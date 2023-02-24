Today at the Capitol: WV Legislature, committee schedules for Friday, Feb. 24

Friday, Feb. 24

45th day of the 2023 Legislative Session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association provides a daily preview of legislative action.

Activities Calendar:

SENATE

SENATE CALENDAR

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SCR 19 : Requesting Joint Committee on Government Organization study operations of Division of Personnel

: Requesting Joint Committee on Government Organization study operations of Division of Personnel SCR 20 : Requesting Joint Committee on Judiciary study operations of WV BRIM

: Requesting Joint Committee on Judiciary study operations of WV BRIM SR 38 : Designating February 24, 2023, as Corrections Day at Legislature

: Designating February 24, 2023, as Corrections Day at Legislature SR 39: Recognizing February 24, 2023, as WV Motorsports Day at Legislature

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 79 : Relating to compensable diseases of certain firefighters covered by workers’ compensation

: Relating to compensable diseases of certain firefighters covered by workers’ compensation Eng. Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 268 : Relating to PEIA

: Relating to PEIA Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 423 : Increasing salary for certain state employees

: Increasing salary for certain state employees Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 554 : Exempting purchases made by Auditor and WV Enterprise Resource Planning Board from certain provisions of WV code

: Exempting purchases made by Auditor and WV Enterprise Resource Planning Board from certain provisions of WV code Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 616 : WV Veterans’ Home Loan Mortgage Program of 2023

: WV Veterans’ Home Loan Mortgage Program of 2023 Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 617 : Relating to Intellectual and Development Disabilities Waiver Program Workforce Study

: Relating to Intellectual and Development Disabilities Waiver Program Workforce Study Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 646 : Creating emeritus physician license

: Creating emeritus physician license Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 649 : Authorizing Berkeley County Council to change its name to Berkeley County Commission

: Authorizing Berkeley County Council to change its name to Berkeley County Commission Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 656 : Verifying legal employment status of workers to governmental agencies

: Verifying legal employment status of workers to governmental agencies Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 657 : WV Long-Term Care Insurance Act

: WV Long-Term Care Insurance Act Eng. SB 678 : Adding appropriations to DHHR, Division of Human Services

: Adding appropriations to DHHR, Division of Human Services Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 730: Expanding authority of Legislative Oversight Commission on Health and Human Resources Accountability

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for SB 462 : Modifying certain guidelines for motor vehicle dealers, distributors, wholesalers, and manufacturers

: Modifying certain guidelines for motor vehicle dealers, distributors, wholesalers, and manufacturers Com. Sub. for SB 469 : Providing funding for CPR instruction to high school students

: Providing funding for CPR instruction to high school students SB 544 : Increasing power purchase agreement cap.

: Increasing power purchase agreement cap. Com. Sub. for SB 558 : Prohibiting law-enforcement agencies from posting booking photographs of certain criminal defendants on social media

: Prohibiting law-enforcement agencies from posting booking photographs of certain criminal defendants on social media Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 561 : Relating to administration of WV Drinking Water Treatment Revolving Fund Act

: Relating to administration of WV Drinking Water Treatment Revolving Fund Act Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 585 : Prohibiting county commissions from adopting any authorization that exceeds state law regarding agricultural operations

: Prohibiting county commissions from adopting any authorization that exceeds state law regarding agricultural operations Com. Sub. for SB 613 : Relating generally to certificates of need

: Relating generally to certificates of need SB 619 : Allowing teachers in public schools to teach intelligent design

: Allowing teachers in public schools to teach intelligent design SB 625 : Requiring certain transcripts to be accepted as record of student’s performance for placement in micro school programs

: Requiring certain transcripts to be accepted as record of student’s performance for placement in micro school programs Com. Sub. for SB 665 : Amending licensure requirements for massage therapist

: Amending licensure requirements for massage therapist Com. Sub. for SB 676 : Requiring report on Medicaid fees and managed care provider reimbursements compared to PEIA, Medicare, and surrounding states

: Requiring report on Medicaid fees and managed care provider reimbursements compared to PEIA, Medicare, and surrounding states Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2993 : Relating to rural emergency hospital licensure – (Com. amend. pending)

: Relating to rural emergency hospital licensure – (Com. amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3113 : Requiring high school students to complete course of study in personal finance – (Com. amend. pending)

: Requiring high school students to complete course of study in personal finance – (Com. amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3317: Relating to removing specific continuing education requirements – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for SB 267 : Updating law regarding prior authorizations

: Updating law regarding prior authorizations SB 438 : Return to WV Tax Credit Act

: Return to WV Tax Credit Act Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 522 : Allocating percentage of county excise taxes for funding improvements to election administration

: Allocating percentage of county excise taxes for funding improvements to election administration Com. Sub. for SB 534 : Relating to nonintoxicating beer, nonintoxicating craft beer, cider, wine, and liquor license requirements

: Relating to nonintoxicating beer, nonintoxicating craft beer, cider, wine, and liquor license requirements Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 590 : Emergency Medical Services Retirement System Act

