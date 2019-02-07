Super Bowl wagers set record for WV’s young sports betting industry
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Super Bowl bettors wagered $2,833,928 on the game at West Virginia’s five casino sportsbooks and two sports wagering apps, according to the state Lottery Commission.
That compares to a weekly average of $4.34 million wagered in January, or about $620,000 a day.
Randy Burnside, public relations manager for the West Virginia Lottery, said the agency does not yet have a breakdown of wagering by casino, the amount of winnings from Super Bowl wagers, net receipts for the casinos or the amount to be paid to the state under the 10-percent privilege tax.
