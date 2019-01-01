Latest News:
Team responsible for Alzheimer’s breakthrough at WVU Medicine named NCWV Media ‘West Virginian of the Year’

By JOHN DAHLIA

The research team celebrates at the WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute moments after successfully performing the first procedure in the world of a phase II trial using focused ultrasound to treat a patient with early stage Alzheimer’s. At the center is Judi Polak, the courageous first patient. Holding her hand is Dr. Marc Haut, who is flanked by Dr. Jeff Carpenter and Dr. Ali R. Rezai.
(WVU photo)

NCWV MediaMORGANTOWN — A team of 35 investigators at the West Virginia University Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute performed the first procedure in the world of a phase II trial using focused ultrasound to treat a patient with early stage Alzheimer’s. The team, led by principal investigator Dr. Ali Rezai, has been named the NCWV Media “West Virginian of the Year.”

