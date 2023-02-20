Today at the Capitol: WV Legislature, committee schedules for Monday, Feb. 20

Monday, Feb. 20

41st day of the 2023 Legislative Session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association provides a daily preview of legislative action.

Activities Calendar:

Fairness WV Day Upper, House & Senate Rotunda and Lower Rotunda

9 A.M. – PUBLIC HEARING – IN HOUSE CHAMBER

Committee on the Judiciary – H. B. 3270, To amend the deliberate intent statute to limit noneconomic damages to $250,000.

SENATE

SENATE CALENDAR

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

S. C. R. 16 – US Army 1SG James Arnold Browning Memorial Bridge

S. C. R. 17 – US Navy HT2 Phillip Joseph “PJ” Hainer Memorial Bridge

S. R. 35 – Recognizing Society of Honor Guard, Tomb of Unknown Soldier

S. R. 36 – Designating February 20, 2023, as Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Day at Legislature

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for S. B. 191 – Relating to liability for payment of court costs as condition of pretrial diversion agreement

Eng. Com. Sub. for S. B. 293 – Increasing fees charged by sheriff (original similar to HB3466)

Eng. Com. Sub. for S. B. 303 – Relating to Violent Crime Prevention Act

Eng. Com. Sub. for S. B. 430 – Relating to State Treasurer’s authority to contract with financial institutions for banking goods and services

Eng. Com. Sub. for S. B. 455 – Modifying certain used car restrictions

Eng. S. B. 559 – Relating to spousal privilege

Eng. Com. Sub. for S. B. 568 – Relating to Dangerousness Assessment Advisory Board

Eng. S. B. 605 – Requiring state medical examiner to enter into contracts with procurement organization

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 2596 – To modify when a nonresident student’s transfer may be denied – (Com. title amend. pending)

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 2845 – Relating to removing expired provisions from the code

Eng. Com. Sub. for H. B. 3164 – To extend the termination date of the West Virginia Advisory Council on Rare Diseases due to a delay in beginning its duties

Eng. H. B. 3272 – Relating to the operation of private trust companies in West Virginia – (With right to amend)

SECOND READING

S. B. 488 – Aligning state and federal accreditation rules

Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for S. B. 543 – Authorizing rule-making changes to terms, procedures and reporting duties in higher education

Com. Sub. for S. B. 548 – Clarifying what parties can redeem delinquent property and limiting those entitled to bid

S. B. 580 – Authorizing election for special levy renewal

S. B. 591 – Allowing counties and municipalities to jointly undertake development projects

Com. Sub. for S. B. 596 – Modifying payment for housing and maintenance of inmates

Com. Sub. for S. B. 601 – Providing that WV Secondary School Activities Commission promulgate legislative rules

Com. Sub. for S. B. 602 – Enabling WVSU and Bluefield State University to offer associate degrees

S. B. 629 – Establishing auto-renewal program for wildlife licenses

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for S. B. 195 – Glucagon for Schools Act

Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for S. B. 273 – Relating to allocation of child protective workers in counties based upon population of county

Com. Sub. for S. B. 297 – Mountain Homes Act

Com. Sub. for S. B. 429 – Establishing statewide health and safety fee for tourism and recreational activities by county commissions

Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for S. B. 436 – Prompt Payment Act of 2023

Com. Sub. for S. B. 523 – Clarifying purpose and use of Economic Development Project Fund

Com. Sub. for S. B. 539 – Authorizing state and subdivisions to negotiate price for construction when all bids received exceed maximum budget

S. B. 553 – Allowing for evaluation of prequalified bidders to be based on best value

Com. Sub. for S. B. 577 – Reducing copay cap on insulin and devices and permitting purchase of testing equipment without prescription

S. B. 608 – Correcting list of items which are considered deadly weapons

Com. Sub. for S. B. 621 – Requiring sheriff to serve child abuse and neglect petitions without additional compensation

Com. Sub. for S. B. 630 – Creating offense of knowingly and willfully obstructing social service worker

Com. Sub. for S. B. 635 – Updating language and increasing penalties for indecent exposure

S. B. 674 – Providing statutory recognition and appointment of board members for WV First Foundation

Eng. H. B. 3141 – Relating to the practice of dentistry – (Com. amend. pending)

Senate Committee Schedule

Senate Bills to be Introduced:

SB679. By Sen. Tarr Requiring Office of Inspector General to promulgate rules concerning location of forensic group homes

SB680. By Sen. Deeds Modifying awards and benefits for WV State Police officers who take disability retirement

