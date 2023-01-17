Today at the Capitol: WV Legislature, committee schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 17

Tuesday, Jan. 17

The 7th day of the 2023 Legislative Session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association provides a daily preview of legislative action.

This preview is made possible with the support of AARP WV, WVU University Relations, and the WV Press Association Foundation.

Activities Calendar: Girls Scouts of Black Diamond, Upper House Rotunda; Community Bankers Legislative Reception, Charleston Marriott, 5:30 -7 pm.

SENATE

SENATE Calendar

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SR 6 : Congratulating Bob Huggins on his induction into Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

: Congratulating Bob Huggins on his induction into Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame SR 7 : Designating January 17, 2023, as Girl Scouts Day

: Designating January 17, 2023, as Girl Scouts Day SR 8: Designating January 17, 2023, as Tucker County Day

THIRD READING

There are no bills on Third Reading for Tuesday

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for SB 83: Authorizing tactical medical professionals to carry firearms

FIRST READING

SB 74: Providing for substantial deference to State Superintendent’s interpretations of school laws

Senate Committee Schedule

9 a.m.: Government Organization (208W)

SB 105 : Allowing county commissions to impose amusement tax

: Allowing county commissions to impose amusement tax Com. Sub. for SB 59 : Requiring work search activities to qualify for unemployment benefits

: Requiring work search activities to qualify for unemployment benefits Com. Sub. for SB 26 : Requiring WV State Police to provide medical care for illness or injury received in line of duty

: Requiring WV State Police to provide medical care for illness or injury received in line of duty SB 180: Relating to number of state troopers in county

9 a.m.: Education (451M)

Com. Sub. for SB 187 : Creating new criminal offenses of sexual contact, intrusion, or abuse of students by school employees

: Creating new criminal offenses of sexual contact, intrusion, or abuse of students by school employees SB 124: Authorizing child sexual abuse and sexual violence prevention program and in-service training in child sexual abuse prevention

1 p.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining (208W)

SB 168: Providing exemption from state severance tax for coal sold to coal-fired power plants located in WV

1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)

SB 85 : Establishing tax credit for certain physicians who locate to practice in WV

: Establishing tax credit for certain physicians who locate to practice in WV SB 89 : Requiring hospitals to staff qualified personnel to perform sexual assault forensic exams

: Requiring hospitals to staff qualified personnel to perform sexual assault forensic exams SB 102 : Prohibiting smoking in vehicle when minor 16 or under is present

: Prohibiting smoking in vehicle when minor 16 or under is present SB 177: Increasing minimum salaries for Bureau for Child Support Enforcement attorneys

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

Reports from Subcommittees

Referrals to Subcommittees

Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 65 : Granting municipal fire marshal authority to assist law-enforcement officer

: Granting municipal fire marshal authority to assist law-enforcement officer SB 172: Increasing number of members on WV Parole Board

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

Budget Presentation : West Virginia State Treasurer’s Office – Riley Moore, State Treasurer

: West Virginia State Treasurer’s Office – Riley Moore, State Treasurer Budget Presentation : West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection – Harold Ward, Cabinet Secretary

: West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection – Harold Ward, Cabinet Secretary Budget Presentation: Revenue Presentation – Executive Budget – Dave Hardy, Cabinet Secretary, Department of Revenue and Mark Muchow, Deputy Secretary, Department of Revenue

** Committee times and agendas are subject to change **

Senate Bills to be Introduced :

SB 250 : Requiring level one permit holders to display student driver on rear of vehicle (Clements; Transportation and Infrastructure)

: Requiring level one permit holders to display student driver on rear of vehicle (Clements; Transportation and Infrastructure) SB 251 : Displaying official motto of United States in public schools and institutions of higher education (Azinger; Education)

: Displaying official motto of United States in public schools and institutions of higher education (Azinger; Education) SB 252 : Prohibiting obscene materials in or within 2,500 feet of WV schools (Azinger; Judiciary)

: Prohibiting obscene materials in or within 2,500 feet of WV schools (Azinger; Judiciary) SB 253 : Criminalizing engaging in adult cabaret performance where it may be viewed by minor (Azinger; Judiciary)

