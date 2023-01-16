Today at the Capitol: WV Legislature, committee schedule for Monday, Jan. 16

Monday, Jan. 16

6th day of the 2023 Legislative Session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association provides a daily preview of legislative action.

Activities Calendar: Conservation Day Upper House & Senate Rotunda; NAACP Lower Rotunda

SENATE

SENATE Calendar

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

S. C. R. 3 – Dr. Roland P. Sharp Memorial Road

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for S. B. 83 – Authorizing tactical medical professionals to carry firearms

Senate Committee Schedule

1 p.m.: Transportation and Infrastructure (451M)

Organizational Motions

Com. Sub. for SB 7: Returning refundable exemption for road construction contractors to State Road Fund

2 p.m.: Agriculture and Natural Resources (208W)

Organizational Motions

SB 200 : Allowing leashed dogs to track wounded elk, turkey, bear, and wild boar when hunting

: Allowing leashed dogs to track wounded elk, turkey, bear, and wild boar when hunting SB 202: Increasing appointment term of director for DNR from four to seven years

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

Appointment of Subcommittees

Referrals to Subcommittees

Com. Sub. for SB 53 : Relating to DNA data maintained for law enforcement purposes

: Relating to DNA data maintained for law enforcement purposes SB 115: Providing procedure for WV to select delegates to Article V Convention

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

Budget Presentation : Office of the West Virginia Attorney General – Patrick Morrisey, Attorney General

: Office of the West Virginia Attorney General – Patrick Morrisey, Attorney General Budget Presentation : West Virginia State Auditor’s Office – John B. McCuskey, State Auditor

: West Virginia State Auditor’s Office – John B. McCuskey, State Auditor Budget Presentation: West Virginia Secretary of State – Mac Warner, Secretary of State

** Committee times and agendas are subject to change **

SENATE Bills to be introduced:

SB 223 : Permitting Legislature to file suit in limited circumstances against Executive branch to faithfully execute laws passed (Tarr; Judiciary)

: Permitting Legislature to file suit in limited circumstances against Executive branch to faithfully execute laws passed (Tarr; Judiciary) SB 224 : Establishing revocation of authority for spending by agency in support of challenge to WV law (Tarr; Finance)

: Establishing revocation of authority for spending by agency in support of challenge to WV law (Tarr; Finance) SB 225 : Banning sale of Kratom in WV (Stuart; Judiciary)

: Banning sale of Kratom in WV (Stuart; Judiciary) SB 226 : Expiring funds from Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund to Reclamation of Abandoned and Dilapidated Properties Program Fund (Swope, Nelson; Finance)

: Expiring funds from Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund to Reclamation of Abandoned and Dilapidated Properties Program Fund (Swope, Nelson; Finance) SB 227 : Promise for Promise Act (Stuart; Education then Finance)

: Promise for Promise Act (Stuart; Education then Finance) SB 228 : Mandating extended supervision for persons convicted of stalking and related felonious acts (Woelfel; Judiciary)

: Mandating extended supervision for persons convicted of stalking and related felonious acts (Woelfel; Judiciary) SB 229 : Limiting liability of landowners when land is used for noncommercial recreational purposes (Maynard; Judiciary)

: Limiting liability of landowners when land is used for noncommercial recreational purposes (Maynard; Judiciary) SB 230 : Allowing voluntary immunization of students in private schools (Roberts, Azinger, Deeds, Phillips, Rucker, Smith, Stuart; Health and Human Resources)

: Allowing voluntary immunization of students in private schools (Roberts, Azinger, Deeds, Phillips, Rucker, Smith, Stuart; Health and Human Resources) SB 231 : Transferring administration of WV Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer Matching Funds Program to Department of Economic Development (IB) (Swope, Hamilton, Jeffries, Martin, Nelson, Roberts, Rucker, Tarr, Trump, Woelfel; Economic Development)

: Transferring administration of WV Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer Matching Funds Program to Department of Economic Development (IB) (Swope, Hamilton, Jeffries, Martin, Nelson, Roberts, Rucker, Tarr, Trump, Woelfel; Economic Development) SB 232 : Creating study group to make recommendations regarding diversion of persons with disabilities from criminal justice system (Trump; Judiciary)

: Creating study group to make recommendations regarding diversion of persons with disabilities from criminal justice system (Trump; Judiciary) SB 233 : Extending expiration of temporary registration plates from 60 to 90 days (Clements; Transportation and Infrastructure)

