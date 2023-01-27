Today at the Capitol: WV Legislature, committee schedules for Friday, Jan. 27

Media Alert: Floor sessions starting at 9 a.m.

Friday, Jan. 27

17th day of the 2023 Legislative Session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association provides a daily preview of legislative action.

This preview is made possible with the support of AARP WV, WVU University Relations, and the WV Press Association Foundation.

Activities Calendar:

WV Rural Workforce Day, Upper House & Senate Rotunda

Central County HHAC, Cabin Creek Health Systems, Senate Rotunda

SENATE

SENATE CALENDAR

The Senate will convene at 9 a.m.

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 202 : Increasing terms of Natural Resources Commission members from four to seven years

: Increasing terms of Natural Resources Commission members from four to seven years Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 254 : Relating generally to mandatory state inspection of certain motor vehicles

: Relating generally to mandatory state inspection of certain motor vehicles Eng. SB 276 : Awarding service weapon of retiring State Fire Marshal

: Awarding service weapon of retiring State Fire Marshal Eng. SB 283 : Relating to Military Incentive Program

: Relating to Military Incentive Program Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 292 : Health Care Sharing Ministries Freedom to Share Act

: Health Care Sharing Ministries Freedom to Share Act Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 298 : Relating to non-federally declared emergencies and non-states of emergency

: Relating to non-federally declared emergencies and non-states of emergency Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2530 : Relating to the extension of the expiration of temporary registration plates from sixty days to ninety days

: Relating to the extension of the expiration of temporary registration plates from sixty days to ninety days Eng. HB 2533: Relating to a permanent windshield placard to be valid for the duration of the applicant’s life

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for SB 51 : Requiring impact statement in certain instances of school closing or consolidation

: Requiring impact statement in certain instances of school closing or consolidation Com. Sub. for SB 239 : Requiring Commissioner of Bureau for Behavioral Health to engage certain providers and leaders to study homeless demographic

: Requiring Commissioner of Bureau for Behavioral Health to engage certain providers and leaders to study homeless demographic SB 241 : Relating to Patient Brokering Act

: Relating to Patient Brokering Act Com. Sub. for SB 243 : Requiring substance use disorder inpatient providers to provide transportation to patients

: Requiring substance use disorder inpatient providers to provide transportation to patients Com. Sub. for SB 248 : Clarifying when excess funds accumulated by boards are to be transferred to General Revenue Fund

: Clarifying when excess funds accumulated by boards are to be transferred to General Revenue Fund SB 251 : Displaying official motto of United States in public schools and institutions of higher education

: Displaying official motto of United States in public schools and institutions of higher education Com. Sub. for SB 258 : Eliminating ceiling on fair market value of consumer goods and permitting dealer to require security deposit

: Eliminating ceiling on fair market value of consumer goods and permitting dealer to require security deposit Com. Sub. for SB 270 : Adding exemption to permit requirement for cremation

: Adding exemption to permit requirement for cremation Com. Sub. for SB 271 : Modifying approval process requirements for First Responders Honor Board

: Modifying approval process requirements for First Responders Honor Board Com. Sub. for SB 282 : Creating WV Guardian Program

: Creating WV Guardian Program Com. Sub. for SB 426 : Banning use of certain products and platforms deemed unsafe or high risk on government systems

: Banning use of certain products and platforms deemed unsafe or high risk on government systems Com. Sub. for SB 439: Establishing design-build program for DEP

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for SB 160 : Relating to WV Rail Trails Program

: Relating to WV Rail Trails Program Com. Sub. for SB 166 : Relating to reemployment after retirement by public employees

: Relating to reemployment after retirement by public employees Com. Sub. for SB 188 : Creating Grid Stabilization and Security Act of 2023

: Creating Grid Stabilization and Security Act of 2023 Com. Sub. for SB 222 : Creating taskforce to consider options for direct funding of adult education learning centers

: Creating taskforce to consider options for direct funding of adult education learning centers SB 240 : Requiring state board of examination or registration proceedings to be open to public inspection

: Requiring state board of examination or registration proceedings to be open to public inspection Com. Sub. for SB 249 : Amending Real Estate License Act

: Amending Real Estate License Act SB 306 : Establishing Summer Feeding for All Program

: Establishing Summer Feeding for All Program Com. Sub. for SB 335 : Authorizing Department of Homeland Security to promulgate legislative rules

: Authorizing Department of Homeland Security to promulgate legislative rules Com. Sub. for SB 356 : Authorizing DOT to promulgate legislative rules

: Authorizing DOT to promulgate legislative rules SB 428 : Revising requirements of local school improvement councils