SB681. By Sen. Deeds Clarifying that juvenile competency determination process extends to status offenders

SB682. By Sen. Taylor Requiring municipal elections to be held on same day as statewide elections

SB683. By Sen. Taylor Changing name of School Building Authority to School Maintenance Authority

SB684. By Sen. Grady Maintaining nursing board standards and accreditation

SB685. By Sen. Smith Amending deliberate intent exception to immunities provided under workers compensation

SB686. By Sen. Plymale Youth Mental Health Protection Act

SB687. By Sen. Azinger Requiring law enforcement agencies and CPS to report certain allegations to county school personnel

SB688. By Sen. Chapman and Hunt Allowing BOE to hire retired teachers to assist with tutoring

SB689. By Sen. Maynard Establishing resident and nonresident wildlife viewing stamps

SB690. By Sen. Maynard Allocating funds to WV Motorsports Committee

SB691. By Sen. Maynard Using DHHR group home funds for cadets enrollment cost at Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy

SB692. By Sen. Maynard and Taylor Relating to gender reassignment medical services for minors

SB693. By Sen. Maynard Permitting Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy cadets to enroll in accredited courses in order to obtain WV Education Information System Number

SB694. By Sen. Takubo Providing supplemental Medicaid reimbursement for academic medical center acute care providers

SB695. By Sen. Hunt, Chapman, Clements, Deeds, Karnes and Stuart Increasing penalties for sexual assault against minors (FN)

SB696. By Sen. Plymale and Caputo Prohibiting unlawful discriminatory practices covered by Human Rights Act and Fair Housing Act

SB697. By Sen. Azinger, Maynard, Smith and Taylor Prohibiting gender transition surgeries, treatments, and therapies to minors

SB698. By Sen. Takubo Updating term of ‘physician assistant’ to ‘physician associate’

SB699. By Sen. Maynard Allocating funds to WV Flatwater Trails Commission

SB700. By Sen. Trump Transferring Division of Personnel duties to individual agencies (FN)

SB701. By Sen. Blair (Mr. President) and Woelfel Updating administration and requirements of Managed Timberland Program

SB702. By Sen. Blair (Mr. President) and Woelfel [By Request of the Executive] Making supplementary appropriation to Division of Natural Resources, Wildlife Resources

SB703. By Sen. Blair (Mr. President) and Woelfel [By Request of the Executive] Making supplementary appropriation to Department of Transportation, DMV

SB704. By Sen. Blair (Mr. President) and Woelfel [By Request of the Executive] Making supplementary appropriation to BOE, Vocational Division

SB705. By Sen. Blair (Mr. President) and Woelfel [By Request of the Executive] Making supplementary appropriation to Division of Health, Maternal and Child Health

SB706. By Sen. Blair (Mr. President) and Woelfel [By Request of the Executive] Making supplementary appropriation to Department of Agriculture, WV Spay Neuter Assistance Fund

SB707. By Sen. Blair (Mr. President) and Woelfel [By Request of the Executive] Making supplementary appropriation to Miscellaneous Boards and Commissions, Economic Development Authority

SB708. By Sen. Blair (Mr. President) and Woelfel [By Request of the Executive] Making supplementary appropriation to BOE, School Lunch Program

SB709. By Sen. Blair (Mr. President) and Woelfel [By Request of the Executive] Making supplementary appropriation to Miscellaneous Boards and Commissions, Consumer Advocate Fund

SB710. By Sen. Blair (Mr. President) and Woelfel [By Request of the Executive] Establishing Welcome Home Grant Program (FN)

SB711. By Sen. Blair (Mr. President) and Woelfel [By Request of the Executive] Making supplementary appropriation to DOT, Division of Highways

SB712. By Sen. Blair (Mr. President) and Woelfel [By Request of the Executive] Making supplementary appropriation to Department of Administration, Office of Technology

SB713. By Sen. Blair (Mr. President) and Woelfel [By Request of the Executive] Increasing number of districts and limit on approved costs under BUILD WV Act

SB714. By Sen. Blair (Mr. President) and Woelfel [By Request of the Executive] Making supplementary appropriation to DHS, Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority

SB715. By Sen. Blair (Mr. President) and Woelfel [By Request of the Executive] Making a supplementary appropriation to DHHR, WV Birth-to-Three Fund

SB716. By Sen. Blair (Mr. President) and Woelfel [By Request of the Executive] Making supplementary appropriation to Department of Veterans’ Assistance, Veterans’ Facilities Support Fund

