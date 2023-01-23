Today at the Capitol: WV Legislature, committee schedules for Monday, Jan. 23

Monday, Jan. 23

13th day of the 2023 Legislative Session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association provides a daily preview of legislative action.

SENATE

SENATE CALENDAR

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SR 11: Designating January 23, 2023, as WV Tourism Day at Legislature

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 59 : Requiring work search activities to qualify for unemployment benefits

: Requiring work search activities to qualify for unemployment benefits Eng. Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 65 : Granting municipal fire marshal authority to assist law-enforcement officer

: Granting municipal fire marshal authority to assist law-enforcement officer Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 89 : Requiring hospitals to staff qualified personnel to perform sexual assault forensic exams

: Requiring hospitals to staff qualified personnel to perform sexual assault forensic exams Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 200: Allowing leashed dogs to track wounded elk, turkey, bear, and wild boar when hunting

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for SB 10 : Campus Self-Defense Act

: Campus Self-Defense Act SB 207 : Relating to state allocation of funding to regional councils

: Relating to state allocation of funding to regional councils SB 231: Transferring administration of WV Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer Matching Funds Program to Department of Economic Development

FIRST READING

SB 4 : Creating Adopt-A-Trail volunteer programs for public land under DNR jurisdiction

: Creating Adopt-A-Trail volunteer programs for public land under DNR jurisdiction Com. Sub. for SB 121 : Creating Student Journalist Press Freedom Protection Act

: Creating Student Journalist Press Freedom Protection Act SB 192 : Relating to Uniform Real Property Transfer on Death Act

: Relating to Uniform Real Property Transfer on Death Act Com. Sub. for SB 208 : Relating to criminal justice training for all law-enforcement and correction officers regarding individuals with autism spectrum disorders

: Relating to criminal justice training for all law-enforcement and correction officers regarding individuals with autism spectrum disorders SB 244 : Making rosters of individuals who obtain professional, occupational, and trade licenses, registrations, and certificates available to public

: Making rosters of individuals who obtain professional, occupational, and trade licenses, registrations, and certificates available to public SB 245 : Making rules and regulations promulgated by PSC subject to legislative rule-making review procedures

: Making rules and regulations promulgated by PSC subject to legislative rule-making review procedures SB 246 : Revising membership of Broadband Enhancement Council

: Revising membership of Broadband Enhancement Council SB 262 : Allowing students to transfer schools and retain athletic eligibility

: Allowing students to transfer schools and retain athletic eligibility Com. Sub. for SB 264: Prohibiting persons who have been convicted of certain crimes against minors from holding positions on boards of education

Senate Committee Schedule

1 p.m.: Military (208W)

Organizational Motions

SB 283 : Relating to Military Incentive Program

: Relating to Military Incentive Program SB 419: Providing licensure provisions for individuals with military training

1 p.m.: Transportation and Infrastructure (451M)

Com. Sub. for SB 211 : Relating to permanent windshield placard to be valid for duration of applicant’s life

: Relating to permanent windshield placard to be valid for duration of applicant’s life Com. Sub. for SB 233 : Extending expiration of temporary registration plates from 60 to 90 days

: Extending expiration of temporary registration plates from 60 to 90 days SB 250 : Requiring level one permit holders to display student driver on rear of vehicle

: Requiring level one permit holders to display student driver on rear of vehicle Com. Sub. for SB 254: Changing annual mandatory state vehicle inspections to every two years

2 p.m.: Agriculture and Natural Resources (208W)

Com. Sub. for SB 202: Increasing appointment term of director for DNR from four to seven years

2 p.m.: Banking and Insurance (451M)

SB 209 : Permitting resident individuals to deduct medical expenses not reimbursed by insurance policy.

