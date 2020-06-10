Tennant looks forward to fall match up in West Virginia Secretary of State’s race

Release from the Natalie Tennant Campaign:

CHARLESTON, W.Va.– The race for Secretary of State is now set after West Virginia’s primary election has concluded – and Democrat candidate Natalie Tennant is ready for a spirited campaign going toward the November general election.

Tennant is gunning to win back the position she held from 2009 to 2017. Tennant’s expertise gained during that time propelled her into the national spotlight as a voting rights expert. She is known across the United States as a visionary in regard to implementing election and business reforms.

Tennant said once voters focus on her record and her innovative approach to public service, they will see she is the right choice in November.

“I thank the voters for the opportunity to run again for Secretary of State,” Tennant said. “I am proud of my record and voters will see a clear difference between the candidates. They’ll see how I saved millions of dollars and cut fees for businesses. I will also use my experience to make voting easier and more accessible to our voters.”

Tennant’s first act will be to implement automatic voter registration, which was passed by Republicans and Democrats four years ago but has yet to be put in place by the current Secretary of State.