: Emergency Medical Services Retirement System Act Com. Sub. for SB 628 : Revising provisions related to public charter schools

: Revising provisions related to public charter schools Com. Sub. for SB 667 : Requiring periodic performance audits of WV Secondary Schools Athletic Commission

: Requiring periodic performance audits of WV Secondary Schools Athletic Commission Com. Sub. for SB 677 : Clarifying role and responsibilities of State Resiliency Officer

: Clarifying role and responsibilities of State Resiliency Officer Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2062 : Establish rules and regulations for e-bikes in West Virginia that more closely comport to federal law

: Establish rules and regulations for e-bikes in West Virginia that more closely comport to federal law Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2820 : To provide HOPE Scholarship recipients with the ability to play sports- (Com. amends. pending)

: To provide HOPE Scholarship recipients with the ability to play sports- (Com. amends. pending) Eng. HB 3307 : Establishing the West Virginia-Ireland Trade Commission – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Establishing the West Virginia-Ireland Trade Commission – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. HB 3428: Relating to the West Virginia Business Ready Sites Program – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

Senate Committee Schedule

9 a.m.: Agriculture and Natural Resources (208W)

Originating Bill: Right to Repair Act

10 a.m.: Judiciary (208W)

SB 581 : Amending provisions of 2023 Farm Bill

: Amending provisions of 2023 Farm Bill SB 92 : Providing compensation to victims of abusive lawsuits

: Providing compensation to victims of abusive lawsuits SB 633: Requiring prompt appearances for persons detained on capiases

10 a.m.: Finance (451M)

SB 150: Budget Bill

10:50 a.m.: Senate Committee on Rules (219M)

15 minutes following Floor Session: Judiciary (208W)

SB 647 : Changing time on child abuse registry for certain persons

: Changing time on child abuse registry for certain persons SB 123 : Creating enhanced penalties for fleeing officer

: Creating enhanced penalties for fleeing officer SB 197: Creating Paid Parental Leave Pilot Program

House of Delegates

PUBLIC HEARING:

4 p.m. – Committee on the Judiciary will host a public hearing in the Chamber on HB3042, relating to forbidding excessive government limitations on exercise of religion.

Sign-ups to speak will begin in the Chamber at 3:30 p.m.

HOUSE SPECIAL CALENDAR

The House will convene at 11 a.m.

THIRD READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2252 – Relating to establishing criminal penalties for human trafficking (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2761 – To allow classroom aides with 10 or more years of service and good evaluations to bid on teaching positions (Ellington) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2865 – To clarify that the PSC may enter an order requiring corrective measures up to and including an acquisition of a distressed or failing utility (Linville) (Regular)

H. B. 3188 – Relating to the establishment of an alert system for missing cognitively impaired persons (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3189 – The PFAS Protection Act (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3198 – Relating to obtaining title to abandoned or junked motor vehicles abandoned on the property or place of business of an automobile dealer (Linville) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3247 – Relating to abuse and or neglect of individuals with an intellectual and or developmental disability (Summers) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3265 – Remove statutory mandates that the sheriff of a county shall serve process or is responsible for cost of service or arrest by another law enforcement agency (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3417 – Including Potomac State College in the definition of community and technical college education program for participation in the “Learn and Earn Program” (Howell) (Regular)

H. B. 3448 – Relating generally to probation officer field training (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3499 – To permit joint tenancy with rights of survivorship when transfer on death deeds specify a joint tenancy with right of survivorship (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3555 – Relating to student purchase and refunds of course material (Ellington) (Regular)

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for S. B. 594 – Specifying fairness in cost sharing calculations for certain high deductible health plans (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2016 – Relating to confidential childcare records (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2064 – To create commercial opportunity zones to attract new businesses to West Virginia (Howell) (July 1, 2023)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2065 – West Virginia Heavy Duty Truck Excise Tax Elimination Act (Howell) (July 1, 2023)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2122 – Relating to custodial interrogation of a child (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2483 – Creating a tax credit for improving facades in historic districts (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2567 – Relating to felony trespassing (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2648 – Authorizing certain agencies and boards of the DHHR to promulgate a legislative rule (Capito) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2759 – Relating to updating the health care provider tax (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2760 – To allow CPR fire fighters to drive ambulances when both attendants are needed to administer patient care (Phillips) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3006 – West Virginia Critical Infrastructure Protection Act (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3013 – Relating to authorizing the Jefferson County Commission to levy a special district excise tax (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3059 – Give PSC authority to fine Class I railroads for safety and operational violations (Linville) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3114 – Deny severance pay to employees of DOT for failure or refusal of drug testing (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3214 – To create the Road Optimization & Assessment Data (ROAD) Pilot Project (Linville) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3274 – Creating the Affordable Medicaid Buy-in Program (Summers) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3341 – To allow cigar bars (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3398 – Relating to the establishment of the West Virginia Memorial to Fallen Heroes of the Global War on Terrorism (Phillips) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3409 – Relating to authorizing application of the manufacturing investment tax credit and the manufacturing property tax adjustment credit against personal income tax (Criss) (Regular)