: Criminalizing engaging in adult cabaret performance where it may be viewed by minor (Azinger; Judiciary) SB 254 : Changing annual mandatory state vehicle inspections to every two years (FN) (Stuart; Transportation and Infrastructure then Finance)

: Changing annual mandatory state vehicle inspections to every two years (FN) (Stuart; Transportation and Infrastructure then Finance) SB 255 : Prohibiting discrimination against patients for declining or delaying vaccines (FN) (Maynard; Health and Human Resources then Finance)

: Prohibiting discrimination against patients for declining or delaying vaccines (FN) (Maynard; Health and Human Resources then Finance) SB 256 : Relating to WV Economic Development Authority (Jeffries; Economic Development)

: Relating to WV Economic Development Authority (Jeffries; Economic Development) SB 257 : Providing for nonpartisan election of county sheriffs, prosecutors, assessors, county clerks, and circuit clerks (Oliverio; Government Organization then Judiciary)

: Providing for nonpartisan election of county sheriffs, prosecutors, assessors, county clerks, and circuit clerks (Oliverio; Government Organization then Judiciary) SB 258 : Increasing fair market value of consumer goods and permitting dealer to require security deposit (Trump; Judiciary)

: Increasing fair market value of consumer goods and permitting dealer to require security deposit (Trump; Judiciary) SB 259 : Relating to regulation of pawnbrokers (Jeffries; Judiciary)

: Relating to regulation of pawnbrokers (Jeffries; Judiciary) SB 260 : Prohibiting Natural Resources Commission from establishing bag limit for antlered deer (Jeffries; Agriculture and Natural Resources)

: Prohibiting Natural Resources Commission from establishing bag limit for antlered deer (Jeffries; Agriculture and Natural Resources) SB 261 : Eliminating suspension of driver’s license for failure to pay court fines and costs (FN) (Jeffries; Judiciary then Finance)

: Eliminating suspension of driver’s license for failure to pay court fines and costs (FN) (Jeffries; Judiciary then Finance) SB 262 : Allowing students to transfer schools and retain athletic eligibility (Weld; Education)

: Allowing students to transfer schools and retain athletic eligibility (Weld; Education) SB 263 : Requiring PSC to be involved in all construction contracts between utility companies and vendors (Phillips; Judiciary then Finance)

: Requiring PSC to be involved in all construction contracts between utility companies and vendors (Phillips; Judiciary then Finance) SB 264 : Prohibiting persons who have been convicted of certain crimes against minors from holding positions on boards of education (Weld; Education)

: Prohibiting persons who have been convicted of certain crimes against minors from holding positions on boards of education (Weld; Education) SB 265 : Allowing special license plate for antique motor vehicle to be permanent for life of vehicle (Weld; Transportation and Infrastructure)

: Allowing special license plate for antique motor vehicle to be permanent for life of vehicle (Weld; Transportation and Infrastructure) SB 266 : Relating to tobacco usage restrictions (FN) (Takubo; Health and Human Resources then Finance)

: Relating to tobacco usage restrictions (FN) (Takubo; Health and Human Resources then Finance) SB 267 : Updating law regarding prior authorizations (Takubo; Health and Human Resources)

: Updating law regarding prior authorizations (Takubo; Health and Human Resources) SB 268 : Relating to PEIA (Takubo; Health and Human Resources)

: Relating to PEIA (Takubo; Health and Human Resources) SB 269 : Increasing dental coverage limit for Medicaid enrollees (Takubo; Health and Human Resources then Finance)

: Increasing dental coverage limit for Medicaid enrollees (Takubo; Health and Human Resources then Finance) SB 270 : Adding exemption to permit requirement for cremation (Takubo; Government Organization)

: Adding exemption to permit requirement for cremation (Takubo; Government Organization) SB 271 : Modifying approval process requirements for First Responders Honor Board (Trump; Government Organization)

: Modifying approval process requirements for First Responders Honor Board (Trump; Government Organization) SCR 4 : Ira ‘Noon’ Copley and Marie Copley Memorial Bridge (Maynard)

: Ira ‘Noon’ Copley and Marie Copley Memorial Bridge (Maynard) SR 9: Designating January 18, 2023, as Jan Lilly-Stewart Disability Advocacy Day (Maroney)

House of Delegates

HOUSE CALENDAR

The House will convene at 11 a.m.

