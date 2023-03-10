Today at the Capitol: WV Legislature, committee schedules for Friday

Friday, March 10

59th day of the 2023 Legislative Session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association provides a daily preview of legislative action.

Activities Calendar:

Today – WV Families United for Education, Upper House & Senate Rotunda and Lower Rotunda

Saturday – AARP Evening Reception Upper House & Senate Rotunda

SENATE

SENATE CALENDAR

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

Senate Resolutions to be Introduced:

SCR 25 : Requesting study on effects of Uniform Common Interest Ownership Act on investment opportunities and projects in WV (Rucker, Azinger, Boley, Chapman, Deeds, Hunt, Karnes, Martin, Maynard, Roberts, Smith, Stuart, Swope, Taylor, Weld)

: Requesting study on effects of Uniform Common Interest Ownership Act on investment opportunities and projects in WV (Rucker, Azinger, Boley, Chapman, Deeds, Hunt, Karnes, Martin, Maynard, Roberts, Smith, Stuart, Swope, Taylor, Weld) SR 49: Memorializing life of John Edward Eckhart, Jr, husband, father, grandfather, Fiscal Officer for WV Senate and dedicated public servant (Blair, Azinger, Barrett, Boley, Caputo, Chapman, Clements, Deeds, Grady, Hamilton, Hunt, Jeffries, Karnes, Maroney, Martin, Maynard, Nelson, Oliverio, Phillips, Plymale, Queen, Roberts, Rucker, Smith, Stover, Stuart, Swope, Takubo, Tarr, Taylor, Trump, Weld, Woelfel, Woodrum)

THIRD READING

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2005: Establishing the dual enrollment pilot program to be administered by the Higher Education Policy Commission and the Council for Community and Technical College Education in conjunction with the State Board of Education

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2007: Prohibiting certain medical practices – (Com. amends. and title amend. pending) – (With right to amend)

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2008: Requiring local entities to enforce immigration laws – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) – (With right to amend)

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2026: Authorizing municipalities with police or firefighter employees in PERS to elect to become participating employer in Municipal Police Officer and Firefighter Retirement System for a limited time – (With right to amend)

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2436: Relating to the implementation of an acuity-based patient classification system – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) – (With right to amend)

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2862: Relating generally to requirements for shareholder voting by the West Virginia Investment Management Board and the Board of Treasury Investments – (With right to amend)

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2900: Relating to the Deputy Sheriff Retirement System – (Com. title amend. pending)

· Eng. HB 2904: Supplementing and amending appropriations to the Department of Commerce, Office of the Secretary

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2908: Supplementing and amending appropriations to the Department of Commerce, Division of Forestry

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2911: Supplementing and amending appropriations to the Department of Homeland Security, Division of Administrative Services

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2914: Supplementing and amending appropriations to the Governor’s Office: Civil Contingent Fund

· Eng. HB 2939: Relating to filing of lien by municipalities for collection of refuse fees

· Eng. HB 2967: Expediting License Applications for active military members and veterans, and their spouses – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) – (With right to amend)

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3018: Establishing that 18 is the age of consent and removing the ability of an underage person to obtaining a consent to marry through their parents, legal guardians, or by petition to the circuit court – (With right to amend)

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3040: Supplementing and amending appropriations to the Department of Administration, Office of the Secretary

· Eng. HB 3065: Supplementing appropriations to the Department of Transportation, Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities: Aeronautics Commission

· Eng. HB 3067: Supplementing and amending appropriations to Department of Transportation, Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities – Public Transit

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3074: Supplementing appropriations to the Department of Transportation, Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3077: Relating to making the use of the multi-state real time tracking system permanent

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3084: Relating to revising provisions related to public charter schools – (Com. amends. pending) – (With right to amend)

· Eng. HB 3108: Supplementing and amending appropriations to the Department of Transportation, Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities – State Rail Authority

· Eng. Rev. Com. Sub. for HB 3110: Relating to funding the Office of Oil and Gas in the Department of Environmental Protection

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3130: Creating the Coalfields Energy Research and Economic Development Authority

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3135: To modify the salaries of the Governor and Constitutional officers beginning January 1, 2025 – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) – (With right to amend)