: Extending expiration of temporary registration plates from 60 to 90 days (Clements; Transportation and Infrastructure) SB 234 : Clarifying uniform statewide deadline for electronically submitted voter registration applications (Jeffries; Government Organization)

: Clarifying uniform statewide deadline for electronically submitted voter registration applications (Jeffries; Government Organization) SB 235 : Relating to voting rights of formerly incarcerated individuals (Jeffries; Judiciary)

: Relating to voting rights of formerly incarcerated individuals (Jeffries; Judiciary) SB 236 : Motorsports Responsibility Act (Maynard; Outdoor Recreation then Judiciary)

: Motorsports Responsibility Act (Maynard; Outdoor Recreation then Judiciary) SB 237 : Relating to Public Employees Retirement System and State Teachers Retirement System (Nelson, Queen; Pensions then Finance)

: Relating to Public Employees Retirement System and State Teachers Retirement System (Nelson, Queen; Pensions then Finance) SB 238 : Specifying when public employee’s spouse may be covered by PEIA (Nelson; Health and Human Resources then Finance)

: Specifying when public employee’s spouse may be covered by PEIA (Nelson; Health and Human Resources then Finance) SB 239 : Requiring Commissioner of Human Services to engage certain providers and leaders to study homeless demographic (Azinger; Health and Human Resources)

: Requiring Commissioner of Human Services to engage certain providers and leaders to study homeless demographic (Azinger; Health and Human Resources) SB 240 : Requiring state board of examination or registration proceedings to be open to public inspection (Woodrum; Government Organization)

: Requiring state board of examination or registration proceedings to be open to public inspection (Woodrum; Government Organization) SB 241 : Relating to Patient Brokering Act (Azinger; Health and Human Resources)

: Relating to Patient Brokering Act (Azinger; Health and Human Resources) SB 242 : Relating to residential substance use disorder service programs (Azinger; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)

: Relating to residential substance use disorder service programs (Azinger; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary) SB 243 : Requiring substance use disorder inpatient providers to provide transportation to patients (Azinger; Health and Human Resources)

: Requiring substance use disorder inpatient providers to provide transportation to patients (Azinger; Health and Human Resources) SB 244 : Making rosters of individuals who obtain professional, occupational, and trade licenses, registrations, and certificates available to public (Woodrum; Government Organization)

: Making rosters of individuals who obtain professional, occupational, and trade licenses, registrations, and certificates available to public (Woodrum; Government Organization) SB 245 : Making rules and regulations promulgated by PSC subject to legislative rule-making review procedures (Woodrum; Government Organization)

: Making rules and regulations promulgated by PSC subject to legislative rule-making review procedures (Woodrum; Government Organization) SB 246 : Revising membership of Broadband Enhancement Council (Woodrum; Government Organization)

: Revising membership of Broadband Enhancement Council (Woodrum; Government Organization) SB 247 : Making administrative appeals and judicial review of board action subject to provisions of Administrative Procedures Act (Woodrum; Judiciary)

: Making administrative appeals and judicial review of board action subject to provisions of Administrative Procedures Act (Woodrum; Judiciary) SB 248 : Clarifying when excess funds accumulated by boards are to be transferred to General Revenue Fund (Woodrum; Finance)

: Clarifying when excess funds accumulated by boards are to be transferred to General Revenue Fund (Woodrum; Finance) SB 249 : Amending Real Estate License Act (Woodrum; Government Organization)

: Amending Real Estate License Act (Woodrum; Government Organization) SR 6 : Congratulating Bob Huggins on his induction into Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame (Oliverio, Caputo, Maroney, Clements, Smith, Taylor, Stuart)

: Congratulating Bob Huggins on his induction into Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame (Oliverio, Caputo, Maroney, Clements, Smith, Taylor, Stuart) SR 7 : Designating January 17, 2023, as Girl Scouts Day (Rucker)

: Designating January 17, 2023, as Girl Scouts Day (Rucker) SR 8: Designating January 17, 2023, as Tucker County Day (Smith)

* (FN) indicates the bill has a Fiscal Note

* (IB) indicates the bill is an Interim Bill

Bills that Have Passed the Senate as of Friday, January 13, 2023 (25)

SB 126 : Reorganizing DHHR (Pending House introduction)

: Reorganizing DHHR (Pending House introduction) SB 127 : Relating to reimbursement of hospital inpatient rates by PEIA (Pending House introduction)

: Relating to reimbursement of hospital inpatient rates by PEIA (Pending House introduction) SB 128 : Clarifying authority of Governor and Legislature to proclaim and declare state of emergency and preparedness (Pending House introduction)

