TechConnect West Virginia to host SBIR-STTR Bootcamp Webinar Tuesday

Release from TechConnect West Virginia:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — TechConnect West Virginia, in partnership with the West Virginia Small Business Development Center, will conduct a virtual bootcamp on the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) grant programs as well as present information on the recently launched WV SBIR/STTR state matching grant program this Tuesday, July 21st, from 3-5pm.

The training will be held online and there is no cost to participate, but registration is required. To register for the event, click here, or visit: https://techconnectwv.org/events/2020-sbir-sttr-bootcamps/

“This program will raise awareness of the benefits of applying for the federal SBIR/STTR programs, answer questions that entrepreneurs and small businesses may have and offer technical assistance to facilitate more applications from West Virginians,” said Anne Barth, Executive Director of TechConnect West Virginia.

The bootcamps educate small businesses about the SBIR/STTR programs, help companies identify funding opportunities, provide information on completing necessary registrations, teach strategies for developing and refining proposal ideas, and give guidance on how to get ready to write the application.

“With restricted gatherings and meetings, now may be a good time to explore funding programs like SBIR-STTR to help develop new products in order to have them ready to go to market when the economy begins to recover,” Barth noted. This program is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The SBIR-STTR program is often called “America’s largest seed fund” because it provides early stage funding to encourage small businesses to engage in Federal research and development to create commercially viable innovations.

Details about the State of West Virginia’s new SBIR-STTR matching fund will be shared at the boot camps.

Created with the passage of House Bill 2550 during the 2019 regular session of the Legislature, this program will provide a $2,500 “WV Phase Zero” grant to companies or researchers who submit an SBIR/STTR application; award matching funds up to $100,000 to companies who win an SBIR/STTR Phase I grant; and, award matching funds up to $200,000 over two years to companies who win an SBIR/STTR Phase II grant.

“We are excited to launch this incredible opportunity to create greater public awareness to entrepreneurs and researchers about SBIR/STTR opportunities,” said Debbie Magyar, In-Tech Program Manager, WV Small Business Development Center. “With the opportunity to receive grant assistance through the WV Matching Funds initiative, we strive to support West Virginia applicants with greater resources for submitting competitive applications and securing more SBIR/STTR awards.”

For additional information, contact Anne Barth at (304) 444-2918, anne@techconnectwv.org.