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3147: To create the Upper Ohio Valley Trail Network – (Com. title amend. pending)

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3153: Relating to distribution of certain taxes and surcharges to benefit volunteer and part-volunteer fire departments and emergency medical services providers. – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) – (With right to amend)

· Eng. HB 3166: To permit a hospital to hold a patient experiencing a psychiatric emergency for up to 72 hours – (Com. title amend. pending)

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3190: Amending the definition of “minor” – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) – (With right to amend)

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3191: Relating to certain facilities operated by the state government to obtain a license

· Eng. HB 3203: Relating generally to West Virginia Real Estate License Act – (Com. title amend. pending)

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3270: To amend the deliberate intent statute to limit noneconomic damages to $500,000

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3303: Clarifying and expanding the powers and duties of the director of the Coalfield Community Development Office – (Com. title amend. pending)

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3306: Relating to the organizational structure of the Office of Drug Control Policy – (Com. title amend. pending)

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3311: Relating to wine alcohol by volume as compared to beer – (With right to amend)

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3313: Restraining county commissions from imposing rules and regulations on farmers beyond what is already prescribed through state statute – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) – (With right to amend)

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3315: Relating generally to readiness enhancement and commission bonuses – (Com. title amend. pending) – (With right to amend)

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3354: To authorize municipalities to combine operations with other municipalities and counties to provide governmental services – (Com. title amend. pending)

· Eng. HB 3360: Creating an office of the Inspector General within the Department of Homeland Security – (Com. title amend. pending)

· Eng. HB 3432: Relating to statutory construction – (Com. title amend. pending)

· Eng. HB 3439: To limit the civil liability of child placing agencies that obtain an insurance policy in an amount not less than $1 million per incident – (Com. title amend. pending)

· Eng. HB 3443: Relating to a development or improvement on land subject to review by the State Historic Preservation Office

· Eng. HB 3451: Updating the veteran preference ratings in state code for state employment – (Com. title amend. pending)

· Eng. HB 3473: Creating a workgroup relating to Dig Once Policy – (Com. title amend. pending)

· Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3482: To create the Coal Fired Grid Stabilization and Security Act of 2023 – (Com. title amend. pending)

· Eng. HB 3509: Making a supplementary appropriation to Miscellaneous Boards and Commissions, Public Service Commission – Consumer Advocate Fund

· Eng. HB 3513: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Homeland Security, Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation – Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority

· Eng. HB 3515: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Veterans’ Assistance, Veterans’ Facilities Support Fund

· Eng. HB 3518: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Agriculture

· Eng. HB 3524: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Agriculture – West Virginia Spay Neuter Assistance Fund

· Eng. HB 3526: Making a supplementary appropriation to Miscellaneous Boards and Commissions, Public Service Commission

· Eng. HB 3552: Relating to per diem jail costs – (Com. title amend. pending)

· Eng. HB 3560: Relating to expanding the definitions of land and recreational purposes

SECOND READING

Eng. HB 2907 : Supplementing and amending appropriations to the Department of Administration, Division of General Services

: Supplementing and amending appropriations to the Department of Administration, Division of General Services Eng. HB 2913 : Supplementing and amending appropriations to the DHHR, Consolidated Medical Services Fund

: Supplementing and amending appropriations to the DHHR, Consolidated Medical Services Fund Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2928 : Supplementing and amending appropriations to DHHR, Division of Health

: Supplementing and amending appropriations to DHHR, Division of Health Eng. HB 3039 : Making a supplementary appropriation to Adjutant General – State Militia

: Making a supplementary appropriation to Adjutant General – State Militia Eng. HB 3073 : Supplementing and amending appropriations to Adjutant General – State Militia

: Supplementing and amending appropriations to Adjutant General – State Militia Eng. HB 3564 : Making a supplementary appropriation to the Division of Human Services – Energy Assistance

: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Division of Human Services – Energy Assistance

Senate Committee Schedule

10:50 a.m.: Committee on Rules (219M)

