Suspect in death of Lerona man arraigned on charge of second-degree murder

By GREG JORDAN

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

PRINCETON, W.Va. — A suspect in the death of a man whose body was found Easter Sunday in a Lerona residence was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of second-degree murder.

The female suspect was arraigned by video before Magistrate Mike Flanigan on a second-degree murder charge, Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler said.

Flanigan, citing a gag order issued Monday by Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope, declined to say what bond had been set. The female suspect was being held at the Southern Regional Jail in Beaver.

Law enforcement and court officials cannot release details until Monday due to the gag order, Sitler said.