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2526 – Relating to reducing the personal income tax (Criss) (Effective From Passage)

FIRST READING

H. B. 2017 – Relating to service of process in child abuse cases (Summers) (Effective From Passage)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2018 – Permitting the managed care case coordinator to attend the multidisciplinary team meeting (Summers) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 2029 – Repealing the creation of an all-payor claims database (Summers) (Effective From Passage)

H. B. 2506 – Creating a title clearinghouse for non-resident businesses (Linville) (Regular)

House Committee Schedule

9 a.m. – Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources will meet in the East Wing Committee Room, 215E.

Agenda:

Introduction of Members

Consideration of Organizational Motions

Other Business

9 a.m. – Committee on Banking and Insurance will meet in the Judiciary Committee Room, 410M.

Agenda:

Consideration of Organizational Motions.

Presentation by: Jill Rice of the Insurance Federation.

Presentation by: Sally Cline, president, and CEO of West Virginia Bankers Association.

Miscellaneous business.

10 a.m. – Committee on Pensions and Retirement will meet in the House Finance Committee Room, 460M

Agenda:

Approval of Organizational Motions

Presentation from Blair M. Taylor, Executive Director, Municipal Pensions Oversight Board

Miscellaneous business

House Bill to be Introduced:

Tuesday, January 17, 2023

HB2591. By Del. Barnhart, Reynolds, Sheedy, Longanacre, C. Pritt, Ferrell, Summers, Cooper and Zatezalo – To ensure party affiliation is consistent with candidate’s voter registration – To the Judiciary

HB2592. By Del. Tully, Summers, Barnhart, Brooks, Hott, Phillips, Westfall, Jeffries, Mallow, Jennings and Fast – To provide safe harbor peer review for nurses – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2593. By Del. Hansen and Young – Creating the WV Energy Efficiency Jobs Creation Act (FN) – To Technology and Infrastructure then the Judiciary

HB2594. By Del. Phillips, Hott, Jennings, Kelly, Honaker, Brooks, Kirby, Pinson, Jeffries, Longanacre and Dean – Relating to the death penalty for first degree murder (FN) – To Jails and Prisons then the Judiciary

HB2595. By Del. Barnhart, Holstein and Mallow – To require that Public Service District Boards that represent more than one community to have at least one member from each community on the board. – To Political Subdivisions then Technology and Infrastructure

HB2596. By Del. Toney, Statler, Vance, Ellington, Cooper, Shamblin, Foggin and Heckert – To modify the ways by which students may transfer – To Education

HB2597. By Del. Toney, Vance, Ellington, Cooper, Brooks, Shamblin, Foggin, Heckert and Kirby – Amending performance evaluations of professional personnel- To Education

HB2598. By Del. Toney, Vance, Ellington, Cooper, Brooks, Shamblin and Foggin – Raising salaries for school service personnel – To Education then Finance

HB2599. By Del. Linville, Cannon, Keaton, Adkins, Chiarelli, Sheedy, Coop-Gonzalez, Barnhart and Clark – Creating the utility pole rights of way and easement mapping initiative – To Technology and Infrastructure then the Judiciary

HB2600. By Del. Hott, Phillips, Jennings, Linville, Westfall, Nestor, Horst and Honaker – Making disbursement of hotel occupancy tax wholly discretionary – To Political Subdivisions then Finance

HB2601. By Del. Crouse, Brooks, Kirby, Heckert, Maynor, Mallow, Hornby, Longanacre, Worrell, Steele and Vance – To remove the taxation on burials, funerals and cremation (FN) – To Finance

HB2602. By Del. Toney, Statler, Vance, Ellington, Cooper, Shamblin and Kirby – Reestablishing certain specialized school service personnel classifications (FN) – To Education then Finance