House of Delegates

RESOLUTIONS TO BE INTRODUCED

House Resolution

HR18 – Urging the Congress of the United States to enact federal law that allows for the expiration on pharmaceutical product patents in certain instances – to Rules, by Del. Linville, Hornbuckle, Adkins, Anderson, Bridges, Brooks, Burkhammer, Butler, Cannon, Chiarelli, Clark, Coop-Gonzalez, Crouse, Dean, DeVault, Dillon, Dittman, Ferrell, Fluharty, Foggin, Forsht, Garcia, A. Hall, W. Hall, Hanna, Hansen, Heckert, Hillenbrand, Hite, Holstein, Honaker, Horst, Hott, Howell, Jennings, Keaton, Kirby, Kump, Longanacre, Lucas, Marple, Mazzocchi, Miller, Petitto, Phillips, C. Pritt, E. Pritt, Pushkin, Ross, Rowe, Skaff, Street, Tully, Ward, Warner, Williams, Willis and Young – Urging the Congress of the United States to enact federal law that allows for the expiration on pharmaceutical product patents in certain instances – To Rules

House Concurrent Resolutions

HCR80 – To study pediatric cancer in Appalachia and to provide directive language asking for a report on this issue in the appalachian region – to Rules, by Del. Holstein, Adkins, Anderson, Barnhart, Brooks, Burkhammer, Butler, Cannon, Capito, Chiarelli, Clark, Cooper, Coop-Gonzalez, Criss, Crouse, Dean, DeVault, Dittman, Ellington, Espinosa, Fast, Fehrenbacher, Ferrell, Fluharty, Forsht, Foster, Garcia, Gearheart, Griffith, A. Hall, W. Hall, Hanna, Hansen, Hanshaw (Mr. Speaker), Hardy, Heckert, Hillenbrand, Hite, Honaker, Hornbuckle, Hornby, Horst, Hott, Householder, Howell, Jeffries, Jennings, Keaton, Kelly, Kimble, Kirby, Linville, Longanacre, Lucas, Marple, Maynor, Mazzocchi, McGeehan, Miller, Petitto, Phillips, Pinson, C. Pritt, E. Pritt, Pushkin, Reynolds, Ridenour, Riley, Rohrbach, Rowe, Shamblin, Sheedy, Skaff, Smith, Statler, Steele, Storch, Street, Summers, Thorne, Toney, Tully, Vance, Walker, Ward, Warner, Westfall, Williams, Willis, Young and Zatezalo –

HCR81 – Requesting Joint Committee on Government and Finance study on the problem of tire disposal and finding solutions to rid our landscape of waste tires – to Rules, By Del. Hillenbrand, DeVault and Linville –

HCR82. – February to be designated annually as West Virginia Cancer Prevention Month – to Rules, by Del. Capito, Westfall, Fast, Hornby, Criss and Summers

HOUSE SPECIAL CALENDAR

The House will convene at 9:30 a.m.

THIRD READING

Com. Sub. for S. B. 47 – Creating Charter Schools Stimulus Fund (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 121 – Creating Student Journalist Press Freedom Protection Act (Capito) (Regular)

S. B. 147 – Creating pilot program for recovery residences in Cabell County (Capito) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 187 – Making it felony offense for school employee or volunteer to engage in sexual contact with students (Capito) (Regular) [Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending] [Right to Amend]

Com. Sub. for S. B. 200 – Allowing leashed dogs to track wounded elk, turkey, and wild boar when hunting (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 220 – Industrial Hemp Development Act (Capito) (Regular) [Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending] [Right to Amend]

Com. Sub. for S. B. 232 – Creating study group to make recommendations regarding diversion of persons with disabilities from criminal justice system (Capito) (Effective From Passage)

S. B. 240 – Requiring state board of examination or registration proceedings to be open to public inspection (Phillips) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 247 – Making administrative appeals and judicial review of board action subject to provisions of Administrative Procedures Act (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 258 – Eliminating ceiling on fair market value of consumer goods and permitting dealer to require security deposit (Capito) (Regular) [Right to Amend]

Com. Sub. for S. B. 271 – Modifying approval process requirements for First Responders Honor Board (Phillips) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 298 – Relating to non-federally declared emergencies and non-states of emergency (Capito) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 302 – Relating to Law Enforcement Safety Act (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 361 – Authorizing miscellaneous boards and agencies to promulgate legislative rules (Capito) (Effective From Passage) [Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending] [Right to Amend]

