The Lincoln Journal, weekly newspaper in Hamlin, W.Va., hiring editor/reporter and design/layout

HAMLIN, W.Va. — The Lincoln Journal, a weekly newspaper in Hamlin, WV needs a full-time editor/reporter and also a design/layout person.

Full-time editor/reporter — Duties will include writing stories, photography, pagination, editing, web site maintenance and updates, overseeing special sections, and helping with the total operation of a small, well-established newspaper in the county seat of a southern West Virginia town. Understanding the AP style of writing, good grammar, spelling, punctuation is essential. Ability to work effectively with minimal supervision. We are located 30 miles from Charleston and 25 miles from Huntington. Compensation based on qualifications and experience. A nice, large 2 bedroom apartment 2 blocks from the office could be included in compensation package for the right candidate. Must have experience. Call 304-824-5101 or e-mail: publisher@zoominternet.net.

Design/Layout Person: Weekly newspaper & printing business needing layout person (Quark Express) to layout and design weekly newspaper, some commercial printing jobs, and various tasks associated with a small company. Layout, pagination, and design experience helpful. Deadlines are essential. Must have some experience. Phone 304-824-5101 or e-mail resume and cover letter to: publisher@zoominternet.net

Mail resumes to Patty Robinson, The Lincoln Journal, Inc, 328 Walnut Street, PO Box 308, Hamlin, West Virginia 25523, USA.

Visit our Web Site at www.lincolnjournal.com