HB2603. By Del. Crouse, Steele, Kimble, Mallow, Miller, Honaker, Longanacre, Brooks, Kirby, Ridenour and Worrell – Relating to vaccination and mask requirements – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2604. By Del. Westfall – All relating to dental health care service plans – To Banking and Insurance then Finance

HB2605. By Del. Zatezalo, Anderson, Fehrenbacher, Reynolds, Barnhart, Cooper, Nestor, Riley, Linville, Howell and Gearheart – Relating to Good Samaritan law – To the Judiciary

HB2606. By Del. Foster – Removing and modifying certain requirements for employers relating to wages for construction of public improvements – To Workforce Development then Government Organization

HB2607. By Del. Statler and Ellington – Clarify that vehicles with a capacity larger than 10 passengers may be used to transport students provided that no more than 10 passengers may be transported at one time. – To Education

HB2608. By Del. Statler, Jennings and Barnhart – Allow pass-through entities to elect to be taxed at the entity level – To Finance

HB2609. By Del. Worrell – To require the Department of Environmental Protection to assume responsibility of cost and permitting of dams that are deemed to be under state control – To the Judiciary then Finance

HB2610. By Del. Worrell – Relating to choice of law provisions in franchise agreements – To the Judiciary

HB2611. By Del. Barnhart – To remove certain territorial limitations on a banking institution’s ability to offer messenger services or mobile banking facilities – To Banking and Insurance then the Judiciary

HB2612. By Del. Foster – Authorizing a medical power of attorney representative to sign a binding arbitration agreement – To the Judiciary

HB2613. By Del. Summers, Tully, Jeffries, Miller, Forsht, Heckert and Kelly – To codify practices allowed under the state of emergency – To Health and Human Resources

HB2614. By Del. Foster – Relating generally to hunting and fishing – To Agriculture and Natural Resources then the Judiciary

HB2615. By Del. Foster – The Genealogical Record Integrity Act of 2023 – To the Judiciary

HB2616. By Del. Foster – Relating to net metering – To Energy and Manufacturing then the Judiciary

HB2617. By Del. Jeffries, Hanna, Jennings, Griffith and Keaton – Expire and appropriate funds from the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund to the Reclamation of Abandoned and Dilapidated Properties Program Fund during fiscal year 2023. – To Finance

HB2618. By Del. Jeffries, Jennings, Griffith and Keaton – Authorize the Reclamation of Abandoned and Dilapidated Properties Program Fund to be used to demolish certain flood-damaged structures – To Finance

HB2619. By Del. Burkhammer, Foster, Pinson and Crouse – Amending Hope Scholarship eligibility – To Education then Finance

HB2620. By Del. Burkhammer, Steele, Pinson, Dean and Vance – To create a new hunting license stamp for upland game bird (FN) – To Agriculture and Natural Resources then the Judiciary

HB2621. By Del. Burkhammer and Foster – Relating generally to bail bondsman – To Banking and Insurance then the Judiciary

HB2622. By Del. Longanacre, Ridenour and Forsht – Relating to no child in the State of West Virginia should be admitted into the general classroom of a public school in WV unless they can speak basic English and meet the same expectations of non-special education students who are native English speakers – To Education

HB2623. By Del. Young – Relating to withholding tax on income of nonresidents from natural resources royalty payments (FN) – To Finance

HB2624. By Del. Young – To implement trauma-informed practices in schools – To Education then Finance

HB2625. By Del. Young – Emergency Absentee Ballot Preparedness Act – To Political Subdivisions then the Judiciary

HB2626. By Del. Young – Creating the Katherine Johnson and Dorothy Vaughan Fair Pay Act – To Workforce Development then the Judiciary

HB2627. By Del. Foster – Relating to preventing compensatory damage awards for medical expenses from including certain sums – To the Judiciary

HB2628. By Del. Foster – Requiring certain boards that seek to increase a fee or seek to impose a new fee to also submit cost saving measures – To Government Organization

HB2629. By Del. Foster – Relating to criminal trespass – To the Judiciary

HB2630. By Del. Hardy, Smith, Hornby, Kump, Hite, Espinosa, Gearheart and Riley – To allow county councils to change name to county commissions – To Political Subdivisions then Government Organization

