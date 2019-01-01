Team responsible for Alzheimer’s breakthrough at WVU Medicine named NCWV Media ‘West Virginian of the Year’

By JOHN DAHLIA

NCWV MediaMORGANTOWN — A team of 35 investigators at the West Virginia University Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute performed the first procedure in the world of a phase II trial using focused ultrasound to treat a patient with early stage Alzheimer’s. The team, led by principal investigator Dr. Ali Rezai, has been named the NCWV Media “West Virginian of the Year.”

