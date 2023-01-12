Today at the Capitol: WV Legislature, committee schedule for Thursday, Jan. 12

Thursday, Jan. 12

2nd day of the 2023 Legislative Session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association provides a daily preview of legislative action.

Activities Calendar: Disability Employment State Use Program – Upper House & Senate Rotunda; The Reach Initiative – Senate Rotunda

SENATE

SENATE Calendar

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

FIRST READING

There are no bills on First Reading for Thursday, January 12, 2023.

Senate Committee Schedule

9 a.m.: Government Organization (208W)

Organizational Motions

Com. Sub. for SB 65 : Granting municipal fire marshal authority to assist law-enforcement officer

: Granting municipal fire marshal authority to assist law-enforcement officer Com. Sub. for SB 79 : Relating to compensable diseases of certain firefighters covered by workers’ compensation

: Relating to compensable diseases of certain firefighters covered by workers’ compensation SB 66: Relating to regulation and control of elections

9 a.m.: Education (451M)

Organizational Motions

SB 41 : Establishing minimum student enrollment for school aid formula

: Establishing minimum student enrollment for school aid formula SB 56: Relating to employment of retired bus operators as substitutes in areas of need and shortage

1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)

Organizational Motions

SB 83: Authorizing tactical medical professionals to carry firearms

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

Organizational Motions

Appointment of Subcommittees

Com. Sub. for SB 53 : Relating to DNA data maintained for law enforcement purposes

: Relating to DNA data maintained for law enforcement purposes SB 74 : Providing for substantial deference to State Superintendent’s interpretations of school laws

: Providing for substantial deference to State Superintendent’s interpretations of school laws Com. Sub. for SJR 2: Disabled Veterans’ Exemption from Ad Valorem Property Taxation Amendment

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

Senate Bills to be Introduced Thursday, January 12, 2023

SB 151 : Relating to levying tax on pass-through entity’s income (FN) (Oliverio)

: Relating to levying tax on pass-through entity’s income (FN) (Oliverio) SB 152 : Moving state primaries to August (Oliverio)

: Moving state primaries to August (Oliverio) SB 153 : WV Chemical Abortion Prohibition Act (Rucker, Azinger, Deeds, Maynard, Roberts, Smith)

: WV Chemical Abortion Prohibition Act (Rucker, Azinger, Deeds, Maynard, Roberts, Smith) SB 154 : Penalizing removal of serial number from firearm or to possess firearm with missing serial number (FN) (Hamilton, Deeds, Stuart)

: Penalizing removal of serial number from firearm or to possess firearm with missing serial number (FN) (Hamilton, Deeds, Stuart) SB 155 : Requiring medical professionals to report injuries and side effects from vaccines to Bureau for Public Health (Rucker, Azinger, Deeds, Maynard, Roberts, Smith)

: Requiring medical professionals to report injuries and side effects from vaccines to Bureau for Public Health (Rucker, Azinger, Deeds, Maynard, Roberts, Smith) SB 156 : Relating to modernization of procedures for voting in public elections (Caputo)

: Relating to modernization of procedures for voting in public elections (Caputo) SB 157 : Clarifying and expanding powers and duties of director of Coalfield Community Development Office (Phillips)

: Clarifying and expanding powers and duties of director of Coalfield Community Development Office (Phillips) SB 158 : Prohibiting person under age of 18 from entering into marriage (Trump)

: Prohibiting person under age of 18 from entering into marriage (Trump) SB 159 : Relating to treatment of persistent symptoms of hypothyroidism (Trump)

: Relating to treatment of persistent symptoms of hypothyroidism (Trump) SB 160 : Relating to WV Rail Trails Program (Trump)

: Relating to WV Rail Trails Program (Trump) SB 161 : Authorizing DNR to manage and dispose of property (Blair)

: Authorizing DNR to manage and dispose of property (Blair) SB 162 : Authorizing director of DNR to lease state-owned pore spaces underlying state forests, natural and scenic areas, and management areas, and other lands under jurisdiction and control of director for carbon sequestration (FN) (Blair)

: Authorizing director of DNR to lease state-owned pore spaces underlying state forests, natural and scenic areas, and management areas, and other lands under jurisdiction and control of director for carbon sequestration (FN) (Blair) SJR 6 : Homestead Exemption for Disabled Veterans Amendment (Trump)

: Homestead Exemption for Disabled Veterans Amendment (Trump) SR 4 : WV Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (Takubo)

: WV Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (Takubo) SR 5: Honoring public service of Dr. Richard Lechliter for Mineral County Day (Smith)

House of Delegates

HOUSE CALENDAR

The House will convene at 11 a.m.

No Bills listed on reading

House Committee Schedule

9 a.m. – Workforce Development Committee, East Wing Committee Room, 215E

Consideration of Organizational Motions.

Miscellaneous business.

9 a.m. – House Finance Committee, House Finance Committee Room, 460M:

Presentation on the budget bill

3 p.m. – Health and Human Resources Committee, East Wing Committee Room, 215E;

Organizational Motions

HB 2016 – Relating to confidential childcare records – (2nd REF JUD)

HB 2017 – Relating to service of process in child abuse cases (FN)

HB 2018 – Permitting the managed care case coordinator to attend the multidisciplinary team meeting