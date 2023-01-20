Today at the Capitol: WV Legislature, committee schedules for Friday

Friday, Jan. 20

10th day of the 2023 Legislative Session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association provides a daily preview of legislative action.

Activities Calendar: Concord University Day, Upper House & Senate Rotunda

SENATE

SENATE CALENDAR

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

S. R. 10 – Recognizing WV Sheriffs at Legislature on January 20, 2023

THIRD READING

Eng. S. B. 115 – Providing procedure for WV to select delegates to Article V Convention

Eng. Com. Sub. for S. B. 124 – Authorizing child sexual abuse and sexual violence prevention program and in-service training in child sexual abuse prevention

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for S. B. 59 – Requiring work search activities to qualify for unemployment benefits (original similar to HB2589)

Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for S. B. 65 – Granting municipal fire marshal authority to assist law-enforcement officer

Com. Sub. for S. B. 89 – Requiring hospitals to staff qualified personnel to perform sexual assault forensic exams

Com. Sub. for S. B. 200 – Allowing leashed dogs to track wounded elk, turkey, bear, and wild boar when hunting

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for S. B. 10 – Campus Self-Defense Act

S. B. 207 – Relating to state allocation of funding to regional councils (original similar to HB2750)

S. B. 231 – Transferring administration of WV Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer Matching Funds Program to Department of Economic Development

Senate Committee Schedule

Friday, January 20, 2023

10 a.m. Workforce (Room 208W)

S. B. 21 – Requiring certain documents that contain wage records be considered confidential.

Presentation: Mr. Clinton Burch, WVDE Technical Education Officer, on workforce training available to MS and HS students.

Senate Bills to be Introduced:

Friday, January 20, 2023 – 10th Day of Session

Senate Bills to be Introduced Friday, January 20, 2023

· SB 301: Relating to Community Crime Prevention Act (Stuart; Transportation and Infrastructure)

· SB 302: Relating to Law Enforcement Safety Act (Stuart; Government Organization)

· SB 303: Relating to Violent Crime Prevention Act (Stuart; Government Organization)

· SB 304: Increasing criminal penalty for fentanyl (Stuart; Judiciary)

· SB 305: Relating to dog racing requirements (Stuart; Judiciary then Finance)

· SB 306: Establishing Summer Feeding for All Program (Woelfel, Plymale; Education)

· SB 307: Authorizing Department of Administration to promulgate legislative rule relating to purchasing (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 308: Authorizing Department of Administration to promulgate legislative rule relating to parking (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 309: Authorizing DEP to promulgate legislative rule relating to standards of performance for new stationary sources (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 310: Authorizing DEP to promulgate legislative rule relating to requirements for operating permits (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 311: Authorizing DEP to promulgate legislative rule relating to emission standards for hazardous air pollutants (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 312: Authorizing DEP to promulgate legislative rule relating to control of ozone season nitrogen oxides emissions (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 313: Authorizing DEP to promulgate legislative rule relating to rules for quarrying and reclamation (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 314: Authorizing DEP to promulgate legislative rule relating to recycling assistance grant program (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 315: Authorizing DEP to promulgate legislative rule relating to Reclamation of Abandoned and Dilapidated Properties Grant Program (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 316: Authorizing DEP to promulgate legislative rule relating to reclamation of solar and wind electricity generating facilities (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 317: Authorizing DHHR to promulgate legislative rule relating to procedures pertaining to Dangerousness Assessment Advisory Board (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 318: Authorizing DHHR to promulgate legislative rule relating to standards for local boards of health (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 319: Authorizing DHHR to promulgate legislative rule relating to medical examiner requirements for postmortem inquiries (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 320: Authorizing DHHR to promulgate legislative rule relating to Medical Cannabis Program grower and processors (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 321: Authorizing DHHR to promulgate legislative rule relating to Medical Cannabis Program dispensaries (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 322: Authorizing Health Care Authority to promulgate legislative rule relating to financial disclosure (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 323: Authorizing DHHR to promulgate legislative rule relating to Uniform Bill Database (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 324: Authorizing DHHR to promulgate legislative rule relating to development of methodologies to examine needs for substance use disorder treatment facilities within the state (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 325: Authorizing DHHR to promulgate legislative rule relating to Core Behavioral Health Crisis Services System (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 326: Authorizing DHHR to promulgate legislative rule relating to child care centers licensing (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 327: Authorizing DHHR to promulgate legislative rule relating to minimum licensing requirements for residential childcare and treatment facilities for children and transitioning adults and vulnerable and transitioning youth group homes and programs in WV (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 328: Authorizing DHHR to promulgate legislative rule relating to family child care facility licensing requirements (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 329: Authorizing DHHR to promulgate legislative rule relating to family child care home registration requirements (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 330: Authorizing DHHR to promulgate legislative rule relating to informal and relative family child care home registration requirements (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 331: Authorizing DHHR to promulgate legislative rule relating to out-of-school-time child care center licensing requirements (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 332: Authorizing DHHR to promulgate legislative rule relating to goals for foster children (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 333: Authorizing DHHR to promulgate legislative rule relating to deemed head start child care center licenses (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 334: Authorizing DHHR and Insurance Commissioner to promulgate legislative rule relating to All-Payers Claims Database, Submission Manual (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 335: Authorizing Governor’s Committee on Crime to promulgate legislative rule relating to protocol for law enforcement response to domestic violence (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 336: Authorizing Division of Emergency Management to promulgate legislative rule relating to National Flood Insurance Program (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 337: Authorizing Fire Commission to promulgate legislative rule relating to hazardous substance emergency response training programs (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 338: Authorizing Fire Commission to promulgate legislative rule relating to certification of home inspectors (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 339: Authorizing Fire Commission to promulgate legislative rule relating to volunteer firefighters’ training, equipment, and operating standards (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 340: Authorizing Fire Marshal to promulgate legislative rule relating to certification of electrical inspectors (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 341: Authorizing Fire Marshal to promulgate legislative rule relating to supervision of fire protection work (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 342: Authorizing Fire Marshal to promulgate legislative rule relating to electrician licensing (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 343: Authorizing Fire Marshal to promulgate legislative rule relating to certification of home inspectors (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 344: Authorizing State Police to promulgate legislative rule relating to WV State Police professional standards investigations, employee rights, early identification system, psychological assessment, and progressive discipline (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 345: Authorizing Division of Financial Institutions to promulgate legislative rule relating to money transmission services (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 346: Authorizing Insurance Commission to promulgate legislative rule relating to suitability in annuity transactions (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 347: Authorizing Insurance Commission to promulgate legislative rule relating to pharmacy auditing entities and pharmacy benefit managers (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 348: Authorizing Insurance Commission to promulgate legislative rule relating to bail bondsmen in criminal case (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 349: Authorizing Lottery Commission to promulgate legislative rule relating to WV lottery sports wagering (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 350: Authorizing Tax Department to promulgate legislative rule relating to Valuation of producing and reserve oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas for ad valorem property tax purposes (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 351: Authorizing Tax Department to promulgate legislative rule relating to Farm-to-Food Bank tax credit (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 352: Authorizing Tax Department to promulgate legislative rule relating to WV Film Industry Investment Act (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 353: Authorizing Tax Department to promulgate legislative rule relating to property transfer tax (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 354: Authorizing Tax Department to promulgate legislative rule relating to municipal sales and use tax administration (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 355: Authorizing Tax Department to promulgate legislative rule relating to personnel rule for Tax Division (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 356: Authorizing DMV to promulgate legislative rule relating to administrative due process (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 357: Authorizing DMV to promulgate legislative rule relating to examination and issuance of driver’s license (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 358: Authorizing DMV to promulgate legislative rule relating to denial, suspension, revocation, disqualification, restriction, non-renewal, cancellation, administrative appeals, and reinstatement of driving privileges (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 359: Authorizing DOH to promulgate legislative rule relating to disposal, lease and management of real property and appurtenant structures and relocation assistance (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 360: Authorizing DOH to promulgate legislative rule relating to construction and reconstruction of state roads (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 361: Authorizing Board of Accountancy to promulgate legislative rule relating to board rules of professional conduct (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 362: Authorizing Board of Acupuncture to promulgate legislative rule relating to advertising by licensed acupuncturists (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 363: Authorizing Board of Acupuncture to promulgate legislative rule relating to standards of practice of acupuncture by licensed acupuncturists (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 364: Authorizing Board of Acupuncture to promulgate legislative rule relating to continuing education requirements (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 365: Authorizing Department of Agriculture to promulgate legislative rule relating to WV apiary rule (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 366: Authorizing Department of Agriculture to promulgate legislative rule relating to schedule of charges for inspection services: Fruit (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 367: Authorizing Department of Agriculture to promulgate legislative rule relating to noxious weeds rule (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 368: Authorizing Department of Agriculture to promulgate legislative rule relating to Grade “A” pasteurized milk (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 369: Authorizing Agriculture Commissioner to promulgate legislative rule relating to inspection of nontraditional, domesticated animals (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 370: Authorizing Department of Agriculture to promulgate legislative rule relating to hemp products (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 371: Authorizing Department of Agriculture to promulgate legislative rule relating to livestock care standards (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 372: Authorizing Department of Agriculture to promulgate legislative rule relating to farm-to-food bank tax credit (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 373: Authorizing Department of Agriculture to promulgate legislative rule relating to farmers markets (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 374: Authorizing Athletic Commission to promulgate legislative rule relating to administrative rules of WV State Athletic Commission (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 375: Authorizing Athletic Commission to promulgate legislative rule relating to regulation of mixed martial arts (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 376: Authorizing State Auditor to promulgate legislative rule relating to standards for voluntary payroll deductions (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 377: Authorizing Conservation Agency to promulgate legislative rule relating to operation of WV State Conservation Committee and conservation districts (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 378: Authorizing Conservation Agency to promulgate legislative rule relating to conservation district accounting and auditing standards (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 379: Authorizing Board of Dentistry to promulgate legislative rule relating to dental recovery networks (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 380: Authorizing Board of Funeral Service Examiners to promulgate legislative rule relating to funeral director, embalmer, apprentice, courtesy card holders, and funeral establishment requirements (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 381: Authorizing Board of Funeral Service Examiners to promulgate legislative rule relating to crematory requirements (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 382: Authorizing Board of Funeral Service Examiners to promulgate legislative rule relating to fee schedule (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 383: Authorizing Board of Landscape Architects to promulgate legislative rule relating to registration of landscape architects (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 384: Authorizing Board of Medicine to promulgate legislative rule relating to licensing of physicians and podiatric physicians and disciplinary procedures for applicants, licensees, credential holders (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 385: Authorizing Board of Medicine to promulgate legislative rule relating to licensure, practice requirements, disciplinary and complaint procedures, continuing education, physician assistants (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 386: Authorizing Board of Medicine to promulgate legislative rule relating to collaborative pharmacy practice (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 387: Authorizing Board of Medicine to promulgate legislative rule relating to prohibiting sexual misconduct by health care practitioners (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 388: Authorizing Board of Optometry to promulgate legislative rule relating to optometric telehealth practice (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 389: Authorizing Board of Osteopathic Medicine to promulgate legislative rule relating to osteopathic physician assistants (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 390: Authorizing Board of Pharmacy to promulgate legislative rule relating to licensure and practice of pharmacy (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 391: Authorizing Board of Pharmacy to promulgate legislative rule relating to Uniform Controlled Substance Act (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 392: Authorizing Board of Pharmacy to promulgate legislative rule relating to Board of Pharmacy rules for registration of pharmacy technicians (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 393: Authorizing Board of Pharmacy to promulgate legislative rule relating to regulations governing pharmacy permits (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 394: Authorizing Board of Pharmacy to promulgate legislative rule relating to inspections (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 395: Authorizing Board of Pharmacy to promulgate legislative rule relating to Donated Drug Repository Program (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 396: Authorizing Psychologists to promulgate legislative rule relating to code of conduct (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 397: Authorizing Board of Registered Nurses to promulgate legislative rule relating to requirements for registration and licensure and conduct constituting professional misconduct (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 398: Authorizing Board of Registered Nurses to promulgate legislative rule relating to advanced practice registered nurse licensure requirements (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 399: Authorizing Board of Registered Nurses to promulgate legislative rule relating to limited prescriptive authority for nurses in advanced practice (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 400: Authorizing Board of Registered Nurses to promulgate legislative rule relating to continuing education and competence (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 401: Authorizing Board of Registered Nurses to promulgate legislative rule relating to fees for services rendered by board (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 402: Authorizing Board of Registered Nurses to promulgate legislative rule relating to practitioner requirements for accessing WV Controlled Substance Monitoring Program database (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 403: Authorizing Board of Registered Nurses to promulgate legislative rule relating to telehealth practice (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 404: Authorizing Secretary of State to promulgate legislative rule relating to early voting in-person satellite precincts (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 405: Authorizing Secretary of State to promulgate legislative rule relating to Combined Voter Registration and Driver Licensing Fund (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 406: Authorizing Secretary of State to promulgate legislative rule relating to administrative procedures for Nonpublic Funding for Election Administration Fund (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 407: Authorizing State Treasurer to promulgate legislative rule relating to enforcement of Uniform Unclaimed Property Act (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 408: Authorizing State Treasurer to promulgate legislative rule relating to Jumpstart Savings Program (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 409: Authorizing WV Department of Economic Development to promulgate legislative rule relating to Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer Matching Funds Program (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 410: Authorizing Division of Labor to promulgate legislative rule relating to WV Board of Manufactured Housing construction and safety (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 411: Authorizing Division of Labor to promulgate legislative rule relating to supervision of plumbing work (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 412: Authorizing Division of Labor to promulgate legislative rule relating to regulation of heating, ventilating, and cooling work (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 413: Authorizing Division of Labor to promulgate legislative rule relating to registration of service persons and service agencies (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 414: Authorizing Division of Labor to promulgate legislative rule relating to registration of weighing and measuring devices used by businesses in commercial transactions (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 415: Authorizing Division of Natural Resources to promulgate legislative rule relating to hunting, fishing, and other outfitters and guides (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 416: Authorizing Division of Natural Resources to promulgate legislative rule relating to commercial whitewater outfitters (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 417: Authorizing Division of Natural Resources to promulgate legislative rule relating to special motorboating regulations (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SB 418: Authorizing Division of Natural Resources to promulgate legislative rule relating to miscellaneous permits and licenses (IB) (Woodrum; Judiciary)

· SR 11: Designating January 23, 2023, as WV Tourism Day at Legislature (Blair, Maynard, Jeffries, Rucker, Woodrum, Trump, Nelson)

House of Delegates

HOUSE SPECIAL CALENDAR

The House will convene at 11 a.m.

THIRD READING

H. B. 2017 – Relating to service of process in child abuse cases (Summers) (Effective From Passage) [Amendment Pending] [Right to Amend]

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2412 – Declaring November 14 every year, a special Memorial Day in remembrance of the Marshall University airplane crash (Phillips) (Regular) [Right to Amend]

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2530 – Relating to the extension of the expiration of temporary registration plates from sixty days to ninety days (Linville) (Regular)

H. B. 2533 – Relating to a permanent windshield placard to be valid for the duration of the applicant’s life (Linville) (Regular)

FIRST READING

S. B. 128 – Clarifying authority of Governor and Legislature to proclaim and declare state of emergency and preparedness (Phillips) (Regular) [Government Organization Committee Amendment Pending]

H. B. 2310 – Provide the Division of Motor Vehicles authority to develop an “Antique Fleet” program so that multiple antique motor vehicles may utilize a single registration plate (Phillips) (Regular)

H. B. 2564 – Repeal of administrative hearing procedures for DUI offenses (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 2602 – Reestablishing certain specialized school service personnel classifications (Ellington) (Effective From Passage)

FIRST READING:

House Committee Schedule

The Committee on Finance will meet at 9 a.m. in the committee room, 460M.

Agenda: https://www.wvlegislature.gov/committees/house/house_com_agendas.cfm?Chart=fin&input=Friday%2001/20/2023

The Budget Hearing Calendar has two presentations scheduled to start in the room after that meeting at roughly 9:30 a.m.

The Committee on Judiciary will meet at 10 a.m. in the committee room, 410M.

Agenda: https://www.wvlegislature.gov/committees/house/house_com_agendas.cfm?Chart=jud&input=January%2020,%202023

House Bill to be Introduced:

HB2846. By Del. Holstein, Foster, Steele and Forsht – To limit the amount of ballot propositions. – To the Judiciary

HB2847. By Del. Chiarelli, Hanna, Burkhammer, Willis, Brooks, Holstein, Heckert, Longanacre, Hite, Foster and Ross – To impose a life sentence on fentanyl dealers – To Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse then the Judiciary

HB2848. By Del. Riley, Linville, Cannon, Barnhart, Westfall, Clark, Fehrenbacher, W. Hall, Maynor, Adkins and Hite – Water and Sewer Operator licensing reciprocity – To Technology and Infrastructure then Health and Human Resources

HB2849. By Del. Kump, Ridenour, Martin, Foster, Vance, Phillips, Forsht, Brooks and Maynor – Changing the local school board election from the Primary to the General – To the Judiciary

HB2850. By Del. Ellington – Clarifying general education teachers’ entitlements for the general education classroom that provide academic support for students identified as having an exceptionality whose least restrictive environment remains the general education classroom. (FN) – To Education

HB2851. By Del. Hansen – Relating to legalizing cannabis production, sales and adult consumption (FN) – To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary then Finance

HB2852. By Del. Hansen – Create the Orphan Well Prevention Act of 2023 (FN) – To Energy and Manufacturing then the Judiciary

HB2853. By Del. Holstein and Steele – To increase the penalty for passing a school bus and causing injury (FN) – To the Judiciary

HB2854. By Del. Summers, McGeehan, Tully, Petitto, Miller and Forsht – Relating to priorities for the use of funds for child-care and performance-based contracting – To Health and Human Resources

HB2855. By Del. Hansen, Hornbuckle, E. Pritt, Griffith, Williams, Skaff and Garcia – Election Reform 2022 – To the Judiciary

HB2856. By Del. Holstein, Steele, Keaton, Forsht, Smith and Maynor – Relating to appointment of candidates after filing period – To the Judiciary

HB2857. By Del. Holstein, Foster, Steele, Keaton and Forsht – The purpose of this bill is to give a 10-day right to appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeals a Secretary of State decision to not certify a candidacy. – To the Judiciary

HB2858. By Del. Holstein, Barnhart, Foster, Steele, Cannon, Keaton, Forsht and Smith – To clarify the postmark date for election announcements – To the Judiciary

HB2859. By Del. Holstein, Foster, Steele, Keaton, Forsht, Smith, Maynor and Warner – Relating to changing the process of election litigation – To the Judiciary

HB2860. By Del. Heckert, Foggin, Westfall, Anderson, Brooks, Crouse, Vance, Honaker, Shamblin, Chiarelli and Jennings – To dispose of old AFFF foam accumulated by fire departments (FN) – To Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services then Government Organization

HB2861. By Del. W. Hall, Westfall, Jeffries, Hott and Barnhart – To raise the threshold for nominal referral fees from $25 to $100 – To Banking and Insurance then the Judiciary

HB2862. By Del. Jeffries, Householder, Hardy, Worrell, Hott, Phillips, Riley, W. Hall, Kelly, Kimble and Gearheart – Relating generally to requirements for shareholder voting by the West Virginia Investment Management Board and the Board of Treasury Investments – To the Judiciary

HB2863. By Del. Young – Creating a homeless education coordinator for county schools (FN) – To Education then Finance

HB2864. By Del. Westfall – To require larger municipally owned public water and wastewater utilities to pass rates to meet the same standards as utilities regulated under Chapter 24 of the Code – To Technology and Infrastructure then the Judiciary

HB2865. By Del. Westfall – To clarify that the PSC may enter an order requiring corrective measures up to and including an acquisition of a distressed or failing utility – To Technology and Infrastructure

HB2866. By Del. Holstein, Foster, Steele, Keaton and Forsht – Provisions for election observers during any election and at any voting or ballot-reviewing and ballot-counting location within West Virginia – To the Judiciary

HB2867. By Del. Steele, Young, Worrell, Foster, Hillenbrand, Shamblin, Kirby, Mazzocchi, Nestor, Brooks and Keaton – Relating to microreactor development – To Energy and Manufacturing

HB2868. By Del. Foster – Establishing the Municipal Home Rule Program (FN) – To Government Organization then Finance

HB2869. By Del. Young – Relating to law enforcement warrant for third party information – To the Judiciary

HB2870. By Del. Westfall – Correcting a reference relating to siting certificates for certain electric generating facilities – To Energy and Manufacturing

HB2871. By Del. Kelly, Hott, Honaker, Shamblin, Westfall, Jeffries, Phillips, Reynolds and Sheedy [By Request of the Department of Homeland Security] – Relating to awarding the service weapon of a retiring State Fire Marshal – To Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services then the Judiciary

HB2872. By Del. Kelly, Hott, Worrell, Kimble, Jeffries, Honaker, Shamblin and Phillips [By Request of the Department of Homeland Security] – Clarifying mutual aid agreements in certain non-federally declared or non-states of emergency – To Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services then the Judiciary

HB2873. By Del. Kelly, Hott, Honaker, Shamblin, Westfall, Jeffries, Phillips, Reynolds and Sheedy [By Request of the Department of Homeland Security] – To modify the approval process requirements for the First Responders Honor Board – To Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services then Government Organization

HB2874. By Del. Kelly, Hott, Honaker, Shamblin, Westfall, Jeffries, Phillips, Reynolds and Sheedy [By Request of the Department of Homeland Security] – Include State Fire Marshals in the code section with local law enforcement and first responders that receive information related to school safety requirements. – To Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services then Government Organization

HB2875. By Del. Kirby, Steele, C. Pritt, Summers, Foster and Fast – Clarifying that Circuit Court Judges have the ability/authority to waive the requirement that a party pass a home study performed by the DHHR – To Senior, Children, and Family Issues then the Judiciary

HB2876. By Del. Young – Allowing the Secretary of State’s office to transmit electronically the total ballots cast, counted, and rejected – To the Judiciary

HB2877. By Del. Young – Relating to the definition of employer for sexual harassment purposes – To Workforce Development then the Judiciary

HB2878. By Del. Howell, Linville, Cannon and Clark – To grant the Fleet Management Division oversight authority of the state vehicle fleet – To Technology and Infrastructure then Government Organization

HB2879. By Del. Nestor, Hanna, Martin, Barnhart, Kump, Storch, Honaker, Vance, Crouse, Reynolds and Ridenour – To provide a pay increase to state correctional workers in West Virginia – To Jails and Prisons then Finance

HB2880. By Del. E. Pritt and Griffith – Relating to the Waiving of Certain DMV Fees for Volunteer Firefighters – To Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services then Finance

HB2881. By Del. E. Pritt – Relating to utility rate increases – To Technology and Infrastructure then Finance

HB2882. By Del. Hanshaw (Mr. Speaker) and Skaff [By Request of the Executive] – Making a supplemental appropriation to the Department of Economic Development – To Finance

HB2883. By Del. Hanshaw (Mr. Speaker) and Skaff – Making a supplemental appropriation from the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund – To Finance

HB2884. By Del. Dillon, Pinson, Chiarelli and Ross – Requiring a minimum of 7 year term in state prison for conviction of distributing controlled substances – To Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse then the Judiciary

HB2885. By Del. Dillon, Ross, Chiarelli, Burkhammer, Pinson and Thorne – Relating to life at conception

– To Health and Human Resources then the Judiciary

HB2886. By Del. Sheedy, Reynolds, Willis and Longanacre – Elimination of the required annual vehicle inspection for vehicles not requiring a “Modified Inspection” (FN) – To Technology and Infrastructure then the Judiciary

HB2887. By Del. Sheedy, Crouse, Willis and Longanacre – Elimination of the helmet requirement for motorcycles – To Technology and Infrastructure then the Judiciary

HB2888. By Del. Sheedy, Reynolds, Willis and Longanacre – Elimination of Statewide Contracts that are awarded to out of state vendors – To Government Organization

HB2889. By Del. Honaker, Ferrell, Longanacre, Hott, Pinson, Nestor, Brooks, Kelly, Barnhart, Foster and Maynor – Increase the retirement benefit multiplier from 2.5% to 3% for Deputy Sherriff’s retirement – To Pensions and Retirement then Finance

HB2890. By Del. Gearheart, Ellington, Westfall, Storch, Bridges, Foster, Butler, Householder, Cooper, Dean and Heckert – The purpose of this bill is to modify student discipline – To Education

HB2891. By Del. Foster – Repeal domestic animal tax – To Finance

HB2892. By Del. Young – Relating to the Disconnection of Residential Utility during a State of Emergency – To Government Organization then the Judiciary

HB2893. By Del. Hanshaw (Mr. Speaker) and Skaff [By Request of the Executive] – Establishing a one-time bonus payment for certain retirants (FN) – To Pensions and Retirement then Finance

HB2894. By Del. Hanshaw (Mr. Speaker) and Skaff [By Request of the Executive] – Authorizing a refundable tax credit, applied against personal income tax or corporation net income tax, as applicable, in the amount of property tax timely paid on certain vehicles – To Finance

HB2895. By Del. Hanshaw (Mr. Speaker) and Skaff [By Request of the Executive] – Granting a cost of living stipend to correctional officers employed by the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation (FN) – To Jails and Prisons then Finance

HB2896. By Del. Anderson, Zatezalo, Hanshaw (Mr. Speaker), Smith, Riley, Foster, Steele, Tully, Young, Summers and Hott – Relating to Agreement State (FN) – To Energy and Manufacturing then the Judiciary then Finance

HB2897. By Del. Young – Permit registered voters to vote an absentee ballot by mail in all circumstances – To the Judiciary