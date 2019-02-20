Teacher strike continues as unions wary of late reversal by West Virginia House of Delegates
By JOSELYN KING
The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register
WHEELING, W.Va. — While teachers statewide are maintaining their strike to ensure Senate Bill 451 stays dead, weather — at least locally — may have made such a gesture unnecessary.
All Northern Panhandle school district canceled class for today after Tuesday’s announcement the strike would continue.
But Ohio County Schools Assistant Superintendent Rick Jones said if the teachers would have waited just a little longer on Tuesday night, it is likely school would have been canceled anyway for today as bad weather conditions were expected this morning.