: Revising requirements of local school improvement councils SB 443 : Directing payment of estate administration fee to State Auditor

: Directing payment of estate administration fee to State Auditor SB 444 : Transferring moneys in WV Future Fund to General Revenue Fund

: Transferring moneys in WV Future Fund to General Revenue Fund SB 446: Removing methanol and methanol fuel from definition of special fuel

Senate Committee Schedule

10 a.m.: Workforce (208W)

Presentation : Jason Green, Deputy Director, Workforce West Virginia

: Jason Green, Deputy Director, Workforce West Virginia Presentation : Rev. Matthew Watts, HOPE Community Development Corporation

: Rev. Matthew Watts, HOPE Community Development Corporation Strategies to mitigate WV’s labor shortage

Senate Bills to be Introduced:

SB 486: Uniform Collaborative Law Act (IB) (Woodrum, Trump; Judiciary)

· SB 487: Extending additional modification reducing federal adjusted gross income (Weld, Chapman; Finance)

· SB 488: Aligning state and federal accreditation rules (Rucker; Education)

· SB 489: Requiring BOE provide free feminine hygiene products in grades six through 12 (Grady; Education)

· SB 490: Patrol Officer Cassie Marie Johnson Memorial Act (Deeds, Hamilton, Hunt, Jeffries, Karnes, Maroney, Martin, Phillips, Stuart, Trump, Weld, Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 491: Authorizing Treasurer’s Office to promulgate legislative rule relating to Hope Scholarship Program (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 492: Requiring legislators who hold current concealed carry permit to register with Capitol Police (Chapman, Azinger, Deeds, Grady, Hamilton, Hunt, Maynard, Phillips, Rucker, Smith, Stuart, Tarr, Taylor, Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 493: Exempting WV veterans from certain fees and charges at state parks (Weld; Military)

· SB 494: Creating WV Black Lung Program (FN) (Caputo, Hamilton, Stover; Judiciary then Finance)

· SB 495: Providing correctional institutions and juvenile facilities video and audio records be confidential (Trump, Caputo, Takubo; Judiciary)

· SB 496: Allowing tax pass through entities to pay state and local taxes at entity level (FN) (Trump, Weld; Finance)

· SB 497: Repealing common law rule against perpetuities by extending it to 1,000 years for trust (Trump, Caputo, Chapman, Takubo, Weld; Judiciary)

· SB 498: Relating to employee jury service tax credit (FN) (IB) (Trump, Weld, Azinger, Caputo, Grady, Karnes, Phillips, Rucker, Smith, Stover, Takubo, Woelfel, Woodrum, Deeds, Maynard, Chapman; Judiciary then Finance)

· SB 499: Expiring unappropriated funds in General Revenue from Excess Lottery Revenue Fund (Blair, Woelfel; Finance) [By Request of the Executive]

· SB 500: Expiring unappropriated funds in General Revenue from Lottery Net Profits (Blair, Woelfel; Finance) [By Request of the Executive]

· SB 501: Making supplementary appropriation to Department of Administration, Public Defender Services (Blair, Woelfel; Finance) [By Request of the Executive]

· SB 502: Supplementing and amending appropriations to Department of Education (Blair, Woelfel; Finance) [By Request of the Executive]

· SB 503: Supplementing and amending appropriations to DHS, WV State Police (Blair, Woelfel; Finance) [By Request of the Executive]

· SB 504: Supplementing and amending appropriations to DHHR, Consolidated Medical Services Fund (Blair, Woelfel; Finance) [By Request of the Executive]

· SB 505: Supplementing and amending appropriations to Department of Administration, Office of Secretary (Blair, Woelfel; Finance) [By Request of the Executive]

· SB 506: Supplementing and amending appropriations to Department of Education, Hope Scholarship (Blair, Woelfel; Finance) [By Request of the Executive]

· SB 507: Supplementing and amending appropriations to DHS, Division of Administrative Services (Blair, Woelfel; Finance) [By Request of the Executive]

· SB 508: Clarifying reporting and disclosure requirements for grassroots lobbying expenditures (Azinger, Trump, Weld; Judiciary)

· SB 509: Requiring that free feminine hygiene products be provided to female prisoners (Rucker, Chapman, Grady; Government Organization)

· SB 510: Supplementing and amending appropriations to BOE, Department of Education (Blair, Woelfel; Finance) [By Request of the Executive]

· SJR 9: Right to medical freedom amendment (Grady, Barrett, Chapman, Deeds, Hunt, Karnes, Martin, Maynard, Phillips, Roberts, Rucker, Tarr; Judiciary then Finance)

· SR 16: Designating January 30,2023, as Future Farmers of America Day at Legislature (Smith)

· SR 17: Congratulating Kevin Gregory as WV Outstanding Tree Farmer of 2022 (Hamilton)

House of Delegates

HOUSE SPECIAL CALENDAR

The House will convene at 9 a.m.