: Permitting resident individuals to deduct medical expenses not reimbursed by insurance policy. SB 292: Health Care Sharing Ministries Freedom to Share Act

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

o SB 80: Modifying witness fee rate paid by state to match federal court system – Subcommittee C

Referrals to Subcommittees

SB 276 : Awarding service weapon of retiring State Fire Marshal

: Awarding service weapon of retiring State Fire Marshal Com. Sub. for SB 298: Relating to non-federally declared emergencies and non-states of emergency

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

Budget Presentation : West Virginia Department of Commerce

: West Virginia Department of Commerce Budget Presentation: West Virginia Department of Economic Development

Senate Bills to be Introduced:

SB 419 : Amending professions and occupations licensure provisions for individuals with military training (Weld; Military then Government Organization)

: Amending professions and occupations licensure provisions for individuals with military training (Weld; Military then Government Organization) SB 420 : Establishing one-time bonus payment for certain retirants (FN) (Blair, Woelfel; Pensions then Finance) [By Request of the Executive]

: Establishing one-time bonus payment for certain retirants (FN) (Blair, Woelfel; Pensions then Finance) [By Request of the Executive] SB 421 : Updating federal taxable income and other terms in WV Corporation Net Income Tax Act (Blair, Woelfel; Finance) [By Request of the Executive]

: Updating federal taxable income and other terms in WV Corporation Net Income Tax Act (Blair, Woelfel; Finance) [By Request of the Executive] SB 422 : Requiring public schools to publish curriculum online at beginning of each new school year (Blair, Woelfel; Education) [By Request of the Executive]

: Requiring public schools to publish curriculum online at beginning of each new school year (Blair, Woelfel; Education) [By Request of the Executive] SB 423 : Increasing salary for certain state employees (Blair, Woelfel; Finance) [By Request of the Executive]

: Increasing salary for certain state employees (Blair, Woelfel; Finance) [By Request of the Executive] SB 424 : Authorizing refundable tax credit applied against personal income tax or corporation net income tax (Blair, Woelfel; Finance) [By Request of the Executive]

: Authorizing refundable tax credit applied against personal income tax or corporation net income tax (Blair, Woelfel; Finance) [By Request of the Executive] SB 425 : Granting cost-of-living stipend to correctional officers employed by Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation (FN) (Blair, Woelfel; Finance) [By Request of the Executive]

: Granting cost-of-living stipend to correctional officers employed by Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation (FN) (Blair, Woelfel; Finance) [By Request of the Executive] SB 426 : Banning use of certain products and platforms deemed unsafe or high risk on government systems (Blair, Woelfel; Judiciary) [By Request of the Executive]

: Banning use of certain products and platforms deemed unsafe or high risk on government systems (Blair, Woelfel; Judiciary) [By Request of the Executive] SB 427 : Updating meaning of federal adjusted gross income and certain other terms used in WV Personal Income Tax Act (Blair, Woelfel; Finance) [By Request of the Executive]

: Updating meaning of federal adjusted gross income and certain other terms used in WV Personal Income Tax Act (Blair, Woelfel; Finance) [By Request of the Executive] SB 428 : Revising requirements of local school improvement councils (Grady; Education)

: Revising requirements of local school improvement councils (Grady; Education) SB 429 : Establishing statewide health and safety fee for tourism and recreational activities by county commissions (Smith, Taylor; Government Organization)

: Establishing statewide health and safety fee for tourism and recreational activities by county commissions (Smith, Taylor; Government Organization) SB 430 : Relating to State Treasurer’s authority to contract with financial institutions for banking goods and services (Tarr; Banking and Insurance)

: Relating to State Treasurer’s authority to contract with financial institutions for banking goods and services (Tarr; Banking and Insurance) SB 431 : Modifying permissible percentage of light transmission for sun screening devices used in automotive safety glazing (Tarr; Transportation and Infrastructure)

: Modifying permissible percentage of light transmission for sun screening devices used in automotive safety glazing (Tarr; Transportation and Infrastructure) SB 432 : Granting Fleet Management Division oversight authority of state vehicle fleet (Woodrum; Government Organization)

: Granting Fleet Management Division oversight authority of state vehicle fleet (Woodrum; Government Organization) SB 433 : Establishing requirements for state board and local education agency to screen for dyslexia (FN) (Rucker; Education then Finance)

