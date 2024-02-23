Teachers, students from Harrison County (West Virginia) remember Ryan Lantz

By Noah Jeffries, The Exponent Telegram

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — In the face of tragedy, students and educators are remembering a teacher, friend and mentor.

On Tuesday, Liberty High School teacher Ryan Lantz passed away after being struck by a vehicle in the school parking lot.

Lantz was the journalism teacher at Liberty and also coached basketball at Robert C. Byrd High School.

“He was the reason that I was excited to go to school some days,” former student Rylee Hustead said. “He was always so happy and positive. If anyone was having a bad day, he was determined to fix it.”

Recent graduate Gabriella Floyd fondly remembers the friendly environment Lantz created in his classroom. She praised his sense of humor and said he went above and beyond for his students.

“In class, his favorite pastime was to pass out candy,” she said. “However, his method was a little unorthodox. He would launch Starbursts at unsuspecting victims and then criticize their ability to catch.

“He took on the role of father to all students, teaching us to tie ties and create spreadsheets, allowing us a place to vent about our problems.”

Logan Duckworth, a former Liberty student, bonded with Lantz over their shared love of music.