HB2631. By Del. Young – Authorizing dogs to enter certain hotels and restaurants – To Health and Human Resources

HB2632. By Del. Worrell – Repeal code relating to inspection of vehicles (FN) – To Technology and Infrastructure then the Judiciary

HB2633. By Del. Householder, Espinosa, Horst, Phillips, Gearheart, Dillon, Smith, Brooks, Foster, Forsht and Kirby – Relating to the Campus Self Defense Act – To Education then the Judiciary

HB2634. By Del. Hanna – Require compensation for state police officers when required to be on standby so they can be called back to work if necessary (FN) – To Finance

HB2635. By Del. McGeehan – Exempting personal income earned by individuals working as teachers at primary and secondary schools from personal income tax (FN) – To Education then Finance

HB2636. By Del. Hanna – To provide that out of school suspensions be considered “excused” absences. – To Education

HB2637. By Del. Foster – Creating a State Central Legal Advertising Website (FN) – To the Judiciary

PROMULGATION OF LEGISLATIVE RULES

HB2638. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Department of Administration to promulgate a legislative rule relating to purchasing – To the Judiciary

HB2639. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Department of Administration to promulgate a legislative rule relating to parking – To the Judiciary

HB2640. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Department of Environmental Protection to promulgate a legislative rule relating to standards of performance for new stationary sources – To Energy and Manufacturing then the Judiciary

HB2641. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Department of Environmental Protection to promulgate a legislative rule relating to requirements for operating permits – To Energy and Manufacturing then the Judiciary

HB2642. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Department of Environmental Protection to promulgate a legislative rule relating to emission standards for hazardous air pollutants – To Energy and Manufacturing then the Judiciary

HB2643. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Department of Environmental Protection to promulgate a legislative rule relating to control of ozone season nitrogen oxides emissions – To Energy and Manufacturing then the Judiciary

HB2644. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Department of Environmental Protection to promulgate a legislative rule relating to rules for quarrying and reclamation – To Energy and Manufacturing then the Judiciary

HB2645. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Department of Environmental Protection to promulgate a legislative rule relating to the recycling assistance grant program – To Energy and Manufacturing then the Judiciary

HB2646. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Department of Environmental Protection to promulgate a legislative rule relating to Reclamation of Abandoned and Dilapidated Properties Grant Program – To Energy and Manufacturing then the Judiciary

HB2647. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Department of Environmental Protection to promulgate a legislative rule relating to reclamation of solar and wind electricity generating facilities – To Energy and Manufacturing then the Judiciary

HB2648. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Department of Health and Human Resources to promulgate a legislative rule relating to procedures pertaining to the Dangerousness Assessment Advisory Board – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2649. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Department of Health and Human Resources to promulgate a legislative rule relating to standards for local boards of health – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2650. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Department of Health and Human Resources to promulgate a legislative rule relating to medical examiner requirements for postmortem inquiries – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2651. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Department of Health and Human Services to promulgate a legislative rule relating to Medical Cannabis Program – grower and processors – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2652. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Department of Health and Human Resources to promulgate a legislative rule relating to Medical Cannabis Program – dispensaries – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2653. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Health Care Authority to promulgate a legislative rule relating to financial disclosure – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2654. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Department of Health and Human Resources to promulgate a legislative rule relating to Uniform Bill Database – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2655. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Department of Health and Human Resources to promulgate a legislative rule relating to the development of methodologies to examine needs for substance use disorder treatment facilities within the state – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2656. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Department of Health and Human Resources to promulgate a legislative rule relating to Core Behavioral Health Crisis Services System – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2657. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Department of Health and Human Resources to promulgate a legislative rule relating to child care centers licensing – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2658. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Department of Health and Human Resources to promulgate a legislative rule relating to minimum licensing requirements for residential childcare and treatment facilities for children and transitioning adults and vulnerable and transitioning youth group homes and programs in West Virginia – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2659. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Department of Health and Human Resources to promulgate a legislative rule relating to family child care facility licensing requirements – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2660. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Department of Health and Human Resources to promulgate a legislative rule relating to family child care home registration requirements – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2661. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Department of Health and Human Resources to promulgate a legislative rule relating to informal and relative family child care home registration requirements – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2662. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Department of Health and Human Resources to promulgate a legislative rule relating to out-of-school-time child care center licensing requirements – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2663. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Department of Health and Human Resources to promulgate a legislative rule relating to goals for foster children – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2664. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Department of Health and Human Resources to promulgate a legislative rule relating to deemed head start child care center licenses – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2665. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Department of Health and Human Resources and the Insurance Commissioner to promulgate a legislative rule relating to All-Payers Claims Database – Submission Manual – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2666. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Governor’s Committee on Crime to promulgate a legislative rule relating to protocol for law enforcement response to domestic violence – To Veterans’ Affairs and Homeland Security then the Judiciary