: Establishing requirements for state board and local education agency to screen for dyslexia (FN) (Rucker; Education then Finance) SB 434 : School Safety Act (Taylor, Azinger, Chapman, Karnes, Martin, Maynard, Phillips, Smith; Education then Judiciary)

: School Safety Act (Taylor, Azinger, Chapman, Karnes, Martin, Maynard, Phillips, Smith; Education then Judiciary) SB 435 : Recognizing Commission on Uniform State Laws as presumptive provider of continuing legal education (IB) (Woodrum, Trump; Judiciary)

: Recognizing Commission on Uniform State Laws as presumptive provider of continuing legal education (IB) (Woodrum, Trump; Judiciary) SB 436 : Relating to prompt payment of legitimate, uncontested invoices by state agencies (Tarr; Government Organization then Finance)

: Relating to prompt payment of legitimate, uncontested invoices by state agencies (Tarr; Government Organization then Finance) SB 437 : Relating to payment of state funds to qualified childcare entities (Chapman; Health and Human Resources then Finance)

: Relating to payment of state funds to qualified childcare entities (Chapman; Health and Human Resources then Finance) SB 438 : Return to WV Tax Credit Act (FN) (Clements; Finance)

: Return to WV Tax Credit Act (FN) (Clements; Finance) SB 439 : Establishing design-build program for DEP (Smith, Caputo, Hamilton, Phillips, Taylor; Energy, Industry, and Mining)

: Establishing design-build program for DEP (Smith, Caputo, Hamilton, Phillips, Taylor; Energy, Industry, and Mining) SB 440 : Authorizing DOH pay current obligations from State Road Fund (Clements; Transportation and Infrastructure then Finance)

: Authorizing DOH pay current obligations from State Road Fund (Clements; Transportation and Infrastructure then Finance) SB 441 : Removing additional one and one-half percent interest rate for tax underpayments (Tarr; Finance)

: Removing additional one and one-half percent interest rate for tax underpayments (Tarr; Finance) SB 442 : Providing option for pass-through entities to pay income tax at entity level (Tarr; Finance)

: Providing option for pass-through entities to pay income tax at entity level (Tarr; Finance) SB 443 : Directing payment of estate administration fee to State Auditor (Tarr; Finance)

: Directing payment of estate administration fee to State Auditor (Tarr; Finance) SB 444 : Transferring moneys in WV Future Fund to General Revenue Fund (Tarr; Finance)

: Transferring moneys in WV Future Fund to General Revenue Fund (Tarr; Finance) SB 445 : Repealing outdated section of WV code relating to WV Graduate College and Marshall University (Grady, Plymale, Woelfel; Education)

: Repealing outdated section of WV code relating to WV Graduate College and Marshall University (Grady, Plymale, Woelfel; Education) SB 446 : Removing methanol and methanol fuel from definition of special fuel (Tarr; Finance)

: Removing methanol and methanol fuel from definition of special fuel (Tarr; Finance) SR 12: Commemorating 77th Southern Legislative Conference of Council of State Governments Southern Office (Blair)

House of Delegates

HOUSE SPECIAL CALENDAR

The House will convene at 11 a.m.

THIRD READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2530 – Relating to the extension of the expiration of temporary registration plates from sixty days to ninety days (Linville) (Regular)

H. B. 2533 – Relating to a permanent windshield placard to be valid for the duration of the applicant’s life (Linville) (Regular)

SECOND READING

S. B. 128 – Clarifying authority of Governor and Legislature to proclaim and declare state of emergency and preparedness (Phillips) (Regular) [Government Organization Committee Amendment Pending]

H. B. 2310 – Provide the Division of Motor Vehicles authority to develop an “Antique Fleet” program so that multiple antique motor vehicles may utilize a single registration plate (Phillips) (Regular)

H. B. 2564 – Repeal of administrative hearing procedures for DUI offenses (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 2602 – Reestablishing certain specialized school service personnel classifications (Ellington) (Effective From Passage)