: Clarifying authority of Governor and Legislature to proclaim and declare state of emergency and preparedness (Pending House introduction) SB 129 : Limiting gubernatorial authority to spend certain federal funds without appropriation of the Legislature (Pending House introduction)

: Limiting gubernatorial authority to spend certain federal funds without appropriation of the Legislature (Pending House introduction) SB 130 : Anti-Racism Act of 2023 (Pending House introduction)

: Anti-Racism Act of 2023 (Pending House introduction) SB 131 : Allowing municipal fire marshals to receive service weapon upon retirement (Pending House introduction)

: Allowing municipal fire marshals to receive service weapon upon retirement (Pending House introduction) SB 132 : Clarifying criminal offense of harassment (Pending House introduction)

: Clarifying criminal offense of harassment (Pending House introduction) SB 133 : Adding definition of “ammunition” for purposes of obtaining state license to carry concealed deadly weapon (Pending House introduction)

: Adding definition of “ammunition” for purposes of obtaining state license to carry concealed deadly weapon (Pending House introduction) SB 134 : Protecting consumers against businesses using automatic renewals without consent (Pending House introduction)

: Protecting consumers against businesses using automatic renewals without consent (Pending House introduction) SB 135 : Relating to Uniform Controlled Substances Act (Pending House introduction)

: Relating to Uniform Controlled Substances Act (Pending House introduction) SB 136 : Requiring persons convicted of certain offenses to undergo psychological or psychiatric testing and have treatment plan to be eligible for probation (Pending House introduction)

: Requiring persons convicted of certain offenses to undergo psychological or psychiatric testing and have treatment plan to be eligible for probation (Pending House introduction) SB 137 : Clarifying offenses of kidnapping and unlawful restraint (Pending House introduction)

: Clarifying offenses of kidnapping and unlawful restraint (Pending House introduction) SB 138 : Clarifying secondary sources are not law and public policy of WV in certain instances (Pending House introduction)

: Clarifying secondary sources are not law and public policy of WV in certain instances (Pending House introduction) SB 139 : Requiring each county BOE to ensure all its meetings are open to public through in-person attendance and broadcast live on its website (Pending House introduction)

: Requiring each county BOE to ensure all its meetings are open to public through in-person attendance and broadcast live on its website (Pending House introduction) SB 140 : Updating offenses of extortion and attempted extortion (Pending House introduction)

: Updating offenses of extortion and attempted extortion (Pending House introduction) SB 141 : Adding Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation employees working at certain institutions to WV Emergency Responders Survivor Benefits Act (Pending House introduction)

: Adding Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation employees working at certain institutions to WV Emergency Responders Survivor Benefits Act (Pending House introduction) SB 142 : Modifying procedures to settle estates of decedents (Pending House introduction)

: Modifying procedures to settle estates of decedents (Pending House introduction) SB 143 : Relating to Adopt-A-Stream Program (Pending House introduction)

: Relating to Adopt-A-Stream Program (Pending House introduction) SB 145 : Allowing county BOE participating in operation of multicounty vocational center to withdraw (Pending House introduction)

: Allowing county BOE participating in operation of multicounty vocational center to withdraw (Pending House introduction) SB 146 : Modifying regulations of peer-to-peer car sharing program (Pending House introduction)

: Modifying regulations of peer-to-peer car sharing program (Pending House introduction) SB 147 : Creating pilot program for recovery residences in Cabell County (Pending House introduction)

: Creating pilot program for recovery residences in Cabell County (Pending House introduction) SB 148 : Relating to municipalities required to be represented on county authority boards (Pending House introduction)

: Relating to municipalities required to be represented on county authority boards (Pending House introduction) SB 149 : Exempting certain organizations from property taxation (Pending House introduction)

: Exempting certain organizations from property taxation (Pending House introduction) SB 161 : Authorizing DNR to manage and dispose of property (House Judiciary)

: Authorizing DNR to manage and dispose of property (House Judiciary) SB 162: Authorizing director of DNR to lease state-owned pore spaces in certain areas for carbon sequestration (House Judiciary)

House of Delegates

HOUSE SPECIAL CALENDAR

The House will convene at 11 a.m.

FIRST READING:

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2526 – Reducing personal income tax rates by 50 percent of the current rates over the course of three years (Criss) [Effective From Passage]

House Committee Schedule

Committee on Government Organization – 1 p.m. – Room 215-E

Organizational Motions

Consideration of Com Sub for HB 2412, Declaring November 14 every year, a special Memorial Day in remembrance of the Marshall University airplane crash.

