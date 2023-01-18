Today at the Capitol: WV Legislature, committee schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 18

Wednesday, Jan. 18

8th day of the 2023 Legislative Session

SENATE

SENATE CALENDAR

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SCR 4 : Ira ‘Noon’ Copley and Marie Copley Memorial Bridge

: Ira ‘Noon’ Copley and Marie Copley Memorial Bridge SR 9: Designating Jan. 18, 2023, as Jan Lilly-Stewart Disability Advocacy Day

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 83: Authorizing tactical medical professionals to carry firearms

SECOND READING

SB 74: Providing for substantial deference to State Superintendent’s interpretations of school laws

FIRST READING

SB 115 : Providing procedure for WV to select delegates to Article V Convention

: Providing procedure for WV to select delegates to Article V Convention Com. Sub. for SB 124 : Authorizing child sexual abuse and sexual violence prevention program and in-service training in child sexual abuse prevention

: Authorizing child sexual abuse and sexual violence prevention program and in-service training in child sexual abuse prevention Com. Sub. for SB 200: Allowing leashed dogs to track wounded elk, turkey, bear, and wild boar when hunting

Senate Committee Schedule

1 p.m.: Economic Development (451M)

SB 188 : Creating Grid Stabilization and Security Act of 2023

: Creating Grid Stabilization and Security Act of 2023 SB 207 : Relating to state allocation of funding to regional councils

: Relating to state allocation of funding to regional councils SB 231 : Transferring administration of WV Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer Matching Funds Program to Department of Economic Development

: Transferring administration of WV Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer Matching Funds Program to Department of Economic Development SB 256: Relating to WV Economic Development

2 p.m.: Outdoor Recreation (208W)

Organizational Motions

SB 4 : Creating Adopt-A-Trail volunteer programs for public land under DNR jurisdiction

: Creating Adopt-A-Trail volunteer programs for public land under DNR jurisdiction Com. Sub. for SB 236: Motorsports Responsibility Act

2 p.m.: Pensions (451M)

SB 237 : Relating to Public Employees Retirement System and State Teachers Retirement System

: Relating to Public Employees Retirement System and State Teachers Retirement System Presentation: Jeffrey Fleck, Executive Director of the Public Employees Retirement Board (CPRB)

o Overview of Pensions

o Reviewing Updated Pensions Charts

o Discussing potential legislation for 2023 Session

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

Referrals to Subcommittees

Com. Sub. for SB 10 : Campus Self-Defense Act

: Campus Self-Defense Act Com. Sub. for SB 172 : Increasing number of members on WV Parole Board

: Increasing number of members on WV Parole Board Com. Sub. for SB 178: Adding grievance and appellate procedures for individuals participating in DMV safety and treatment program

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

Budget Presentation : West Virginia Public Service Commission

: West Virginia Public Service Commission Budget Presentation : West Virginia Consumer Advocate Division

: West Virginia Consumer Advocate Division Budget Presentation: West Virginia Lottery Commission

Senate Bills to be Introduced :

SB 272 : Authorizing use of Reclamation of Abandoned and Dilapidated Properties Program Fund (Swope, Nelson; Government Organization)

: Authorizing use of Reclamation of Abandoned and Dilapidated Properties Program Fund (Swope, Nelson; Government Organization) SB 273 : Relating to allocation of child protective workers in counties based upon population of county (FN) (Trump; Health and Human Resources then Finance)

: Relating to allocation of child protective workers in counties based upon population of county (FN) (Trump; Health and Human Resources then Finance) SB 274 : Third Grade Success Act (Grady; Education then Finance)

: Third Grade Success Act (Grady; Education then Finance) SB 275 : Adding State Fire Marshals to statute included with law enforcement and first responders that receive information on school safety requirements (Trump; Education)

: Adding State Fire Marshals to statute included with law enforcement and first responders that receive information on school safety requirements (Trump; Education) SB 276 : Awarding service weapon of retiring State Fire Marshal (Trump; Judiciary)

: Awarding service weapon of retiring State Fire Marshal (Trump; Judiciary) SB 277 : WV Native American Tribes Unique Recognition, Authentication, and Listing Act (Swope; Judiciary)

: WV Native American Tribes Unique Recognition, Authentication, and Listing Act (Swope; Judiciary) SB 278 : Protecting minors from exposure to indecent displays of sexually explicit nature (Azinger; Judiciary)

