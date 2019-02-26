Teachers sue Ohio County board of education to prevent closed-door sessions

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — Late Monday afternoon, Ohio County Circuit Judge Michael Olejasz rejected a request seeking to stop board of education members from privately discussing actions against school personnel striking last week.

By the end of the day, however, the board met and had almost no discussion about last week’s strike.

Board members did, however, approve the purchase of 2,000 Chromebook computers for students at a cost of $670,000.