Today at the Capitol: WV Legislature, committee schedules for Friday, Feb. 10

Friday, Feb. 10
31st day of the 2023 Legislative Session
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association provides a daily preview of legislative action.
The Senate will convene at 9 a.m.
THIRD READING
- Eng. SB 234: Clarifying uniform statewide deadline for electronically submitted voter registration applications
- Eng. Rev. Com. Sub. for SB 250: Requiring certain drivers display student driver sign on rear of vehicle
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 302: Relating to Law Enforcement Safety Act
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 472: Creating criminal offense of indecent exposure in front of minors – (With right to amend)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 484: Clarifying terms and offense of human smuggling
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 490: Patrol Officer Cassie Marie Johnson Memorial Act
- Eng. SB 493: Exempting WV veterans from certain fees and charges at state parks
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 515: Clarifying deadline to file annual report for companies authorized to do business in WV
- Eng. SB 529: Allowing businesses to register as limited liability limited partnerships
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 532: Sex Offender Registration Act
- Eng. SB 533: Relating to limitations on motor vehicle used by nonprofit cooperative recycling associations
- Eng. HB 2602: Reestablishing certain specialized school service personnel classifications
SECOND READING
- Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 47: Creating Charter Schools Stimulus Fund
- Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 187: Making it felony offense for school employee or volunteer to engage in sexual contact with students
- SB 237: Relating to Public Employees Retirement System and State Teachers Retirement System
- Com. Sub. for SB 290: Relating to dental health care service plans
- SB 441: Removing additional one and one-half percent interest rate for tax underpayments
- SB 487: Extending additional modification reducing federal adjusted gross income
- Com. Sub. for SB 505: Supplementing and amending appropriations to Department of Administration, Office of Secretary
- SB 508: Clarifying reporting and disclosure requirements for grassroots lobbying expenditures
- Com. Sub. for SB 516: Relating to requirements for disclosure of donor contributions
- Com. Sub. for SB 527: Allowing family members of military personnel access to discharge records
- Eng. HB 2310: Provide the Division of Motor Vehicles authority to develop an “Antique Fleet” program so that multiple antique motor vehicles may utilize a single registration plate
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3061: Relating to updating the authority of the Foster Care Ombudsman
FIRST READING
- Com. Sub. for SB 31: Relating to permissible expenditures by Water Development Authority from Infrastructure Fund
- SB 99: Relating to meetings among county boards of education
- Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 274: Third Grade Success Act
- Com. Sub. for SB 409: Authorizing certain agencies of Department of Commerce to promulgate legislative rules
- SB 452: Relating to Emergency Medical Services Retirement System
- Com. Sub. for SB 453: Ensuring retirement contributions and delinquency charges of charter school employees be paid upon school closure or by successor
- SB 458: Setting rate of interest on delinquent retirement contribution submissions
- SB 474: Requiring municipal pensions oversight board to propose legislative rules
- Com. Sub. for SB 478: Relating to Jumpstart Savings Program
- SB 481: Extending sunset provision of Upper Kanawha Valley Resiliency and Revitalization Program
10 a.m.: Workforce (208W)
- Presentation: Senator Rollan Roberts – An Innovative Approach to Enhancing the Labor Force Participation Rate (LFPR) in WV
Senate Bills to be Introduced:
|SB600. By Sen. Phillips
|Specifying requirements for shareholder voting by WV Investment Management Board and Board of Treasury Investments
|Banking and Insurance
|SB601. By Sen. Rucker
|Allowing students of certain schools to participate in extracurricular activities of public schools
|School Choice
|SB602. By Sen. Grady, Tarr and Trump
|Enabling WVSU and Bluefield State University to offer associate degrees (FN)
|Education then Finance
|SB603. By Sen. Taylor
|Authorizing WVSSAC to promulgate legislative rules
|Education
|SB604. By Sen. Woodrum
|Authorizing DHS to establish Office of Inspector General
|Judiciary
|SB605. By Sen. Maroney
|Requiring state medical examiner to enter into contracts with procurement organization
|Health and Human Resources
|SB606. By Sen. Rucker
|Exempting ad valorum property tax on property used for divine worship, educational and charitable purposes
|Finance
|SCR11. By Sen. Woodrum
|US Army SGT Brian Christopher Karim Memorial Bridge
|SR29. By Sen. Boley, Blair (Mr. President), Azinger, Barrett, Chapman, Clements, Deeds, Grady, Hamilton, Hunt, Jeffries, Karnes, Maroney, Maynard, Nelson, Oliverio, Plymale, Queen, Roberts, Smith, Stuart, Takubo, Tarr, Taylor, Trump, Weld and Woodrum
|Strongly encouraging Monongahela Power Company to purchase Pleasants Power Station
The House will convene at 9 a.m.