HB2667. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Division of Emergency Management to promulgate a legislative rule relating to National Flood Insurance Program – To Veterans’ Affairs and Homeland Security then the Judiciary

HB2668. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Fire Commission to promulgate a legislative rule relating to hazardous substance emergency response training programs – To Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services then the Judiciary

HB2669. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Fire Commission to promulgate a legislative rule relating to certification of home inspectors – To Government Organization then the Judiciary

HB2670. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Fire Commission to promulgate a legislative rule relating to volunteer firefighters’ training, equipment, and operating standards – To Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services then the Judiciary

HB2671. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Fire Marshal to promulgate a legislative rule relating to certification of electrical inspectors – To Government Organization then the Judiciary

HB2672. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Fire Marshal to promulgate a legislative rule relating to supervision of fire protection work – To Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services then the Judiciary

HB2673. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Fire Marshal to promulgate a legislative rule relating to electrician licensing – To Government Organization then the Judiciary

HB2674. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Fire Marshal to promulgate a legislative rule relating to certification of home inspectors – To Government Organization then the Judiciary

HB2675. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the State Police to promulgate a legislative rule relating to West Virginia State Police professional standards investigations, employee rights, early identification system, psychological assessment, and progressive discipline – To Veterans’ Affairs and Homeland Security then the Judiciary

HB2676. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Division of Financial Institutions to promulgate a legislative rule relating to money transmission services – To Finance then the Judiciary

HB2677. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Insurance Commission to promulgate a legislative rule relating to suitability in annuity transactions – To Finance then the Judiciary

HB2678. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Insurance Commission to promulgate a legislative rule relating to pharmacy auditing entities and pharmacy benefit managers – To Finance then the Judiciary

HB2679. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Insurance Commission to promulgate a legislative rule relating to bail bondsmen in criminal case – To the Judiciary

HB2680. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Lottery Commission to promulgate a legislative rule relating to West Virginia lottery sports wagering – To Finance then the Judiciary

HB2681. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Tax Department to promulgate a legislative rule relating to Valuation of producing and reserve oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas for ad valorem property tax purposes – To Finance then the Judiciary

HB2682. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Tax Department to promulgate a legislative rule relating to West Virginia Film Industry Investment Act – To Finance then the Judiciary

HB2683. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Tax Department to promulgate a legislative rule relating to Farm-to-Food Bank tax credit – To Finance then the Judiciary

HB2684. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Tax Department to promulgate a legislative rule relating to property transfer tax – To Finance then the Judiciary

HB2685. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Tax Department to promulgate a legislative rule relating to municipal sales and use tax administration – To Finance then the Judiciary

HB2686. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Tax Department to promulgate a legislative rule relating to personnel rule for the Tax Division – To Finance then the Judiciary

HB2687. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Division of Motor Vehicles to promulgate a legislative rule relating to administrative due process – To Technology and Infrastructure then the Judiciary

HB2688. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Division of Motor Vehicles to promulgate a legislative rule relating to examination and issuance of driver’s license – To Technology and Infrastructure then the Judiciary

HB2689. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Division of Motor Vehicles to promulgate a legislative rule relating to denial, suspension, revocation, disqualification, restriction, non-renewal, cancellation, administrative appeals, and reinstatement of driving privileges – To Technology and Infrastructure then the Judiciary

