Super Bowl wagers set record for WV’s young sports betting industry

By PHIL KABLER

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Super Bowl bettors wagered $2,833,928 on the game at West Virginia’s five casino sportsbooks and two sports wagering apps, according to the state Lottery Commission.

That compares to a weekly average of $4.34 million wagered in January, or about $620,000 a day.

Randy Burnside, public relations manager for the West Virginia Lottery, said the agency does not yet have a breakdown of wagering by casino, the amount of winnings from Super Bowl wagers, net receipts for the casinos or the amount to be paid to the state under the 10-percent privilege tax.

