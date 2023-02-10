Today at the Capitol: WV Legislature, committee schedules for Friday, Feb. 10

Friday, Feb. 10

31st day of the 2023 Legislative Session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association provides a daily preview of legislative action.

Activities Calendar:

SENATE

SENATE CALENDAR

The Senate will convene at 9 a.m.

THIRD READING

Eng. SB 234 : Clarifying uniform statewide deadline for electronically submitted voter registration applications

: Clarifying uniform statewide deadline for electronically submitted voter registration applications Eng. Rev. Com. Sub. for SB 250 : Requiring certain drivers display student driver sign on rear of vehicle

: Requiring certain drivers display student driver sign on rear of vehicle Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 302 : Relating to Law Enforcement Safety Act

: Relating to Law Enforcement Safety Act Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 472 : Creating criminal offense of indecent exposure in front of minors – (With right to amend)

: Creating criminal offense of indecent exposure in front of minors – (With right to amend) Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 484 : Clarifying terms and offense of human smuggling

: Clarifying terms and offense of human smuggling Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 490 : Patrol Officer Cassie Marie Johnson Memorial Act

: Patrol Officer Cassie Marie Johnson Memorial Act Eng. SB 493 : Exempting WV veterans from certain fees and charges at state parks

: Exempting WV veterans from certain fees and charges at state parks Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 515 : Clarifying deadline to file annual report for companies authorized to do business in WV

: Clarifying deadline to file annual report for companies authorized to do business in WV Eng. SB 529 : Allowing businesses to register as limited liability limited partnerships

: Allowing businesses to register as limited liability limited partnerships Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 532 : Sex Offender Registration Act

: Sex Offender Registration Act Eng. SB 533 : Relating to limitations on motor vehicle used by nonprofit cooperative recycling associations

: Relating to limitations on motor vehicle used by nonprofit cooperative recycling associations Eng. HB 2602: Reestablishing certain specialized school service personnel classifications

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 47 : Creating Charter Schools Stimulus Fund

: Creating Charter Schools Stimulus Fund Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 187 : Making it felony offense for school employee or volunteer to engage in sexual contact with students

: Making it felony offense for school employee or volunteer to engage in sexual contact with students SB 237 : Relating to Public Employees Retirement System and State Teachers Retirement System

: Relating to Public Employees Retirement System and State Teachers Retirement System Com. Sub. for SB 290 : Relating to dental health care service plans

: Relating to dental health care service plans SB 441 : Removing additional one and one-half percent interest rate for tax underpayments

: Removing additional one and one-half percent interest rate for tax underpayments SB 487 : Extending additional modification reducing federal adjusted gross income

: Extending additional modification reducing federal adjusted gross income Com. Sub. for SB 505 : Supplementing and amending appropriations to Department of Administration, Office of Secretary

: Supplementing and amending appropriations to Department of Administration, Office of Secretary SB 508 : Clarifying reporting and disclosure requirements for grassroots lobbying expenditures

: Clarifying reporting and disclosure requirements for grassroots lobbying expenditures Com. Sub. for SB 516 : Relating to requirements for disclosure of donor contributions

: Relating to requirements for disclosure of donor contributions Com. Sub. for SB 527 : Allowing family members of military personnel access to discharge records

: Allowing family members of military personnel access to discharge records Eng. HB 2310 : Provide the Division of Motor Vehicles authority to develop an “Antique Fleet” program so that multiple antique motor vehicles may utilize a single registration plate

: Provide the Division of Motor Vehicles authority to develop an “Antique Fleet” program so that multiple antique motor vehicles may utilize a single registration plate Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3061: Relating to updating the authority of the Foster Care Ombudsman

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for SB 31 : Relating to permissible expenditures by Water Development Authority from Infrastructure Fund

: Relating to permissible expenditures by Water Development Authority from Infrastructure Fund SB 99 : Relating to meetings among county boards of education

: Relating to meetings among county boards of education Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 274 : Third Grade Success Act

: Third Grade Success Act Com. Sub. for SB 409 : Authorizing certain agencies of Department of Commerce to promulgate legislative rules

: Authorizing certain agencies of Department of Commerce to promulgate legislative rules SB 452 : Relating to Emergency Medical Services Retirement System

: Relating to Emergency Medical Services Retirement System Com. Sub. for SB 453 : Ensuring retirement contributions and delinquency charges of charter school employees be paid upon school closure or by successor

: Ensuring retirement contributions and delinquency charges of charter school employees be paid upon school closure or by successor SB 458 : Setting rate of interest on delinquent retirement contribution submissions

: Setting rate of interest on delinquent retirement contribution submissions SB 474 : Requiring municipal pensions oversight board to propose legislative rules

: Requiring municipal pensions oversight board to propose legislative rules Com. Sub. for SB 478 : Relating to Jumpstart Savings Program

: Relating to Jumpstart Savings Program SB 481: Extending sunset provision of Upper Kanawha Valley Resiliency and Revitalization Program

Senate Committee Schedule

10 a.m.: Workforce (208W)

Presentation: Senator Rollan Roberts – An Innovative Approach to Enhancing the Labor Force Participation Rate (LFPR) in WV

Senate Bills to be Introduced:

SB600. By Sen. Phillips Specifying requirements for shareholder voting by WV Investment Management Board and Board of Treasury Investments Banking and Insurance