SB717. By Sen. Blair (Mr. President) and Woelfel [By Request of the Executive] Making supplementary appropriation to DHHR, WV Safe Drinking Water Treatment

SB718. By Sen. Blair (Mr. President) and Woelfel [By Request of the Executive] Making supplementary appropriation to Division of Human Services, Child Care Development

SB719. By Sen. Blair (Mr. President) and Woelfel [By Request of the Executive] Making supplementary appropriation to BOE, School Building Authority

SB720. By Sen. Blair (Mr. President) and Woelfel [By Request of the Executive] Making supplementary appropriation to Miscellaneous Boards and Commissions, PSC

SB721. By Sen. Blair (Mr. President) and Woelfel [By Request of the Executive] Making supplementary appropriation to DHHR, Hospital Service Revenue Account

SB722. By Sen. Blair (Mr. President) and Woelfel [By Request of the Executive] Making supplementary appropriation to Department of Commerce, Division of Rehabilitation Services

SB723. By Sen. Blair (Mr. President) and Woelfel [By Request of the Executive] Making supplementary appropriation to Department of Agriculture

SB724. By Sen. Blair (Mr. President) and Woelfel [By Request of the Executive] Making supplementary appropriation to DHHR, Division of Human Services

SB725. By Sen. Tarr Requiring runoff elections for judicial candidates

SB726. By Sen. Azinger Preventing compensatory damage awards for outstanding medical expenses

SB727. By Sen. Deeds and Woodrum Providing reports to DMV on mental and physical disabilities for driver’s license

SB728. By Sen. Woodrum Clarifying department responsible for administration of certain programs

SB729. By Sen. Jeffries Establishing Energy Intensive Industrial or Manufacturing Consumer Tax Credit

SB730. By Sen. Maroney Expanding authority of Legislative Oversight Commission on Health and Human Resources Accountability Commission

SB731. By Sen. Azinger Requiring adjustment of verdicts for past expenses to reflect amount incurred and paid

House of Delegates

HOUSE SPECIAL CALENDAR

The House will convene at 11 a.m.

THIRD READING

Com. Sub. for S. B. 89 – Requiring hospitals to staff qualified personnel to perform sexual assault forensic exams (Summers) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2150 – Requiring parents or guardians to participate in programs for juveniles in an out-of-home placement (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2848 – Water and Sewer Operator licensing reciprocity (Summers) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3101 – Relating to notification of breast density (Summers) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3147 – To create the Upper Ohio Valley Trail Network (Howell) (Regular)

H. B. 3215 – Relating to land use (Howell) (Regular)

H. B. 3428 – Relating to the West Virginia Business Ready Sites Program (Howell) (Regular)

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for S. B. 10 – Campus Self-Defense Act (Capito) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 2283 – Relating to authorized expenditures of revenues from certain state funds for fire departments (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2498 – To require medication-assisted treatment programs to have written policies concerning community relations (Summers) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2538 – Requiring usage of child welfare information technology systems (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 2607 – Clarify that vehicles with a capacity larger than 10 passengers may be used to transport students provided that no more than 10 passengers may be transported at one time (Ellington) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2900 – Relating to the Deputy Sheriff Retirement System (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2917 – Relating to allowing retired state employees who meet the minimum qualifications necessary, to render post-retirement employment with the Department of Health and Human Resources (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 2937 – To reduce the business license fee for WV Volunteer Fire Departments to $250 (Criss) (July 1, 2023)

H. B. 2955 – Relating to the establishment and operation of regional water, wastewater and stormwater authorities (Phillips) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3005 – Relating to accelerating the conversion of the state excise tax on the privilege of transferring real property into a county excise tax (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3046 – Fast Track for Agriculture Education Endorsement (Ellington) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3092 – Relating to in-state food service permit reciprocity (Phillips) (Regular)

Rev. Com. Sub. for H. B. 3110 – Relating to funding the Office of Oil and Gas in the Department of Environmental Protection (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3148 – Relating to financing municipal policemen’s and firemen’s pension and relief funds (Criss) (Regular)

H. B. 3166 – To permit a hospital to hold a patient experiencing a psychiatric emergency for up to 72 hours (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3233 – Relating generally to uniform and equipment allowances for the National Guard (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3278 – Relating to the practice of optometry (Phillips) (Regular)

H. B. 3353 – Relating to the limitations on the financial relationships with foreign entities that have values antithetical to those of the State of West Virginia (Phillips) (Regular)