THIRD READING

S. B. 143 – Relating to Adopt-A-Stream Program (Phillips) (Regular)

S. B. 231 – Transferring administration of WV Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer Matching Funds Program to Department of Economic Development (Howell) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2221 – Relating to bankruptcy (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 2597 – Amending performance evaluations of professional personnel (Ellington) (Regular)

H. B. 2800 – All relating to authorizing legislative rules regarding higher education (Ellington) (Regular)

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for S. B. 83 – Authorizing tactical medical professionals to carry firearms (Phillips) (Regular) [Government Organization Committee Amendment Pending]

S. B. 132 – Clarifying criminal offense of harassment (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2017 – Relating to service of process in child abuse cases (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2436 – Relating to the implementation of an acuity-based patient classification system (Summers) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2509 – Creating the Uniform Premarital Agreement Act (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 2510 – To establish the Rare Earth Element and Critical Mineral Investment Tax Credit Act (Howell) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 2512 – Transferring the administration of the West Virginia Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (SBTT) Matching Funds Program from the Department of Commerce to the Department of Economic Development (Howell) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2569 – Establishing the Motorsport Responsibility Act (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2596 – To modify when a nonresident student’s transfer may be denied (Ellington) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2832 – Clarifying appropriate and inappropriate duties for school counselors while also providing the definition of a school counselor (Ellington) (Regular)

H. B. 2835 – Repeal outdated provisions of code relating to the West Virginia graduate college and Marshall University (Ellington) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2850 – Clarifying general education teachers’ entitlements for the general education classroom that provide academic support for students identified as having an exceptionality whose least restrictive environment remains the general education classroom (Ellington) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2890 – Modifying student discipline (Ellington) (Regular)

House Committee Schedule

— Committee on Senior, Children, and Family Issues will meet immediately following the floor session in the House Judiciary Committee, Room 410M

Agenda:

Continuation of H. B. 2538, Relating to foster care.

— Finance Committee will hear budget presentations from the Secretary of State and the Attorney General tomorrow in the committee room, 460M. The full Budget Hearing Calendar is available HERE.

House Bill to be Introduced:

HB3097. By Del. Foster, Phillips, Jeffries, Fast, Burkhammer, Keaton, Brooks, Martin, Crouse and Steele – Banning Medicaid and CHIP from paying for child and adult transgender surgeries – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB3098. By Del. Ellington, Statler, Toney, Clark and Hornby – To eliminate the WV General Summative Assessment and replace it with a formative assessment given three times a year – To Education

HB3099. By Del. Young – To establish a grant program for colleges that take steps to establish themselves as Student Basic Needs campuses (FN) – To Education then Finance

HB3100. By Del. Young – Requiring medical insurance providers to include infertility services in their policies (FN) – To Banking and Insurance then Health and Human Resources

HB3101. By Del. Jeffries, Kimble, Warner, Crouse, Tully and Dittman – Relating to notification of breast density – To Health and Human Resources

HB3102. By Del. Jeffries, Kimble, Dittman and Mazzocchi – Creating Adopt-A-Trail volunteer programs for public land under DNR jurisdiction (FN) – To Agriculture and Natural Resources then Government Organization

HB3103. By Del. Jeffries, Summers, Kimble, Crouse, Householder, Phillips, Horst and Worrell – To eliminate the restriction to carry a firearm on the state capitol complex grounds – To the Judiciary

HB3104. By Del. Cooper, Street, Heckert and Sheedy – Require Surveyors to offer to record surveys of property – To Political Subdivisions then Government Organization

HB3105. By Del. Cooper, Toney, Heckert and Sheedy – Requiring Director of transportation have 2 years experience for bus operator – To Education

HB3106. By Del. Burkhammer, Lucas, Chiarelli, Thorne, Brooks, Ferrell and Keaton – Add Kratom to list of schedule I controlled substances – To Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse then the Judiciary

HB3107. By Del. Burkhammer, Householder, Foster, Butler and Riley – Removing certain requirements from WV Jobs Act – To Workforce Development then the Judiciary

HB3108. By Del. Hanshaw (Mr. Speaker) and Hornbuckle [By Request of the Executive] – Supplementing and amending appropriations to the Department of Transportation, Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities – State Rail Authority – To Finance

