With teachers gone and budget passed, last night of West Virginia session undramatic
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With a teacher pay raise struggle resolved Tuesday and teachers back in the classroom Wednesday, much of the legislative drama evaporated before Saturday, the last night of the 2018 regular session.
On top of that, lawmakers for the first time in 36 years passed the state budget bill prior to the end of the regular session.
Legislative leaders staged a press conference Saturday afternoon to talk about how they avoided the costs of a traditional extended session for the budget conference committee, at a cost of roughly $35,000 a day. They didn’t mention the contrast to the past two years, when lengthy budget impasses stretching into mid-June cost the state more than $1.4 million in legislators’ pay and expenses.
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/legislative_session/with-teachers-gone-and-budget-passed-last-night-of-session/article_4deeb030-ee4d-51eb-9223-14c4fba1144e.html
