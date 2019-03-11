Students learn responsbility, leadership in agriculture program

By ERIC CRAVEY

Times West Virginian

FARMINGTON, W.Va. — As a freshman, 17-year-old Traci Lee of Metz was worried she would never fit in at Marion County Technical Center.

However, as a senior, not only was she elected vice-president of Future Farmers of America, she has a whole new family because of the club.

Lee and her fellow club members took part in the 18th Annual Francis Marion Ham, Bacon and Eggs Show on Friday to raise college money for students and the school’s program. While a technical problem prohibited this year’s total sales from being available by deadline, the event has raised as much as $20,000 in one night in the past.

Read the entire article

See more from the Times West Virginian