: Protecting minors from exposure to indecent displays of sexually explicit nature (Azinger; Judiciary) SB 279 : Increasing protection for minor victims of human trafficking (Azinger; Judiciary)

: Increasing protection for minor victims of human trafficking (Azinger; Judiciary) SB 280 : Relating to electoral reforms of WV judiciary (Tarr; Judiciary)

: Relating to electoral reforms of WV judiciary (Tarr; Judiciary) SB 281 : Precluding Department of Agriculture from cancellation of certain leases (Tarr; Agriculture and Natural Resources)

: Precluding Department of Agriculture from cancellation of certain leases (Tarr; Agriculture and Natural Resources) SB 282 : Creating WV Guardian Program (Tarr, Chapman, Grady; Education)

: Creating WV Guardian Program (Tarr, Chapman, Grady; Education) SB 283 : Relating to Military Incentive Program (Weld; Military then Finance)

: Relating to Military Incentive Program (Weld; Military then Finance) SB 284 : Relating to repeal of administrative hearing procedures for DUI offenses (Clements; Judiciary)

: Relating to repeal of administrative hearing procedures for DUI offenses (Clements; Judiciary) SB 285 : Creating WV Coal Marketing Program (FN) (Smith; Energy, Industry, and Mining then Finance)

: Creating WV Coal Marketing Program (FN) (Smith; Energy, Industry, and Mining then Finance) SB 286 : Relating to proceeds and application of hotel occupancy tax (Smith; Economic Development)

: Relating to proceeds and application of hotel occupancy tax (Smith; Economic Development) SB 287 : Prohibiting turkey hunting with rifle (Smith; Agriculture and Natural Resources)

: Prohibiting turkey hunting with rifle (Smith; Agriculture and Natural Resources) SB 288 : Relating to Sexual Assault Examination Network (Karnes, Azinger, Barrett, Boley, Deeds, Grady, Hunt, Martin, Maynard, Phillips, Queen, Roberts, Rucker, Smith, Stover, Stuart, Swope, Takubo, Tarr, Taylor, Woodrum; Health and Human Resources)

: Relating to Sexual Assault Examination Network (Karnes, Azinger, Barrett, Boley, Deeds, Grady, Hunt, Martin, Maynard, Phillips, Queen, Roberts, Rucker, Smith, Stover, Stuart, Swope, Takubo, Tarr, Taylor, Woodrum; Health and Human Resources) SB 289 : Establishing Minority Health Advisory Team (Jeffries; Health and Human Resources)

: Establishing Minority Health Advisory Team (Jeffries; Health and Human Resources) SB 290 : Relating to dental health care service plans (Takubo; Health and Human Resources)

: Relating to dental health care service plans (Takubo; Health and Human Resources) SB 291 : Eliminating restriction to carry firearm on State Capitol Complex grounds (Maynard; Judiciary)

: Eliminating restriction to carry firearm on State Capitol Complex grounds (Maynard; Judiciary) SB 292 : Health Care Sharing Ministries Freedom to Share Act (Azinger; Banking and Insurance then Finance)

: Health Care Sharing Ministries Freedom to Share Act (Azinger; Banking and Insurance then Finance) SB 293 : Increasing fees charged by sheriff (Woodrum; Government Organization)

: Increasing fees charged by sheriff (Woodrum; Government Organization) SB 294 : Clarifying amount of deputy sheriff annual salary increase (Woodrum; Government Organization then Finance)

: Clarifying amount of deputy sheriff annual salary increase (Woodrum; Government Organization then Finance) SJR 7: Fair County Commissioner Representation Amendment (Jeffries; Judiciary then Finance)

House of Delegates

HOUSE SPECIAL CALENDAR

The House will convene at 11 a.m.

FIRST READING:

House Committee Schedule

9 a.m. – Committee on Fire Departments and EMS, House Finance Committee room, 460M

Agenda:

Approval of Organizational Motions

Miscellaneous business

Adjournment

9:30 a.m. – Political Subdivisions Committee, House Judiciary Committee room, 410M

Agenda:

Consideration of Organizational Motions.

Consideration of House Bill 2244, Providing a process by which a city may hold an election to recall an ordinance.

Miscellaneous business.

10 a.m. – Committee on Veterans’ Affairs and Homeland Security, East Wing Committee Room, 215E

Agenda: To be posted.