Committee on Education – 2 p.m. – Room 432-M

Overview of the Wv Department of Education and the Superintendents Goals – Superintendent David Roach

Overview of the Higher Education Policy Commission – Chancellor Sarah Tucker

Overview of the Community and Technical College System – Chancellor Sarah Tucker

Committee on the Judiciary – 3 p.m. – Room 410-M

SB161 – Authorizing DNR to manage and dispose of property

SB162 – Authorizing director of DNR to lease state-owned pore spaces in certain areas for carbon sequestration

House Bills to be Introduced:

House Concurrent Resolution

HCR5. By Del. Toney, Statler, Vance, Ellington, Cooper, Dittman, Brooks, Shamblin, Foggin, Heckert and Kirby – To study the legislative findings public school support plan.- To Education then Rules

House Joint Resolution

HJR15. By Del. McGeehan – Super-Majority Required for Passage of Tax Bill Amendment- To Finance then the Judiciary

HB2009. By Del. McGeehan, C. Pritt, Crouse, Phillips, Ridenour, Shamblin, Kimble, Ross, Coop-Gonzalez, Horst and Lucas – Relating to the authority and obligations of the Governor and Legislature when in declared states of preparedness and emergency – To Government Organization

HB2556. By Del. Brooks, Vance, Crouse, E. Pritt, Chiarelli and Willis – Eliminating fees for hunting and fishing licenses for military retirees. (FN) – To Agriculture and Natural Resources then Finance

HB2557. By Del. Gearheart – Make appointment process for Congressional seats the same as that for the US Senate – To the Judiciary

HB2558. By Del. Crouse, Kirby, Mallow, Longanacre, Kump, Forsht, Devault, Heckert, Hillenbrand, A. Hall and Worrell – Permitting religious exemptions for compulsory immunizations – To Health and Human Resources

HB2559. By Del. Crouse, Willis, Mallow, Kump, Forsht, Heckert, Mazzocchi, Miller, Hillenbrand, Kirby and Chiarelli – Prohibiting mask mandates by the State of West Virginia – To Health and Human Resources

HB2560. By Del. Crouse, Howell, Longanacre, Honaker, Petitto, Brooks, Maynor, Mallow, Ridenour and Heckert – To require cameras in every classroom and room where children are present – To Education then Finance

HB2561. By Del. Crouse, Warner, Coop-Gonzalez, Hott, Kelly, Riley, Honaker, Cannon, Petitto, Butler and Longanacre – Clarifying the announcement form and eligibility requirements for becoming a candidate for election to a public office – To the Judiciary

HB2562. By Del. Longanacre, Crouse, Cooper, Maynor, Petitto and Jennings – Provide for a special drivers license for those with physical disabilities – To Technology and Infrastructure

HB2563. By Del. Linville, Kelly, Pinson, Honaker, Smith, Phillips, Hott, Steele, Foster and Adkins – Provide that someone guilty of a crime where victim was a police officer in performance of duties is ineligible for parole – To the Judiciary

HB2564. By Del. Linville [By Request of the WV Department of Transportation] – Repeal of administrative hearing procedures for DUI offenses – To the Judiciary

HB2565. By Del. Linville [By Request of the WV Department of Transportation] – Relating to registration plates – To Technology and Infrastructure

HB2566. By Del. Brooks, Kirby, Crouse, Willis and Chiarelli – Increasing the Homestead Property Tax Exemption – To Finance

HB2567. By Del. Ross, Linville, Dean, W. Hall and Dillon – Relating to felony trespassing (FN) – To the Judiciary

HB2568. By Del. Ross, Dillon, Linville, Cannon, Dean and Bridges – Raising retirement rate for Deputy Sheriff’s Retirement System (FN) – To Pensions and Retirement then Finance

HB2569. By Del. Espinosa, Ridenour, Clark, Ferrell, Steele, Criss, Barnhart, Hardy and Dean – Establishing the Motorsport Responsibility Act – To the Judiciary

HB2570. By Del. Gearheart, Crouse, Smith, Clark, Householder, A. Hall, Storch, Cooper, Butler, Ellington and McGeehan – Requiring certain non-discretionary procedures be strictly complied with by the West Virginia Parkways Authority before tolls, rents, fees or charges may be increased – To Government Organization

HB2571. By Del. Gearheart – Require county school boards to have members elected per district (FN) – To the Judiciary