Com. Sub. for S. B. 409 – Authorizing Department of Commerce to promulgate legislative rules (Capito) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 422 – Requiring public schools to publish curriculum online at beginning of each new school year (Ellington) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 426 – Banning use of certain products and platforms deemed unsafe or high risk on government systems (Capito) (Regular)

S. B. 443 – Directing payment of estate administration fee to State Auditor (Criss) (July 1, 2023)

S. B. 444 – Transferring moneys in WV Future Fund to General Revenue Fund (Criss) (July 1, 2023)

S. B. 446 – Removing methanol and methanol fuel from definition of special fuel (Criss) (July 1, 2023)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 461 – Relating to WV public employees grievance procedure (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 469 – Providing funding for CPR instruction to high school students (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 495 – Providing correctional institutions and juvenile facilities video and audio records be confidential (Capito) (Effective From Passage)

S. B. 508 – Clarifying reporting and disclosure requirements for grassroots lobbying expenditures (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 516 – Relating to requirements for disclosure of donor contributions (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 522 – Allocating percentage of county excise taxes for funding improvements to election administration (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 523 – Clarifying purpose and use of Economic Development Project Fund (Criss) (Regular) [Right to Amend]

Com. Sub. for S. B. 527 – Allowing family members of military personnel access to discharge records (Capito) (Regular)

S. B. 533 – Relating to limitations on motor vehicle used by nonprofit cooperative recycling associations (Phillips) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 534 – Relating to nonintoxicating beer, nonintoxicating craft beer, cider, wine, and liquor license requirements (Capito) (Regular) [Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending] [Right to Amend]

S. B. 544 – Increasing power purchase agreement cap (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 546 – Adding and removing certain compounds from controlled substance list (Summers) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 548 – Clarifying what parties can redeem delinquent property and limiting those entitled to bid (Capito) (Regular) [Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending] [Right to Amend]

Com. Sub. for S. B. 561 – Relating to administration of WV Drinking Water Treatment Revolving Fund Act (Criss) (July 1, 2023)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 568 – Relating to Dangerousness Assessment Advisory Board (Capito) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 573 – Relating to child support guidelines and Support Enforcement Commission (Capito) (Regular) [Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending] [Right to Amend]

Com. Sub. for S. B. 579 – Providing payment to vendors who provided services to state (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

S. B. 608 – Correcting list of items which are considered deadly weapons (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 617 – Relating to Intellectual and Development Disabilities Waiver Program Workforce Study (Summers) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 631 – Updating administration, funding, and requirements for federal elections held in WV (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 633 – Requiring prompt appearances for persons detained on capiases (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 647 – Relating to substantiation of abuse and neglect allegations (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 661 – Clarifying preferential recall rights for employees sustaining compensable injury (Phillips) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 665 – Amending licensure requirements for massage therapist (Phillips) (Regular)

S. B. 674 – Providing statutory recognition and appointment of board members for WV First Foundation (Capito) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for S. B. 677 – Clarifying role and responsibilities of State Resiliency Officer (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

S. B. 678 – Adding appropriations to DHHR, Division of Human Services (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

S. B. 733 – Relating to wildlife licenses and stamps (Phillips) (Regular)

S. B. 734 – Requiring adoption of cloud computing services by state agencies (Phillips) (Regular)

S. B. 735 – Clarifying department responsible for administration of certain programs (Phillips) (Regular) [Government Organization Committee Amendment Pending] [Right to Amend]

S. B. 737 – Emergency Medical Services Act (Criss) (Regular)

S. B. 739 – Relating to moratorium on carbon capture agreements (Anderson) (Effective From Passage)

S. B. 740 – Relating to compensation and expense reimbursement for members of Legislature (Criss) (Regular) [Finance Committee Amendment Pending] [Right to Amend]

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2883 – Making a supplemental appropriation from the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for S. B. 552 – Relating to abortion (Summers) (Regular)

House Committee Schedule

Committee on Rules – 9:15 a.m. – Behind Chamber