House Bill to be Introduced:

HB2750. By Del. Hardy, Householder, Willis, Foggin, Hornby, Chiarelli, Warner and Horst – Relating to the state allocation of funding to regional councils – To Economic Development and Tourism

HB2751. By Del. Foster – Create the Volunteer Immunity and Charitable Organization Liability Limit Act – To the Judiciary

HB2752. By Del. Dillon, Steele, Ross and Foster – Non-Profit Transparency and Accountability Act – To the Judiciary

HB2753. By Del. Steele – To modify e-bike laws in West Virginia – To Economic Development and Tourism then the Judiciary

HB2754. By Del. Summers, Tully, Forsht, Heckert, Petitto and Jeffries – Relating to immunizations performed in a pharmacy – To Health and Human Resources

HB2755. By Del. Foster – Create the Multi-Door Courthouse Act (FN) – To the Judiciary

HB2756. By Del. Summers, Tully, Forsht, Heckert, Petitto and Cannon – Relating to the controlled substance monitoring database; and adding the reporting of medical marijuana to the database – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2757. By Del. Summers, Forsht, Miller, Reynolds, Sheedy, Heckert, Petitto, Jeffries and Cannon – Relating to amending eligibility for the West Virginia Invest program, providing that a not-for-profit hospital based allied health program is eligible for the West Virginia Invest Program. – To Health and Human Resources

HB2758. By Del. Tully, Shamblin, Forsht, Miller, Heckert and Petitto – Relating to updating the minimum standards for nursing homes – To Health and Human Resources

HB2759. By Del. Summers, Tully, Forsht, Miller, Heckert and Petitto – Relating to updating the health care provider tax – To Health and Human Resources then Finance

HB2760. By Del. Ross, Dillon, Burkhammer and A. Hall – To allow CPR fire fighters to drive ambulances when both attendants are needed to administer patient care – To Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services then Government Organization

HB2761. By Del. Ross and Dillon – To allow classroom aides with 10 or more years of service and good evaluations to bid on teaching positions (FN) – To Education

HB2762. By Del. Nestor, Horst, Clark, Hanna, Longanacre, Martin, Hott, Riley, Honaker, Vance and Statler – Allowing variance in state fire code for certain buildings used solely for emergency equipment storage – To Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services then Government Organization

HB2763. By Del. Steele, Burkhammer, Foster, Smith, Mazzocchi and Butler – To provide for an updated definition of first degree murder on a law enforcement officer (FN) – To the Judiciary

HB2764. By Del. Steele and Smith – Increase salary of constitutional officers (FN) – To Finance

HB2765. By Del. Steele, Burkhammer, Foster, Smith, Holstein, Mazzocchi and Butler – Authorizing certain ambulance crew members, firefighters, rescue squad members and emergency service personnel to carry firearms – To Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services then the Judiciary

HB2766. By Del. Steele, Burkhammer, Foster, Smith, Holstein, Mazzocchi and Butler – To clarify when inmates may receive “good time” or time served – To Jails and Prisons then the Judiciary

HB2767. By Del. Steele, Foster and Smith – Constitutional Officer Housing allowance (FN) – To Finance

HB2768. By Del. Steele, Foster, Smith, Holstein and Mazzocchi – To require all state entities and Chapter 30 boards to use “.gov” domains and e-mail addresses – To Government Organization

HB2769. By Del. Foster, Riley, Smith, Butler, Jennings, Espinosa, Hanna, Householder, Burkhammer, Chiarelli and Summers – Remove licensure requirements for certain radon specialists – To Government Organization

HB2770. By Del. Foster – Expanding the eligibility requirements for private investigator and security guard licensure – To Government Organization

HB2771. By Del. Foster – Removing marijuana as a tested substance from the screening requirements – To Workforce Development then the Judiciary

HB2772. By Del. Foster – Create the Statewide Online Education Act (FN) – To Education

HB2773. By Del. Foster – Create the Education Tax Credit (FN) – To Education then Finance

HB2774. By Del. Hanshaw (Mr. Speaker) and Skaff [By Request of the Executive] – Welcome Home Grant Program (FN) – To Veterans’ Affairs and Homeland Security then Finance

HB2775. By Del. Hanshaw (Mr. Speaker) and Skaff [By Request of the Executive] – Raise pay for certain state employees – To Finance

HB2776. By Del. Hanshaw (Mr. Speaker) and Skaff [By Request of the Executive] – Updating meaning of federal adjusted gross income and certain other terms used in West Virginia Personal Income Tax Act – To Finance

HB2777. By Del. Hanshaw (Mr. Speaker) and Skaff [By Request of the Executive] – Updating federal taxable income and other terms in the West Virginia Corporation Net Income Tax Act – To Finance

HB2778. By Del. Hanshaw (Mr. Speaker) and Skaff [By Request of the Executive] – To create curriculum transparency in public schools – To Education

HB2779. By Del. Street, Foster, Burkhammer, Willis, Chiarelli, Honaker and Hornby – To make those who fail drug test ineligible for unemployment – To Workforce Development then the Judiciary

HB2780. By Del. Foster – Repeal municipal amusement tax – To Finance

HB2781. By Del. Dillon – Establishing Comprehensive Highway Paving Plan – To Technology and Infrastructure

HB2782. By Del. Chiarelli, Foster, Kirby, Willis, Brooks, Keaton, Hanna, Hardy, Hornby, C. Pritt and McGeehan – Require all municipal elections be held on the same election day in November that other state elections are on – To Political Subdivisions then the Judiciary

HB2783. By Del. Chiarelli, Foster, Kirby and Brooks – To remove primates as a dangerous wild animal – To Agriculture and Natural Resources then Government Organization

HB2784. By Del. Dillon – Relating to duty to prosecute – To the Judiciary

HB2785. By Del. Walker and Hansen – Relating to PEIA reimbursement – To Health and Human Resources then Finance

HB2786. By Del. Dillon, Pinson, Ross, Chiarelli and Holstein – Objective Reality in Government Act – To Government Organization then the Judiciary

HB2787. By Del. Dillon – Farm Direct Feed Sales Exemption – To Agriculture and Natural Resources then the Judiciary

HB2788. By Del. Dillon and Ross – Repealing vehicle inspection sticker requirements in WV (FN) – To Technology and Infrastructure then Finance

HB2789. By Del. Crouse, Espinosa, McGeehan, Mallow, Longanacre, Kump, Forsht, Heckert, Worrell, Kirby and Tully – Relating to certificates of need (FN) – To Health and Human Resources

HB2790. By Del. Dillon, Foster, Ross, Burkhammer, Chiarelli, Gearheart, Longanacre and Holstein – WV Historical Monument Preservation and Restoration Act (FN) – To Government Organization

HB2791. By Del. Maynor – Relating to appointing members to county authorities – To Political Subdivisions then Government Organization

HB2792. By Del. Maynor, Kump, Kirby, Brooks and Willis – Relating to Election Runoff (FN) – To the Judiciary

HB2793. By Del. Kelly, Phillips, Steele, Garcia, Foster, Honaker, Nestor, Ridenour, Shamblin, Westfall and Mallow – Relating to mental health treatment for inmates (FN) – To Jails and Prisons then the Judiciary

HB2794. By Del. Holstein – To create a special license plate for 100% disabled veterans – To Technology and Infrastructure

HB2795. By Del. Holstein – To update the definition of libel in West Virginia – To the Judiciary

HB2796. By Del. Holstein, Foster, Mazzocchi, Linville, Horst, Cannon and Steele – To exempt daylight flourescent outer garments from sales – To Finance

HB2797. By Del. Statler and Foster – Providing that microschool tuition and fees are qualifying expenses for Hope Scholarship accounts – To Education

HB2798. By Del. Holstein, Mazzocchi, Adkins, Dean, Steele, Toney, Ross, Vance and Dillon – Clarifying that the time limitations provided for filing occupational pneumoconiosis claims do not apply or otherwise limit the ability of a claimant to obtain an evaluation from the Occupational Pneumoconiosis Board. – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2799. By Del. Howell – Impose criminal liability and penalties upon purchasers of goods for delivery who refuse to return rejected goods to the vendor after the purchaser has had their purchase money reimbursed – To the Judiciary

HB2800. By Del. Ellington – All relating to authorizing legislative rules regarding higher education – To Education

HB2801. By Del. Young – Relating to Social Media privacy and educational institutions – To Technology and Infrastructure then the Judiciary

HB2802. By Del. Young – Creating the Economic Development Tuition Waiver – To Education then Finance

HB2803. By Del. Young – Remove felonies from reason to disqualify from voting – To the Judiciary