HB3109. By Del. Hanshaw (Mr. Speaker) and Hornbuckle [By Request of the Executive] – Supplementing and amending appropriations to the State Board of Education – State Department of Education – To Finance

HB3110. By Del. Anderson, Zatezalo, Horst, Hansen, Fehrenbacher, Cooper, Martin, Young and Hardy – Relating to funding the Office of Oil and Gas in the Department of Environmental Protection – To Energy and Manufacturing then Finance

HB3111. By Del. Linville, Cannon, Hanshaw (Mr. Speaker), Phillips, Hardy, Summers and Keaton – Creating Infrastructure Ready Jurisdictions – To Political Subdivisions then Technology and Infrastructure

HB3112. By Del. Walker – To create the Emergency Supplemental Victims Service Fund – To Finance

HB3113. By Del. Martin, Clark, Ferrell, Phillips, Hardy, Toney, Ellington, Barnhart, Tully, Mazzocchi and Howell – Requiring high school students to complete course of study in personal finance (FN) – To Education

HB3114. By Del. Street, Gearheart, Kirby, Butler, Burkhammer, Chiarelli, Mazzocchi, Hillenbrand, Petitto, Willis and Brooks – Deny severance pay to employees of DOT for failure or refusal of drug testing – To Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse then the Judiciary

HB3115. By Del. Howell, Hanshaw (Mr. Speaker), Summers, Rohrbach, Kelly, Jeffries, Petitto, Dittman, Cannon, Foggin and Cooper – To allow the development of a specialized intermediate care facility for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities – To Health and Human Resources then Finance

HB3116. By Del. Crouse, Jeffries, Lucas, Butler, Maynor, Longanacre, Mazzocchi, Petitto and Honaker – Creating the No Patient Left Alone Act – To Health and Human Resources

HB3117. By Del. Crouse, Worrell, Dillon, Lucas, Butler, Maynor, Longanacre, Mazzocchi, Petitto and Honaker – Remove assessments for homeschoolers – To Education

HB3118. By Del. Butler, Foster, Willis, Dean, Crouse, Dillon, Lucas, Kirby, Jeffries, Kimble and Cooper – Creating the Parents’ Bill of Rights – To Senior, Children, and Family Issues then the Judiciary

HB3119. By Del. Crouse, Foster, Butler, Longanacre, Mazzocchi, Cannon, Shamblin, Lucas, Petitto and Honaker – Authorizing expenditure of revenue from the Municipal Pension and Protection Fund and Fire Protection Fund – To Pensions and Retirement then Finance

HB3120. By Del. Adkins – Split the jail bills among the cities, counties, and the state – To Jails and Prisons then the Judiciary

HB3121. By Del. Jennings – Creating the Stop Our Scourge Act of 2023 – To Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse then the Judiciary

HB3122. By Del. Vance, Butler, Burkhammer, Longanacre, Dean, Kirby, Dillon, Nestor, Brooks, Toney and Cooper – Permitting certain types of rifles using an encapsulated propellant charge that loads from the breech – To Agriculture and Natural Resources then the Judiciary

HB3123. By Del. Smith – Authorizing the Treasurer’s Office to promulgate a legislative rule relating to Hope Scholarship Program – To the Judiciary

HB3124. By Del. Dean, Toney, Longanacre, Horst, Worrell, Foggin, Foster and Bridges – To allow non-resident students enrolled at West Virginia colleges and universities to purchase their hunting and fishing licenses at the resident rate. – To Agriculture and Natural Resources then Finance

HB3125. By Del. Dean, Dillon, Jeffries, Kelly, Steele, Kirby, Toney, Reynolds, Vance, Longanacre and Worrell – Allowing for a paid commission for sheriffs – To Finance

HB3126. By Del. Dean, Dillon, Foster, Jeffries, Steele, Kirby, Toney, Vance, Longanacre, Worrell and Foggin – Allotting counties $5,000 per deputy position to only be used for deputy pay raises – To Political Subdivisions then Finance

HB3127. By Del. Mazzocchi, Longanacre, Martin, Crouse, Holstein, Ridenour, Kimble, Honaker, Street, Brooks and Warner – Requiring state entities, local entities and law enforcement agencies to cooperate with the enforcement of immigration laws – To the Judiciary

HB3128. By Del. Longanacre – Requiring open captions in movie theaters within the State of West Virginia to accommodate the deaf and hard of hearing – To Health and Human Resources

HB3129. By Del. Zatezalo, Anderson, Holstein, Horst, Hott, Hansen, Fehrenbacher, Cooper, Howell, Martin and Young – Relating generally to establishing a design build program for the Department of Environmental Protection – To Energy and Manufacturing then Technology and Infrastructure