THIRD READING
Com. Sub. for H. B. 2218 – Distracted Driving Act (Capito) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 2832 – Clarifying appropriate and inappropriate duties for school counselors while also providing the definition of a school counselor (Ellington) (Regular)
H. B. 2882 – Making a supplemental appropriation to the Department of Economic Development (Criss) (Effective From Passage)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 3130 – Creating the Coalfields Energy Research and Economic Development Authority (Phillips) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 3145 – Recognizing the Commission on Uniform State Laws as a presumptive provider of continuing legal education (Capito) (Regular)
SECOND READING
Com. Sub. for H. B. 2075 – To provide a means to classify when medications should be continued or stopped for patients (Summers) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 2621 – Relating generally to bail bondsman (Capito) (Regular)
H. B. 2899 – Repealing two sections of code relating to gas utility rates (Linville) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 3111 – Creating Infrastructure Ready Jurisdictions (Linville) (Regular)
H. B. 3199 – Relating to removing the requirement that an ectopic pregnancy be reported (Summers) (Effective From Passage)
H. B. 3268 – Add protections for WV residents who reside out of state for certain time periods from non-renewal of licenses and registration (Linville) (July 1, 2023)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 3306 – Relating to the organizational structure of the Office of Drug Control Policy (Summers) (Regular)
H. B. 3307 – Establishing the West Virginia-Ireland Trade Commission (Howell) (Regular)
FIRST READING
Com. Sub. for H. B. 2005 – Establishing the dual enrollment pilot program to be administered by the Higher Education Policy Commission and the Council for Community and Technical College Education in conjunction with the State Board of Education (Criss) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 2006 – Relating to reorganizing the Department of Health and Human Resources (Criss) (Regular)
H. B. 2309 – To require the Division of Forestry to create an online renewal process no later than July 1, 2023 (Phillips) (Regular) [Government Organization Committee Amendment Pending]
Com. Sub. for H. B. 2540 – Travel Insurance Model Act (Capito) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 2605 – Relating to Good Samaritan law (Capito) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 2817 – Relating to Public Service Commission jurisdiction over alternative fuel for motor vehicles (Capito) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 3044 – Relating to the annual fee for limited video lottery terminal permits (Criss) (Effective From Passage)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 3098 – To eliminate the WV General Summative Assessment and replace it with a formative assessment given three times a year (Ellington) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 3113 – Requiring high school students to complete course of study in personal finance (Ellington) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 3122 – Permitting certain types of rifles using an encapsulated propellant charge that loads from the breech (Capito) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 3210 – Relating to the performance of installation of propane gas systems (Phillips) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 3261 – Relating to Social Workers Qualifications (Phillips) (Regular)
H. B. 3272 – Relating to the operation of private trust companies in West Virginia (Capito) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 3302 – To recognize unborn child as distinct victim in a DUI causing death (Capito) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 3311 – Relating to wine alcohol by volume as compared to beer (Phillips) (Regular)
Com. Sub. for H. B. 3318 – Relating to location of services provided by the Workforce Development Board as related to the one-stop delivery system (Phillips) (Regular)
8:45 p.m. – Rules Committee will meet behind the House Chamber
Immediately following floor session – Judiciary Committee will meet in the committee meeting room, 410M
Agenda:
- HB2471 – Relating to the suspension of driver’s license for unpaid tickets
- HB2150 – Requiring parents or guardians to participate in programs for juveniles in an out-of-home placement
- HB2638 – Authorizing the Department of Administration to promulgate a legislative rule relating to purchasing
a. 148-CSR-01
b. 148-CSR-06
- HB2640 – Authorizing the Department of Environmental Protection to promulgate a legislative rule relating to standards of performance for new stationary sources
a. 33-CSR-10
b. 33-CSR-13
c. 38-CSR-03
d. 45-CSR-16
e. 45-CSR-30
f. 45-CSR-34
g. 45-CSR-40
h. 60-CSR-11
30 minutes after floor session – Education Committee will meet in the committee meeting room, 432M
Agenda:
- H. B. 3218, To require suicide prevention resources be printed on student identification cards at any school that issues identification cards for students in grades 6-12 in public schools and for students in a public or private institution of higher education.
- H. B. 3259, Exempting county school busses from paying the toll.
- H. B. 3271, Relating to increasing monitoring of special education classrooms.
- S. B. 275, Adding State Fire Marshals to statute included with law enforcement and first responders that receive information on school safety requirements.
- TBD