The oil and gas industry future is bright in West Virginia

By TAYLOR STUCK

The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va.  — Oil and natural gas industry advocates are hopeful as the field continues to grow throughout West Virginia.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, in 2017, West Virginia was the seventh-largest natural gas-producing state in the nation, with an output of about 1.6 trillion cubic feet.

In 2018, the West Virginia oil and natural gas industry paid more than $138 in severance taxes, an increase of 4.3 percent and more than $5 million than the previous year, according to a review of information provided by West Virginia Department of Tax and Revenue and the State Treasurer’s Office.