HB2572. By Del. Horst, Jeffries, McGeehan, Phillips, Kirby, Ridenour, Smith, Kimble, Householder, Longanacre and Mazzocchi – To create the Protection of Shared Physical and Digital Property from Warrantless Searches Act

– To the Judiciary

HB2573. By Del. Horst, Jeffries, C. Pritt, Kimble, Kirby, Foster, Householder, Longanacre, Ridenour, Phillips and Mazzocchi – To create the Criminal Forfeiture Act – To the Judiciary

HB2574. By Del. Horst, Householder, Longanacre, Foster, Hardy, Phillips, Worrell, Mazzocchi, Ridenour, Thorne and Smith – Relating to warrantless entry of private lands – To Agriculture and Natural Resources then the Judiciary

HB2575. By Del. Nestor, Horst, Hanna, Longanacre, Martin, Hott, Barnhart, Kump, Phillips, Gearheart and Honaker – To expand recreational benefits to West Virginia Landowners to promote land ownership within the State, increase property value, bolster the State economy, and to provide additional benefits to West Virginia taxpayers – To Agriculture and Natural Resources then Government Organization

HB2576. By Del. Linville, Howell, Foster, Steele, Cannon, Householder, Longanacre, Adkins, Chiarelli and Phillips – Municipalities may not assess a user fee when employee was not present in the municipality in the performance of his or her job – To Political Subdivisions then the Judiciary

HB2577. By Del. Linville, Cannon, Householder, Criss, W. Hall, Chiarelli and Phillips – Revoke spending authority for money used by an agency in support of a challenge to WV law – To the Judiciary

HB2578. By Del. Longanacre, Fehrenbacher, Heckert, Forsht, Tully, Sheedy and Brooks – To create the Rural Area Department Volunteer Incentive Act of 2023 – To Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services then Government Organization

HB2579. By Del. Longanacre, Crouse, Dean, Nestor, Forsht, Heckert and Brooks – Relating to the nonpartisan election of county superintendents of schools – To Education then the Judiciary

HB2580. By Del. Longanacre, Forsht, Ridenour and Brooks – Requiring an annual test for students to advance to the next grade level – To Education

HB2581. By Del. Longanacre – Relating to a permanent partial repeal of the gasoline tax in WV not to exceed 50% of the current tax – To Technology and Infrastructure then Finance

HB2582. By Del. Longanacre and Brooks – To reduce the amount of money provided in welfare programs for certain individuals – To Workforce Development then Finance

HB2583. By Del. Longanacre, Nestor, Ridenour, Hornby, Heckert, Tully, Hott, Brooks, Sheedy, Miller and Jennings – Veterans’ Welcome Home Grant (FN) – To Veterans’ Affairs and Homeland Security then Finance

HB2584. By Del. Smith, Barnhart, Cooper, Kimble, Longanacre, Honaker, Ridenour, Hardy, Mallow, Steele and McGeehan – Allow homestead exemptions for disabled veterans (FN) – To Veterans’ Affairs and Homeland Security then Finance

HB2585. By Del. Smith, Cooper, Clark, Longanacre, Zatezalo, Linville, Espinosa, Riley, Ellington, Storch and Ferrell – Authorizing a special election for presenting the question of a special levy renewal for levies expiring prior to the primary election scheduled for May 14, 2024 – To Political Subdivisions then the Judiciary

HB2586. By Del. Smith – Relating to establishing a thirty thousand dollar homestead exemption for taxpayers with a household income at or below U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Poverty Guidelines. (FN) – To Finance

HB2587. By Del. Smith, Barnhart, Howell, Dean, Hardy, Linville, Clark, Steele, Householder, McGeehan and Foster – To reflect that County Sheriffs will be required to include a breakdown of the distribution of where a citizens taxes will be paid – To the Judiciary

HB2588. By Del. Summers, Espinosa, Householder, Martin, Gearheart, Crouse, Tully, Fehrenbacher, Linville and Hardy – Relating to indexing unemployment benefits based on the state average unemployment rate – To Finance

HB2589. By Del. Summers, Espinosa, Householder, Martin, Gearheart, Crouse, Westfall, Tully, Fehrenbacher, Linville and Hardy – Requiring work search activities to qualify for unemployment benefits – To the Judiciary

HB2590. By Del. Crouse, Kimble, Longanacre, Smith, Honaker, Butler, Coop-Gonzalez and Brooks – To remove the helmet law in West Virginia. – To Banking and Insurance then the Judiciary