H. B. 3444 – Relating to the creation of the West Virginia Semiquincentennial Commission and Fund (Howell) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3445 – Relating generally to probation and parole (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3450 – Relating generally to racetrack video lottery and the Licensed Racetrack Modernization Fund (Criss) (Regular)

H. B. 3459 – To allow for a best value procurement evaluation for prequalified bidders (Phillips) (Regular)

H. B. 3473 – Creating a workgroup relating to Dig Once Policy (Linville) (July 1, 2023)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3479 – Creating requirements for use of unmanned aircraft (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3482 – To create the Coal Fired Grid Stabilization and Security Act of 2023 (Howell) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3484 – Relating to SNAP benefits (Phillips) (Regular)

H. B. 3487 – Relating to cost-sharing calculations for certain Health Savings Account-qualified High Deductible Health Plans (Summers) (Regular)

H. B. 3493 – Relating to prohibiting certain foreign ownership of agricultural land (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3551 – Provide for criminal history record restrictions for certain persons (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3552 – Relating to per diem jail costs (Kelly) (Regular)

H. B. 3554 – Relating to prohibiting a municipality or the governing body of any municipality from limiting rental of a property (Howell) (Regular)

H. B. 3556 – Uniform Recognition and Enforcement of Canadian Domestic Violence Protective Orders Act (Capito) (Regular)

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for S. B. 51 – Requiring impact statement in certain instances of school closing or consolidation (Ellington) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2026 – Authorizing municipalities with police or firefighter employees in PERS to elect to become participating employer in Municipal Police Officer and Firefighter Retirement System for a limited time (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2305 – Relating to titling and registration of foreign market vehicles (Phillips) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2860 – To dispose of old AFFF foam accumulated by fire departments (Phillips) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3042 – Relating to forbidding excessive government limitations on exercise of religion (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3095 – Creating a Department of Economic Development grant program relating to agricultural vocational and technical training facilities at West Virginia schools (Ellington) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3211 – Relating to authorizing service credit for unused accrued annual or sick leave days for use in determining retirement benefits in the Municipal Police Officer and Firefighter Retirement System (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3232 – Regulation of Fantasy Gaming Competitions and Implementation of Sports Wagering (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3244 – Relating to Municipal Pensions Oversight Board proposing legislative rules (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3254 – Establishing a State Military Funeral Honor Guard in honor of Hershel “Woody” Williams, known as the Hershel “Woody” Williams State Military Funeral Honor Guard (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3271 – Relating to increasing monitoring of special education classrooms (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3280 – Authorizing adjustment from federal adjusted gross income for certain law enforcement pension benefit payments (Criss) (Regular)

H. B. 3299 – Relating to Natural Resource Police Officer Retirement (Criss) (Regular) [Finance Committee Title Amendment Pending]

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3363 – Law Enforcement Officers Safety Act (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3364 – Requiring the closure of certain municipal policemen’s and firemen’s pension and relief funds as condition of issuance of pension funding revenue bonds (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3421 – Recodifying the code to eliminate conflicts (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3432 – Relating to statutory construction (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 3519 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Transportation, Division of Motor Vehicles (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3520 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Education, State Board of Education – Vocational Division (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3521 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Division of Health – Maternal and Child Health (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3522 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Commerce, Division of Natural Resources – License Fund – Wildlife Resources (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3523 – Making a supplementary appropriation to Miscellaneous Boards and Commissions, Economic Development Authority (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3528 – Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Health – Hospital Services Revenue Account Special Fund Capital Improvement, Renovation and Operations (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3558 – Relating to providing an exception to the provisions of the Uniform Common Interest Ownership Act (UCOIA) (Howell) (Regular)

House Committee Schedule

9 a.m. – Judiciary Committee will meet in the committee meeting room, 410M

Agenda:

HB3156 – Raising the compensation rates of panel attorneys

HB3146 – Establishing in West Virginia Code, the contents of the Uniform Public Meetings During Emergencies Act

HB3480 – Enact the West Virginia Consumer Financial Privacy Act of 2023

HB3270 – To amend the deliberate intent statute to limit noneconomic damages to $250,000

HB3360 – Creating an office of the Inspector General within the Department of Homeland Security

HB3313 – Restraining county commissions from imposing rules and regulations on farmers beyond what is already prescribed through state statute

HB3439 – To limit the civil liability of child placing agencies that obtain an insurance policy in an amount not less than $1 million per incident

HB3500 – Allowing consumer lenders to permit employees to conduct certain business at locations other than the licensee’s designated office

HB3287 – Providing that records of Department of Health and Human Services of sustained and non-sustained allegations of child abuse or neglect are preserved

9 a.m. – Committee on Finance will meet in the committee meeting room, 460M

Agenda:

H. B. 3529, Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Commerce, State Board of Rehabilitation – Division of Rehabilitation Services.

H. B. 3370, Creating loan program for certain properties and developments on U. S. Army Corps of Engineers land, state parks and resorts.

H. B. 3084, Relating to revising provisions related to public charter schools.