H. B. 3376 – Relating to changing the term teacher in residence to clinical teacher of record (Ellington) (Regular)

H. B. 3430 – To prohibit the bureau from assessing a fee upon local health departments (Summers) (Regular)

H. B. 3441 – Revising the training requirements for members of the Higher Education Policy Commission, Council for Community and Technical College Education and the institutional governing boards (Ellington) (Regular)

H. B. 3547 – Increasing the number of personal leave days that county board of education employees may use (Ellington) (Regular)

H. B. 3548 – Relating to teacher duty-free lunch and daily planning periods (Ellington) (Regular)

H. B. 3549 – Relating to classroom teachers and special education classroom teachers individualized education program requirements (Ellington) (Regular)

FIRST READING

H. B. 2827 – Make public charter schools eligible for Safe Schools Funds (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3337 – Prohibiting additional drug and alcohol treatment facilities and services in a certain county (Summers) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3340 – To revise the West Virginia Tax Increment Financing Act (Criss) (Regular)

H. B. 3387 – Extending the moratorium on the authorization of new convention and visitors bureaus for an additional two years (Howell) (Regular)

H. B. 3391 – Establishing filing deadlines for appeals of property tax valuations and issues involving property tax classification and taxability to the West Virginia Office of Tax Appeals (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3408 – To clean up statutory provisions regarding the Hope Scholarship program to better reflect the intent and operation of the program (Ellington) (Regular)

H. B. 3427 – Relating to consumers sales and service tax and use tax exemption for certain goods to be incorporated into a qualified, new or expanded warehouse or distribution facility (Criss) (Regular)

H. B. 3431 – Eliminating the requirement that the apprenticeship training tax credit base be limited to wages paid to apprentices in the construction trades (Criss) (Regular)

House Committee Schedule

Committee on the Judiciary – 10:15 a.m. – Room 410-M

AGENDA:

HB3189 – The PFAS Protection Act

HB3493 – Relating to prohibiting certain foreign ownership of agricultural land

HB3448 – Relating generally to probation officer field training

HB2189 – To create the “Protection of Property from Warrantless Searches Act.”

HB3551 – Provide for criminal history record restrictions for certain persons

HB3265 – Remove statutory mandates that the sheriff of a county shall serve process or is responsible for cost of service or arrest by another law enforcement agency

HB3232 – Regulation of Fantasy Gaming Competitions and Implementation of Sports Wagering

HB2252 – Relating to establishing criminal penalties for human trafficking

HB2122 – Relating to custodial interrogation of a child

HB Originating – Recognition, Enforcement and Registration of Canadian Domestic Violence Protective Order

HB3188 – Relating to the establishment of an alert system for missing cognitively impaired persons

HB3006 – West Virginia Critical Infrastructure Protection Act

Committee on Rules – 10:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber

Committee on Finance – 1 p.m. – Room 460-M

AGENDA

H. B. 2906, Expiring funds to the unappropriated surplus balance in the State Fund, General Revenue, for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023, in the amount of $21,550,000 from the balance of moneys remaining as an unappropriated balance in Lottery Net Profits.

H. B. 2910, Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Administration, Public Defender Services.

H. B. 2915, Expiring funds to the unappropriated surplus balance in the State Fund, General Revenue, from the balance of moneys remaining as an unappropriated balance in the State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund.

H. B. 3013, Relating to authorizing the Jefferson County Commission to levy a special district excise tax.

H. B. 3064, Supplementing and amending appropriations to Department of Homeland Security, West Virginia State Police.

H. B. 3072, Supplementing and amending appropriations to Department of Homeland Security, Division of Administrative Services.

H. B. 3396, Supplementing, amending, and increasing existing items of appropriation from the State Road Fund to the Department of Transportation, Division of Highways.

Committee on Government Organization – 1 p.m. – Room 215-E

AGENDA

Consideration of HB 3303, Clarifying and expanding the powers and duties of the director of the Coalfield Community Development Office.

Consideration of HB 3438, To establish an auto-renewal licensing program that is eligible for discounts on licensing fees.

Consideration of HB 3459, To allow for a best value procurement evaluation for prequalified bidders.

Consideration of HB 2760, To allow CPR fire fighters to drive ambulances when both attendants are needed to administer patient care.

Consideration of HB 3484, Relating to SNAP benefits.

Consideration of HCR 19, Declaring the “pepperoni roll” to be the official state food of West Virginia.

Consideration of HB 3398, Relating to the establishment of the West Virginia Memorial to Fallen Heroes of the Global War on Terrorism.

Committee on Education – 2 p.m. – Room 432-M