HB2690. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Division of Highways to promulgate a legislative rule relating to disposal, lease and management of real property and appurtenant structures and relocation assistance – To Technology and Infrastructure then the Judiciary

HB2691. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Division of Highways to promulgate a legislative rule relating to construction and reconstruction of state roads – To Technology and Infrastructure then the Judiciary

HB2692. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Board of Accountancy to promulgate a legislative rule relating to board rules of professional conduct – To the Judiciary

HB2693. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Board of Acupuncture to promulgate a legislative rule relating to advertising by licensed acupuncturists – To Government Organization then the Judiciary

HB2694. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Board of Acupuncture to promulgate a legislative rule relating to standards of practice of acupuncture by licensed acupuncturists – To Government Organization then the Judiciary

HB2695. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Board of Acupuncture to promulgate a legislative rule relating to continuing education requirements – To Government Organization then the Judiciary

HB2696. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Department of Agriculture to promulgate a legislative rule relating to west Virginia apiary rule – To Agriculture and Natural Resources then the Judiciary

HB2697. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Department of Agriculture to promulgate a legislative rule relating to schedule of charges for inspection services: fruit – To Agriculture and Natural Resources then the Judiciary

HB2698. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Department of Agriculture to promulgate a legislative rule relating to noxious weeds rule – To Agriculture and Natural Resources then the Judiciary

HB2699. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Department of Agriculture to promulgate a legislative rule relating to Grade “A” pasteurized milk – To Agriculture and Natural Resources then the Judiciary

HB2700. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Agriculture Commissioner to promulgate a legislative rule relating to inspection of nontraditional, domesticated animals – To Agriculture and Natural Resources then the Judiciary

HB2701. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Department of Agriculture to promulgate a legislative rule relating to hemp products – To Agriculture and Natural Resources then the Judiciary

HB2702. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Department of Agriculture to promulgate a legislative rule relating to livestock care standards – To Agriculture and Natural Resources then the Judiciary

HB2703. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Department of Agriculture to promulgate a legislative rule relating to farm to food bank tax credit – To Agriculture and Natural Resources then the Judiciary

HB2704. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Department of Agriculture to promulgate a legislative rule relating to farmers markets – To Agriculture and Natural Resources then the Judiciary

HB2705. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Athletic Commission to promulgate a legislative rule relating to administrative rules of the West Virginia State Athletic Commission – To Government Organization then the Judiciary

HB2706. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Athletic Commission to promulgate a legislative rule relating to regulation of mixed martial arts – To Government Organization then the Judiciary

HB2707. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the State Auditor to promulgate a legislative rule relating to standards for voluntary payroll deductions – To the Judiciary

HB2708. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Conservation Agency to promulgate a legislative rule relating to operation of West Virginia State Conservation Committee and conservation districts – To Agriculture and Natural Resources then the Judiciary

HB2709. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Conservation Agency to promulgate a legislative rule relating to conservation district accounting and auditing standards – To Agriculture and Natural Resources then the Judiciary

HB2710. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Board of Dentistry to promulgate a legislative rule relating to dental recovery networks – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2711. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Board of Funeral Service Examiners to promulgate a legislative rule relating to funeral director, embalmer, apprentice, courtesy card holders and funeral establishment requirements – To Government Organization then the Judiciary

HB2712. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Board of Funeral Service Examiners to promulgate a legislative rule relating to crematory requirements – To Government Organization then the Judiciary

HB2713. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Board of Funeral Service Examiners to promulgate a legislative rule relating to fee schedule – To Government Organization then the Judiciary

HB2714. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Board of Landscape Architects to promulgate a legislative rule relating to registration of landscape architects – To Government Organization then the Judiciary