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2754 – Relating to immunizations performed in a pharmacy (Summers) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2757 – Relating to amending eligibility for the West Virginia Invest program, providing that a not-for-profit hospital based allied health program is eligible for the West Virginia Invest Program (Summers) (Regular)

H. B. 2776 – Updating meaning of federal adjusted gross income and certain other terms used in West Virginia Personal Income Tax Act (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 2777 – Updating federal taxable income and other terms in the West Virginia Corporation Net Income Tax Act (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

House Committee Schedule

Committee on Education – 1 p.m. – Room 432-M

H. B. 2005, Establishing the dual enrollment pilot program to be administered by the Higher Education Policy Commission and the Council for Community and Technical College Education in conjunction with the State Board of Education.

H. B. 2346, Declaring a shortage of qualified bus operators and allowing retired bus operators to accept employment.

H. B. 2596, To modify the ways by which students may transfer.

H. B. 2597, Amending performance evaluations of professional personnel

H. B. 2800, All relating to authorizing legislative rules regarding higher education.

H. B. 2827, Make public charter schools eligible for Safe Schools Funds.

H. B. 2832, Clarifying appropriate and inappropriate duties for school counselors while also providing the definition of a school counselor.

H. B. 2833, Establishing the behavioral health workforce education initiative at the Higher Education Policy Commission.

Committee on Government Organization – 1 p.m. – Room 215-E

Consideration of SB 143, Relating to Adopt-A-Stream Program.

Miscellaneous Rules, • HB 2669 – Authorizing the Fire Commission to promulgate a legislative rule relating to certification of home inspectors • HB 2674 – Authorizing the Fire Marshal to promulgate a legislative rule relating to certification of home inspectors • HB 2671 – Authorizing the Fire Marshal to promulgate a legislative rule relating to certification of electrical inspectors • HB 2673 – Authorizing the Fire Marshal to promulgate a legislative rule relating to electrician licensing • HB 2693 – Authorizing the Board of Acupuncture to promulgate a legislative rule relating to advertising by licensed acupuncturists • HB 2694 – Authorizing the Board of Acupuncture to promulgate a legislative rule relating to standards of practice of acupuncture by licensed acupuncturists • HB 2695 – Authorizing the Board of Acupuncture to promulgate a legislative rule relating to continuing education requirements • HB 2711 – Authorizing the Board of Funeral Service Examiners to promulgate a legislative rule relating to funeral director, embalmer, apprentice, courtesy card holders and funeral establishment requirements • HB 2712 – Authorizing the Board of Funeral Service Examiners to promulgate a legislative rule relating to crematory requirements • HB 2713 – Authorizing the Board of Funeral Service Examiners to promulgate a legislative rule relating to fee schedule • HB 2705 – Authorizing the Athletic Commission to promulgate a legislative rule relating to administrative rules of the West Virginia State Athletic Commission • HB 2706 – Authorizing the Athletic Commission to promulgate a legislative rule relating to regulation of mixed martial arts • HB 2714 – Authorizing the Board of Landscape Architects to promulgate a legislative rule relating to registration of landscape architects • HB 2741 – Authorizing the Division of Labor to promulgate a legislative rule relating to the West Virginia Board of Manufactured Housing construction and safety • HB 2742 – Authorizing the Division of Labor to promulgate a legislative rule relating to supervision of plumbing work • HB 2743 – Authorizing the Division of Labor to promulgate a legislative rule relating to regulation of heating, ventilating, and cooling work • HB 2744 – Authorizing the Division of Labor to promulgate a legislative rule relating to registration of service persons and service agencies • HB 2745 – Authorizing the Division of Labor to promulgate a legislative rule relating to registration of

Committee on the Judiciary – 3 p.m. – Room 410-M

HB2221 – Relating to bankruptcy

HB2821 – Relating to taxation of gambling and lottery winnings

HB2251 – Increasing penalties sexual offenses

House Bill to be Introduced: