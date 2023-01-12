Today at the Capitol: WV Legislature, committee schedule for Thursday, Jan. 12

Thursday, Jan. 12
2nd day of the 2023 Legislative Session
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association provides a daily preview of legislative action.
This preview is made possible with the support of AARP WV, WVU University Relations, and the WV Press Association Foundation.
Activities Calendar: Disability Employment State Use Program – Upper House & Senate Rotunda; The Reach Initiative – Senate Rotunda
The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.
FIRST READING
There are no bills on First Reading for Thursday, January 12, 2023.
9 a.m.: Government Organization (208W)
- Organizational Motions
- Com. Sub. for SB 65: Granting municipal fire marshal authority to assist law-enforcement officer
- Com. Sub. for SB 79: Relating to compensable diseases of certain firefighters covered by workers’ compensation
- SB 66: Relating to regulation and control of elections
9 a.m.: Education (451M)
- Organizational Motions
- SB 41: Establishing minimum student enrollment for school aid formula
- SB 56: Relating to employment of retired bus operators as substitutes in areas of need and shortage
1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)
- Organizational Motions
- SB 83: Authorizing tactical medical professionals to carry firearms
3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)
- Organizational Motions
- Appointment of Subcommittees
- Com. Sub. for SB 53: Relating to DNA data maintained for law enforcement purposes
- SB 74: Providing for substantial deference to State Superintendent’s interpretations of school laws
- Com. Sub. for SJR 2: Disabled Veterans’ Exemption from Ad Valorem Property Taxation Amendment
3 p.m.: Finance (451M)
- Budget Presentation: Governor’s Budget – Michael Cook, State Budget Director
** Committee times and agendas are subject to change **
Senate Bills to be Introduced Thursday, January 12, 2023
- SB 151: Relating to levying tax on pass-through entity’s income (FN) (Oliverio)
- SB 152: Moving state primaries to August (Oliverio)
- SB 153: WV Chemical Abortion Prohibition Act (Rucker, Azinger, Deeds, Maynard, Roberts, Smith)
- SB 154: Penalizing removal of serial number from firearm or to possess firearm with missing serial number (FN) (Hamilton, Deeds, Stuart)
- SB 155: Requiring medical professionals to report injuries and side effects from vaccines to Bureau for Public Health (Rucker, Azinger, Deeds, Maynard, Roberts, Smith)
- SB 156: Relating to modernization of procedures for voting in public elections (Caputo)
- SB 157: Clarifying and expanding powers and duties of director of Coalfield Community Development Office (Phillips)
- SB 158: Prohibiting person under age of 18 from entering into marriage (Trump)
- SB 159: Relating to treatment of persistent symptoms of hypothyroidism (Trump)
- SB 160: Relating to WV Rail Trails Program (Trump)
- SB 161: Authorizing DNR to manage and dispose of property (Blair)
- SB 162: Authorizing director of DNR to lease state-owned pore spaces underlying state forests, natural and scenic areas, and management areas, and other lands under jurisdiction and control of director for carbon sequestration (FN) (Blair)
- SJR 6: Homestead Exemption for Disabled Veterans Amendment (Trump)
- SR 4: WV Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (Takubo)
- SR 5: Honoring public service of Dr. Richard Lechliter for Mineral County Day (Smith)
The House will convene at 11 a.m.
No Bills listed on reading
9 a.m. – Workforce Development Committee, East Wing Committee Room, 215E
- Consideration of Organizational Motions.
- Miscellaneous business.
9 a.m. – House Finance Committee, House Finance Committee Room, 460M:
- Presentation on the budget bill
- Full calendar of this month’s budget hearings is available HERE.
3 p.m. – Health and Human Resources Committee, East Wing Committee Room, 215E;
- Organizational Motions
- HB 2016 – Relating to confidential childcare records – (2nd REF JUD)
- HB 2017 – Relating to service of process in child abuse cases (FN)
- HB 2018 – Permitting the managed care case coordinator to attend the multidisciplinary team meeting
- HB 2029 – Repealing the creation of an all-payor claims database