HB2715. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Board of Medicine to promulgate a legislative rule relating to licensing of physicians and podiatric physicians and disciplinary procedures for applicants, licensees, credential holders – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2716. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Board of Medicine to promulgate a legislative rule relating to licensure, practice requirements, disciplinary and complaint procedures, continuing education, physician assistants – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2717. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Board of Medicine to promulgate a legislative rule relating to collaborative pharmacy practice – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2718. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Board of Medicine to promulgate a legislative rule relating to prohibiting sexual misconduct by health care practitioners – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2719. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Board of Optometry to promulgate a legislative rule relating to optometric telehealth practice – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2720. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Board of Osteopathic Medicine to promulgate a legislative rule relating to osteopathic physician assistants – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2721. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Board of Pharmacy to promulgate a legislative rule relating to licensure and practice of pharmacy – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2722. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Board of Pharmacy to promulgate a legislative rule relating to Uniform Controlled Substance Act – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2723. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Board of Pharmacy to promulgate a legislative rule relating to Board of Pharmacy rules for registration of pharmacy technicians – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2724. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Board of Pharmacy to promulgate a legislative rule relating to regulations governing pharmacy permits – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2725. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Board of Pharmacy to promulgate a legislative rule relating to inspections – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2726. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Board of Pharmacy to promulgate a legislative rule relating to Donated Drug Repository Program – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2727. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Psychologists to promulgate a legislative rule relating to code of conduct – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2728. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Board of Registered Nurses to promulgate a legislative rule relating to telehealth practice – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2729. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Board of Registered Nurses to promulgate a legislative rule relating to practitioner requirements for accessing the West Virginia Controlled Substance Monitoring Program database – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2730. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Board of Registered Nurses to promulgate a legislative rule relating to fees for services rendered by the board – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2731. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Board of Registered Nurses to promulgate a legislative rule relating to continuing education and competence – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2732. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Board of Registered Nurses to promulgate a legislative rule relating to limited prescriptive authority for nurses in advanced practice – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2733. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Board of Registered Nurses to promulgate a legislative rule relating to advanced practice registered nurse licensure requirements – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2734. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Board of Registered Nurses to promulgate a legislative rule relating to requirements for registration and licensure and conduct constituting professional misconduct – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2735. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Secretary of State to promulgate a legislative rule relating to early voting in-person satellite precincts – To the Judiciary

HB2736. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Secretary of State to promulgate a legislative rule relating to Combined Voter Registration and Driver Licensing Fund – To the Judiciary

HB2737. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Secretary of State to promulgate a legislative rule relating to administrative procedures for the Nonpublic Funding for Election Administration Fund – To the Judiciary

HB2738. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the State Treasurer to promulgate a legislative rule relating to enforcement of the Uniform Unclaimed Property Act – To the Judiciary

HB2739. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the State Treasurer to promulgate a legislative rule relating to Jumpstart Savings Program – To the Judiciary

HB2740. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the West Virginia Department of Economic Development to promulgate a legislative rule relating to Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer Matching Funds Program – To Finance then the Judiciary

HB2741. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Division of Labor to promulgate a legislative rule relating to the West Virginia Board of Manufactured Housing construction and safety – To Government Organization then the Judiciary

HB2742. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Division of Labor to promulgate a legislative rule relating to supervision of plumbing work – To Government Organization then the Judiciary

HB2743. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Division of Labor to promulgate a legislative rule relating to regulation of heating, ventilating, and cooling work – To Government Organization then the Judiciary

HB2744. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Division of Labor to promulgate a legislative rule relating to registration of service persons and service agencies – To Government Organization then the Judiciary

HB2745. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Division of Labor to promulgate a legislative rule relating to registration of weighing and measuring devices used by businesses in commercial transactions – To Government Organization then the Judiciary

HB2746. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Division of Natural Resources to promulgate a legislative rule relating to hunting, fishing, and other outfitters and guides – To Agriculture and Natural Resources then the Judiciary

HB2747. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Division of Natural Resources to promulgate a legislative rule relating to commercial whitewater outfitters – To Agriculture and Natural Resources then the Judiciary

HB2748. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Division of Natural Resources to promulgate a legislative rule relating to special motorboating regulations – To Agriculture and Natural Resources then the Judiciary

HB2749. By Del. Foster – Authorizing the Division of Natural Resources to promulgate a legislative rule relating to miscellaneous permits and licenses – To Agriculture and Natural Resources then the Judiciary