SB601. By Sen. Rucker Allowing students of certain schools to participate in extracurricular activities of public schools School Choice

SB602. By Sen. Grady, Tarr and Trump Enabling WVSU and Bluefield State University to offer associate degrees (FN) Education then Finance

SB603. By Sen. Taylor Authorizing WVSSAC to promulgate legislative rules Education

SB604. By Sen. Woodrum Authorizing DHS to establish Office of Inspector General Judiciary

SB605. By Sen. Maroney Requiring state medical examiner to enter into contracts with procurement organization Health and Human Resources

SB606. By Sen. Rucker Exempting ad valorum property tax on property used for divine worship, educational and charitable purposes Finance

SCR11. By Sen. Woodrum US Army SGT Brian Christopher Karim Memorial Bridge

SR29. By Sen. Boley, Blair (Mr. President), Azinger, Barrett, Chapman, Clements, Deeds, Grady, Hamilton, Hunt, Jeffries, Karnes, Maroney, Maynard, Nelson, Oliverio, Plymale, Queen, Roberts, Smith, Stuart, Takubo, Tarr, Taylor, Trump, Weld and Woodrum Strongly encouraging Monongahela Power Company to purchase Pleasants Power Station

House of Delegates

HOUSE SPECIAL CALENDAR

The House will convene at 9 a.m.

THIRD READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2218 – Distracted Driving Act (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2832 – Clarifying appropriate and inappropriate duties for school counselors while also providing the definition of a school counselor (Ellington) (Regular)

H. B. 2882 – Making a supplemental appropriation to the Department of Economic Development (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3130 – Creating the Coalfields Energy Research and Economic Development Authority (Phillips) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3145 – Recognizing the Commission on Uniform State Laws as a presumptive provider of continuing legal education (Capito) (Regular)

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2075 – To provide a means to classify when medications should be continued or stopped for patients (Summers) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2621 – Relating generally to bail bondsman (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 2899 – Repealing two sections of code relating to gas utility rates (Linville) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3111 – Creating Infrastructure Ready Jurisdictions (Linville) (Regular)

H. B. 3199 – Relating to removing the requirement that an ectopic pregnancy be reported (Summers) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 3268 – Add protections for WV residents who reside out of state for certain time periods from non-renewal of licenses and registration (Linville) (July 1, 2023)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3306 – Relating to the organizational structure of the Office of Drug Control Policy (Summers) (Regular)

H. B. 3307 – Establishing the West Virginia-Ireland Trade Commission (Howell) (Regular)

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2005 – Establishing the dual enrollment pilot program to be administered by the Higher Education Policy Commission and the Council for Community and Technical College Education in conjunction with the State Board of Education (Criss) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2006 – Relating to reorganizing the Department of Health and Human Resources (Criss) (Regular)

H. B. 2309 – To require the Division of Forestry to create an online renewal process no later than July 1, 2023 (Phillips) (Regular) [Government Organization Committee Amendment Pending]

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2540 – Travel Insurance Model Act (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2605 – Relating to Good Samaritan law (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2817 – Relating to Public Service Commission jurisdiction over alternative fuel for motor vehicles (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3044 – Relating to the annual fee for limited video lottery terminal permits (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3098 – To eliminate the WV General Summative Assessment and replace it with a formative assessment given three times a year (Ellington) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3113 – Requiring high school students to complete course of study in personal finance (Ellington) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3122 – Permitting certain types of rifles using an encapsulated propellant charge that loads from the breech (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3210 – Relating to the performance of installation of propane gas systems (Phillips) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3261 – Relating to Social Workers Qualifications (Phillips) (Regular)

H. B. 3272 – Relating to the operation of private trust companies in West Virginia (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3302 – To recognize unborn child as distinct victim in a DUI causing death (Capito) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3311 – Relating to wine alcohol by volume as compared to beer (Phillips) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 3318 – Relating to location of services provided by the Workforce Development Board as related to the one-stop delivery system (Phillips) (Regular)

House Committee Schedule

8:45 p.m. – Rules Committee will meet behind the House Chamber

Immediately following floor session – Judiciary Committee will meet in the committee meeting room, 410M

Agenda:

HB2471 – Relating to the suspension of driver’s license for unpaid tickets

HB2150 – Requiring parents or guardians to participate in programs for juveniles in an out-of-home placement

HB2638 – Authorizing the Department of Administration to promulgate a legislative rule relating to purchasing

a. 148-CSR-01

b. 148-CSR-06

HB2640 – Authorizing the Department of Environmental Protection to promulgate a legislative rule relating to standards of performance for new stationary sources

a. 33-CSR-10

b. 33-CSR-13

c. 38-CSR-03

d. 45-CSR-16

e. 45-CSR-30

f. 45-CSR-34

g. 45-CSR-40

h. 60-CSR-11

30 minutes after floor session – Education Committee will meet in the committee meeting room, 432M

Agenda:

H. B. 3218, To require suicide prevention resources be printed on student identification cards at any school that issues identification cards for students in grades 6-12 in public schools and for students in a public or private institution of higher education.

H. B. 3259, Exempting county school busses from paying the toll.

H. B. 3271, Relating to increasing monitoring of special education classrooms.

S. B. 275, Adding State Fire Marshals to statute included with law enforcement and first responders that receive information on school safety requirements.

House Bill to be Introduced: