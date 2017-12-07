By CASEY JUNKINS

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — A $3-million grant from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will allow a local faith-based group to transform the former Paul VI Pastoral Center into a long-term care center for approximately 100 women suffering from drug addiction.

Sharon Travis, president of Heart2Heart/Living Free Ohio Valley Inc., said her group hopes to use the facility to expand its work to combat the opioid epidemic and other drug problems.

Read more of this article: http://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2017/12/three-million-dollar-grant-will-help-build-drug-treatment-center-in-ohio-county/