (Ellington) (Regular)
H. B. 3548 – Relating to teacher duty-free lunch and daily planning periods (Ellington) (Regular)
H. B. 3549 – Relating to classroom teachers and special education classroom teachers individualized education program requirements (Ellington) (Regular)
FIRST READING
H. B. 2827 – Make public charter schools eligible for Safe Schools Funds (Criss) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 3337 – Prohibiting additional drug and alcohol treatment facilities and services in a certain county (Summers) (Effective From Passage)
H. B. 3340 – To revise the West Virginia Tax Increment Financing Act (Criss) (Regular)
H. B. 3387 – Extending the moratorium on the authorization of new convention and visitors bureaus for an additional two years (Howell) (Regular)
H. B. 3391 – Establishing filing deadlines for appeals of property tax valuations and issues involving property tax classification and taxability to the West Virginia Office of Tax Appeals (Criss) (Effective From Passage)
H. B. 3408 – To clean up statutory provisions regarding the Hope Scholarship program to better reflect the intent and operation of the program (Ellington) (Regular)
H. B. 3427 – Relating to consumers sales and service tax and use tax exemption for certain goods to be incorporated into a qualified, new or expanded warehouse or distribution facility (Criss) (Regular)
H. B. 3431 – Eliminating the requirement that the apprenticeship training tax credit base be limited to wages paid to apprentices in the construction trades (Criss) (Regular)
Committee on the Judiciary – 10:15 a.m. – Room 410-M
AGENDA:
- HB3189 – The PFAS Protection Act
- HB3493 – Relating to prohibiting certain foreign ownership of agricultural land
- HB3448 – Relating generally to probation officer field training
- HB2189 – To create the “Protection of Property from Warrantless Searches Act.”
- HB3551 – Provide for criminal history record restrictions for certain persons
- HB3265 – Remove statutory mandates that the sheriff of a county shall serve process or is responsible for cost of service or arrest by another law enforcement agency
- HB3232 – Regulation of Fantasy Gaming Competitions and Implementation of Sports Wagering
- HB2252 – Relating to establishing criminal penalties for human trafficking
- HB2122 – Relating to custodial interrogation of a child
- HB Originating – Recognition, Enforcement and Registration of Canadian Domestic Violence Protective Order
- HB3188 – Relating to the establishment of an alert system for missing cognitively impaired persons
- HB3006 – West Virginia Critical Infrastructure Protection Act
Committee on Rules – 10:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber
Committee on Finance – 1 p.m. – Room 460-M
AGENDA
- H. B. 2906, Expiring funds to the unappropriated surplus balance in the State Fund, General Revenue, for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023, in the amount of $21,550,000 from the balance of moneys remaining as an unappropriated balance in Lottery Net Profits.
- H. B. 2910, Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Administration, Public Defender Services.
- H. B. 2915, Expiring funds to the unappropriated surplus balance in the State Fund, General Revenue, from the balance of moneys remaining as an unappropriated balance in the State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund.
- H. B. 3013, Relating to authorizing the Jefferson County Commission to levy a special district excise tax.
- H. B. 3064, Supplementing and amending appropriations to Department of Homeland Security, West Virginia State Police.
- H. B. 3072, Supplementing and amending appropriations to Department of Homeland Security, Division of Administrative Services.
- H. B. 3396, Supplementing, amending, and increasing existing items of appropriation from the State Road Fund to the Department of Transportation, Division of Highways.
Committee on Government Organization – 1 p.m. – Room 215-E
AGENDA
- Consideration of HB 3303, Clarifying and expanding the powers and duties of the director of the Coalfield Community Development Office.
- Consideration of HB 3438, To establish an auto-renewal licensing program that is eligible for discounts on licensing fees.
- Consideration of HB 3459, To allow for a best value procurement evaluation for prequalified bidders.
- Consideration of HB 2760, To allow CPR fire fighters to drive ambulances when both attendants are needed to administer patient care.
- Consideration of HB 3484, Relating to SNAP benefits.
- Consideration of HCR 19, Declaring the “pepperoni roll” to be the official state food of West Virginia.
- Consideration of HB 3398, Relating to the establishment of the West Virginia Memorial to Fallen Heroes of the Global War on Terrorism.
Committee on Education – 2 p.m. – Room 432-M
- TBD